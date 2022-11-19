  • Home
  • Mintwood Place - 1813 Columbia Rd NW - Washington, DC 20009 - (202)234-6732
Mintwood Place 1813 Columbia Rd NW Washington, DC 20009 (202)234-6732

No reviews yet

1813 Columbia Rd NW

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

Burger
Pappardelle
Chickpea Fries

SMALL

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$8.00

kombu-lime salt

Charred Snap Peas

$10.00

fromage blanc, mint, lemon oil, sea salt

Chickpea Fries

$8.00

za'atar, cilantro emulsion

Grilled Asparagus

$11.00

preserved lemon hollandaise, parmesan, vegetable ash

Ricotta

$12.00

house made ricotta, pickled cherries, cured egg, olive oil

Mixed Farm Greens

$12.00

nuts + seeds,, pickled blackberries, comte, cider-mustard vinaigrette

Pork Terrine

$14.00

house pickles + ferments, mustard seeds, grilled bread

Olives

$8.00

roasted + marinated, rosemary, orange, bay leaf

Sirloin Steak Tartare

$17.00

classic flavors (capers, cornichon, mustard), egg fudge, garlic crisps

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

calamansi lime, almond, cilantro, black rice crisp

Heirloom Tomatoes

$13.00

elderflower, wakame, shio kombu

Beets & Watermelon

$12.00

charred onion + spice vinaigrette, ricotta salata

Octopus

$15.00

oil poached yukon golds, onion two ways, pomegranate foam

Squash Blossoms

$10.00Out of stock

LARGE

Cavatelli

$27.00

forest mushrooms, cipollinis, sherry, parmesan-lager cream

Bronzino

$31.00

crab nage (broth), crab dumplings, english peas

Dorade

$34.00Out of stock

whole dorade stuffed with swordfish mousse, fennel + field greens, tobiko aioli

Pappardelle

$28.00

pork ragu, san marzano tomato, pecorino, basil

Half Chicken

$28.00

baby arugula, [ramp]ch (just our fancy house made pickled ramp ranch), bacon lardons, buttered croutons

Pork Rib Chop

$28.00

Burger

$19.00

Steak Frites

$37.00

Dinner for Two

$100.00

Two appetizers, two entrees, and two desserts generously serve two people in the comfort of your own home!

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Kid's Fried Chicken

$10.00

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

SIDES

Fries

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Country Bread

$2.00

Side [Ramp]ch

$3.00

DESSERT

Summer Camp Chocolate

$10.00

Raspberry Mousse

$10.00

Coconut Cake

$10.00

Cheese Plate

$14.00

Sour Cherry Galette

$10.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

PRIX FIXE DINNER FOR TWO TO-GO

PRIX FIXE FOR TWO

$90.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
French-American neighborhood bistro, serving the classics & the quirky, both in food & beverage! Whether you're in the mood for a burger or a grilled leg of lamb steak, a classic Sancerre, or an unconventional Vouvray, Mintwood Place has something for everyone.

1813 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

