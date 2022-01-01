Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mint Restaurant and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

79 Maywood St

Worcester, MA 01603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

25N Pho Ga
19S Buddha Spring Roll
1A Crab Rangoon (6) APP

Appetizers

1A Crab Rangoon (6) APP

$7.00

2A Egg Roll (3) APP

$7.00

Pork and vegetable egg rolls

3A Pan Fried Dumplings (6) APP

$7.00

4A Vegetable Dumplings (6) APP

$7.00

5A Panko Shrimp APP

$13.00

6A Beef Teriyaki (4) APP

$9.00

7A Scallion Pancake

$7.00

8A Mint Platter (2) APP

$24.00

beef teriyaki, chicken wing, egg roll, BBQ pork, crab rangoon

9A Big Mint Platter (4) APP

$39.00

beef teriyaki, chicken wing, egg roll, BBQ pork, crab rangoon

10A Salt & Pepper Tofu APP

$8.00

11A BBQ Pork Bao APP

$8.00

12A Banh Khot APP

$9.00

Mini rice pancakes, topped with shrimp, served with herbs.

13A Vietnamese Crepe APP

$11.00

Rice batter crepes filled with pork, shrimp, scallion, and bean sprouts.

14A Chicken Wings (6) APP

$11.00

Fried chicken wings ( Sweet chili, soy garlic, house special)

Spring Rolls

15S Grilled Pork Sausage Spring Roll

$7.00

Grilled pork Sausages Spring rolls

16S Grilled Salmon Spring Roll

$8.00

Grilled salmon rolls

17S Shrimp & Pork Spring Roll

$7.00

Shrimp and pork Spring rolls

18S Butter Beef Spring Roll

$8.00

Grilled butter ribeye rolls

19S Buddha Spring Roll

$7.00

Tofu Vegetable spring roll

20S Fried Shrimp Spring Roll

$8.00

Shrimp tempura roll

Pho

21N Pho Tai

$14.00

Noodle soup with eye round beef.

22N Pho Tai, Bo Vien

$14.00

Noodle soup with eye round beef, meat balls.

24N Pho Dac Biet

$16.00

Noodle soup with eye round beef, flank steak, brisket, stripe, tendon, meat ball.

25N Pho Ga

$14.00

Noodle soup with chicken.

27N Bun Bo Hue

$16.00

Bún bò Huế is a popular Vietnamese noodle dish with sliced beef , chả lụa, pork knuckles.

Stir Fried Noodles

29F Mama's Mi Xao

$16.00

Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, shrimp, chicken, beef and vegetables

30F Mi Xao Thit

$14.00

Egg noodles stir-fried with your choice of meat ( chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, BBQ pork) and vegetables

31F Mi Xao Chay

$14.00

Egg noodles stir-fried with vegetables and tofu

Rice Plates

32R Chicken & Sticky Rice

$15.00

Grilled chicken, fried egg with vegetable served with GAC fruit sticky rice

33R Pork Belly & Sticky Rice

$15.00

Grilled pork belly on the stick, fried egg. vegetable served with coconut sticky rice

34R Hanoi Sticky Rice

$15.00

Chinese sausage, egg, dried shrimp, BBQ pork

35R Lemongrass Pork Chop

$15.00

Grilled marinated pork chop, fried egg, vegetable (choice of jasmine rice or noodles)

36R Combination plate

$18.00

Lemongrass chicken, chili, cooked with coconut juice

37R Yang Chow Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried rice with Chinese sausage, egg, carrots, onion, chicken, beef, shrimp, pork

38R Vegetarian Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with mixed vegetables and tofu

39R Lemongrass Tofu

$15.00

Stir-fry tofu with lemongrass, chili peppers, fried egg, veg (choice of jasmine rice or noodles)

Banh Mi

40B Steak Banh Mi

$11.00

Grilled steak sandwich

41B Lemongrass Pork Chop Banh Mi

$9.00

Grilled lemongrass pork chop

42B Nem Nuong Banh Mi

$9.00

43B Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$9.00

Grilled chicken with honey and lemongrass

44B Saigon Breakfast Banh Mi

$9.00

Chinese sausage & fried egg served in a sandwich

45B BBQ Pork Banh Mi

$9.00

Roasted BBQ pork sandwich

46B Fried Tofu Banh Mi

$8.00

Freshly fried tofu sandwich

House Favorites

47H Bun Cha Ha Noi

$17.00

Grilled pork patty, ,rice noodle and herbs with a side of dipping sauce.

48H Bo Luc Lac

$22.00

Cubed Ribeye sautéed with sweet soy sauce served with mix vegetables

49H Ca Hoi Kho To

$19.00

Caramelized salmon

50H Cha Ca Thang Long

$19.00

Grilled Salmon with turmeric and dill served with rice noodle and vegetables

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A contemporary take on traditional Vietnamese cuisine

Location

79 Maywood St, Worcester, MA 01603

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Acoustic Java - Main Street
orange star4.4 • 321
932 A Main Street Worcester, MA 01610
View restaurantnext
NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
Thai Corner Worcester
orange starNo Reviews
120 June St. Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
Acoustic Java Roastery & Tasting Room
orange star4.4 • 321
6 Brussels Street Worcester, MA 01610
View restaurantnext
Brazierr restaurant - 148 CHANDLER ST
orange starNo Reviews
148 CHANDLER ST Worcester, MA 01609
View restaurantnext
Millbury Street Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
121 Millbury Street Worcester, MA 01610
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Worcester

NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
The Hangover Pub / Broth
orange star4.4 • 2,274
102 Green St Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
orange star4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worcester
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston