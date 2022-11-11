- Home
Mintt Indian Cuisine
2,612 Reviews
$$
3033 Banksville road
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Soups & Salads
Chicken Tikka Salad
Chicken tikka slices, spinach, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and dressing
Hot & Sour Chicken Soup
An exotic soup of chicken with fresh onions, garlic and ginger.
Hot & Sour Veg Soup
An exotic soup of chopped mixed vegetables with fresh onions, garlic and ginger
Lentil Soup
Lentils cooked with vegetables and spices
Mintt Special Green Salad
Served with house dressing
Sweet Corn Chicken Soup
Delicious and creamy corn soup with chicken.
Sweet Corn Veg Soup
Delicious, creamy corn soup with chicken
Appetizers
Baby Corn Manchurian
Chili Paneer
Battered homemade cottage cheese cubes deep-fried and tossed with onions, garlic, ginger and green peppers
Cut Mirchi
Bite size stuffed green chili peppers dippedin chickpea batter and deep fried
Gobi 555
Deep-fried cauliflower sautéed in spicy sauce and garnished with cashew nuts, curry leaves and red chili sauce
Gobi Manchurian
Deep-fried battered cauliflower cooked in a fiery Manchurian sauce
Masala Peanuts
Roasted peanuts with onions, tomatoes and Indian spicy masala
Paneer 65
Crisp fried paneer chunks sautéed and seasoned in special spiced masala
Samosa
Seasoned potatoes wrapped in a light pastry
Samosa Chat
A samosa with chana masala, sweet and mint chutney and yogurt sauce
Spring Rolls/Veg
Crispy wheat wrap filled with shredded vegetables. Vegan.
Veg Platter
Assortment of veg samosa, cut mirchi, veg pakora, and paneer pakora.
Vegetable Manchurian
Deep-fried mixed vegetable dumplings cooked in a fiery Manchurian sauce, with a hint of cilantro
Vegetable Pakora
Delicately spiced vegetables dipped in chickpea batter and deep fried
Amritsari Fish
Deep-fried boneless sh let tossed with special spices and mild herbs
Chicken 555
Deep-fried boneless chicken sautéed in spicy sauce and garnished with cashew nuts, curry leaves and red chili sauce
Chicken 65
Deep-fried boneless chicken in spicy ginger, garlic, red chili and ground black pepper marinade
Chili Chicken
Deep-fried boneless chicken tossed with onions, green peppers, ginger and garlic, garnished with green onions
Desi Chicken Wings (Very Hot)
Herb-marinated, lean chicken wings cooked in a tandoor clay oven
Mintt Chicken
Deep-fried boneless chicken cooked with Mintt’s secret sauce
Tandoori Sizzlers
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Chicken marinated with fresh herbs and Indian spices and then grilled on skewers.
Grilled Fish
Tandoor grilled salmon fish cubes marinated with special herbs and mild spices.
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Ground lamb marinated with fresh herbs and Indian spices and then grilled on skewers.
Mintt Special Kabab Platter
Combination platter with lamb, malai kabab, achari kabab, shrimp, and fish tikka.
Murgh Malai Kabab
Boneless chicken cubes marinated with sour cream and mild spices then slowly roasted in a clay oven.
Paneer Tikka
Homemade cheese roasted in tandoor with bell peppers and onions marinated in Indian spices.
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon, freshly ground spices, and slowly roasted in a clay oven.
Tandoori Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated with fresh herbs and mild spices then slowly roasted in a clay oven.
Tandoori Shrimp Tikka
Shrimp marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon, and spices then slow roasted in a clay oven.
Tandoori Vegetable Gril
Cauliflower, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, marinated in Indian spices, and delicately baked in tandoor.
Biryanis and Exotic Rice
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with chicken with bone and Indian herbs, garnished with cilantro and a lime wedge
Egg Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with boiled egg, onions, tomatoes, spices and fresh herbs
Goat Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with goat with bone and Indian herbs, garnished with cilantro and a lime wedge
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with lamb and exotic herbs, garnished with cilantro and a lime wedge
Mintt Special Chicken Biryani
Long grain basmati rice cooked in Mintt special ingredients, fresh herbs and spices, cooked with special chicken curry
Mintt Special Gobi Biryani
Long grain basmati rice cooked in Mintt special ingredients, fresh herbs and spices, cooked with cauliflower
Mintt Special Paneer Biryani
Long grain basmati rice cooked in Mintt special ingredients, fresh herbs and spices, cooked with paneer (cottage cheese)
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with shrimp and exotic herbs, garnished with cilantro and a lime wedge
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with select vegetables and fresh aromatic herbs
Extra Raita
Extra Salan
Aavakaya Chicken Biriyani
Aavakaya Shrimp / Goat / Lamb Biriyani
Gongura Chicken Biriyani
Gongura Shrimp / Goat / Lamb Biriyani
Chicken 555 Biriyani
Gobi 555 Biriyani
Indo-Chinese Classics
Chicken Fried Rice
Steamed basmati rice stir-fried with chicken, green onions and soya sauce
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Traditional fried noodles (hakka style) cooked with chicken and soya sauce
Chili Chicken (Gravy)
Deep-fried battered boneless chicken tossed with onions, green peppers, spicy ginger and garlic
Chili Paneer (Gravy)
Deep-fried battered Indian cheese cubes tossed with green chili, ginger and garlic
Egg Fried Rice
Steamed basmati rice stir-fried with egg, vegetables and soya sauce
Egg Hakka Noodles
Traditional fried noodles (hakka style) cooked with chicken and soya sauce
Gobi Manchurian (Gravy)
Deep-fried battered caulflower florets cooked in a spicy soya sauce
Mintt Special Chicken Hakka Noodles
Noodles with special Mintt chicken
Mintt Special Paneer Fried Rice
On tawa, Mintt Special sauce will be added with Paneer, mixed with rice.
Vegetable Hakka Noodles
Traditional fried noodles (hakka style) cooked with vegetables and soya sauce
Vegetable Manchurian (Gravy)
Deep-fried mixed vegetable dumplings cooked in a soya sauce with a hint of cilantro
Vegetable Fried Rice
Steamed basmati rice stir-fried with assorted vegetables and soya sauce
South Indian Authentics
Andhra Special Spice Dosa
Crepe stuffed with upma, served with chutney and lentil soup
Butter Dosa
Channa Batura
Deep-fried large u y whole wheat bread, served with chenna curry
Chicken Dosa
Crepe (made with lentil and rice our) stuffed with chicken, served with chutney and lentil soup
Idly
Steamed rice cakes, served with chutney and lentil soup
Idly and Medhu Vada Combo
Steamed rice cakes and deep-fried lentil patties, served with chutney and lentil soup
Keema Dosa
Crepe (made with lentil and rice flour) stuffed with ground lamb curry, served with chutney, and lentil soup.
Masala Dosa
Crepe (made with lentil and rice our) stuffed with vegetable curry, served with chutney and lentil soup
Medhu Vada
Deep-fried lentil patties, served with chutney and lentil soup
Plain Dosa
Crepe made with lentil and rice our, served with chutney and lentil soup
Poori Bhaji
Deep-fried u y whole wheat bread, served with bhaji
Set Dosa
Pancake size dosa (crepe made with lentil and rice our), served with channa masala
Spice Utappam
Thick pancake (made with lentil and rice our) stuffed with onions and spicy chilies, served with chutney and lentil soup
Spring Dosa
Crepe (made with lentil and rice our) layered with hot chutney and stuffed with vegetable curry, served with coconut
Utappam
Thick pancake (made with lentil and rice our) stuffed with onions and chilies, served with chutney and lentil soup
Extra Chutney
Extra Sambar
Vegetable Classics
Allo Gobi Masala
Fresh cauliflower florets and potato stir-fried with ground spices and fresh herbs
Aloo Channa
Channa and potato stir-fried with ground spices and fresh herbs
Aloo Palak
Creamy spinach with potatoes
Baingan Bharta
Oven baked eggplant simmered in a pan with tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and spices
Bindi Masala
Crispy fried cut okra cooked with onion, tomatoes and spices
Butter Paneer
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in tomatoes, crème and mild spices
Channa Masala
Chickpeas cooked with onions, tomatoes, potatoes, spices and fresh herbs
Channa Palak
Creamy spinach with chick peas.
Dal Makhani
Black lentils simmered with freshly ground spices in a creamy sauce
Gongoora Vegetable
Vegetable cooked in a blend of gongura sauce, onion, fresh herbs, and spices.
Gutti Vankaya
Baby eggplants cooked in a roasted blend of peanuts, sesame, coconut, onions, ginger and garlic
Kadai Paneer
Cottage cheese cubes stir-fried with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and spices
Kadi Pakora
Deep-fried chickpea our cubes cooked with yogurt, spices and fresh herbs
Malai Kofta
Soft and creamy homemade vegetable cheese dumplings cooked in a mild sauce
Methi Matter Malai
Seasoned fenugreek and peas in a creamy mix of herbs and spices
Mutter Paneer
Paneer cooked with green peas, tomato, and mild spices.
Navaratan Kurma
Nine different vegetables and dry fruits cooked in chef’s special creamy sauce
Palak(Saag) Paneer
Indian cheese cubes cooked with spinach, fresh herbs and spices
Paneer Bhurji
Minced cottage cheese stirred with onion, tomato, and spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Grilled cottage cheese cubes cooked in a rich creamy sauce
Spinach Dal
Yellow lentils cooked with spinach
Veg Kurma
Home style vegetable cooked in delicious almond and cashew sauce.
Vegetable Chettinad
Mixed vegetables cooked with coconut milk, green peppers, fresh herbs and spices
Yellow Dal Tadka
Moog dal cooked with ginger, tomatoes and temparing cumin seeds
Chicken & Egg Classics
Achari Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cubes marinated with pickle sauce and special spices and then roasted in a clay oven.
Anda Masala / Egg Curry
Boiled egg cooked in tamarind and coconut sauce
Andhra Chicken Pepper Fry
Boneless chicken pan fried with black pepper and cinnamon, garnished with cilantro
Butter Chicken
Boneless chicken tenders cooked in a touch of butter and creamy tomato sauce
Chicken Chettinad
Boneless chicken simmered in black pepper sauce, coconut and mild spices (famous dish in South Indian state of Tamil Nadu)
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and spices
Chicken Do Pyaza
Boneless chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, spices, and fresh herbs.
Chicken Kurma
Home style chicken cooked in a delicious almond, cashew and sa ron sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoor roasted boneless chicken pieces cooked in a rich creamy sauce
Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken cooked with potatoes, hot sauce and spices
Gongura Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked in special spices and gonura sauce
Handi Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cubes cooked with ground chicken, spices, and fresh herbs.
Kadai Chicken
Boneless chicken stir-fried with a special combination of bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and green chilies
Kashmiri Murgh Masala
Boneless chicken cooked with nuts, fruits, spices and creamy sauce
Kodi Pulusu
Andhra traditional chicken curry may have bones.
Manglore Kodi Vepudu
Boneless chicken with grated coconut and spices
Mango Chicken curry
Boneless chicken cooked with freshly grounded mango and mild spices.
Pepper Chicken Gravy
Spinach Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked with spinach and spices
Lamb & Goat Classics
Goat Chettinad
Goat cooked with coconut milk and South Indian grounded masala. Spicy
Goat Curry
Goat cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and special spices
Goat Kadai
Goat cooked with mild yogurt sauce, onions and tomatoes
Goat Kurma
Goat cooked with delicious almonds, cashews, safron and spices
Goat Rogan Josh
Tender chunks of Goat, delicately cooked in a traditional gravy
Gongura Goat
Goat cooked in and blended with gongura sauce, onions, spices and fresh herbs
Gongura Lamb
Boneless lamb cooked in blended gongura sauce, onions, spices and fresh herbs
Keema Mutter
Ground lamb cooked with green peas, tomato, and mild spices.
Lamb Chettinad
Lamb simmered in black pepper sauce, coconut and mild spices
Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb pieces cooked in tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and spices
Lamb Kadai
Lamb cooked with mild yogurt sauce, onions and tomatoes
Lamb Kurma
Lamb cooked with delicious almonds, cashews, saffron, and spices.
Lamb Pepper Fry
Boneless lamb pan fried with black pepper and cinnamon, garnished with cilantro
Lamb Rogan Josh
Boneless tender chunks of lamb, delicately cooked in a traditional gravy
Lamb Vindaloo (Goan Style)
Boneless lamb cooked with hot sauce, potatoes, spices and fresh herbs
Mutton Fry
Goat fry with bones.
Spinach Goat
Goat pieces cooked in spinach and an authentic combination of spices
Spinach Lamb
Boneless lamb pieces cooked in spinach and an authentic combination of spices
Sukka Ghosh (Mangalore Mutton Sukka)
Goat cooked with grated coconut, spices and herbs
Seafood Classics
Andhra Fish Curry (Chepala Pulusu)
Salmon cooked with onions, tomatoes, tamarind sauce and fresh herbs
Fish Tikka Masala
Clay oven baked boneless salmon fillets cooked with tomatoes and creamy sauce
Goan Shrimp Curry
Shrimp simmered in a mouth watering coconut sauce with fresh herbs and spices
Gongura Fish
Fish cooked in a blend of gongura sauce, onions, fresh herbs and spices
Gongura Shrimp
Shrimp cooked in a blend of gongura sauce, onions, fresh herbs and spices
Malabar Fish Curry
Fish cooked kerala-style with coconut sauce and mild spices
Hot Breads, Roti and Naans
Aloo Paratha
Whole wheat bread stu ed with potatoes and fresh herbs, baked in clay oven
Butter Naan
Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with butter
Butter Roti
Chili Naan
Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with garlic, Green Chillies, cilantro and butter
Garlic Naan
Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with garlic, cilantro and butter
Naan
Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven
Onion Naan
Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with onion and butter
Paneer Kulcha
Naan stuffed with Paneer
Peshawari Naan
Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with dry fruits and butter
Rosemary Naan
Leavened rosemary avored bread baked in a clay oven
Roti
Unleavened at bread made with whole wheat our, baked in a clay oven
Sesame Naan
Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with sesame, cilantro and butter
Desserts
Almond Kulfi
Rich and creamy almond flavored ice cream.
Gulab Jamun
Stuffed golden brown fried dumplings steeped in sugar syrup.
Gulab Jamun W/ Ice Cream
Stuffed golden brown fried dumpling steeped in sugar syrup and served with ice cream.
Ice Cream
Indian Pastry Cake
Kheer/Vermicelli
Mango Kulfi
Rich creamy cardamom and mango flavored ice cream.
Pista Kulfi
Rich and creamy pistachio flavored ice cream.
Rasgulla
Rasmalai
Flattened cheese balls soaked in sweet thickened milk delicately flavored with saffron and cardamom.
Drinks
Black Tea
Green Tea
Iced Tea
Madras Coffee
Mango Lassi
Mango flavored yogurt beverage
Masala Chai
Rose Lassi
Salt Lassi
Plain salt yogurt beverage.
Soda
Please note, available sodas will be considered, If customer preferred Sodas are not in stock
Sweet Lassi
A refreshing yogurt beverage.
Water Bottle (500 Ml)
Order Attention Required
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
