Sam's Italian Foods Minot Ave
14 Millett Drive
Auburn, ME 04210
Appetizer
- Mini Breadsticks$5.75
Our fresh pizza dough, sprinkled with seasoning, cheese, baked to perfection and served with marinara sauce
- Regular Breadsticks$7.99
Our fresh pizza dough, sprinkled with seasoning, cheese, baked to perfection and served with marinara sauce
- Mini Pepperoni Breadsticks$6.49
Our fresh pizza dough, sprinkled with seasoning, cheese, topped with pepperoni, baked to perfection and served with marinara sauce
- Regular Pepperoni Breadsticks$8.75
Our fresh pizza dough, sprinkled with seasoning, cheese, topped with pepperoni, baked to perfection and served with marinara sauce
- Garlic Loaf$3.57
Our fresh baked bread, with garlic butter and then toasted to perfection!
- Garlic Loaf with Cheese$4.99
Our fresh baked bread, with garlic butter and pizza cheese, then toasted to perfection!
Italians
- Ham Italian$8.99
Our classic Ham Italian served the same way since 1939! Comes with American cheese, ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.
- Salami Italian$9.99
Comes with salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.
- Veggie Italian$7.99
Comes with American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.
- Turkey Italian$10.99
Comes with turkey, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.
- Triple Italian$12.99
Our classic Italian, only TRIPLE the Meat! Comes with ham, genoa salami, capicola ham, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.
- Roast Beef Italian$11.99
Comes with roast beef, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.
- Chicken Salad Italian$11.99
Comes with Chicken Salad, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.
- Combo Italian$10.99
Comes with ham, salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.
- Tuna Italian$10.99
Comes with tuna, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.
- Genoa Italian$9.99
Comes with Genoa salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.
- Pepperoni Italian$9.99
Comes with pepperoni, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.
Dagwoods
- Ham Dagwood$8.99
A Sam's classic! Ham, American Cheese, mayo, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes on a Bulkie Roll! Please specify your toppings
- Turkey Dagwood$10.99
BLT with Turkey, Cheese and Mayo on a Bulkie Roll. Please specify your toppings
- Regular Hot Italian Dagwood$8.49
Ham, American cheese, salami, pepperoni, pizza cheese toasted on a bulkie roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and pickle added on after. Please specify your toppings
- Large Hot Italian Dagwood$11.25
Ham, American cheese, salami, pepperoni, pizza cheese toasted on a bulkie roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and pickle added on after. Please specify your toppings
Wraps
Regular Hot Sandwiches
- Regular Meatball Sub$10.99
Meatballs and cheese on a sub roll, toasted to perfection.
- Regular Chicken Parm Sub$10.99
Breaded chicken, pasta sauce and cheese in a sub roll, toasted to perfection.
- Regular Sausage Parm Sub$10.99
Italian sausage, pasta sauce and cheese on a sub roll, toasted to perfection.
- Regular Sausage Peppers & Onion Sub$10.99
Italian sausage, cooked red peppers and cooked onions on a sub roll, toasted to perfection.
- Regular Steak and Cheese$10.99
Philly Steak with Cheese
Large Hot Sandwiches
- Large Meatball Sub$13.99
Meatballs and cheese on a sub roll toasted.
- Large Chicken Parm Sub$13.99
Breaded chicken, pasta sauce and cheese in a sub roll toasted.
- Large Sausage Parm Sub$13.99
Italian sausage, pasta sauce and cheese on a sub roll toasted.
- Large Italian Sausage Peppers & Onion Sub$14.99
Italian sausage, cooked red peppers and cooked onions on a sub roll toasted.
- Large Steak and Cheese$14.99
Philly Steak with Cheese
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Mini Loaded$8.99
7" pizza: ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, Greek olives, onions, green peppers, sauce, cheese.
- Mini All Meat$8.99
7" pizza: pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, meatball, sauce, cheese.
- Mini Veggie$8.99
7" pizza: green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sauce, cheese.
- Mini Hawaiian$8.99
7" pizza: ham, pineapple, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sauce, cheese.
- Regular Loaded$11.99
10" pizza: ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, Greek olives, onions, green peppers, sauce, cheese.
- Regular All Meat$11.99
10" pizza: pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, meatball, sauce, cheese.
- Regular Veggie$11.99
10" pizza: green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sauce, cheese.
- Regular Hawaiian$11.99
10" pizza: ham, pineapple, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sauce, cheese.
- Large Loaded$22.59
14" pizza: ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, Greek olives, onions, green peppers, sauce, cheese.
- Large All Meat$22.59
14" pizza: pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, meatball, sauce, cheese.
- Large Veggie$22.59
14" pizza: green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sauce, cheese.
- Large Hawaiian$22.59
14" pizza: ham, pineapple, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sauce, cheese.
Mini Calzone
- Mini Basic Calzone$7.49
Our fresh pizza dough, with sauce and cheese, with your choice of toppings!
- Mini Deluxe Calzone$8.99
ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, sauce, cheese.
- Mini Veggie Calzone$8.99
green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sauce, cheese.
- Mini All Meat Calzone$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, meatball, sauce, cheese.
- Mini Spaghetti and Meatball Calzone$8.99
spaghetti, meatball, sauce, cheese.
Regular Calzone
- Regular Basic Calzone$9.99
Our fresh pizza dough, with sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings!
- Regular Deluxe Calzone$11.99
ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, sauce and cheese.
- Regular Veggie Calzone$11.99
green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, cheese and sauce.
- Regular All Meat Calzone$11.99
pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, meatball, sauce and cheese.
- Regular Spaghetti and Meatball Calzone$11.99
spaghetti, meatball, sauce and cheese.
Pasta
Sauce
Dinners
Small Salad
Large Salad
Breakfast Pizzas
- Mini Breakfast Pizza$7.75
7" made with garlic bread, American cheese, green pepper, onion, egg, and cheese
- Regular Breakfast Pizza$11.99
10" made with garlic bread, American cheese, green pepper, onion, egg, and cheese
- Large Breakfast Pizza$16.99
14" made with garlic bread, American cheese, green pepper, onion, egg, and cheese
Dessert
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
