Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Placita Mexico Clasico

review star

No reviews yet

1726 E. Riverside Blvd.

Loves Park, IL 61111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Taco
CHILE VERDE
CHEESE DIP

Appetizers

ABUELITA SAMPLER

$14.99

Small portion of nachos “La Fiesta” , 3 quesadilla slices and 2 pieces of ground beef fried burrito covered with cheese dip. Perfect for the “Compas”

CHEESE DIP

$4.99

Traditional Mexican creamy cheese sauce (made with cheese and jalapeños).

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.49

6 Chicken wings in our special hot sauce. Served with a cup of ranch.

CLASICO APPETIZER

$14.99

4 fried chicken taquitos along with 2 quesadillas, neatly decorated with 4 chicken wings around a crema salad to make a Delicious starter.

GUACAMOLE ABUELITA

$8.99

GRANDMAS STYLE guacamole made with fresh mashed avocado, garlic, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, salt, jalapeños and queso fresco, made in a MOLCAJETE (stone bowl), "DELICIOUUUS!!!!

NACHOS "LA FIESTA"

$10.99

Bed of tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, beans, ground beef and shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

NACHOS FAJITA

$16.99

Bed of tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, beans, topped with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Grilled Chicken.

QUESADILLA SUPREMA

$11.99

Slices of flour tortillas grilled and filled with cheese, shaved grilled chicken, slices of poblano, red peppers, mushrooms and onions. Garnished with a creamy chipotle sauce, diced tomatoes and cilantro. Served with a scoop of fresh guacamole.

STEAK FRIES

$14.99

Bed of French fries covered with melted cheese Topped with cilantro, onions, sour cream and steak.

Cheese Dip 16oz

$9.99

Salads

ENSALADA "CLASICA"

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens salad with avocado slices and cucumbers, covered with a tender marinated grilled chicken breast, asparagus, cherry tomatoes and red pepper slices sautéed in olive oil. All topped with queso fresco, and raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

GREEN TACO LOCO

$14.99

Crisp spinach tortilla filled with beans and cheese, plus your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Covered with lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and sprinkled of queso fresco. Chicken

TACO SALAD

$10.99

Crisp flour tortilla crown shape: filled with beans and cheese dip plus your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

BURRITO SALAD

$11.99

12" Rolled flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Mexican rice, black beans and mixed green salad with honey mustard dressing.

Ensalada Fajita

$5.99

La Cosina De Mi Placita

MOLCAJETE CLASICO

$24.49

Slices of grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken breast, chorizo and four shrimp on a stick. Served inside of a molcajete ( stone bowl ) and filled with our special spicy sauce and cheese. Plus bell peppers, cactus leaves and cebollitas. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

MOLCAJETE DEL MAR

$24.99

Fish fillet, octopus, shrimp, scallops, bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions topped with special sauce. Served with special sauce, avocado salad with rice & beans

TORTA SUPER CLASICA

$10.99

Choice of meat: Steak, Ham, Carnitas, Chicken Milanesa, Steak Milanesa. Mexican sandwich filled with refried beans, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, sour cream and jalapeños.

SOPES

$3.99

Fried round dough tortilla served with beans, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream on top.

Tacos

Steak Taco Dinner

$14.99

Pastor Taco Dinner

$14.99

Chicken Taco Dinner

$13.99

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$15.99

Shrimp Taco

$4.49

Steak Taco

$3.99

Pastor Taco

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.49

SIMPLE TACO

$2.99

Taco Carnitas

$3.49

Taco Chorizo

$3.49

Chimichangas

CHIMICHANGA TRADICIONAL

$13.49

Two dip fried burritos filled with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

CHIMICHANGA FAJITA

$13.99

One large fried chimichanga filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak slices or shrimp (8) cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

CHIMICHANGA DE MARISCOS (seafood)

$17.99

One large fried chimichanga filled with cheese, grilled shrimp, scallops and crab meat (imitation), cooked with onions. Topped with cheese dip and diced roasted poblano peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadillas

QUESADILLA FAJITA

$13.99

10" Stuffed flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Covered with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

QUESADILLA RELLENA

$12.49

10" Stuffed flour tortilla filled with cheese, rice, beans and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

10" QUESADILLA

$5.49

10" Cheese Quesadilla.

CHEESE AND MEAT QUESADILLA

$7.99

Ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken.

6" Quesadilla

$2.99

Quesadilla Ranchera

$13.99

10" Flour tortilla filled with cheese, carnitas (fried pork), onions and mushrooms. Everything with a touch of BBQ sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas

ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS

$13.99

Three enchiladas filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken or cheese. Covered with salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

ENCHILADAS ACAPULCO

$17.49

Three cheese and avocado enchiladas made with flour tortillas. Covered with a delicious creamy white wine sauce cooked with shrimp and scallops, slices of poblano, pepper, mushrooms and spinach sautéed. Served with rice and black beans.

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$15.49

Three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, spinach and slices of poblano peppers. Topped with a creamy green sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$14.99

Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, carnitas and nopales covered with our Delicious cheese dip and pico de gallo , served with rice and beans.

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$14.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes pluis a delicious red sauce. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$14.99

Three corn enchiladas filled with shredded chicken cooked with a creamy red sauce, queso fresco, and diced pepper. Served with White rice, black beans and ensalada fresca.

ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS

$13.49

A shredded chicken, cheese, bean, shredded beef, and ground beef enchilada covered un red sauce and a salad on top.

LAS YOLANDAS

$12.49

3 corn shredded chicken enchiladas with special sauce topped with a salad.

Vegeterian

BURRITO VEGETARIANO

$11.99

Rolled spinach tortilla filled with grilled onions and mushrooms. Covered with cheese dip. Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

QUESADILLA VEGETARIANA

$11.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, filled with grilled onions, tomatoes, spinach and mushrooms. Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

FAJITAS VEGETARIANAS

$14.99

Grilled blend of: broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

ENCHILADAS VEGETARIANAS

$11.99

Three enchiladas filled with cheese and spinach (spinach cooked with onions and tomatoes) topped with green sauce and queso fresco. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato, white rice and black beans.

Combinations

#1

$11.99

One enchilada, one taco, rice and beans

#2

$11.99

One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans

#3

$11.99

One enchilada, one burrito, rice and beans

#4

$11.99

One enchilada, one tamale, rice and beans

#5

$11.99

Two enchiladas, rice and beans

#6

$11.99

Two tacos, rice and beans

#7

$13.99

One taco, one enchilada, one burrito, rice and beans

#8

$13.99

One tostada, one burrito, one chile relleno, rice and beans

#9

$13.99

One tamale, one enchilada, one tostada, rice and beans

#10

$13.99

One quesadilla, one taco, one enchilada, rice and beans

2 ITEMS

$11.99

ITEMS: Taco, enchilada, tostada, tamale, burrito, chile relleno, quesadilla.

3 ITEMS

$13.99

ITEMS: Taco, enchilada, tostada, tamale, burrito, chile relleno, quesadilla.

Mexican Favorites

CHILES RELLENOS

$15.99

Two chiles poblanos stuffed with mozzarella cheese battered egg covered with red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

FLAUTAS

$13.99

Three deep fried rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken. Topped with green sauce and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

MILANESA POLLO

$14.99

Pan fried breaded chicken, egg battered, served with rice, French fries, lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh made tortillas.

MILANESA RIB-EYE

$17.99

Pan fried breaded steak, egg battered, served with rice, French fries, lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh made tortillas.

CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS

$12.99

A bed of fried tortilla chips covered with a delicious spicy salsa roja. Topped with two eggs and slices of skirt steak with queso fresco on top.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS "Estilo Abuelita”

$11.99

Two eggs topped with steak slices and your choice of green or red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.99

Fajitas

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$14.99

Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.

STEAK FAJITAS

$17.99

Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$19.99

Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.

50/50 FAJITAS

$18.99

Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.

TEXAS FAJITAS

$19.49

Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.

SUIZA FAJITAS

$21.99

Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.

ABUELA FAJITAS

$20.99

Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.

Burritos

BURRITO GREEN CHILE

$11.99

10" Rolled flour tortilla filled with pork cubes simmered in a green chile sauce. Topped with cheese dip and more green chile sauce. Served with rice and beans.

BURRITO DE ASADA

$13.99

Our huge burrito filled with steak, beans, rice, lettuce and cheese. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

BURRITO CHEESE STEAK

$16.99

10" Burrito filled with grilled select skirt steak, mushrooms and onions, plus rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.

BURRITO MEXICO

$14.99

Our huge burrito filled with grilled chicken, mushrooms and onions, plus rice and black beans. All topped with cheese dip, green and red creamy sauce.

BURRITO ROQUETA

$13.99

10” Burrito filled with carnitas, grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and beans.Topped with cheese dip, green creamy sauce and pico de gallo.

BURRITO FAJITA

$13.99

10" Rolled flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak slices cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Super Burrito Dinner

$9.99

10" rolled flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and your choice of meat. Topped with cheese and burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Steak

CARNE ASADA

$18.99

8 oz. Tender select skirt steak, grilled with chorizo, green onions, and a cooked jalapeno. Served with rice, frijoles, tortillas and ensalada fresca.

CASA ESPECIAL

$21.99

8 oz. Grilled (Angus Certified rib eye steak ) covered with 3 shrimps sautéed in garlic butter sauce, onions and peppers. Accompanied with 2 chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and ensalada fresca.

T-BONE RANCHERO

$20.99

12oz grilled (Select t-bone steak ) topped with a special spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

MAR Y TIERRA

$19.99

Ribeye steak, shrimp, and scallops cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers and onion. Served with rice, steamed vegetables and avocado salad.

MI PLACITA ESPECIAL

$19.99

Chopped ribeye steak cooked with mushroom, tomatoes, onion and cilantro. Served with rice beans and avocado salad.

LOS TRES AMIGOS

$19.99

Sliced steak, chicken breast, and shrimp. Choice of garlic or diabla . Served with black beans and avocado salad.

Pollo

POLLO CHIHUAHUA

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with onions, mushrooms, chorizo and melted cheese. Served with rice, black beans and tortillas.

POLLO ACAPULCO

$17.99

Tender chicken breast topped with a delightful white wine creamy sauce sautéed with shrimp, spinach leaves, slices of red and poblano peppers . Served with rice, black beans and tortillas.

POLLO RANCHERO

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted cheese and red sauce. Served with rice, black beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

CHORIPOLLO

$16.99

Chicken breast with chorizo covered in cheese dip. Served with a guac salad and rice.

POLLO CREMA

$14.99

Sliced chicken breast, poblano peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, and green sauce. Served with rice and beans.

POLLO HAWAIANO

$15.99

Chicken breast with bacon, pineapple and special sauce. Served with rice and guac salad.

PELUSA TEXANA

$17.99

Chicken breast, steak, and shrimp with mozzarella and a bed of rice.

ARROZ CON POLLO

$9.99

Rice bed with Grilled Chicken covered in Cheese dip.

Pork

CARNITAS

$15.99

Pork tips cooked in a secret recipe. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.

CHILE VERDE

$14.99

Pork cubes simmered in green sauce. Served with rice, beans and fresh made tortillas.

Seafood

COCTEL DE CAMARON Y CAMPECHANO

$18.99

Fresh cooked jumbo shrimp (& or octopus) mixed with our Mexican style cocktail sauce, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumbers and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$19.99

Sautéed jumbo shrimp with chopped onions, peppers and garlic butter sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and ensalada fresca.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$19.99

Spicy sautéed jumbo shrimp cooked with onions and our hot sauce. Served with rice, beans tortillas and ensalada fresca.

CEVICHE

$9.99

Onion, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber and jalapeños cooked in lime juice. Served with tostadas.

ENSALADA FRESCA

$2.99

Romaine lettuce, slices of cucumbers, oranges, red onions and cherry tomatoes

Mojarra

$15.99

One Fried Mojarra accompanied with mixed salad, pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Desserts

FRIED ICECREAM

$5.99

Icecream scoop covered in corn flakes, topped with honey, whipped cream and a Cherry.

SOPAPILLA

$3.99

8” Flour Tortilla, covered in sugar, cinnamon honey and whipped cream.

FLAN CLASICO

$4.99

Extras

Flour Tortillas

$1.49

Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Arroz y Firjol

$4.99

MEXICAN RICE

$3.99

WHITE RICE

$4.49

BLACK BEANS

$1.99

REFRIED BEANS

$3.99

Avocado Order

$1.99

Slice of Avocado

$0.49

FRESH COOKED JALAPENOS

$2.49

SOUR CREAM order

$1.49

JALAPENOS

$1.49

PICO DE GALLO order

$2.49

ONION order

$0.99

LETTUCE order

$1.99

TOMATOES order

$1.99

SHREDDED CHEESE order

$2.99

Guacamole Side

$1.75

RANCH

$1.49

HOUSE DRESSING

$1.49

CHIPS & SALSA SMALL

$4.99

CHIPS & SALSA LARGE

$9.99

TOMATILLO SAUCE 2oz

$0.99

Tomatillo Verde 2oz

$0.99

TOMATILLO SAUCE 16oz

$7.99

HABANERO SAUCE 2oz

$1.25

HABANERO SAUCE 16oz

$8.99

Queso Fresco order

$2.99

Salsa Chips 16 Oz

$5.99

Cebollines Asados

$2.49

A La Carta

Enchilada ALC

$2.49

Burrito ALC

$2.99

Tostada ALC

$2.99

Tamale ALC

$3.99

Chile relleno ALC

$2.99

Chimichanga ALC

$2.99

Fries ALC

$3.99

Flauta ALC

$1.49

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cocacola

$3.49

Jarrito

$3.49

Agua Fresca

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Food

Kids Burrito

$4.99

Kid’s Taco

$4.99

Kid’s Quesadilla

$4.99

Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kid’s Burger

$4.99

Kid’s Enchilada

$4.99

Kid’s Drinks

Kid’s Fountain Drink

$1.99

Kid’s Agua Fresca

$1.99

Kid’s Juice

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Our friendly staff will have you leave happy and with a full belly.

Website

Location

1726 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, IL 61111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fozzy's Bar & Grill - Loves Park, IL
orange starNo Reviews
6246 East Riverside BLVD Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Trop Club
orange star4.6 • 40
6282 E. Riverside Blvd. Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Urban Forest Craft Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
6525 E Riverside Blvd Rockford, IL 61114
View restaurantnext
Cantina Taco Loves Park - 6342 East Riverside Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
6342 East Riverside Boulevard Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Baked Wings - 6390 East Riverside Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6390 East Riverside Blvd Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Baker Street Burgers
orange star4.5 • 554
1603 N Alpine Rd Rockford, IL 61107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Loves Park

Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 284
6500 E Riverside Blvd Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Skybox
orange star4.6 • 49
8800 E Riverside Blvd Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Trop Club
orange star4.6 • 40
6282 E. Riverside Blvd. Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Loves Park
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Williams Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston