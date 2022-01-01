Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Mint Indian Eatery

1,360 Reviews

$

868 Broadway

Somerville, MA 02144

Order Again

Chili Mo Mo

Chicken Chili Mo Mo

$10.99

Veggie Chili Mo Mo

$9.99

Lamb Chili Mo Mo

$12.99

Fried Mo Mo

Fried Chicken Mo Mo

$10.99

Fried lamb momo

$12.99

Steamed Mo Mo

Steamed Chicken Mo Mo

$9.99

Steamed Veggie Mo Mo

$8.99

Steamed Lamb Mo Mo

$11.99

Paneer Spinach Momo

$7.99Out of stock

Steamed Pork Momo

$5.99

Indo-Asian

Veggie Hakka Noodles

$11.99

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Veggie Fried Rice

$11.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Crispy Chili Baby Corn

$7.99

Aloo Chilli

$9.99

Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Papdi Chaat

$8.99

Dahi Puri

$8.99Out of stock

Kati Roll

Chicken Curry Roll

$12.99

Chicken Tikka Masala Roll

$12.99

Chicken Chili Roll

$12.99

Crispy Spicy Chicken Roll

$12.99

Aloo Gobi Roll

$10.99

Chana Masala Roll

$10.99

Paneer Tikka Masala Roll

$10.99

Paneer Chili Roll

$10.99

Lamb Curry Roll

$12.99

Entrees

Butter Chicken

$17.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.99

Chicken Curry Entree

$16.99

Chicken Saag Entree

$16.99

Chicken Chili Entree

$15.99

Chicken Korma Entree

$15.99

Chicken Vindaloo Entree

$15.99

Chicken Jalfrezi

$15.99

Chicken Dopiza

$15.99

Lamb Masala

$17.99

Lamb Curry Entree

$17.99

Lamb Korma Entree

$17.99

Lamb Vindaloo Entree

$17.99

Lamb Saag Entree

$17.99

Goat Korma Entree

$17.99

Goat Saag Entree

$17.99

Goat Curry Entree

$17.99

Goat Vindaloo Entree

$17.99

Chana Masala Entree

$14.99

Chana Saag Entree

$15.99

Tofu Curry

$14.99

Aloo Mutter Entree

$14.99

Mixed Veggie Curry Entree

$14.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Palak Paneer Entree

$14.99

Mutter Paneer Entree

$14.99

Paneer Chili Entree

$14.99

Veggie Korma Entree

$15.99

Tadka Daal Entree

$14.99

Sweet Potato Masala

$14.99

Aaloo Gobi

$14.99

Daal Makhani Entree

$15.99

Paneer Curry Entree

$14.99

Sahi Paneer Korma Entree

$14.99

Kadai Paneer Entree

$15.99

Malai Kofta Entree

$14.99

Bhindi Masala Entree

$15.99

Chole Bhatura Entree

$16.99

Baingan Bharta Entree

$14.99

Mix Veg Masala

$14.99

Aloo Palak

$14.99

Paneer Bhurji

$14.99

Aaloo Masala

$14.99

Aloo Choley

$14.99

Tofu Chilli

$15.99

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$18.99

Shrimp Vindaloo

$17.99

Shrimp Korma

$17.99

Shrimp Curry

$17.99

Shrimp Saag

$17.99

Gobi Tikka Masala

$15.99

Thali

Thali

$18.99

Biryani

Veggie Biryani

$18.99

Chicken Biryani

$19.99

Lamb Biryani

$20.99

Goat Biryani

$20.99

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Can Soda

$2.75

Bottle soda

$3.75

Water

$2.99

Extras/Soup/Dessert

Samosa

$3.99

Veggie Pakora

$6.99

Chicken Pakora

$7.99

Chapati

$3.50

Paratha

$3.50

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Butter Naan

$3.50

Bhatura

$3.99

Extra Raita

$2.99

Extra Rice

$2.99

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Rasgulla

$3.99

Yellow Lentil Soup

$3.99

Papadum

$3.99

Mix Pickke

$2.99

Mango Chutney

$2.99

Lunch entree

LS Chicken korma

$12.99

LS CTM

$12.99

LS Palak Paneer

$10.99

LS Chana Masala

$10.99

LS Paneer Tikka Masala

$10.99

LS Aloo Gobi

$10.99

LS Chicken Curry

$11.99

LS Chicken Vindaloo

$11.99

LS Chicken Chili

$11.99

LS Chana Saag

$10.99

LS Aloo Mutter

$10.99

LS Mixed Veggie Curry

$10.99

LS Mutter Paneer

$10.99

LS Paneer Chili

$10.99

LS Lamb Curry

$12.99

LS Lamb Korma

$11.99

LS Lamb Vindaloo

$11.99

LS Lamb Saag

$11.99

LS Tadka Daal

$10.99

LS Daal Makhani

$10.99

LS Goat Curry

$11.99

LS Goat Saag

$11.99

LS Goat Korma

$11.99

LS Goat Vindaloo

$11.99

LS Paneer Curry

$10.99

LS Veggie Korma

$10.99

LS Sahi Paneer Korma

$10.99

LS Kadai Paneer

$10.99

LS Malai Kofta

$10.99

LS Bhindi Masala

$10.99

LS Baingan Bharta

$10.99

LS Chicken Saag

$11.99

LS kadai chicken

$11.99

LS TOfu Cury

$10.99

LS Tofu Bhurji

$10.99

LS Aaloo Choley

$10.99

LS Mango Chicken Curry

$11.99

LS Mix Veg Masala

$10.99

LS Paneer Bhurji

$10.99

La Paneer Bhurzi

$10.99
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

868 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

Mint Indian Eatery image
Mint Indian Eatery image

