COFFEE BAR IN STORE

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$3.25

X.O ESPRESSO

$4.50

CORTADO

$3.75

MACCHIATO

$3.75

DRIP

$3.00+

AMERICANO

$3.50+

RED EYE

$3.75+

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.75+

LATTE

$4.50+

CAPUCCINO

$4.50+

MOCHA

$5.00+

CHAI LATTE

$4.50+

COCOA

$3.50+

LONDON FOG

$4.00+

BREVE

$5.00+

STEAMER

$3.50+

Dulce de leche, Vanilla, Hazelnut

BOMBÓN

$4.00

AFFOGATO

$5.50

TEA

$3.50+

CARAMEL LATTE

$5.00+

SODA

$2.00

PASTRIES

CROISSANTS

$4.00

MUFFINS

$4.00

SCONES

$4.00

PANDEBONOS

$1.75

BEANS

COLOMBIA-Huila

$15.99

PERU-Miguel Minga

$15.99

COLOMBIA-Pacific Winds

$24.99

COFFEE BAR DRIVE THRU

COFFEE DT

ESPRESSO dt

$3.25

CORTADO dt

$3.75

MACCHIATO dt

$3.75

DRIP dt

$3.00+

AMERCANO dt

$3.50+

RED EYE dt

$3.75+

CAFE AU LAIT dt

$3.75+

LATTE dt

$4.50+

CAPUCCINO dt

$4.10+

MOCHA dt

$5.00+

CHAI LATTE dt

$4.50+

COCOA dt

$3.50+

LONDON FOG dt

$4.00+

BREVE dt

$5.00+

STEAMER dt

$3.50+

Dulce de leche, Vanilla, Hazelnut

BOMBÓN dt

$4.00

AFFOGATO dt

$5.50

TEA dt

$3.50+

CARAMEL Latte dt

$5.00+

SODA dt

$2.00

BEANS DT

COLOMBIA-Huila dt

$15.99

PERU-Miguel Minga dt

$15.99

COLOMBIA-Pacific Winds dt

$24.99

FOOD DT

TACO dt

$3.75

Fresh scrambled eggs with soft guacamole and cheese on a flour tortilla topped with the protein and/or vegetable of your choice

CROISSANT dt

$3.00

Freshly baked butter croissants. Add ham, cheese, and/or egg.

MUFFIN dt

$3.00

Blueberry, Apple Crumbs, Chocolate Chunks

PANINI dt

$8.50

Crusty Focaccia bread with basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, and your selection of bacon, ham, or turkey with fresh arugula and tomatoes.

MOLLETE dt

$6.50

MOLLETES (toasts) ESPAÑOL with tomato puree and olive oil. VEGETARIANO with sauté mushrooms and bell peppers. MEXICANO with refried beans, guacamole, cheese and pico de gallo.

AVOCADO TOAST dt

$7.50

Crusty focaccia bread topped with soft guacamole, fried egg and feta cheese.

PANDEBONO dt

$1.75

COMBOS DT

C1-Americano Rg+Croissant DT

$4.99

C2-2 Breakfast Tacos DT

$4.99

C3-Americano reg+2 Pandebonos DT

$4.99