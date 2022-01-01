- Home
Mione's Pizza & Italian Restaurant - 67th Street
No reviews yet
6701 Coastal Hwy, Unit 11
Ocean City, MD 21842
Order Again
Personal Pizzas
Medium 14" Pizzas
Medium Cheese Pizza 14"
14"
Medium Tomato Basil 14"
Garlic, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil
Medium White Classico 14"
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic, Fresh Parsley
Medium White (Mione's Style) 14"
Broccoli, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic, Cheddar
Medium BBQ Chicken 14"
Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella
Medium Hawaiian 14"
Ham, Pineapple, Marinara, Mozzarella
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella
Medium Chicken Club 14"
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Marinara, Mozzarella
Medium Spicy Buffalo 14"
Medium Chicken Pesto 14"
Medium Salad Pizza 14"
Romaine, Garlic, Feta, Oil, Diced & Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Basil, Black Pepper
Medium Shrimp Margherita 14"
Grilled Shrimp, Marinara, Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Lime
Medium Mexican 14"
Ground Beef, Salsa, Mozzarella, Cheddar, American, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes
Medium Steak Pizza 14"
Steak, Fried Onions, Marinara, American, Jalapeños, Cherry Hots
Medium Roasted Veggie 14"
Medium Meat Lovers 14"
Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham
Medium Veggie Lovers 14"
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives
Medium 5 Top Supreme 14"
Large 18" Pizzas
Large Cheese Pizza 18"
18"
Large Tomato Basil 18"
Garlic, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil
Large White Classico 18"
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic, Fresh Parsley
Large White (Mione's Style) 18"
Broccoli, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic, Cheddar
Large BBQ Chicken 18"
Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella
Large Hawaiian 18"
Ham, Pineapple, Marinara, Mozzarella
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch 18"
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella
Large Chicken Club 18"
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Marinara, Mozzarella
Large Spicy Buffalo 18"
Large Chicken Pesto 18"
Large Salad Pizza 18"
Romaine, Garlic, Feta, Oil, Diced & Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Basil, Black Pepper
Large Shrimp Margherita 18"
Grilled Shrimp, Marinara, Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Lime
Large Mexican 18"
Ground Beef, Salsa, Mozzarella, Cheddar, American, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes
Large Steak Pizza 18"
Steak, Fried Onions, Marinara, American, Jalapeños, Cherry Hots
Large Roasted Veggie 18"
Large Meat Lovers 18"
Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham
Large Veggie Lovers 18"
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives
Large 5 Top Supreme 18"
Sicilians
5 Topping Special
Slices
Slice
Cheese Pizza
Tomato Basil Slice
Tomato, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic
White (Mione's Style) Slice
Broccoli, Tomato, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Fresh Garlic
White Classico Slice
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic
Hawaiian Slice
Sicilian Slice
Deep Dish
Chicago Slice
Sausage, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Marinara on top
Stuffed Meat Slice
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Marinara, Mozzarella
Stuffed Veggie Slice
Broccoli, Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella
Pasta Slice
Baby Spinach Slice
Mozzarella, Marinara, Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Fresh Garlic
Sausage Roll
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Ranch, Mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Slice
Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella
Chicken Pesto Slice
Mexican Slice
Ground Beef, Mozzarella, American, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Salsa
Steak Slice
Steak, Cherry Hots, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, American, Marinara
Salad Slice
Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Black Pepper
Brooklyn Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, Ranch, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Carrots, Celery
Chicken Club Slice
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Mozzarella, Marinara
Shrimp Margherita Slice
Grilled Shrimp, Diced Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella, Marinara, Limes
Stuffed Meatball Slice
Meatballs, Mozzarella, Marinara with Fresh Garlic, Parmesan, & Parsley on top
Stuffed Spinach Slice
Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella with Fresh Garlic, Parmesan, & Parsley on top
Chicken Parm Slice
Fried Chicken, Mozzarella, Marinara with Fresh Garlic, Parmesan, & Parsley on top
Capricossa Slice
Roasted Veggie Slice
Scopello Slice
Brunch Slice
Fried Chicken Slice
Calzones
Combo Calzone
Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella, Marinara
Cheese Calzone
Mozzarella and Ricotta
Ham Calzone
Ham, Mozzarella, Ricotta
Steak Calzone
Steak, Mozzarella, Marinara
Spinach Calzone
Spinach, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Meatball Calzone
Create-A-Zone
Create your own custom calzone
Appetizers
French Fries
Steak Fries
Small Fries
Cheese Fries
Fries with Cheddar Cheese Melted on top
Gravy Fries
Fries with Brown Gravy on top
Onion Rings
Beer Battered and Fried
Broccoli Bites
Broccoli and Cheddar
Fried Green Beans
Fresh Green Beans Battered and Fried
