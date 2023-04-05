Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mint Bistro

806 Reviews

$$$

1105 Elm St

Manchester, NH 03101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna
Red Sox Maki
Devil's Breath

Bottles of Wine

Sterling Napa Chardonnay (2016)

$24.00

Chateau St. Jean Cabernet Sauvignon (2018)

$20.00

Genbai San Demonslayer Sake

$14.00

(180ml)

Tapas

Asian Short Rib "Nachos"

$15.00

(Available Vegetarian with Tofu) Tender Braised Beef Shortrib, Smoked Cheddar, Roasted Corn, Scallion, Red Onion, Thai Bird Chili, Napa Cabbage, Sesame, Mushrooms, Homemade Crispy Wontons, Spicy Sour Cream, Sweet Soy

Day Boat Scallops (GF)

$15.00

Pan Seared Scallops, Edamame Puree, Crispy Pork Belly, Orange Chili Glaze, Tomato Confit, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Golden Beet Chips

French Onion Soup

$9.00

(Available GF) Crouton, Baby Swiss, Grana Padano

Fries

$5.00

Side of Shoestring Fries with Ketchup

Hazelnut Goat Cheese Fritters (GF)

$11.00

Hazelnut Encrusted Goat Cheese, Baby Spinach, Spanish Sherry Emulsion, Cranberry-Ginger Chutney

Lobster Rangoons

$15.00

Lobster Cream Cheese, Scallion, Celery, Toasted Vanilla Dust, Red Cabbage-Bacon Kimchi

Mini Fish Tacos

$12.00

(3) Blackened Haddock, Cilantro Sour Cream, Crisp Romaine, Avocado, Plum Tomato, Sriracha

Poke Tuna (GF)

$14.00

Marinated Tuna, Sliced Cucumber, Pickled Mango, Sesame Chili Mayo, Toasted Macadamia Nuts

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$13.00

Napolitana Cream Sauce, Sauteed Spinach, Fennel, Parmigiano Reggiano

Sweet and Spicy Beef (GF)

$12.00

Marinated Beef Tenderloin, Cauliflower Puree, Fried Plantains

Truffled Parmesan Fries (GF)

$12.00

Demi, Smoked Kethcup, Chili Remoulade

Vegan Tacos

$12.00

(3) Tempura Fried Avocado, Choice of Buffalo or BBQ, Romaine, Pickled Mango Pico de Gallo

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$10.00

(3 Rolls) Tempura Battered, Spicy Napa Slaw, Hoisin Glaze

Salads

Asian House Salad (GF)

$9.00+

House Salad, Avocado, Ginger Dressing

Classic Ceasar

$9.00

(Available GF) Crispy Reggiano, Cherry Tomato, Olive Oil and Butter Croutons, Romaine, Baked Kale

Mediterranean

$10.00+

(Available GF) Field Greens, Grilled Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts, Chickpeas, Feta, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Warm Couscous, Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette

Roasted Beets (GF)

$10.00

Vanilla Infused Fresh Goat Cheese, Orange, Spinach, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Sherry Emulsion

Roasted Wild Mushroom (GF)

$11.00

Shiitake, Oyster, Crimini, Baby Bella, Seasonal Greens, Heirloom Tomato, Sliced Apple, Toasted Hazelnut, Truffle Vinaigrette

Entrees

Braised Lamb Shank Bolognese (GF)

$35.00

Tender Shank, Sauteed Baby Spinach, Ragout of Ground Lamb and Beef, Herbs, Mushroom Bordelaise, Portobello and Parmesan Risotto

Braised Beef Shortrib

$32.00

(GF) Mushroom & Parmesan Risotto, Roasted Baby Carrots, Mushroom Bordelaise, Crispy Plantains

The 1105 Burger

$16.00

(Available GF) Charbroiled 1/2 lb. House Blend Beef, Bacon, Butter Lettuce, Crispy Grana Padano, Emmentaler Cheese, Special Sauce, Homemade Bun, Shoestring Fries, Spicy Pickle

Fried Chicken Tenders

$16.00

House Breaded Chicken Tenders, Shoestring Fries, Buffalo, BBQ, Smoked Ketchup

Filet

$40.00

8oz Filet Mignon, Truffled Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Fried Shallots, Bearnaise Butter, Demi Glace

