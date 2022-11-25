- Home
- /
- Cranberry Twp
- /
- Mintt Pizza - 1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103
Mintt Pizza 1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103
No reviews yet
1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103
Cranberry Township, PA 16066
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Lunch Box
Veg Lunch Box
Veggie Lunch Box Contains - Appetizer, Veg curry or Dal , Veg Curry, Rice, Chapati or naan or roti and a desert Available from 11AM - 3 PM only
Non Veg Lunch Box
Non-Veg Lunch Box Contains - Appetizer, Veg curry or Dal , Chicken/Lamb/Goat/Shrimp Curry of your choice, Rice, Chapati or naan or roti and a desert Available from 11AM - 3 PM only
Build Your Own Pizza
Curry Pizza
Butter Chicken Pizza
Creamy shahi sauce, diced tomatoes, red onions, butter chicken
Chicken Tikka Pizza
White garlic sauce or Tikka sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, tikka chicken, green onion, cilantro
Chilli Chiken Pizza
Chilli Panner Pizza
Gobi Munchiria Pizza
Palak Paneer Pizza
Pesto sauce, cheese, spinach, red onions, masala paneer, green chilies, ginger, garlic
Panner Tikka Pizza
White garlic sauce or Tikka sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, tikka Paneer, green onion, cilantro
Shahi Paneer Pizza
Creamy shahi sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, red onion, masala paneer, black olives, green onion, cilantro
Spicy Fried Chicken Pizza (Hot)
Gourmet PIzza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella and cheddar
Broccoli & Chicken Pizza
Broccoli, grilled chicken strips, mozzarella and cheddar with white sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy grilled chicken, Buffalo fries, mozzarella, cheddar and a special hot sauce
Cheese Lover’s Pizza
Mozzarella, cheddar, ricotta, feta and extra cheese
Deluxe Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions and black olives
Greek Pizza
White sauce, gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese
Hawaiian Pizza
Imported Danish ham, pineapple chunks, bacon and mozzarella
Meat Lover’s Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, bacon and mozzarella
Ranchero Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella over ranch sauce
Spinach & Chicken Pizza
Spinach, grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes and mozzarella
Spinach & Feta Pizza
Spinach, tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella and feta with white sauce
Vegetable Pizza
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mozzarella
Appetizers
Aloo Tikki
Chilli Panner
Gobi Munchuria
Mirchi Bajji
Mix.Veg Pakora
Spinach and Cheese Kabab
Suffed Paneer Pakora
Veg Cutlets
Veg Munchuria
Veg. Samosa
Chicken 65
Chicken Pakora
Chilli Chiken
Desi Chicken Wings (Very Hot) (6)
Halal. No Fry Wings. Very Hot. Herb-marinated , lean chicken wings cooked in a tandoor clay oven.
Fish Pakora (6)
Keema Balls (4)
Keema Samosa (2)
Shrimp Calamari
Appetizer Platter
Jalapeño Poppers (2), Onion Rings (3), Mozzarella Sticks (2), Breaded Zucchini (3) and Breaded Mushrooms (5) (No substitutions please)
Breaded Mushrooms (14)
Breaded Shrimp (10)
Breaded Zucchini (5)
Broccoli Puffs (10)
Buffalo Chicken Tenders (5)
Buffalo Fries
Buffalo Fries w/ Cheese
Buffalo Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon
Chicken Nuggets (10 pc)
Chicken Nuggets (20 pc)
Chicken Tenders (5)
Chicken Tenders with Fries
French Fries
French Fries w/ Cheese
French Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese
Jalapeño Poppers (5)
Mozzarella Sticks (4)
Onion Rings (10)
Popcorn Chicken
Biryanis
Indo-Chinese
Entrees | Veg
Aloo Gobi
Aloo Mutter
Bagara Baingan
Bindi Masala
Butter Paneer
Channa Masala
Chole Batura
Dal Banjara
Dal Makhani
Kashmiri Dum Aloo
Malai Kofta
Methi Mutter Malai
Mirchi Ka Salan
Muter Paneer
Palak Paneer
Paneer Burji
Paneer Tikka Masala
Poori (Aloo/ Halva)
Veg Chettinad
Veg Shahi Kurma
Veg Vindaloo
Entrees | Non - Veg
Breadsticks & Rolls
Fresh Salads
Antipasto Salad
Pepperoni, ham, salami, capicola, mozzarella and croutons over our Garden Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried chicken breast, Buffalo fries, hot sauce and mozzarella over our Garden Salad, with ranch dressing on the side
Caesar Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, croutons and Parmesan cheese
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken Breast
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, croutons and Parmesan cheese
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey breast, mozzarella, cheddar and croutons over our Garden Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, french fries and mozzarella over our Garden Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, french fries and mozzarella over our Garden Salad 14.99
LG Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, red onion and croutons
LG Garden Salad w/ Cheese
"Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, red onion and croutons"
Popcorn Chicken Salad
Fried popcorn chicken, Buffalo fries and mozzarella over our Garden Salad
SM Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, red onion and croutons
SM Garden Salad w/ Cheese
"Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, red onion and croutons"
Tuscany Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese and croutons over our Garden Salad
Chicken Tikka Salad
Wings
Mintt Wings (6 pc)
Choice Of Mild, Hot, Garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Buffalo, Wing Dust, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Spicy Ranch, Dry Ranch and Lemon Pepper
Mintt Wings (12 pc)
Choice Of Mild, Hot, Garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Buffalo, Wing Dust, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Spicy Ranch, Dry Ranch and Lemon Pepper
Desi Chicken Wings (Very Hot) (6)
Halal. No Fry Wings. Very Hot. Herb-marinated , lean chicken wings cooked in a tandoor clay oven.
Oven Baked Hoagies
Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
Special hot sauce, Buffalo fries and provolone
Cheeseburger Hoagie
Provolone, lettuce, tomato and red onion
Chicken Bacon Ranch Hoagie
Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch sauce
Chicken Parmesan Hoagie
Tomato sauce and provolone
Crispy Chicken Hoagie
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and provolone