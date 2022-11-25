Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mintt Pizza 1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103

1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103

Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Vijayawada Special Chicken Biryani
Mughlai Chicken Biryani
Mughlai Paneer Biryani

Lunch Box

Veg Lunch Box

Veg Lunch Box

$9.99

Veggie Lunch Box Contains - Appetizer, Veg curry or Dal , Veg Curry, Rice, Chapati or naan or roti and a desert Available from 11AM - 3 PM only

Non Veg Lunch Box

Non Veg Lunch Box

$10.99

Non-Veg Lunch Box Contains - Appetizer, Veg curry or Dal , Chicken/Lamb/Goat/Shrimp Curry of your choice, Rice, Chapati or naan or roti and a desert Available from 11AM - 3 PM only

Build Your Own Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

18" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Curry Pizza

Butter Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Creamy shahi sauce, diced tomatoes, red onions, butter chicken

Chicken Tikka Pizza

$13.99

White garlic sauce or Tikka sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, tikka chicken, green onion, cilantro

Chilli Chiken Pizza

$13.99

Chilli Panner Pizza

$13.99

Gobi Munchiria Pizza

$13.99

Palak Paneer Pizza

$13.99

Pesto sauce, cheese, spinach, red onions, masala paneer, green chilies, ginger, garlic

Panner Tikka Pizza

$13.99

White garlic sauce or Tikka sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, tikka Paneer, green onion, cilantro

Shahi Paneer Pizza

$13.99

Creamy shahi sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, red onion, masala paneer, black olives, green onion, cilantro

Spicy Fried Chicken Pizza (Hot)

$13.99

Gourmet PIzza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella and cheddar

Broccoli & Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Broccoli, grilled chicken strips, mozzarella and cheddar with white sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Spicy grilled chicken, Buffalo fries, mozzarella, cheddar and a special hot sauce

Cheese Lover’s Pizza

$13.99

Mozzarella, cheddar, ricotta, feta and extra cheese

Deluxe Pizza

$14.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions and black olives

Greek Pizza

$13.99

White sauce, gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

Imported Danish ham, pineapple chunks, bacon and mozzarella

Meat Lover’s Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, bacon and mozzarella

Ranchero Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella over ranch sauce

Spinach & Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Spinach, grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes and mozzarella

Spinach & Feta Pizza

$13.99

Spinach, tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella and feta with white sauce

Vegetable Pizza

$13.99

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mozzarella

Appetizers

Aloo Tikki

$4.99

Chilli Panner

$8.99

Gobi Munchuria

$7.99

Mirchi Bajji

$6.99

Mix.Veg Pakora

$6.99

Spinach and Cheese Kabab

$8.99

Suffed Paneer Pakora

$8.99

Veg Cutlets

$6.99

Veg Munchuria

$7.99

Veg. Samosa

$5.99

Chicken 65

$7.99

Chicken Pakora

$7.99

Chilli Chiken

$8.99

Desi Chicken Wings (Very Hot) (6)

$9.99

Halal. No Fry Wings. Very Hot. Herb-marinated , lean chicken wings cooked in a tandoor clay oven.

Fish Pakora (6)

$7.99

Keema Balls (4)

$5.99

Keema Samosa (2)

$8.99

Shrimp Calamari

$8.99

Appetizer Platter

$12.99

Jalapeño Poppers (2), Onion Rings (3), Mozzarella Sticks (2), Breaded Zucchini (3) and Breaded Mushrooms (5) (No substitutions please)

Breaded Mushrooms (14)

$7.99

Breaded Shrimp (10)

$7.99

Breaded Zucchini (5)

$7.99

Broccoli Puffs (10)

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Tenders (5)

$8.99
Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$5.49

Buffalo Fries w/ Cheese

$7.99

Buffalo Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon

$8.99

Chicken Nuggets (10 pc)

$4.99

Chicken Nuggets (20 pc)

$8.99

Chicken Tenders (5)

$7.99

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$9.99
French Fries

French Fries

$5.49

French Fries w/ Cheese

$7.99

French Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon

$8.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$2.99

Jalapeño Poppers (5)