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno with Cheddar Cheese
Wings
served with Carrots and Celery
Mozzarella Stix
served with Marinara
Garlic Rolls
Fresh Garlic, Oil, Parsley and Parmesan Cheese
Garlic Bread
10
Meatballs (2)
Sausage (2)
French Fries w/ Side of Gravy
Fries with Brown Gravy on the side
Pizza Fries
French Fries Loaded with Marinara, Mozzarella, and Oregano
Salads & Soup
Tossed Salad
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast over a bed of Romaine, Iceberg, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons, Provolone
Greek Salad
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Croutons, Onions, Cucumbers, House Dressing
Tuna Salad
Homemade Tuna, Romaine, Iceberg, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons
Chef Salad
Romaine, Iceberg, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mozzarella, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons, Black Olives
Antipasta Salad
Romaine, Iceberg, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, Giardinera, Whole Cherry Peppers, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons, Black Olives
Large Greek Salad
Large Tossed Salad
Steak Subs
Hot Subs
Meatball Sub 10" (No Cheese)
Meatballs and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Meatball Parmesan Sub 10"
Meatballs, Mozzarella, and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Sausage Sub 10" (No Cheese)
Sweet Italian Sausage and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Sausage Parmesan Sub 10"
Sweet Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Sausage P&O Sub 10" (No Cheese)
Sweet Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Sausage P&O Parmesan Sub 10"
Sweet Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella, and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Veal Parmesan Sub 10"
Veal, Mozzarella, Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Chicken Parmesan Sub 10"
Chicken, Mozzarella, Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Eggplant Parmesan Sub 10"
Eggplant, Mozzarella, Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Grilled Chicken Sub w/ Cheese 10"
Grilled Chicken Sub 10" (No Cheese)
Grilled Chicken with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Cheeseburger Sub 10"
Burger and Provolone with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Pizzaburger Sub 10"
Burger, Mozzarella, and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Hamburger Sub 10"
Burger with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Rockfish Sub w/ Cheese 10"
Rockfish Sub 10" (No Cheese)
Fried Rockfish with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Cold Subs
Ham and Cheese Sub 10"
Ham and Provolone with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Turkey and Cheese Sub 10"
Turkey and Provolone with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Ham and Turkey Sub 10"
Ham, Turkey, and Provolone with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Italian Sub 10"
Ham, Salami, Capicolla, and Provolone with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Tuna Sub 10"
Veggie Sub 10"
Provolone with your choice of Veggies (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)
Entrees
Pasta with Marinara
served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Pasta with Butter
served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Pasta with Garlic and Oil
served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Pasta with Meatballs
served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Pasta with Meatsauce
Pasta with Sausage
served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Pasta with Marinated Mushrooms
served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Cheese Ravioli
served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Stuffed Shells
Pasta Shells stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and topped with Marinara served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Manicotti
Tubed Pasta stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and topped with Marinara served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Lasagna
Lasagna Pasta Sheets, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, and Marinara served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Baked Ziti
Penne Pasta, Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Marinara (No Meat) served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Chicken Cacciatore
Grilled Chicken, Marinated Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Onions in a wine sauce over Penne Pasta served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Chicken Parmesan with Pasta
Chicken topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara served with you choice of pasta served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Veal Parmesan with Pasta
Veal topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara served with your choice of pasta served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Eggplant Parmesan with Pasta
Eggplant topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara served with your choice of pasta served with Salad and Fresh Bread
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant layered with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, and Marinara served with Salad and Fresh Bread
From the Fryer
Kids
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are a Pizzeria and Italian Family Restaurant just steps away from the beach in Ocean City, Maryland. Our recipes are derived from family recipes. Come take a seat at our family table! Mangia!
6701 Coastal Hwy, Unit 11, Ocean City, MD 21842