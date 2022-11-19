Mintwood Place 1813 Columbia Rd NW Washington, DC 20009 (202)234-6732
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
French-American neighborhood bistro, serving the classics & the quirky, both in food & beverage! Whether you're in the mood for a burger or a grilled leg of lamb steak, a classic Sancerre, or an unconventional Vouvray, Mintwood Place has something for everyone.
Location
1813 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Gallery
