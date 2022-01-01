Italian
Mio Vicino
3,177 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mio Vicino was established in 1992 and still remains a local tradition. Whether you're here for the first time ever or for the third time this week, you will always find amazing food, friendly service and a buzzing atmosphere that will keep you coming back to visit your favorite Italian Neighbor.
Location
1290 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA 95050
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Santa Clara
Paris Baguette - 3011-Santa Clara
4.5 • 2,726
3561 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95051
View restaurant