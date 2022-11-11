Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mintt Indian Cuisine

2,612 Reviews

$$

3033 Banksville road

Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Mintt Special Chicken Biryani
Chicken Tikka Masala

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tikka Salad

Chicken Tikka Salad

$7.59

Chicken tikka slices, spinach, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and dressing

Hot & Sour Chicken Soup

$4.99

An exotic soup of chicken with fresh onions, garlic and ginger.

Hot & Sour Veg Soup

$4.99

An exotic soup of chopped mixed vegetables with fresh onions, garlic and ginger

Lentil Soup

$4.99

Lentils cooked with vegetables and spices

Mintt Special Green Salad

$5.99

Served with house dressing

Sweet Corn Chicken Soup

$4.99

Delicious and creamy corn soup with chicken.

Sweet Corn Veg Soup

Sweet Corn Veg Soup

$4.99

Delicious, creamy corn soup with chicken

Appetizers

Baby Corn Manchurian

Baby Corn Manchurian

$8.99
Chili Paneer

Chili Paneer

$8.99

Battered homemade cottage cheese cubes deep-fried and tossed with onions, garlic, ginger and green peppers

Cut Mirchi

$6.99

Bite size stuffed green chili peppers dippedin chickpea batter and deep fried

Gobi 555

$8.99

Deep-fried cauliflower sautéed in spicy sauce and garnished with cashew nuts, curry leaves and red chili sauce

Gobi Manchurian

$8.99

Deep-fried battered cauliflower cooked in a fiery Manchurian sauce

Masala Peanuts

$5.99

Roasted peanuts with onions, tomatoes and Indian spicy masala

Paneer 65

$8.99

Crisp fried paneer chunks sautéed and seasoned in special spiced masala

Samosa

Samosa

$6.99

Seasoned potatoes wrapped in a light pastry

Samosa Chat

$7.99

A samosa with chana masala, sweet and mint chutney and yogurt sauce

Spring Rolls/Veg

$5.99

Crispy wheat wrap filled with shredded vegetables. Vegan.

Veg Platter

$10.99

Assortment of veg samosa, cut mirchi, veg pakora, and paneer pakora.

Vegetable Manchurian

Vegetable Manchurian

$8.99

Deep-fried mixed vegetable dumplings cooked in a fiery Manchurian sauce, with a hint of cilantro

Vegetable Pakora

$7.99

Delicately spiced vegetables dipped in chickpea batter and deep fried

Amritsari Fish

$10.99

Deep-fried boneless sh let tossed with special spices and mild herbs

Chicken 555

Chicken 555

$9.99

Deep-fried boneless chicken sautéed in spicy sauce and garnished with cashew nuts, curry leaves and red chili sauce

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$9.99

Deep-fried boneless chicken in spicy ginger, garlic, red chili and ground black pepper marinade

Chili Chicken

Chili Chicken

$9.99

Deep-fried boneless chicken tossed with onions, green peppers, ginger and garlic, garnished with green onions

Desi Chicken Wings (Very Hot)

$10.99

Herb-marinated, lean chicken wings cooked in a tandoor clay oven

Mintt Chicken

Mintt Chicken

$9.99

Deep-fried boneless chicken cooked with Mintt’s secret sauce

Tandoori Sizzlers

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$13.99

Chicken marinated with fresh herbs and Indian spices and then grilled on skewers.

Grilled Fish

$15.99

Tandoor grilled salmon fish cubes marinated with special herbs and mild spices.

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$14.99

Ground lamb marinated with fresh herbs and Indian spices and then grilled on skewers.

Mintt Special Kabab Platter

$16.99

Combination platter with lamb, malai kabab, achari kabab, shrimp, and fish tikka.

Murgh Malai Kabab

$13.99

Boneless chicken cubes marinated with sour cream and mild spices then slowly roasted in a clay oven.

Paneer Tikka

$14.99

Homemade cheese roasted in tandoor with bell peppers and onions marinated in Indian spices.

Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

Chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon, freshly ground spices, and slowly roasted in a clay oven.

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$13.99

Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated with fresh herbs and mild spices then slowly roasted in a clay oven.

Tandoori Shrimp Tikka

$14.99

Shrimp marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon, and spices then slow roasted in a clay oven.

Tandoori Vegetable Gril

$13.99

Cauliflower, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, marinated in Indian spices, and delicately baked in tandoor.

Biryanis and Exotic Rice

All biryanis are served in Medium, Hot and Extra hot spice. Low spice is unavailable for Biryanis

Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Basmati rice cooked with chicken with bone and Indian herbs, garnished with cilantro and a lime wedge

Egg Biryani

$12.99

Basmati rice cooked with boiled egg, onions, tomatoes, spices and fresh herbs

Goat Biryani

$15.99

Basmati rice cooked with goat with bone and Indian herbs, garnished with cilantro and a lime wedge

Lamb Biryani

$15.99

Basmati rice cooked with lamb and exotic herbs, garnished with cilantro and a lime wedge

Mintt Special Chicken Biryani

Mintt Special Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Long grain basmati rice cooked in Mintt special ingredients, fresh herbs and spices, cooked with special chicken curry

Mintt Special Gobi Biryani

$13.49

Long grain basmati rice cooked in Mintt special ingredients, fresh herbs and spices, cooked with cauliflower

Mintt Special Paneer Biryani

$13.99

Long grain basmati rice cooked in Mintt special ingredients, fresh herbs and spices, cooked with paneer (cottage cheese)

Shrimp Biryani

$15.99

Basmati rice cooked with shrimp and exotic herbs, garnished with cilantro and a lime wedge

Vegetable Biryani

$11.99

Basmati rice cooked with select vegetables and fresh aromatic herbs

Extra Raita

$1.99

Extra Salan

$1.99Out of stock

Aavakaya Chicken Biriyani

$13.99Out of stock

Aavakaya Shrimp / Goat / Lamb Biriyani

$14.99Out of stock

Gongura Chicken Biriyani

$13.99Out of stock

Gongura Shrimp / Goat / Lamb Biriyani

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken 555 Biriyani

$14.99

Gobi 555 Biriyani

$13.49

Indo-Chinese Classics

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Steamed basmati rice stir-fried with chicken, green onions and soya sauce

Chicken Hakka Noodles

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Traditional fried noodles (hakka style) cooked with chicken and soya sauce

Chili Chicken (Gravy)

$13.99

Deep-fried battered boneless chicken tossed with onions, green peppers, spicy ginger and garlic

Chili Paneer (Gravy)

$12.99

Deep-fried battered Indian cheese cubes tossed with green chili, ginger and garlic

Egg Fried Rice

$12.99

Steamed basmati rice stir-fried with egg, vegetables and soya sauce

Egg Hakka Noodles

Egg Hakka Noodles

$12.99Out of stock

Traditional fried noodles (hakka style) cooked with chicken and soya sauce

Gobi Manchurian (Gravy)

$12.99

Deep-fried battered caulflower florets cooked in a spicy soya sauce

Mintt Special Chicken Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Noodles with special Mintt chicken

Mintt Special Paneer Fried Rice

$13.99

On tawa, Mintt Special sauce will be added with Paneer, mixed with rice.

Vegetable Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Traditional fried noodles (hakka style) cooked with vegetables and soya sauce

Vegetable Manchurian (Gravy)

$12.99

Deep-fried mixed vegetable dumplings cooked in a soya sauce with a hint of cilantro

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.99

Steamed basmati rice stir-fried with assorted vegetables and soya sauce

South Indian Authentics

Andhra Special Spice Dosa

Andhra Special Spice Dosa

$9.99

Crepe stuffed with upma, served with chutney and lentil soup

Butter Dosa

$8.99

Channa Batura

$9.99Out of stock

Deep-fried large u y whole wheat bread, served with chenna curry

Chicken Dosa

$10.99

Crepe (made with lentil and rice our) stuffed with chicken, served with chutney and lentil soup

Idly

$5.99

Steamed rice cakes, served with chutney and lentil soup

Idly and Medhu Vada Combo

Idly and Medhu Vada Combo

$8.99

Steamed rice cakes and deep-fried lentil patties, served with chutney and lentil soup

Keema Dosa

$11.99

Crepe (made with lentil and rice flour) stuffed with ground lamb curry, served with chutney, and lentil soup.

Masala Dosa

$8.99

Crepe (made with lentil and rice our) stuffed with vegetable curry, served with chutney and lentil soup

Medhu Vada

Medhu Vada

$6.99

Deep-fried lentil patties, served with chutney and lentil soup

Plain Dosa

$7.99

Crepe made with lentil and rice our, served with chutney and lentil soup

Poori Bhaji

Poori Bhaji

$8.99Out of stock

Deep-fried u y whole wheat bread, served with bhaji

Set Dosa

$8.99

Pancake size dosa (crepe made with lentil and rice our), served with channa masala

Spice Utappam

$8.99

Thick pancake (made with lentil and rice our) stuffed with onions and spicy chilies, served with chutney and lentil soup

Spring Dosa

$9.99

Crepe (made with lentil and rice our) layered with hot chutney and stuffed with vegetable curry, served with coconut

Utappam

Utappam

$8.99

Thick pancake (made with lentil and rice our) stuffed with onions and chilies, served with chutney and lentil soup

Extra Chutney

$1.99

Extra Sambar

$2.29

Vegetable Classics

Allo Gobi Masala

$12.99

Fresh cauliflower florets and potato stir-fried with ground spices and fresh herbs

Aloo Channa

$12.99

Channa and potato stir-fried with ground spices and fresh herbs

Aloo Palak

$12.99

Creamy spinach with potatoes

Baingan Bharta

$12.99

Oven baked eggplant simmered in a pan with tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and spices

Bindi Masala

Bindi Masala

$12.99

Crispy fried cut okra cooked with onion, tomatoes and spices

Butter Paneer

$13.49

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in tomatoes, crème and mild spices

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$11.99

Chickpeas cooked with onions, tomatoes, potatoes, spices and fresh herbs

Channa Palak

$12.99

Creamy spinach with chick peas.

