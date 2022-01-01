  • Home
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Minuteman Diner 363 Great Road Bedford, MA 01730 781-538-5728 #mmdbedford

292 Reviews

$$

363 Great rd

Bedford, MA 01730

Popular Items

Minuteman Egg Sandwich
Build Your Own Flapjacks
Burnt Bacon

Coffee/tea/Latte'/Cappacino

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea W/ Honey

$3.50

Hot Tea W/ Lemon

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Flavor Shot

$0.50

Coffee To Go

$2.75

Iced Coffee/Tea

$2.95

Soda/Juices/milk

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Apple juice

$3.00+

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+

Pineapple Juice

$3.25+

Choc Milk

$3.25+

Milk

$3.00+

Tomato Juice

$3.00+

Coke

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Small Apple Cider

$3.50

Soda water

$2.75

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.75

Kids Drink No Refill

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Strawberry Milk

$3.50

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$3.75

Strawberry Lime Rickey

$3.75

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.75

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.50

ADULT BEVERAGES

Draft Beer 16 Oz

$6.00

Draft Beer 22 Oz

$8.25

Bud Light-BTL

$5.00

Bud- BTL

$5.00

Pumpkin Beer

$5.00

Bud Light Draft 22 oz

$5.25

Cloud Candy 16 Oz

$6.25

Cloud Candy 22 Oz

$9.25

Zero Gravity 16 Oz

$6.00

Zero Gravity 22oz

$9.25

Corona

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

Guinness

$6.25

O'douls

$4.50

Hard Seltzer

$4.50

Malbec

$10.25

Pinot Noir

$8.25

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Pinot grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Kim Crawford

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.25

Spritzer

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Mary W/ Bacon

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mimosa flight

$18.00

Ed's Iced Coffee

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Wake up Martini

$12.00

Diane's Hot Coffee

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Titos Mixed Drink

$10.00

Absolute citron

$10.00

Titos Martini

$13.00

Titos Shot

$10.00

Grey Goose Martini

$14.00

Grey Goose Mixed Drink

$13.00

Smirnoff

$7.50

Malibu

$9.00

Captain

$8.00

Queequeg

$9.00

Old monk

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Doc Brown

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Don Julio

$12.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Top Shelf Shot

$9.00

Cuervo

$9.00

Karma

$9.00

Altos

$9.00

Scotch

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.25

Glenfiddich

$12.25

Makers

$12.25

Jameson

$10.25

Crown

$10.25

Jack Daniels

$8.75

Woodford Reserve

$12.25

Balvene

Chivas Scotch

Baileys

$7.00

Baileys Shot

$4.50

Kahlua

$7.00

Kahlua 5 oz

$1.50

Triple sec 5 oz

$1.50

Blue curacao 5 oz

$1.50

Gran gala 5 oz

$1.50

Gran gala

$7.00

Banana 5 oz

$1.50

Peach schnapps 5 oz

$1.50

Frangelico 5 oz

$1.50

Godiva

$7.00

Godiva 5 oz

$1.50

Perc

$7.00

Perc 5 oz

$1.50

Blueshine

$7.00

Blueshine 5 oz

$1.50

Amaretto

$7.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Cider Mule

$12.00

Fall Spritz

$12.00

MMD Sangria

$12.00

Bubbly Blossom

$12.00

Cinnamon Fire

$12.00

The Refresher

$12.00

Blueberry Mule

$12.00

MMD Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Straw-grapefruit mimosa

$8.50

Bottle of wine

$15.00

Red Coat Punch

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

MMD Fizz

$10.00

Strawberry Sensation

$12.00

East Coast Collins

$12.00

American Mule

$12.00

Vodkey To Success

$12.00

Pina Colada Margarita

$12.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Sangria

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tropical Delight

$12.00

MMD Margarita

$12.00

MMD Mai Tai

$12.00

Frozen Mudslide

$12.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$12.00

Barr hill

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay

$12.00

SHAKES/SLUSHIES

Root Beer Float

$7.50

Mint Oreo Shake

$7.50

Chocolate Shake

$7.50

Cookies and Cream

$7.50

Vanilla Shake

$7.50

Strawberry Shake

$7.50

Coffee Shake

$7.50

Coffee Oreo Shake - Customer Favorite

$7.50

Chocolate Oreo Shake

$7.50

Chocolate Banana Shake

$8.00

Mint Chocolate Shake

$7.50

Flavored Slushie

$5.00

Root Beer Float (Copy)

$7.50

Frozen Mudslide

$12.00

Frozen Daiquiri

$12.00

TO GO drinks

Spindrift

$2.00

Can of Drink

$1.50

Snapple

$3.00

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Poland Springs

$1.75

Naked Juice

$4.50

Gatorade 20 oz.

$2.00

Honest Tea

$2.50

Combos

Eggs & Cakes

$16.00

Corned Beef Hash Topped w 2 eggs

$16.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

Mighty Scrambler With Toast

$15.00

Nova Dish

$15.00

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Avocado Toast Deluxe

$14.00

Veggie Scrambler

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy No Eggs

$12.00

Avocado Toast No Eggs

$11.00

Avocado Toast Feta W/ Honey No Eggs

$11.00

Morning Starters

Bagel & Lox

$12.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Breakfast Banana Split

$9.00

Oatmeal

$5.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Banana

$1.75

Donuts

$5.00

Gluten Free Donut

$6.00

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Fruit Bowl

$6.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Omelettes

Build Your Omelette

$8.00

Irish Omelette

$15.00

Western Omelette

$14.00

Veggie Omelette

$13.00

Meat Lovers Omelette

$16.00

Mexican Omelette

$14.00

Steak Bomb Omelette

$16.00

Benedicts

Build Your Own Benedict

$9.75

House Benedict Canadian Bacon,spinach,tomato

$14.00

Classic Benedict

$12.00

Irish Benedict

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Minuteman Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Bagel

$13.00

Healthy Breakfast Wrap

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Breakfast Quesadilla W/ Homefries

$13.00

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Sweets Off the Griddle

Build Your Own Flapjacks

$5.00+

Belgian Waffle

$11.00

Patriot Belgian Waffle

$13.00

Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

Cheesecake Pancakes

$14.00

Cheesecake French Toast

$14.00

Traditional French Toast

$11.00

Egg Combo

One Egg

$5.75

Two Egg

$8.00

Three Eggs

$9.00

Four Eggs

$9.75

Muffins/Bagels

Baked Muffin

$3.25

Assorted Bagels

$3.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Regular Donut Large

$5.25

Gluten Free Donut

$5.75

Small Donut

$3.25

English Muffin Grilled

$1.25

Breakfast Sides

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.00

Bacon

$5.00

Crispy Bacon

$5.00

Burnt Bacon

$5.00

Home Fries

$4.00

WD Home fries

$4.00

Ham Steak

$5.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

Toast

$2.55

Hashbrown (3)

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Canadian Bacon 3 Slices

$5.00

Side Corned beef hash

$8.00

Side French Toast 2 Slices

$7.25

One Egg No Side

$3.00

Two eggs No Side

$4.45

Three Eggs No Side

$5.45

Four Eggs No Side

$6.75

Banana

$1.75

Side Steak Tips

$12.00

Small Side Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Side Honey

$0.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side of Hollandaise

$1.00

4 Slices Of Tomato

$1.50

Side Salmon Lox

$8.00

Side 1 Biscuit Gravy 1 Sausage

$4.75

Side Grilked Pastrami

$5.00

Family Style Breakfast Trays

Bob Two Scrambled Eggs& One Slice Wheat Toast

$8.00

Great Beginnings & Sides

One hot dog with potato chips

$6.00

Six Chicken Tenders

$10.00

6 Chicken Tenders And Fries

$14.00

10 Breaded Chicken Wings

$15.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mozzarella sticks

$11.45

Nachos

$12.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Cup Soup

$3.75

Cup Chowder

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$7.75

Side Dressing

$0.50

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side broccoli

$4.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.25

Side Steak Tips

$11.25

Small Side Cooked Spinach

$3.25

Side Chicken Salad

$6.25

SALADS

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$10.75

Strawberrry And Spinach Salad

$12.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Wedge Salad

$6.00

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Side Strawberry Spinach Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Side House Salad

$5.50

Burgers/Sandwiches

Patriot Burger

$16.00

Uncle Bob's Pounder

$19.00

West Texas Burger

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Supreme

$14.00

Cheesey Ranch Bacon Burger

$16.00

Liberty Bell Steak Bomb (American)

