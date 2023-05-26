Pizza
Minnie Olivia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10 Roswell Street, Suite 120, Alpharetta, GA 30009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grandmas NY Pizza - John’s Creek
No Reviews
2780 West Village Dr Suite A Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurant
Fire & Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen
No Reviews
5215 Town Center Blvd Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alpharetta
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant