Mione's Pizza & Italian Restaurant - 67th Street

review star

No reviews yet

6701 Coastal Hwy, Unit 11

Ocean City, MD 21842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza 18"
Medium Cheese Pizza 14"
Mozzarella Stix

Personal Pizzas

Personal Pizza

$13.00

10-12" Hand Tossed Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Personal Pizza

$13.00

10" Gluten Free Crust

Medium 14" Pizzas

Medium Cheese Pizza 14"

$17.00

14"

Medium Tomato Basil 14"

$25.00Out of stock

Garlic, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil

Medium White Classico 14"

$23.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic, Fresh Parsley

Medium White (Mione's Style) 14"

$25.00Out of stock

Broccoli, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic, Cheddar

Medium BBQ Chicken 14"

$25.00

Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella

Medium Hawaiian 14"

$23.00Out of stock

Ham, Pineapple, Marinara, Mozzarella

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"

$25.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella

Medium Chicken Club 14"

$25.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Marinara, Mozzarella

Medium Spicy Buffalo 14"

$25.00

Medium Chicken Pesto 14"

$25.00Out of stock

Medium Salad Pizza 14"

$25.00

Romaine, Garlic, Feta, Oil, Diced & Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Basil, Black Pepper

Medium Shrimp Margherita 14"

$25.00

Grilled Shrimp, Marinara, Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Lime

Medium Mexican 14"

$25.00

Ground Beef, Salsa, Mozzarella, Cheddar, American, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes

Medium Steak Pizza 14"

$25.00

Steak, Fried Onions, Marinara, American, Jalapeños, Cherry Hots

Medium Roasted Veggie 14"

$25.00

Medium Meat Lovers 14"

$28.00

Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham

Medium Veggie Lovers 14"

$28.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives

Medium 5 Top Supreme 14"

$28.00

Large 18" Pizzas

Large Cheese Pizza 18"

$20.00

18"

Large Tomato Basil 18"

$27.00Out of stock

Garlic, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil

Large White Classico 18"

$25.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic, Fresh Parsley

Large White (Mione's Style) 18"

$27.00Out of stock

Broccoli, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic, Cheddar

Large BBQ Chicken 18"

$27.00

Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella

Large Hawaiian 18"

$27.00Out of stock

Ham, Pineapple, Marinara, Mozzarella

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch 18"

$27.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella

Large Chicken Club 18"

$27.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Marinara, Mozzarella

Large Spicy Buffalo 18"

$27.00

Large Chicken Pesto 18"

$27.00Out of stock

Large Salad Pizza 18"

$27.00

Romaine, Garlic, Feta, Oil, Diced & Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Basil, Black Pepper

Large Shrimp Margherita 18"

$27.00

Grilled Shrimp, Marinara, Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Lime

Large Mexican 18"

$27.00

Ground Beef, Salsa, Mozzarella, Cheddar, American, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes

Large Steak Pizza 18"

$27.00

Steak, Fried Onions, Marinara, American, Jalapeños, Cherry Hots

Large Roasted Veggie 18"

$27.00

Large Meat Lovers 18"

$30.00

Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham

Large Veggie Lovers 18"

$30.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives

Large 5 Top Supreme 18"

$30.00

Sicilians

Small Sicilian 12"

$18.00Out of stock

12" Deep Dish Square Pizza

Large Sicilian 17"

$22.00Out of stock

Deep Dish Square Pizza

5 Topping Special

Medium 5 Topping Special

$28.00

14

Small Sicilian 5 Topping 12"

$29.00Out of stock

12

Large 5 Topping Special

$30.00

18

Large Sicilian 5 Topping 17"

$33.00Out of stock

17

Slices

Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Cheese Pizza

Tomato Basil Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Tomato, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic

White (Mione's Style) Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Broccoli, Tomato, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Fresh Garlic

White Classico Slice

$4.50

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic

Hawaiian Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Sicilian Slice

$3.75Out of stock

Deep Dish

Chicago Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Sausage, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Marinara on top

Stuffed Meat Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Marinara, Mozzarella

Stuffed Veggie Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Broccoli, Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella

Pasta Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Baby Spinach Slice

$4.50

Mozzarella, Marinara, Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Fresh Garlic

Sausage Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Ranch, Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella

Chicken Pesto Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Mexican Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Ground Beef, Mozzarella, American, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Salsa

Steak Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Steak, Cherry Hots, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, American, Marinara

Salad Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Black Pepper

Brooklyn Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, Ranch, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Carrots, Celery

Chicken Club Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Mozzarella, Marinara

Shrimp Margherita Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp, Diced Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella, Marinara, Limes

Stuffed Meatball Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Meatballs, Mozzarella, Marinara with Fresh Garlic, Parmesan, & Parsley on top

Stuffed Spinach Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella with Fresh Garlic, Parmesan, & Parsley on top

Chicken Parm Slice

$5.50

Fried Chicken, Mozzarella, Marinara with Fresh Garlic, Parmesan, & Parsley on top

Capricossa Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Roasted Veggie Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Scopello Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Brunch Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Fried Chicken Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Calzones

Combo Calzone

$12.00

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella, Marinara

Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Ham Calzone

$12.00

Ham, Mozzarella, Ricotta

Steak Calzone

$12.00

Steak, Mozzarella, Marinara

Spinach Calzone

$12.00

Spinach, Mozzarella, Cheddar

Meatball Calzone

$12.00

Create-A-Zone

$12.00

Create your own custom calzone

Appetizers

French Fries

$7.00

Steak Fries

Small Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Fries with Cheddar Cheese Melted on top

