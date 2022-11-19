Restaurant header imageView gallery

MINNEØATS

No reviews yet

US Route 169

Plymouth, MN 55441

Popular Items

Maple Almond Granola 10 oz.
Cinneapolis
Babe the Blue Oat

Oatmeal Bowls

This Bowl Is Bananas

This Bowl Is Bananas

$8.00

The oatmeal bowl pioneer. This guy has been there since the very beginning. It’s tough to beat the flavor combination of sliced banana, homemade granola, and a generous dollop of organic lightly salted peanut butter.

Oh Hot Jammm

Oh Hot Jammm

$8.00

We top This Bowl Is Bananas with a dollop of honey-cinnamon Greek yogurt & a scoop of our homemade triple berry compote to transform your favorite childhood sandwich into an oatmeal bowl. If we had a publication to deem this our best-seller, we would!

Cinneapolis

Cinneapolis

$8.00

Inspired by the greatest city in the world - we spun your grandma’s homemade apple pie into a nourishing oatmeal dream. Warm, sautéed cinnamon apples get piled on high next to a scoop of our honey-cinnamon Greek yogurt. It’s topped off with house maple-almond granola and a vegan caramel drizzle.

Babe the Blue Oat

Babe the Blue Oat

$8.00

Haven’t you heard almond butter is the new peanut butter? Our creamy oatmeal base topped with a scoop of our homemade blueberry compote, sliced banana, dollop of almond butter, and house maple-almond granola.

Granola

Maple Almond Granola 10 oz.

Maple Almond Granola 10 oz.

$10.00

Our signature blend of old-fashioned oats and almonds is lightly sweetened with coconut sugar and pure maple syrup with hints of cinnamon and pink Himalayan sea salt. We use simple, wholesome ingredients for a sweet, salty irresistible taste. It’s a perfect pairing with oatmeal, yogurt, smoothies, milk, or by the handful!

Bulk Maple Almond Granola

Bulk Maple Almond Granola

$36.00+

Your favorite granola now available in bulk sizes! Feel like you are ordering granola every month? This is for you! For best results, transfer the granola into a resealable bag or airtight container. Our granola will remain fresh for up to 6 months if stored properly. However, we hope it doesn't last you that long!

Merchandise

Diner Mug

Diner Mug

$10.00

Hearty, diner-style mug makes it easy to enjoy enjoy a hot drink. Great for avid tea & coffee drinkers. The sturdiness of this mug will not disappoint!

Sticker

Sticker

$2.00

3" x 3" MINNEØATS branded sticker is a great addition a to lap top, water bottle, or notebook.

Canvas Bag

Canvas Bag

$15.00

A MINNEØATS canvas bag to store all of your purchases! It has the MINNEØATS logo on the front & "this bag is bananas" on the back. This heavy canvas shopping bag with a 6 inch wide storage compartment. The full side and bottom gusset keeps your tote bag in shape for a nice look at all times.

Maple Almond Candle - 100% soy (10 oz)

Maple Almond Candle - 100% soy (10 oz)

$25.00

Ever wish you could step into our kitchen and smell the warm, delicious smell of our granola cooking in the oven? Now you can! We have created a candle that smells like our granola cooking. This candle includes notes of: cinnamon, sugar, maple, butter & vanilla and has a 50 hour burn. Includes: 10 oz. Maple Almond Candle, candle care card, & matches

MINNEØATS Classic Crewneck

MINNEØATS Classic Crewneck

$45.00+

The one made for every day wear by your friends at MINNEØATS. The coziest crewneck & our first wearable item! We recommend sizing up (runs small) Brand: Comfort Colors Comfortable, relaxed cuffs and bottom waistband. Poly/cotton blend.

MINNEØATS Holiday Gift Set

MINNEØATS Holiday Gift Set

$45.00

Give the gift of MINNEØATS this holiday season! Our holiday gift bag includes all of your favorite MINNEØATS items including: - A 10 oz. bag of our signature Maple Almond Granola - A 10 oz. glass jar of our 100% soy wax Maple Almond Candle (includes: kraft box, matches, small MINNEØATS cheesecloth bag & candle care card) - MINNEØATS classic diner mug - Burlap drawstring gift bag with ribbon

Yogurt Parfait

Mixed Berry Yogurt Parfait

Mixed Berry Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Vanilla Greek yogurt topped with homemade berry compote & maple-almond granola makes for the perfect combo. The yogurt parfait comes in a 9 oz. container topped with a dome lid to ensure you are spill free!

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a Minnesota made oatmeal & granola company. Stop by our kitchen to pick up your order!

Website

Location

US Route 169, Plymouth, MN 55441

Directions