Dal Makhani

$11.99

Black lentils simmered with freshly ground spices in a creamy sauce

Gongoora Vegetable

$12.99

Vegetable cooked in a blend of gongura sauce, onion, fresh herbs, and spices.

Gutti Vankaya

Gutti Vankaya

$12.99Out of stock

Baby eggplants cooked in a roasted blend of peanuts, sesame, coconut, onions, ginger and garlic

Kadai Paneer

$12.99

Cottage cheese cubes stir-fried with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and spices

Kadi Pakora

Kadi Pakora

$12.99

Deep-fried chickpea our cubes cooked with yogurt, spices and fresh herbs

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$12.99

Soft and creamy homemade vegetable cheese dumplings cooked in a mild sauce

Methi Matter Malai

$12.99

Seasoned fenugreek and peas in a creamy mix of herbs and spices

Mutter Paneer

$12.99

Paneer cooked with green peas, tomato, and mild spices.

Navaratan Kurma

$12.99

Nine different vegetables and dry fruits cooked in chef’s special creamy sauce

Palak(Saag) Paneer

Palak(Saag) Paneer

$13.49

Indian cheese cubes cooked with spinach, fresh herbs and spices

Paneer Bhurji

$13.99

Minced cottage cheese stirred with onion, tomato, and spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Grilled cottage cheese cubes cooked in a rich creamy sauce

Spinach Dal

$12.99

Yellow lentils cooked with spinach

Veg Kurma

$12.99

Home style vegetable cooked in delicious almond and cashew sauce.

Vegetable Chettinad

$12.99

Mixed vegetables cooked with coconut milk, green peppers, fresh herbs and spices

Yellow Dal Tadka

$11.99

Moog dal cooked with ginger, tomatoes and temparing cumin seeds

Chicken & Egg Classics

Achari Chicken Curry

$13.99

Boneless chicken cubes marinated with pickle sauce and special spices and then roasted in a clay oven.

Anda Masala / Egg Curry

Anda Masala / Egg Curry

$12.99

Boiled egg cooked in tamarind and coconut sauce

Andhra Chicken Pepper Fry

$14.99

Boneless chicken pan fried with black pepper and cinnamon, garnished with cilantro

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Boneless chicken tenders cooked in a touch of butter and creamy tomato sauce

Chicken Chettinad

$13.99

Boneless chicken simmered in black pepper sauce, coconut and mild spices (famous dish in South Indian state of Tamil Nadu)

Chicken Curry

$13.99

Boneless chicken pieces cooked in tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and spices

Chicken Do Pyaza

$13.99

Boneless chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, spices, and fresh herbs.

Chicken Kurma

Chicken Kurma

$13.99

Home style chicken cooked in a delicious almond, cashew and sa ron sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Tandoor roasted boneless chicken pieces cooked in a rich creamy sauce

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

Boneless chicken cooked with potatoes, hot sauce and spices

Gongura Chicken

$13.99

Boneless chicken cooked in special spices and gonura sauce

Handi Chicken Curry

$13.99

Boneless chicken cubes cooked with ground chicken, spices, and fresh herbs.

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Boneless chicken stir-fried with a special combination of bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and green chilies

Kashmiri Murgh Masala

$13.99

Boneless chicken cooked with nuts, fruits, spices and creamy sauce

Kodi Pulusu

$13.99

Andhra traditional chicken curry may have bones.

Manglore Kodi Vepudu

$14.99

Boneless chicken with grated coconut and spices

Mango Chicken curry

$13.99

Boneless chicken cooked with freshly grounded mango and mild spices.

Pepper Chicken Gravy

$13.99
Spinach Chicken

Spinach Chicken

$13.99

Boneless chicken cooked with spinach and spices

Lamb & Goat Classics

Goat Chettinad

$15.99

Goat cooked with coconut milk and South Indian grounded masala. Spicy

Goat Curry

$15.99

Goat cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and special spices

Goat Kadai

$15.99

Goat cooked with mild yogurt sauce, onions and tomatoes

Goat Kurma

$15.99

Goat cooked with delicious almonds, cashews, safron and spices

Goat Rogan Josh

$15.99

Tender chunks of Goat, delicately cooked in a traditional gravy

Gongura Goat

$15.99

Goat cooked in and blended with gongura sauce, onions, spices and fresh herbs

Gongura Lamb

$15.99

Boneless lamb cooked in blended gongura sauce, onions, spices and fresh herbs

Keema Mutter

$15.99

Ground lamb cooked with green peas, tomato, and mild spices.

Lamb Chettinad

Lamb Chettinad

$15.99

Lamb simmered in black pepper sauce, coconut and mild spices

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$15.99

Boneless lamb pieces cooked in tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and spices

Lamb Kadai

Lamb Kadai

$15.99

Lamb cooked with mild yogurt sauce, onions and tomatoes

Lamb Kurma

$15.99

Lamb cooked with delicious almonds, cashews, saffron, and spices.

Lamb Pepper Fry

$16.99

Boneless lamb pan fried with black pepper and cinnamon, garnished with cilantro

Lamb Rogan Josh

Lamb Rogan Josh

$15.99

Boneless tender chunks of lamb, delicately cooked in a traditional gravy

Lamb Vindaloo (Goan Style)

$15.99

Boneless lamb cooked with hot sauce, potatoes, spices and fresh herbs

Mutton Fry

$16.99

Goat fry with bones.

Spinach Goat

$15.99

Goat pieces cooked in spinach and an authentic combination of spices

Spinach Lamb

$15.99

Boneless lamb pieces cooked in spinach and an authentic combination of spices

Sukka Ghosh (Mangalore Mutton Sukka)

$15.99

Goat cooked with grated coconut, spices and herbs

Seafood Classics

Andhra Fish Curry (Chepala Pulusu)

Andhra Fish Curry (Chepala Pulusu)

$15.99

Salmon cooked with onions, tomatoes, tamarind sauce and fresh herbs

Fish Tikka Masala

Fish Tikka Masala

$15.99

Clay oven baked boneless salmon fillets cooked with tomatoes and creamy sauce

Goan Shrimp Curry

Goan Shrimp Curry

$15.99

Shrimp simmered in a mouth watering coconut sauce with fresh herbs and spices

Gongura Fish

$15.99

Fish cooked in a blend of gongura sauce, onions, fresh herbs and spices

Gongura Shrimp

$15.99

Shrimp cooked in a blend of gongura sauce, onions, fresh herbs and spices

Malabar Fish Curry

$15.99

Fish cooked kerala-style with coconut sauce and mild spices

Hot Breads, Roti and Naans

Aloo Paratha

$3.99

Whole wheat bread stu ed with potatoes and fresh herbs, baked in clay oven

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.49

Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with butter

Butter Roti

$3.99Out of stock

Chili Naan

$3.99

Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with garlic, Green Chillies, cilantro and butter

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.49

Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with garlic, cilantro and butter

Naan

$2.99

Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven

Onion Naan

Onion Naan

$3.99

Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with onion and butter

Paneer Kulcha

$3.99

Naan stuffed with Paneer

Peshawari Naan

$3.99

Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with dry fruits and butter

Rosemary Naan

Rosemary Naan

$3.99

Leavened rosemary avored bread baked in a clay oven

Roti

$2.99

Unleavened at bread made with whole wheat our, baked in a clay oven

Sesame Naan

$3.99

Leavened homemade bread baked in a clay oven with sesame, cilantro and butter

Desserts

Almond Kulfi

$2.99

Rich and creamy almond flavored ice cream.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$3.99Out of stock

Stuffed golden brown fried dumplings steeped in sugar syrup.

Gulab Jamun W/ Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Stuffed golden brown fried dumpling steeped in sugar syrup and served with ice cream.

Ice Cream

$3.99
Indian Pastry Cake

Indian Pastry Cake

$3.49
Kheer/Vermicelli

Kheer/Vermicelli

$3.99Out of stock

Mango Kulfi

$2.99

Rich creamy cardamom and mango flavored ice cream.

Pista Kulfi

Pista Kulfi

$3.99

Rich and creamy pistachio flavored ice cream.

Rasgulla

$2.99Out of stock

Rasmalai

$3.99Out of stock

Flattened cheese balls soaked in sweet thickened milk delicately flavored with saffron and cardamom.

Drinks

Black Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Green Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Iced Tea

$1.99Out of stock

Madras Coffee

$2.99Out of stock
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$2.99Out of stock

Mango flavored yogurt beverage

Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$2.99Out of stock

Rose Lassi

$2.99

Salt Lassi

$2.99

Plain salt yogurt beverage.

Soda

Soda

$1.99

Please note, available sodas will be considered, If customer preferred Sodas are not in stock

Sweet Lassi

$2.99

A refreshing yogurt beverage.

Water Bottle (500 Ml)

$0.45

Extras

Extra Basmati Rice

$3.49

Raita

$2.99

Extra Sambar

$2.29

Extra Chutney

$1.99

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
