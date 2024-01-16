This restaurant does not have any images
Mio's Pizza - Anderson
8298 CLOUGH PIKE STE. 6
Newtown, OH 45244
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizzas
Build Your Own Pizza
- Sm Chee Pizza
Includes pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese$8.00
- Md Chee Pizza
Includes pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese$12.00
- Lg Chee Pizza
Includes pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese$15.00
- Mammoth Chee Pizza
Includes pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese$34.00
- Sm Chee Deep Dish
Includes marinara and mozzarella cheese$10.00
- Md Chee Deep Dish
Includes marinara and mozzarella cheese$15.00
- Lg Chee Deep Dish
Includes marinara and mozzarella cheese$20.00
Half & Half Spec Pizzas
- Sm Half & Half Pizza
Includes pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese$10.00
- Md Half & Half Pizza
Includes pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese$12.00
- Lg Half & Half Pizza
Includes pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese$22.00
- Mammoth Half & Half
Includes pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese$34.00
- Sm Half & Half Deep Dish
Includes marinara and mozzarella cheese$10.00
- Md Half & Half Deep Dish
Includes marinara and mozzarella cheese$15.00
- Lg Half & Half Deep Dish
Includes marinara and mozzarella cheese$20.00
Sm Spec Pizzas
- SM Chef Special
Pizza sauce, blend of cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onion, green peppers, mushrooms$10.00
- SM Virginia BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, red onions, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, bacon, sweet Baby Ray's™ BBQ sauce$10.00
- SM Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, hot sauce drizzle, red onions, ranch dressing, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, bacon$10.00
- SM GBT
Tomato, basil cheese mix, alfredo sauce on a garlic sesame seed crust$10.00
- SM Meat & More Meat
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham$10.00
- SM Veggie Pizza
Zucchini, red onion, broccoli, carrots, squash, grilled red peppers, peas, sesame seed crust, Roma tomatoes$10.00
- SM Top Shelf
A sauceless pizza with olive oil basted crust, portobello mushrooms, artichokes, whole roasted garlic, feta, provolone, mozzarella basil cheese mix$10.00
- SM Hawaiian
Bacon, ham, pineapple, Cheddar/mozzarella mix$10.00
- SM Pizza Blanca
A sauceless pizza with sesame seed crust, garlic accent, tomatoes and double cheese$10.00
- SM Florentine
A sauceless pizza with garlic and sesame seed crust topped with tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, and spinach cheese mix$10.00
- SM Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken, red onions, grilled red peppers, green peppers, Cheddar/mozzarella mix with a side of sour cream and salsa$10.00
- SM Four Cheese
A sauceless pizza with garlic crust topped with mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar and Parmesan cheese$10.00
- SM CBR
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, roma tomatoes$10.00
- SM Deluxe Combo
Pepperoni, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, mushrooms$10.00
- SM Tomato Spinach Bacon$10.00
Md Spec Pizzas
- MD Chef Special
Pizza sauce, blend of cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onion, green peppers, mushrooms$18.00
- MD Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, hot sauce drizzle, red onions, ranch dressing, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, bacon$18.00
- MD GBT
Tomato, basil cheese mix, alfredo sauce on a garlic sesame seed crust$18.00
- MD Virginia BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, red onions, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, bacon, sweet Baby Ray's™ BBQ sauce$18.00
- MD Meat & More Meat
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham$18.00
- MD Veggie Pizza
Zucchini, red onion, broccoli, carrots, squash, grilled red peppers, peas, sesame seed crust, Roma tomatoes$18.00
- MD Top Shelf
A sauceless pizza with olive oil basted crust, portobello mushrooms, artichokes, whole roasted garlic, feta, provolone, mozzarella basil cheese mix$18.00
- MD Hawaiian
Bacon, ham, pineapple, Cheddar/mozzarella mix$18.00
- MD Pizza Blanca
A sauceless pizza with sesame seed crust, garlic accent, tomatoes and double cheese$18.00
- MD Florentine
A sauceless pizza with garlic and sesame seed crust topped with tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, and spinach cheese mix$18.00
- MD Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken, red onions, grilled red peppers, green peppers, Cheddar/mozzarella mix with a side of sour cream and salsa$18.00
- MD Four Cheese
A sauceless pizza with garlic crust topped with mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar and Parmesan cheese$18.00
- MD CBR
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, roma tomatoes$18.00
- MD Deluxe Combo
Pepperoni, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, mushrooms$18.00
- MD Tomato Spinach Bacon Onion$18.00
Lg Spec Pizzas
- LG Chef Special
Pizza sauce, blend of cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onion, green peppers, mushrooms$22.00
- LG Virginia BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, red onions, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, bacon, sweet Baby Ray's™ BBQ sauce$22.00
- LG Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, hot sauce drizzle, red onions, ranch dressing, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, bacon$22.00
- LG GBT
Tomato, basil cheese mix, alfredo sauce on a garlic sesame seed crust$22.00
- LG Meat & More Meat
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham$22.00
- LG Veggie Pizza
Zucchini, red onion, broccoli, carrots, squash, grilled red peppers, peas, sesame seed crust, Roma tomatoes$22.00
- LG Top Shelf
A sauceless pizza with olive oil basted crust, portobello mushrooms, artichokes, whole roasted garlic, feta, provolone, mozzarella basil cheese mix$22.00
- LG Hawaiian
Bacon, ham, pineapple, Cheddar/mozzarella mix$22.00
- LG Pizza Blanca
A sauceless pizza with sesame seed crust, garlic accent, tomatoes and double cheese$22.00
- LG Florentine
A sauceless pizza with garlic and sesame seed crust topped with tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, and spinach cheese mix$22.00
- LG Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken, red onions, grilled red peppers, green peppers, Cheddar/mozzarella mix with a side of sour cream and salsa$22.00
- LG Four Cheese
A sauceless pizza with garlic crust topped with mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar and Parmesan cheese$22.00
- LG CBR
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, roma tomatoes$22.00
- LG Deluxe Combo
Pepperoni, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, mushrooms$22.00
- LG Tomato Spinach Bacon$22.00
Sm Spec Deep Dish
- SM Windy City Classic Deep Dish
Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, blend of cheese$12.00
- SM Spinach Deep Dish
Mushrooms, feta, spinach cheese mix$12.00
- SM Garden Deep Dish
Zucchini, onion, broccoli, carrots, squash, red peppers, peas, blend of cheese$12.00
- SM Meaty Deep Dish
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon$12.00
Md Spec Deep Dish
- MD Windy City Classic Deep Dish
Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, blend of cheese$20.00
- MD Spinach Deep Dish
Mushrooms, feta, spinach cheese mix$20.00
- MD Garden Deep Dish
Zucchini, onion, broccoli, carrots, squash, red peppers, peas, blend of cheese$20.00
- MD Meaty Deep Dish
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon$20.00
Lg Spec Deep Dish
- LG Windy City Classic Deep Dish
Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, blend of cheese$26.00
- LG Spinach Deep Dish
Mushrooms, feta, spinach cheese mix$26.00
- LG Garden Deep Dish
Zucchini, onion, broccoli, carrots, squash, red peppers, peas, blend of cheese$26.00
- LG Meaty Deep Dish
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon$26.00
Mammoth Spec Pizzas
- Cheese$34.00
- Chef Special
Pizza sauce, blend of cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onion, green peppers, mushrooms$44.00
- Virginia BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, red onions, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, bacon, sweet Baby Ray's™ BBQ sauce$44.00
- Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, hot sauce drizzle, red onions, ranch dressing, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, bacon$44.00
- GBT
Tomato, basil cheese mix, alfredo sauce on a garlic sesame seed crust$44.00
- Meat & More Meat
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham$44.00
- Veggie
Zucchini, red onion, broccoli, carrots, squash, grilled red peppers, peas, sesame seed crust, Roma tomatoes$44.00
- Top Shelf
A sauceless pizza with olive oil basted crust, portobello mushrooms, artichokes, whole roasted garlic, feta, provolone, mozzarella basil cheese mix$44.00
- Hawaiian
Bacon, ham, pineapple, Cheddar/mozzarella mix$44.00
- Pizza Blanca
A sauceless pizza with sesame seed crust, garlic accent, tomatoes and double cheese$44.00
- Florentine
A sauceless pizza with garlic and sesame seed crust topped with tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, and spinach cheese mix$44.00
- Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken, red onions, grilled red peppers, green peppers, Cheddar/mozzarella mix with a side of sour cream and salsa$44.00
- Four Cheese
A sauceless pizza with garlic crust topped with mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar and Parmesan cheese$44.00
- CBR
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, roma tomatoes$44.00
- Deluxe Combo
Pepperoni, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, mushrooms$44.00
Side Sauce Cup Options
Calzones
Build Your Own Calzone
Deluxe
Veggie
Florentine
Mr. Meaty
Hawaiian
Chicken Fajita
- Small Chicken Fajita Calzone
Grilled chicken, red onion, grilled red peppers, green peppers, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, side of sour cream and salsa$10.00
- Large Chicken Fajita Calzone
Grilled chicken, red onion, grilled red peppers, green peppers, Cheddar/mozzarella mix, side of sour cream and salsa$17.00
Tuscan Portabello Mushroom
Reuben
Greek
Side Sauce Cup Options
Food
Hoagies
- Steak Hoagie
Steak patty, pizza sauce, onions, provolone cheese, pickles$9.00
- Meatball Hoagie
Sliced meatballs, extra pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, provolone cheese$9.00
- Tuna Hoagie
Tuna salad, lettuce and tomatoes$9.00
- Hot Ham & Swiss Hoagie
Thin sliced deli ham, melted Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes$9.00
- Italian Hoagie
Deli ham, hard salami, provolone cheese, red onions, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes, select: mayo, Italian dressing or pizza sauce$9.00
- Portobello Mushroom Hoagie
Marinated portobello mushrooms, Swiss cheese, grilled red peppers, red onions$9.00
- Chicken Hoagie
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes$10.00
- Bacon BBQ Cheddar Chicken Hoagie
Chicken breast, sweet Baby Ray's™ BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese and bacon$10.00
- Fried Cod Hoagie
Large breaded fillet of cod, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese with a side of tartar sauce$12.00
Appetizers
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy, flavorful, cheesy, served with side of pita$8.00
- Garlic Bread
warm garlic bread with dipping sauce$6.00
- Order of Bread Sticks
warm sticks of bread with dipping sauce$6.00
- Saratoga Chips
fried kettle chips with BBQ on side$6.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Fried sticks of cheese with side of pizza sauce$6.00
- Fries
Crispy classic fries with ketchup packs on side$5.00
- Soft Pretzel
With beer cheese$8.00
- Cup Soup of Day$5.00
- Side Salad$5.00
Chicken
Soup
Salads
- Regular House
Mixed greens, cheese, red onion, cucumber, carrots, Roma tomato, pepperoncini$5.00
- Large House
Mixed greens, cheese, red onion, cucumber, carrots, Roma tomato, pepperoncini$8.00
- Regular Antipasto
Mixed greens, pepperoni, cucumber, hard salami, bacon, cheese, red onions, black olives, carrots, roma tomatoes and banana pepper rings$10.00
- Large Antipasto
Mixed greens, pepperoni, cucumber, hard salami, bacon, cheese, red onions, black olives, carrots, roma tomatoes and banana pepper rings$12.00
- Regular Caesar
Romaine lettuce, red onions, croutons, Parmesan cheese with Caesar salad dressing$8.00
- Large Caesar
Romaine lettuce, red onions, croutons, Parmesan cheese with Caesar salad dressing$10.00
- Regular Spinach
Baby spinach leaves, red onions, bacon, sliced egg, mushrooms with hot bacon dressing$9.00
- Large Spinach
Baby spinach leaves, red onions, bacon, sliced egg, mushrooms with hot bacon dressing$11.00
- Regular Chef
Mixed greens, cheese, bacon, cucumber, pepperoni, carrots, red onions, tomato, sliced egg$10.00
- Large Chef
Mixed greens, cheese, bacon, cucumber, pepperoni, carrots, red onions, tomato, sliced egg$12.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- 16 OZ Dressing$4.00