$14.00

Steak And American Cheese

$12.00

Turkey club

$13.00

Reuben

$13.50

Chicken Caesar wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Tender Wrap

$12.00

Hot Pastrami & Swiss

$13.00

BLT

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Twin Hot Dogs And Fries

$12.75

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Caesar Wrap

$12.75

Hamburger

$13.75

Plymouth Rock

$13.00

Turkey Rueben

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$12.25

Tuna Salad

$11.75

Honey Dijon Turkey Panini

$14.00

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Avocado Bacon Panini

$14.00

Chicken salad club

$13.75

Turkey Sandwich

$12.75

Tuna Salad club

$13.75

Cheeseburger Club

$17.00

Steak Tips & 2 Sides

$22.75

Ham & Cheese

$13.00

1 Hot Dog & Chips

$7.50

FAMILY & CATERING TRAYS

TRAY 8 Hamburgers

$65.00

TRAY Buffalo Mac & Cheese with Chicken

$45.00

TRAY Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry

$42.50

TRAY Chicken, pasta, broccoli NO mushrooms white wine sauce

$45.00

TRAY Chicken, pasta, broccoli, mushrooms white wine sauce

$40.00

TRAY Steak Stir Fry

$50.00

TRAY Of Steak tips

$85.00

TRAY Chicken Wings

$45.00

Tray Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$40.00

Tray Mac and Cheese

$35.00

Tray Pasta And Red Sauce

$25.00

TRAY French Toast

$30.00

TRAY of Bacon

$40.00

TRAY of Chicken Fingers

$47.50

TRAY of Dessert (6 slices)

$25.00

TRAY of Pancakes

$25.00

TRAY of Sausage

$45.00

TRAY of Scrambled Eggs

$40.00

TRAY of French Toast

$35.00

TRAY Garden Salad

$25.00

TRAY Of Chicken & Steak Teriyaki Stir Fry

$42.50

TRAY of Pasta w/wout sauce

$20.00

TRAY Home Fries

$25.00

TRAY Of chicken Tips

$80.00

Tray Of Choc Chip Pancakes

$30.00

Tray Of Ham Steak

$40.00

Tray Of Tuna Wraps

$35.00

Tray Of French Fries

$25.00

Tray Of pancakes 12 Pancakes

$30.00

Tray Of Tomato, Lettuce & Onion

$10.00

Tray Of 10 Hot Dogs

$25.00

Tray Of Chicken Caesar Salad Wraps

$45.00

Tray Of Burgers And Hot Dogs

$60.00

Tray Of Homefries

$25.00

Tray Of Bagels (10)

$25.00

TRAY Of American Chop Suey

$35.00

TRAY Of Chicken Tenders

$40.00

TRAY Of Caesar salad

$30.00

TRAY Of Pasta With Red Sauce

$25.00

TRAY Of Cold Pasta Salad

$20.00

Tray Of Toast

$20.00

TRAY Of Fruit

$20.00

TRAY Of Muffins (12)

$30.00

TRAY Of Mighty Scrambler

$60.00

Tray Of Ham Cheese Lettuce Wraps

$40.00

Tray Of Tuna Salad Wraps

$40.00

Tray Of Veggie Wraps

$40.00

Tray Of Ham, Cheese Lettuce Wrap

$40.00

Tray Of Chicken Tender Wraps

$40.00

Tray Of Caesar Salad Wraps

$40.00

Small Tray Of Canadian Bacon

$20.00

TRAY Of Coleslaw

$40.00

Tray Of Potato Salad

$20.00

Tray Of Ham Steak

$45.00

Tray of Pasta and Meatballs

$35.00

Tray of Chicken Verdicchio

$45.00

SPECIALS

Grilled Cheese, Cup Of Soup

$11.25

Chicken, Pasta Broccoli

$14.99

American Chop Suey w/salad

$18.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich W/ Onion Rings

$15.99

Steak Tips Rice And Salad

$18.99

Chicken Broccoli Pasta W/ Scali & Salad

$18.99

Tuna Steak, Mashed And Broccoli

$18.99

Grilled Salmon, Mashed And Broccoli

$18.99

Sandra

$105.00

Meatball Sandwich W/ Fries

$18.99

Desserts

Gluten Free Donut

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Cheesecake

$6.25

Cheesecake with Strawberries

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Red Velvet Cake

$5.50

Lemon Square

$2.50

Bowl Of Ice Cream

$5.50

Cup Of Ice Cream

$4.25

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.50
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$5.50

Tiramisu

$6.00

7 Layer Bar

$2.50

Donut

$5.50

Turtle Pie

$5.00

Lemon Pie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:57 am - 11:50 am, 11:51 am - 1:50 pm
Monday6:57 am - 11:50 am, 11:51 am - 1:50 pm
Tuesday6:57 am - 11:50 am, 11:51 am - 1:50 pm
Wednesday6:57 am - 11:50 am, 11:51 am - 1:50 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:50 pm, 1:51 pm - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:50 pm, 1:51 pm - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:50 pm, 1:51 pm - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 7:45 pm
FULL menu is available all day every day!! FALL HOURS; Sunday - Wednesday 7 am - 2 pm and Thursday, Friday Saturday 7 am - 8 pm Thank you for your continued support! #mmdbedford