Free Range Statler Chicken Breast (GF)

$26.00

3 Cheese, Spinach & Basil Stuffing, Truffled Mashed Potato, Grille Asparagus, Mushroom Bordelaise

Herb Baked Haddock Filet (GF)

$25.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Grilled Truffled Asparagus, Lemon Caper Butter

Maple Glazed Sea Scallops

$31.00

(Available GF) Pan Seared Day Boat Scallops, Truffled Mashed Potato, Haricot Verts, Baby Carrots, Sweet Maple-Dutch Caramel Butter, Chili Oil

Vegan Pad Thai (GF)

$20.00

Crispy Shallot, Tofu, Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Lime Zest, Tamarind Glaze, Toasted Peanuts, Cilantro, White Pear Kimchi, Rice Noodles

Risotto Verdure (GF)

$20.00

Grilled Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Pesto, Aged Pecorino

Salmon Entree

$30.00

Blackened Salmon, Butter Herb Poached Potatoes, Grilled Broccolini, Sun-dried Tomato Ginger Cream Sauce, Roasted Fennel

Steak Frites (GF)

$30.00

Sirloin Steak, Shoestring Fries, Haricot Verts, Demi-Glace, Maitre d'Hotel Butter

Dessert

Banana Cheesecake Spring Rolls

$9.00

Ripe Bananas & NY Style Cheesecake Weapped in Spring Roll Paper & Lightly Fried. Served with Cinnamon Gelato, Caramel Sauce, Berries, & Whipped Cream

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.00

(GF) Fresh Berries

Creme Brulee

$8.00

(Available GF) Edible Almond Basket, Fresh Berries

House Made Carrot Cake

$8.00

Maple-Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Marshmallow, Berries, Vanilla Anglaise

Sorbet

$8.00

(GF)(VEGAN) Evolving Trio of Locally Crafter Sorbet, Fresh Fruit, Mint

Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

(GF) Homemade Toffee, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Raspberries

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed and Lightly Salted

Fresh Roll

$8.00

Shrimp, Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrots, Wrapped in Rice Paper

Miso Soup

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$9.50

Fresh Shrimp Lightly Tempura Battered and Fried

Side of Sushi Rice

$3.00

Squid Salad

$8.00

Sunomono

$13.00

(8 Pieces) Fish Seleection in Rice Vinegar: Salmon, White Fish, Ocotopus, Crab, and Shrimp. Served with Sliced Cucumber

Tako Su

$9.00

Sliced Octopus in Rice Vinegar

Taste of Sashimi

$11.00

(6 Pieces) Thinly Sliced Fish Assortment: 2 Tuna, 2 Salmon, 2 White Fish

Taste of Sushi

$9.00

(4 Pieces) Sliced Fish Assortment over Sticky Rice: 1 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 White Fish, 1 Shrimp

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Seared Tataki Style Tuna, Daikon Radish, Ponzu, Topped with Scallions

White Tuna Tataki

$14.00

Seared Tataki Style White Tuna, Garlic, Ponzu

Sushi Nigiri / Sashimi

Crab

$4.00

Eel (Unagi)

$9.00

Egg (Tomago)

$4.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$6.00

Masago

$4.00

Octopus (Tako)

$5.00

Salmon (Sake)

$7.00

Scallops (Hotate)

$7.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Super White Tuna

$8.00

Tuna (Maguro)

$7.00

White Fish (Izumi Dai)

$6.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$8.00

Maki/Temaki

Maki (5-6 Pieces) Temaki (Handroll)

Alaska

$8.00

Salmon, Cucmber, Avocado, Caviar

Asparagus

$4.50

Avocado

$5.00

Boston

$6.50

Shrimp, Cucumber, Boston Lettuce, Mayo

California

$5.50

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber

Crab

$5.00

Cucumber

$4.00

Eel (Unagi)

$9.00

Eel, Avocado, Cucumber

Philadelphia

$7.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese

Salmon

$7.00

Salmon Skin

$6.00

Scallop

$8.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Spicy Tuna

$7.00

Spider

$12.00

Avocado, Caviar, Soft Shell Crab

Super White Tuna

$8.00

Sweet Potato

$5.00

Tempura Fried Sweet Potato

Tuna

$7.00

Tuna Mango

$8.00

Vegetable

$5.00

Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber

White Fish

$6.00

Yellowtail

$8.00

Signature Rolls

Sushi Special

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, and Mango Inside. Topped with Tuna, Salmon, Sriracha, Eel Sauce, and Tempura Flakes

The Boss (Ichiban)

$17.00

Tempura Shrimp, Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Caviar

Cherry Blossom Roll

$16.00

Salmon, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, Tuna on Top, Wasabi Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Seaweed Salad

Devil's Breath

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Avocado, Sriracha, Topped with Salmon, Wasabi Tobiko, and Spicy Mayo

Elm Street Maki

$15.00

Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion, Tempura Fried, Topped with Wasabi Tobiko, Side of Seaweed Salad and Ponzu

Fuji Maki

$15.00

Sweet Potato, Apple, Tuna, Topped with Red & Black Tobiko, Spicy Mayo

Lava Maki

$16.00

Tuna, Avocado, and Asparagus. Topped with Spicy Tuna, Sriracha, Eel Sauce, and Tempura Flakes

Maui Maki

$16.00

Yellowtail, Jalapeno, Sriracha, Avocado, Topped with Yellowtail, dot of Sriracha, Yuzu Tobiko, Togarashi

MVP Roll

$17.00

Shrimp, Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, Soybean Paper

O Ya' Roll

$15.00

Asparagus, Cilantro, Cucumber, Avocado, Steamed Shrimp, Topped with Seared Tuna, Tobiko, Side of Spicy Ponzu

Patriots Maki

$16.00

Coconut Tempura Shrimp, Mango, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Topped with Thai Chili Sauce

Queen City Maki

$15.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Mango, Tuna, Pineapple, Wasabi Mayo on Top

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Shrimp

Red Sox Maki

$17.00

Scallop Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, Topped with, Tuna, Crispy Shredded Potato, Cilantro

Snow Mountain

$16.00

Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Topped with Crabmeat

Spicy Caterpillar

$17.00

Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Topped with Avocado, Tobiko, Eel Sauce

Veg Out Maki

$14.00

Sweet Potato, Apple, Tofu, Torched Avocado, Wasabi Mayo

Entrees

Sushi Deluxe

$26.00

10 Pieces of Assorted Nigiri Sushi and 1 Tuna Maki

Sashimi Deluxe

$28.00

18 Pieces of Assorted Sashimi

Sushi and Sashimi Combination

$32.00

5 Pieces of Nigiri Sushi, 8 Pieces of Sashimi, 1 California Roll

Chirashi

$24.00

15 Pieces of Assorted Sashimi, 1 Egg, 1 Ebi, 1 Crab

Unagi Don

$25.00

Baked Eel with Cucumber Oshinko, Served over Rice

Tekka Don

$24.00

Thinly Sliced Tuna over Seasoned Rice

Salmon Don

$24.00

Thinly Sliced Salmon and Avocado over Seasoned Rice

Super White Tuna Carpaccio

$17.00

Seared White Tuna, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Ponzu

Love Boat For 2

$55.00

12 Pieces of Nigiri Sushi, 10 Pieces of Sashimi, 1 California Roll, 1 Rainbow Roll. Served with 2 Soups and 2 Salads

Sushi Boat For 3

$80.00

16 Pieces of Nigiri Sushi, 12 Pieces of Sashimi, 1 California Roll, 1 Rainbow Roll, 1 Spicy Tuna Roll, 1 Snow Mountain Roll. Served with 3 Soups and 3 Salads

Sushi Boat for 4

$105.00

18 Pieces of Nigiri Sushi, 18 Pieces of Sashimi, 1 Tuna Roll, 1 California Roll, 1 Rainbow Roll, 1 Snow Mountain Roll, 1 Elm Street Maki. Served with 4 Soups and 4 Salads

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese American Bistro

Website

Location

1105 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

Gallery
Mint Bistro image
Mint Bistro image
Mint Bistro image
Mint Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boards & Brews - Boards and Brews
orange starNo Reviews
941 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Diz's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.5 • 23
860 Elm Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Café la Reine - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
915 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Firefly American Bistro and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
22 Concord Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Hanover Street Chophouse
orange star4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
orange star4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
The Crown Tavern - 99 Hanover Street
orange star4.5 • 480
99 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston