Italian

Mio Vicino

3,177 Reviews

$$

1290 Benton St

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Penne with Italian Sausage
Garlic Bread
Fettuccine with Roasted Chicken

Appetizers

Antipasto Platter

$18.00

Assorted meats, cheeses, olives, and vegetables

Bowl of Soup

$8.00
Bruschetta

$12.00

Roma and sun-dried tomatoes, fresh and roasted garlic, toasted pine nuts, and fresh basil.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$10.00

Served with a side of marinara sauce

Crispy Polenta

$14.00

Deep-fried polenta diamonds with sautéed wild mushrooms in a marsala cream sauce topped with mascarpone cheese

Cup Of Soup

$5.00
Deep Fried Artichokes

$14.00

Artichoke hearts deep-fried and breaded with pesto aioli

Eggplant Appetizer

$13.00

Breaded eggplant tower deep fried with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Served with lemon aioli and cocktail sauce

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Toasted ciabatta bread with garlic and herb butte.

Pesto Chips

$10.00

Pizza bread with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, and pesto drizzle.

Sautéed Clams

$20.00

Sautéed in wine, garlic, and butter sauce

Sautéed Clams/Mussels Mix

$20.00

Sautéed in wine, garlic, and butter sauce

Sautéed Mussels

$20.00

Sautéed in wine, garlic, and butter sauce

Pastas

Artichoke Sage Tortellis

$20.00

Artichoke stuffed pasta in a sage cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes

Baked Penne with Italian Sausage

$20.00

Mushrooms and Italian sausage tossed with penne in a tomato cream sauce topped with melted mozzarella

Cappellini Gamberoni

$21.00

Prawns, black olives and sun-dried tomatoes with angel hair pasta in a pesto sauce

Cappellini Pomodoro

$16.00

Tomatoes and fresh basil sautéed with garlic and olive oil

Cheese Tortellini with Chicken

$19.00

Tortellinin tossed with chicken breast, spinach, and tomatoes in a sage lemon butter sauce

Chicken Cannelloni

$21.00

Fresh homemade pasta filled with chicken, mushrooms, spinach, quatro formaggi and oregano, in a marsala cream sauce, baked with mozzarella and topped with toasted pine nuts

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Breaded chicken breast in marinara sauce with fresh basil and parmigiana, served with spaghetti marinara sauce and sautéed vegetables

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.00

Sliced and breaded eggplant in marinara sauce with fresh basil and parmigiana, served with spaghetti marinara sauce and sautéed vegetables

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed in a rich and creamy alfredo sauce

Fettuccine with Roasted Chicken

$20.00

Panchetta and peas tossed with romano cheese in a cream sauce

Fusilli Vegetale

$18.00

Roasted eggplant, mushrooms, leeks, roasted red peppers, fresh and sun-dried tomatoes, tossed in garlic and olive oil

Gnocchi Marinara

$16.00

Gnocchi tossed in our homemade "Boss of the Sauce" marinara

Gorgonzola Gnocchi

$19.00

Tossed in a Gorgonzola cream sauce with spinach, radicchio, and toasted walnuts

Greek Fusilli

$18.00

Kalamata and green olives, capers, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and feta cheese in a lemon-oregano sauce

Grilled Boneless Pork Chop

$24.00

Topped with leeks and golden raisins, and served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.

Kid Pasta

$10.00

Choose your pasta and your sauce

Lasagna

$19.00

Homemade with mushrooms, ground beef, pork, and three cheeses, served with sautéed vegetables

Linguine Primavera

$18.00

Fresh carrots, broccoli, Roma tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash and peas, tossed with fresh herbs, garlic and olive oil, topped with feta cheese.

Linguine with Clams

$21.00

Chopped and fresh clams, garlic,diced tomatoes and leeks in a white wine sauce.

Mio Cioppino

$34.00

Calamari, mussels, crab legs, prawns, peppers and fresh tomatoes in a red wine sauce on a bed of linguine.

Penne Bolognese

$19.00

Homemade meat sauce and Italian sausage tossed with penne.

Penne Chicken

$20.00

Broccoli, tomatoes, and a dash of chili flakes tossed in a browned garlic sauce, sprinkled with pecorino romano.

Penne Marsala

$20.00

Chicken, portabella mushroom, spinach, and diced tomatoes in a marsala cream sauce

Portabella Fusilli

$20.00

Portabella and criminology mushrooms, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, and sweet corn tossed in a roasted garlic marsala sauce with a touch of cream.

Ravioli Trio

$20.00

Homemade raviolis of ground beef, ricotta cheese, and spinach tossed in a tomato cream sauce.

Shellfish Pasta

$21.00

Split Prawns, shrimp and fresh clams tossed in a tomato basil sauce, a dash of chili flakes, on a bed of fettuccine.

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.00

A classic with homemade marinara sauce!

Spaghetti Meatball

$18.00

Our Classic homemade marinara, tossed with spaghetti and a meatball.

Spaghetti Meatsauce

$18.00

Our Classic homemade marinara, tossed with spaghetti and meat sauce.

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$18.00

Kalamata, black and green olives, capers, tomatoes, and anchovy.

Spaghetti Sausage

$18.00

Our Classic homemade marinara, tossed with spaghetti and an Italian sausage link.

Salads

Caesar Salad Entree

$12.00

Classic Caesar salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Garden tomatoes, thick sliced mozzarella, green and kalamata olives, fresh basil olive oil and pesto

Greek Salad

$15.00

Roasted eggplant, marinated red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, pepperocinis, cucumber, kalamata and green olives, feta and fresh mint on a bed of baby greens

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of pesto Cappellini pasta and mixed greens with sun-dried tomatoes, snow peas and sweet balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Scallop Salad

$18.00

Grilled scallops, spinach, sweet balsamic vinaigrette, sweet corn and tomatoes

House Salad

$8.00

Baby greens with sweet balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad Entree

$12.00

With sweet balsamic vinaigrette

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$18.00

Our large caesar topped with sautéed shrimp, roasted red peppers, leeks, basil, toasted pine nuts and croutons

Small Caesar

$8.00

Classic Caesar salad

Sides

16 oz Side of Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

16 oz Side of Sautéed Spinach

16oz Side Meatsauce

$10.00

16oz Side Meatsauce

Side of 16oz Marinara

$8.00

16OZ Side of marinara

Side of 16oz Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side of 16oz Mashed Potatoes

Side of Chicken Grilled Breast

$5.00

One Grilled Chicken Breast

Side of Ciabatta Loaf

$7.50

One full ciabatta loaf

Side of Cream Spinach

$7.00

16oz Side of Cream Spinach

Side of Grilled Prawns

$7.00

10oz Side of Grilled Prawns

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

16oz Side of Mashed Potatoes

Side of Meatball

$3.00

One homemade meatball

Side of Mixed Vegetables

$7.00

16oz Side of Mixed Vegetables

Side of Scallops

$7.00

Three grilled scallops

Side Risotto

$12.00

Side Sausage Link

$3.00

One sausage link

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Homemade bread pudding. Flavor of the day!

Brownie With Gelato

$10.00

Cappuccino chip or vanilla bean gelato!

Cannoli

$10.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Homemade cheesecake. Flavor of the day!

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Homemade chocolate mousse.

Gelato

$10.00

Dolce Spazio Gelato

Kids scoop gelato

$6.00

Dolce Spazio Gelato

Drinks

Apple Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$4.50

Flavored Pellegrino

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Large Pelligrino

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Soda

$4.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Lemonade.

Relay For Life Fundraiser

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mio Vicino was established in 1992 and still remains a local tradition. Whether you're here for the first time ever or for the third time this week, you will always find amazing food, friendly service and a buzzing atmosphere that will keep you coming back to visit your favorite Italian Neighbor.

Location

1290 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Directions

