Pizza

Minnie Olivia

review star

No reviews yet

10 Roswell Street

Suite 120

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Popular Items

"Margaroni", Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

$15.00+
Margherita, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil

$14.00+
"The Yankees", Sheared Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Oregano

$13.00+


Wood Fire Roasted Olives, Spice Caramel Pecans

$8.00
Roasted Tomato Braised Pork Meat Balls, Cheesy Baked Polenta

$14.00
Mozzarella Stuffed Garlic Bread, Marinara Sauce, Citrus-Balsamic D' Olio

$10.00

Ahi Tuna Crudo

$16.00

Affettati Misti

$19.00

Buratta

$13.00

Blistered Brussels Sprouts, Crispy Prosciutto, Reggiano Cheese

$14.00
Tomato-Artichoke Bruschetta, Pesto, Tapenade, Balsamic, Aged Parmesan

$12.00

Pizza

Margherita, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil

$14.00+
"Margaroni", Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

$15.00+
"Have, Meat Dreams", Bacon, Fennel Sausage, Prosciutto, Pepperoni

$16.00+
Why Not !, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Smoked Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

$15.00+
Chicken Alla Diavola, Grilled Honey-Lime Marinated "SMF" Chicken, Flor di Late, Olio al Peppercino, Calabrian peppers, San Marzano Sauce

$15.00+
Fennel Sausage, House Made Fennel Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

$15.00+
"Say Cheese", Mozzarella, Parmesan, Telaggio, Ricotta, White Truffle Sauce

$14.00+
Georgia Mushrooms ,Taleggio, Mozzarella, Thyme, White Roasted Garlic Sauce

$14.00+
Dodd’s Garden, Local Seasonal Vegetables, Flora di Late, Garlic, Truffle Honey

$15.00+
"Shrimply the Best", Savannah Shrimp, Calabrian Peppers, White Roasted Garlic Cream, Mozzarella

$17.00+

Costolette, Braised Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, White Truffle Sauce, Dulce Picante Peppers

$16.00+
"The Yankees", Sheared Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Oregano

$13.00+
Bocce Balls, Pork Meat Balls, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

$15.00+

Spaniard, House Made Chorizo, Mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes

$15.00+

Never too Late for Breakfast, Spicy Chorizo, Bacon, Spinach, Caramelized Onion, Organic Egg

$15.00+

"Ellijay", GA apples, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, Roasted Garlic Sauce

$15.00+
Kid Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Soup & Salads

Olivia’s Chopped Salad, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Salami, Pepperoni, Pickled Peppers, Crispy Chickpeas, Wild Oregano Vinaigrette

$8.00+
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Fennel-Pistachio Marshmallow

$6.00+

GA Apples & Blue Cheese Salad, Arugula, Bibb Lettuce, Bacon, Lemon Balsamic, Marcona Almonds

$8.00+
Caesar Salad, Parmigano-Reggiano, Caesar Garlic Dressing, Focaccia Croutons

$6.00+

Avocado Caprese, Pesto Genovese, Black Olive Tapanade, EVOO

$8.00+

Greek Tomato Salad, Feta Cheese, Pickled Onions, Kalamata Olives, Oregano Vinagrette

$8.00+

Desserts

Affogato

$9.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet, Strawberry Compote, Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.00
Cannoli's, Sweet Whipped Ricotta, Orange, Pistachio

$8.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$9.00

Scoop Vanillia Ice Cream

$3.00

Kid Menu

Kid Cheese Pizza

$8.00
Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$8.50
Kid Spaghetti With Marinara

$7.00
Kid Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.00
Kids Pasta With Butter

$6.50

Scoop Vanillia Ice Cream

Sandwiches

Salumi Sub, Mortadella, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Oregano Vinaigrette

$16.00
Meatball Sub, Pork Meatball, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil

$16.00
Springer Mountain Chicken Melt, Pesto Mayo, Tomatoes, Mozzarella

$16.00

Add on

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Pastas

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$18.00

Aunt Ileana Lasagna

$21.00

Mushroom Campanelle

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
