Mioposto Mount Baker
3601 South McClellan Street
Seattle, WA 98144
BRUNCH AND LUNCH
Brunch
- Breakfast Pizza$19.00
House-made Tutto Calabria sauce, pancetta, two eggs sunny side, mozzarella, grana, seasoned breadcrumbs.
- Breakfast Stromboli$17.00
Pancetta, eggs, caramelized onions, potatoes, mozzarella, milled Alta Cucina tomatoes, wrapped in our pizza dough and baked until golden.
- Carne Panini$14.00
Egg, prosciutto, provolone, arugula, served on freshly baked bread.
- Coppa Caprese Panini$14.00
Egg, thinly sliced Coppa, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, served on freshly baked bread.
- Frittata Margherita$14.00
Three eggs, tomatoes, basil, arugula, grana.
- Frittata Pancione$15.00
Three eggs, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, goat cheese, mint basil salsa verde drizzle.
- Morning Hash$19.00
Two eggs, hash browns, pancetta, red onion, and grana, roasted in a cast-iron skillet, nestled with fresh arugula, salt, and pepper.
- Panenata$18.00
Freshly baked bread soaked in egg custard, oven-roasted in a skillet with apples & pancetta, finished with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with organic maple syrup.
- Verdura Panini$12.00
Egg, mint basil salsa verde, goat cheese, arugula, served on freshly baked bread.
- Kid's Breakfast Panini$8.00
Scrambled egg & shredded mozzarella cheese on freshly baked bread.
Lunch Special
- Lunch Con Le Patate$19.00
- Lunch Meatball Pizza$19.00
- Lunch Cheese$19.00
- Lunch Clam Bake$19.00
- Lunch La Bianca$19.00
- Lunch Mushroom$19.00
- Lunch Spring Lamb$19.00
- Lunch Pecan Pie$19.00
- Lunch Margherita$19.00
- Lunch Pepperoni$19.00
- Lunch Pinocchio$19.00
- Lunch Prosciutto e Arugula$19.00
- Lunch Pepperoni Puntura$19.00
- Lunch Quattro Formaggi Oil Base$19.00
- Lunch Quattro Formaggi Tomato Base$19.00
- Lunch Zucca Balsamica$19.00
Salads
- Arugula - Large$14.00
Arugula, Corto olive oil, lemon, grana
- Arugula - Medium$7.00
Arugula, Corto olive oil, lemon, grana
- Arugula - Small$5.00
Arugula, Corto olive oil, lemon, grana
- Caesar - Large$21.00
Romaine, house-made eggless Caesar dressing, house-made croutons, grana
- Caesar - Medium$14.00
Romaine, house-made eggless Caesar dressing, house-made croutons, grana
- Caesar - Small$6.00
Romaine, house-made eggless Caesar dressing, house-made croutons, grana
- Garnet$16.00
Roasted beets, oranges, arugula, red onion, sheep’s milk feta, mint, white balsamic vinaigrette
- Insalata Milanese - Large$22.00
Chicken breast, salami, croutons, gorgonzola, artichoke hearts
- Insalata Milanese - Medium$15.00
Chicken breast, salami, croutons, gorgonzola, artichoke hearts
- Roasted Beet - Large$18.00
Greens, goat cheese, cracked Marcona almonds
- Roasted Beet - Medium$13.00
Greens, goat cheese, cracked Marcona almonds
- Roasted Beet - Small$6.00
Greens, goat cheese, cracked Marcona almonds
Sandwiches
- Mama Mio!$21.00
Oven-fried chicken on a brioche bun with artichoke-lemon aioli, crispy pancetta, melted provolone, sliced pepperoncinis, sliced red onion, and arugula. Served with Tim's potato chips
- Giardino Vegetarian$18.00
Eggplant marinated and roasted, layered with olive tapenade, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, basil-mint salsa verde, arugula served on freshly baked bread with Tim's potato chips
- Meatball Sandwich$20.00
Homemade pork sausage and ground beef meatballs, mozzarella, milled tomatoes, grana, and fresh herbs on house-baked bread
- Prosciutto e Coppa$18.00
Sliced Prosciutto, sliced Hot Coppa, olive tapenade, provolone, tomato, sliced red onion, arugula
Shareables
- Antipasti$20.00
Goat cheese, olive tapenade, agro dolce, roasted & marinated eggplant, prosciutto, and arugula. Served with bread.
- Bresaola$14.00
Thinly sliced air-dried beef, fresh arugula, shaved grana, Corto olive oil, lemon, sea salt
- Burrata$16.00
Mortadella with pistachio pesto, red wine-soaked cherries, chopped pistachios, basil, and Corto atop a Mio baked flatbread
- Calamari$15.00
Tubes and tentacles oven roasted with a zesty puttanesca
- Ceci$6.00
Oven-roasted chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, fresh sage, cayenne, and sea salt
- Meatballs$20.00
Homemade pork sausage and ground beef meatballs, fresh milled tomatoes, shaved grana, fresh herbs.
