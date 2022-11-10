Main picView gallery

Mint 1225 Niagara Street

1225 Niagara Street

Buffalo, NY 14213

Popular Items

Chipotle Cheese Fries
Jerk Chicken
Peruvian Chickpea

Empanadas

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$10.00

Jerk spice, caramelized onion- Two per order. Sweet Chili Sauce.

Beef

Beef

$10.00

Bell Pepper, Habanero, Scallion- Two per order. Roasted Pepper Sauce.

Chorizo

Chorizo

$10.00

Potato, pickled onion, white cheddar. Two per order. Chimichurri Sauce.

Peruvian Chickpea

Peruvian Chickpea

$10.00

Carrot, Aji Amarillo, Garlic (V)- Two per order. Vegan Peruvian Aioli.

Mushroom

Mushroom

$11.00

Curried Cauliflower, Garlic, Herbs (V)- Two per order. Pineapple Tamarind Sauce.

Pork

Pork

$12.00

Pork Shoulder, Ham, Swiss, Pickle- Two per order. Mojo Mustard.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$12.00

Coconut Curry, Sweet Potato, Mango, Basil- Two per order. Mango Sriracha Sauce.

Sides

Heirloom Tomato Salad

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$8.00

Crema, citrus, herbs. Available vegan

Bowl Chili

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Chorizo, black beans, chipotle, tomato.

Chipotle Cheese Fries

Chipotle Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chipotle Aioli, Queso Fresco

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$10.00

Chipotle Aioli, Queso Fresco, Chorizo Chili

Pickled Vegetables

Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

Seasonal assortment

Quinoa

Quinoa

$7.00

Sweet potato, Cashew, Carrot, Apple

Fried Cauliflower

$7.00

Shrimp Cakes

$9.00

Side Sauce

Soda

Can Cola

$2.00

Can Vernors Ginger Soda

$2.00

Can Polar Lime Seltzer

$2.00

Can Polar Grapefruit Seltzer

$2.00

Snapple Mango Tea

$3.00

Snapple Lemon Tea

$3.00

Tailgate Packs

12 Pack Tailgate Empanadas

$40.00

4 of each empanada (fully cooked.) Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip, Jalapeno Popper, Chorizo Chili

24 Pack Tailgate Empanadas

$75.00

8 of each empanada (fully cooked.) Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip, Jalapeno Popper, Chorizo Chili

12 Pack Tailgate Beers

$15.00

12 10oz cans Medalla Light.

24 Pack Tailgate Beers

$30.00

24 10oz cans Medalla Light.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1225 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14213

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