Gravy Fries

$8.00

Fries with Brown Gravy on top

Onion Rings

$7.00

Beer Battered and Fried

Broccoli Bites

$7.00

Broccoli and Cheddar

Fried Green Beans

$7.00

Fresh Green Beans Battered and Fried

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Jalapeno with Cheddar Cheese

Wings

$12.00+Out of stock

served with Carrots and Celery

Mozzarella Stix

$7.00

served with Marinara

Garlic Rolls

$5.50+Out of stock

Fresh Garlic, Oil, Parsley and Parmesan Cheese

Garlic Bread

$4.50

10

Meatballs (2)

$5.00

Sausage (2)

$6.00Out of stock

French Fries w/ Side of Gravy

$8.00

Fries with Brown Gravy on the side

Pizza Fries

$8.00

French Fries Loaded with Marinara, Mozzarella, and Oregano

Salads & Soup

Tossed Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast over a bed of Romaine, Iceberg, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons, Provolone

Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Croutons, Onions, Cucumbers, House Dressing

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Homemade Tuna, Romaine, Iceberg, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons

Chef Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mozzarella, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons, Black Olives

Antipasta Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, Giardinera, Whole Cherry Peppers, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons, Black Olives

Large Greek Salad

$13.00

Large Tossed Salad

$10.00

Steak Subs

Steak Sub (No Cheese) 10"

$12.00Out of stock

Cheese Steak 10"

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Steak (No Cheese) 10"

$12.00

Chicken Cheese Steak 10"

$13.00

Allentown Cheese Steak 10"

$13.00Out of stock

Pizza Steak 10"

$13.00Out of stock

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub 10" (No Cheese)

$12.00

Meatballs and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Meatball Parmesan Sub 10"

$13.00

Meatballs, Mozzarella, and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Sausage Sub 10" (No Cheese)

$12.00

Sweet Italian Sausage and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Sausage Parmesan Sub 10"

$13.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Sausage P&O Sub 10" (No Cheese)

$13.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Sausage P&O Parmesan Sub 10"

$14.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella, and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Veal Parmesan Sub 10"

$13.00

Veal, Mozzarella, Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Chicken Parmesan Sub 10"

$13.00

Chicken, Mozzarella, Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Eggplant Parmesan Sub 10"

$13.00

Eggplant, Mozzarella, Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Grilled Chicken Sub w/ Cheese 10"

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sub 10" (No Cheese)

$12.00

Grilled Chicken with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Cheeseburger Sub 10"

$13.00

Burger and Provolone with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Pizzaburger Sub 10"

$13.00

Burger, Mozzarella, and Marinara (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Hamburger Sub 10"

$12.00

Burger with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Rockfish Sub w/ Cheese 10"

$13.00

Rockfish Sub 10" (No Cheese)

$12.00

Fried Rockfish with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Cold Subs

Ham and Cheese Sub 10"

$13.00

Ham and Provolone with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Turkey and Cheese Sub 10"

$13.00

Turkey and Provolone with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Ham and Turkey Sub 10"

$13.00

Ham, Turkey, and Provolone with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Italian Sub 10"

$13.00

Ham, Salami, Capicolla, and Provolone with your choice of condiments (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Tuna Sub 10"

$13.00

Veggie Sub 10"

$13.00

Provolone with your choice of Veggies (All Subs served with Chips & a Pickle or upgrade for Fries)

Entrees

Pasta with Marinara

$12.00

served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Pasta with Butter

$12.00

served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Pasta with Garlic and Oil

$12.00

served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Pasta with Meatballs

$16.00

served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Pasta with Meatsauce

$15.00

Pasta with Sausage

$16.50

served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Pasta with Marinated Mushrooms

$15.00

served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Stuffed Shells

$14.00

Pasta Shells stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and topped with Marinara served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Manicotti

$14.00

Tubed Pasta stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and topped with Marinara served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Lasagna

$15.00

Lasagna Pasta Sheets, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, and Marinara served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Penne Pasta, Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Marinara (No Meat) served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Marinated Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Onions in a wine sauce over Penne Pasta served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Chicken Parmesan with Pasta

$16.50

Chicken topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara served with you choice of pasta served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Veal Parmesan with Pasta

$16.50

Veal topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara served with your choice of pasta served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Eggplant Parmesan with Pasta

$16.50

Eggplant topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara served with your choice of pasta served with Salad and Fresh Bread

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.00

Eggplant layered with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, and Marinara served with Salad and Fresh Bread

From the Fryer

Chicken Basket with Fries

$13.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Shrimp Basket with Fries

$13.00

Fried Shrimp and Fries

Rockfish Tender Basket with Fries

$13.00

Fried Rockfish Tenders and Fries

Chicken Tenders / NO FF

$10.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Your Choice of Pasta with Marinara or Butter

Kids Chicken / NO FF

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

Water Cup

$0.50

Medium Fountain

$3.50

Large Fountain

$4.50

Kids Fountain

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drink

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

2 Liter Pepsi

$5.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Pizzeria and Italian Family Restaurant just steps away from the beach in Ocean City, Maryland. Our recipes are derived from family recipes. Come take a seat at our family table! Mangia!

Website

Location

6701 Coastal Hwy, Unit 11, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