- Melanzane$18.00
Eggplant marinated and roasted, fresh mozzarella, arugula, basil-mint salsa verde drizzle. Served with Mio baked bread
- Mio Baked Bread$7.00
Freshly baked bread served warm with Corto olive oil
- Mussels Tartufo$20.00
1/2lb of local Penn Cove mussels roasted on the open flame with butter, garlic, grana, and truffle oil. Served with Mio baked bread
- Olives$6.00
Warm Castelvetrano olives
- Oven-Roasted Hood Canal Clams$22.00
1 lb locally harvested, roasted with white wine, butter, garlic, olive oil, fresh herbs. Served with Mio baked bread
- Zucchini$13.00
Fire-roasted, garlic cloves, fresh milled tomatoes, grana.
12" Open-Flame Pizzas
- Pecan Pie$25.00
Brussel Sprouts, candied pecans, pancetta, fontina, caramelized onion, mozzarella, smoked paprika finish
- The Mushroom Hunter$24.00
Garlic roasted portobello, cremini, and oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, fontina, thyme
- Egg and Pancetta$26.00
A spicy Tutto Calabria base, pancetta, mozzarella, grana, seasoned breadcrumbs, and three eggs sunny-side-up.
- La Bianca$23.00
Shredded mozzarella, goat cheese, caramelized onion, garlic, chili flakes, fresh arugula.
- Prosciutto e Arugula$23.00
Sliced to order prosciutto, mozzarella, fresh milled tomatoes, red onion, grana.
- Spring Lamb$27.00
Leschi Market’s lamb sausage, mint basil salsa verde, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion, chili flakes, finished with fresh mint.
- Clam Bake$28.00
Whole roasted Hood Canal clams, white clam sauce, pancetta, mozzarella, garlic, onion, chili flakes, fresh herbs, grana.
- Le Patate con Tartufo$22.00
Roasted potatoes, fontina, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, thyme, red pepper flakes, white truffle oil.
- Zucca Balsamica$25.00
Olive oil base, roasted butternut squash, pancetta, mozzarella, caramelized onions, garlic, rosemary, goat cheese, red pepper flakes, balsamic reduction.
- Margherita$19.00
Fresh milled Alta Cucina tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
- Pinocchio$27.00
Mozzarella, salami, Italian fennel sausage, pepperoni, kalamata olives, Alta Cucina tomatoes, fresh herbs.
- Quattro Formaggi (Olive Oil)$19.00
Olive Oil, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, lemon zest finish.
- Quattro Formaggi (Milled Tomato)$19.00
Milled tomatoes, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, lemon zest finish.
- Pepperoni Puntura$24.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, shaved grana, chili flakes, floral honey drizzle.
- Cheese$19.00
Milled Tomatoes, shredded mozzarella.
- Pepperoni$21.00
Milled tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni.
- 12" Build Your Own: Oil Base$16.00
Shredded mozzarella included
- 12" Half & Half$28.00
- 1/2 Pepperoni 1/2 Cheese$21.00
Entrée
- Calzone Carne$22.00
Milled tomatoes, mozzarella, sausage, soppressata, ricotta, basil, wrapped in our pizza dough
- Calzone Verdura$21.00
Milled tomatoes, mozzarella, mushrooms, artichoke, ricotta, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers
- Eggplant Parmesan$23.00
Oven-roasted eggplant layered with herbed ricotta, fresh basil, fresh milled tomatoes, grana. Served with a side of Mio baked bread and your choice of Caesar, beet, or arugula salad
- Cheese Lasagna$22.00
Layers of Cucina Fresca pasta, fresh milled tomatoes, herbed ricotta, mozzarella. Served with your choice of Caesar, beet, or arugula salad
- Sausage Lasagna$27.00
Layers of Cucina Fresca pasta, fresh milled tomatoes, herbed ricotta, Italian sausage, mozzarella. Served with your choice of Caesar, beet, or arugula salad
- Rib Eye$49.00
12oz Ribeye roasted on the open flame with a balsamic finish, on a bed of arugula and side of creamy gorgonzola. Served with your choice of Caesar, beet, or arugula salad
KIDS 8" Pizzas
- 8" Kid Cheese$13.00
Milled tomatoes, shredded mozzarella
- 8" Kid Clam Bake$17.00
Whole roasted Hood Canal clams, white clam sauce, pancetta, mozzarella, garlic, onion, chili flakes, fresh herbs, grana.
- 8" Kid Le Patate$15.00
Roasted potatoes, fontina, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, thyme, red pepper flakes, white truffle oil.
- 8" Kid Mushroom Hunter$14.00
Garlic roasted portobello, cremini, and oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, fontina, thyme
- 8" Kid Giardino$14.00
- 8" Kid Pecan Pie$15.00
Brussel sprouts, candied pecans, pancetta, fontina, mozzarella, caramelized onion, smoked paprika
- 8" Kid La Bianca$14.00
Shredded mozzarella, goat cheese, caramelized onion, garlic, chili flakes, fresh arugula.
- 8" Kid Margherita$13.00
Fresh milled Alta Cucina tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
- 8" Kid Meatball Pizza$15.00
Housemade pork sausage and ground beef meatballs, milled tomatoes, shredded mozzarella.
- 8" Kid Pepperoni$14.00
Milled tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
- 8" Kid Pepperoni Puntura$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, shaved grana, chili flakes, floral honey drizzle.
- 8" Kid Pinocchio$16.00
Mozzarella, salami, Italian fennel sausage, pepperoni, kalamata olives, Alta Cucina tomatoes, fresh herbs.
- 8" Kid Prosciutto e Arugula$14.00
Sliced to order prosciutto, mozzarella, fresh milled tomatoes, red onion, grana.
- 8" Kid Quattro Formaggi (Olive Oil)$13.00
Olive Oil, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, lemon zest finish.
- 8" Kid Quattro Formaggi (Milled Tomatoes)$13.00
Milled tomatoes, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, lemon zest finish.
- 8" Kid Spring Lamb$16.00
Leschi Market’s lamb sausage, basil-mint salsa verde, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion, chili flakes, finished with fresh mint.
- 8" Kid Zucca Balsamica$16.00
Olive oil base, roasted butternut squash, pancetta, mozzarella, caramelized onions, garlic, rosemary, goat cheese, red pepper flakes, balsamic reduction.
MIO AT HOME
At Home Kits
- Margherita Pizza Kit$10.00
Make your own 12" Margherita pizza. Included: 8oz dough ball, portioned milled tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and corto olive oil. Baking instructions included.
- Pepperoni Pizza Kit$11.00
Make your own 12" Pepperoni pizza. Included: 8oz dough ball, portioned milled tomatoes and shredded mozzarella. Baking instructions included.
- Quattro Formaggi-OIL Kit$11.00
Make your own 12" Quattro Formaggi pizza- Olive oil base. Included: 8oz dough ball, portioned Corto extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, and lemon zest finish. Baking instructions included.
- Quattro Formaggi-TOM Kit$11.00
Make your own 12" Quattro Formaggi pizza- Milled tomato base. Included: 8oz dough ball, portioned milled tomatoes, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, and lemon zest finish. Baking instructions included.
- Meatball Sandwich Kit$13.00
Bake at home meatball sandwich. Homemade pork sausage and ground beef meatballs, mozzarella, milled tomatoes, grana, and fresh herbs on house-baked bread. Served with Tim's Potato chips
- Cheese Lasagna Kit$46.00
Serves 4. Bake at home lasagne with layers of pasta, house milled tomatoes, herbed ricotta, and mozzarella. Served with a large Caesar or beet salad.
- Meat Lasagna Kit$54.00
Serves 4. Bake at home lasagne with layers of pasta, house milled tomatoes, sausage, herbed ricotta, and mozzarella. Served with a large Caesar or beet salad.
- Eggplant Parm Kit$45.00
Serves 3-4. Bake at home eggplant parmesan, Oven-roasted eggplant layered with herbed ricotta, fresh basil, milled tomatoes, and grana. Includes two Mio baked breads and large Caesar or beet salad.
At Home Drinks
- Locust Cider Can$2.50
- Bodizafa IPA Can$2.50
- Peroni Bottle$2.50
- Scuttlebutt Porter Can$2.50
- Montucky Cold Snacks Can$2.00
- Bodizafa Six-Pack$15.00
- Peroni Six-Pack$15.00
- Scuttlebutt Six-Pack$15.00
- Montucky Six-Pack$12.00
- Cider Six-Pack$15.00
- Tohu Sauvignon Blanc$16.00
- Borgo Alato Prosecco$14.00
Italy - Pale light yellow color, delicate and complex bouquet with fruity notes reminiscent of peach and green apple
- Vino Rose$14.00
Washington - Fresh, supple, complex, aromatic compelling watermelon, herbal, white pepper, lilac. In the mouth expansive citrus blossoms, cut straw and mineral laden rose
- Sanvito Montepulciano d’Abruzzo$15.00
Italy - Full, round, and well structured, this Montepulciano shows notes of blackberry, cassis, mild plum, dark cherry and balanced tannins stemming from receiving six months in large oak
- D2 Cellars Bordeaux Blend$55.00
Washington - Dense and vibrant on the palate with a pure fruit core; pomegranate, fresh blueberry and currant. Restrained oak influence enrobes the fruit, adding cocoa nibs and cherry cordial. Elegant tannin and balanced barrel influence
- Oaked Manhattan 12oz$33.00
Bourbon, white vermouth, orange liqueur, and bitters infused with toasted oak chips. Served with an Amarena Italian black cherry (all cocktails must be sold with food)
- Oaked Manhattan 6oz$18.00
Bourbon, white vermouth, orange liqueur, and bitters infused with toasted oak chips. Served with an Amarena Italian black cherry (all cocktails must be sold with food)
- Negroni 12oz$39.00
The classic Italian cocktail: Gin, Campari, and Sweet Vermouth served with an orange peel (all cocktails must be sold with food)