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$6.99

Onion Rings (10)

$6.99

Popcorn Chicken

$7.99

Biryanis

Chicken Biryani( bone in)

$12.99

Egg Biryani

$11.99

Fry Piece Biryani

$12.99

Guntur Goat Biryani

$13.99

Lamb Biryani

$13.99

Mughlai Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Mughlai Paneer Biryani

$13.99

Shrimp Biryani

$13.99

Veg Biryani

$11.99

Vijayawada Special Chicken Biryani

$12.99

Indo-Chinese

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$11.99

Egg Fried Rice

$10.99

Egg Hakka Noodles

$10.99

Special Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Special Panner Fried Rice

$12.99

Vegetable Hakka Noodles

$10.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.99

Entrees | Veg

Aloo Gobi

$10.99

Aloo Mutter

$10.99

Bagara Baingan

$10.99

Bindi Masala

$10.99

Butter Paneer

$11.99

Channa Masala

$10.99

Chole Batura

$10.99

Dal Banjara

$9.99

Dal Makhani

$10.99

Kashmiri Dum Aloo

$10.99

Malai Kofta

$10.99

Methi Mutter Malai

$11.99

Mirchi Ka Salan

$10.99

Muter Paneer

$10.99

Palak Paneer

$10.99

Paneer Burji

$12.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99

Poori (Aloo/ Halva)

$10.99

Veg Chettinad

$10.99

Veg Shahi Kurma

$10.99

Veg Vindaloo

$10.99

Entrees | Non - Veg

Butter Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Curry

$11.99

Chicken Pepper Fry

$12.99

Chicken Rogan Josh

$11.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$11.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$11.99

Chiken Chettinad

$11.99

Egg Burji

$10.99

Kadai Chicken

$11.99

Lamb Curry

$12.99

Lamb Rogan Josh

$12.99

Mango Chicken

$11.99

Breadsticks & Rolls

Breadsticks (8)

Breadsticks (8)

$7.99

Cheesy Breadsticks

$10.99

Pepperoni Rolls (8)

$10.99

Spinach & Feta Rolls (8)

$10.99

Fresh Salads

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, capicola, mozzarella and croutons over our Garden Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fried chicken breast, Buffalo fries, hot sauce and mozzarella over our Garden Salad, with ranch dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, croutons and Parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken Breast

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, croutons and Parmesan cheese

Chef Salad

$10.99

Ham, turkey breast, mozzarella, cheddar and croutons over our Garden Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crispy chicken, french fries and mozzarella over our Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken, french fries and mozzarella over our Garden Salad 14.99

LG Garden Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, red onion and croutons

LG Garden Salad w/ Cheese

$8.99

"Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, red onion and croutons"

Popcorn Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fried popcorn chicken, Buffalo fries and mozzarella over our Garden Salad

SM Garden Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, red onion and croutons

SM Garden Salad w/ Cheese

$5.99

"Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, red onion and croutons"

Tuscany Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese and croutons over our Garden Salad

Chicken Tikka Salad

$10.99

Wings

Mintt Wings (6 pc)

Mintt Wings (6 pc)

$9.99

Choice Of Mild, Hot, Garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Buffalo, Wing Dust, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Spicy Ranch, Dry Ranch and Lemon Pepper

Mintt Wings (12 pc)

Mintt Wings (12 pc)

$16.99

Choice Of Mild, Hot, Garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Buffalo, Wing Dust, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Spicy Ranch, Dry Ranch and Lemon Pepper

Desi Chicken Wings (Very Hot) (6)

$9.99

Halal. No Fry Wings. Very Hot. Herb-marinated , lean chicken wings cooked in a tandoor clay oven.

Oven Baked Hoagies

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

Special hot sauce, Buffalo fries and provolone

Cheeseburger Hoagie

Provolone, lettuce, tomato and red onion

Chicken Bacon Ranch Hoagie

Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch sauce

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

Tomato sauce and provolone

Crispy Chicken Hoagie

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and provolone