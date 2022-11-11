- Home
- Loves Park
- Mi Placita Mexico Clasico
Mi Placita Mexico Clasico
1726 E. Riverside Blvd.
Loves Park, IL 61111
Popular Items
Appetizers
ABUELITA SAMPLER
Small portion of nachos “La Fiesta” , 3 quesadilla slices and 2 pieces of ground beef fried burrito covered with cheese dip. Perfect for the “Compas”
CHEESE DIP
Traditional Mexican creamy cheese sauce (made with cheese and jalapeños).
CHICKEN WINGS
6 Chicken wings in our special hot sauce. Served with a cup of ranch.
CLASICO APPETIZER
4 fried chicken taquitos along with 2 quesadillas, neatly decorated with 4 chicken wings around a crema salad to make a Delicious starter.
GUACAMOLE ABUELITA
GRANDMAS STYLE guacamole made with fresh mashed avocado, garlic, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, salt, jalapeños and queso fresco, made in a MOLCAJETE (stone bowl), "DELICIOUUUS!!!!
NACHOS "LA FIESTA"
Bed of tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, beans, ground beef and shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
NACHOS FAJITA
Bed of tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, beans, topped with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Grilled Chicken.
QUESADILLA SUPREMA
Slices of flour tortillas grilled and filled with cheese, shaved grilled chicken, slices of poblano, red peppers, mushrooms and onions. Garnished with a creamy chipotle sauce, diced tomatoes and cilantro. Served with a scoop of fresh guacamole.
STEAK FRIES
Bed of French fries covered with melted cheese Topped with cilantro, onions, sour cream and steak.
Cheese Dip 16oz
Salads
ENSALADA "CLASICA"
Fresh mixed greens salad with avocado slices and cucumbers, covered with a tender marinated grilled chicken breast, asparagus, cherry tomatoes and red pepper slices sautéed in olive oil. All topped with queso fresco, and raspberry vinaigrette on the side.
GREEN TACO LOCO
Crisp spinach tortilla filled with beans and cheese, plus your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Covered with lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and sprinkled of queso fresco. Chicken
TACO SALAD
Crisp flour tortilla crown shape: filled with beans and cheese dip plus your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
BURRITO SALAD
12" Rolled flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Mexican rice, black beans and mixed green salad with honey mustard dressing.
Ensalada Fajita
La Cosina De Mi Placita
MOLCAJETE CLASICO
Slices of grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken breast, chorizo and four shrimp on a stick. Served inside of a molcajete ( stone bowl ) and filled with our special spicy sauce and cheese. Plus bell peppers, cactus leaves and cebollitas. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
MOLCAJETE DEL MAR
Fish fillet, octopus, shrimp, scallops, bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions topped with special sauce. Served with special sauce, avocado salad with rice & beans
TORTA SUPER CLASICA
Choice of meat: Steak, Ham, Carnitas, Chicken Milanesa, Steak Milanesa. Mexican sandwich filled with refried beans, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, sour cream and jalapeños.
SOPES
Fried round dough tortilla served with beans, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream on top.
Tacos
Chimichangas
CHIMICHANGA TRADICIONAL
Two dip fried burritos filled with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
CHIMICHANGA FAJITA
One large fried chimichanga filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak slices or shrimp (8) cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
CHIMICHANGA DE MARISCOS (seafood)
One large fried chimichanga filled with cheese, grilled shrimp, scallops and crab meat (imitation), cooked with onions. Topped with cheese dip and diced roasted poblano peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Quesadillas
QUESADILLA FAJITA
10" Stuffed flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Covered with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
QUESADILLA RELLENA
10" Stuffed flour tortilla filled with cheese, rice, beans and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
10" QUESADILLA
10" Cheese Quesadilla.
CHEESE AND MEAT QUESADILLA
Ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken.
6" Quesadilla
Quesadilla Ranchera
10" Flour tortilla filled with cheese, carnitas (fried pork), onions and mushrooms. Everything with a touch of BBQ sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas
ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken or cheese. Covered with salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
ENCHILADAS ACAPULCO
Three cheese and avocado enchiladas made with flour tortillas. Covered with a delicious creamy white wine sauce cooked with shrimp and scallops, slices of poblano, pepper, mushrooms and spinach sautéed. Served with rice and black beans.
ENCHILADAS VERDES
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, spinach and slices of poblano peppers. Topped with a creamy green sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, carnitas and nopales covered with our Delicious cheese dip and pico de gallo , served with rice and beans.
ENCHILADAS ROJAS
Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes pluis a delicious red sauce. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Three corn enchiladas filled with shredded chicken cooked with a creamy red sauce, queso fresco, and diced pepper. Served with White rice, black beans and ensalada fresca.
ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS
A shredded chicken, cheese, bean, shredded beef, and ground beef enchilada covered un red sauce and a salad on top.
LAS YOLANDAS
3 corn shredded chicken enchiladas with special sauce topped with a salad.
Vegeterian
BURRITO VEGETARIANO
Rolled spinach tortilla filled with grilled onions and mushrooms. Covered with cheese dip. Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
QUESADILLA VEGETARIANA
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, filled with grilled onions, tomatoes, spinach and mushrooms. Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
FAJITAS VEGETARIANAS
Grilled blend of: broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
ENCHILADAS VEGETARIANAS
Three enchiladas filled with cheese and spinach (spinach cooked with onions and tomatoes) topped with green sauce and queso fresco. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato, white rice and black beans.
Combinations
#1
One enchilada, one taco, rice and beans
#2
One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans
#3
One enchilada, one burrito, rice and beans
#4
One enchilada, one tamale, rice and beans
#5
Two enchiladas, rice and beans
#6
Two tacos, rice and beans
#7
One taco, one enchilada, one burrito, rice and beans
#8
One tostada, one burrito, one chile relleno, rice and beans
#9
One tamale, one enchilada, one tostada, rice and beans
#10
One quesadilla, one taco, one enchilada, rice and beans
2 ITEMS
ITEMS: Taco, enchilada, tostada, tamale, burrito, chile relleno, quesadilla.
3 ITEMS
ITEMS: Taco, enchilada, tostada, tamale, burrito, chile relleno, quesadilla.
Mexican Favorites
CHILES RELLENOS
Two chiles poblanos stuffed with mozzarella cheese battered egg covered with red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
FLAUTAS
Three deep fried rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken. Topped with green sauce and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
MILANESA POLLO
Pan fried breaded chicken, egg battered, served with rice, French fries, lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh made tortillas.
MILANESA RIB-EYE
Pan fried breaded steak, egg battered, served with rice, French fries, lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh made tortillas.
CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS
A bed of fried tortilla chips covered with a delicious spicy salsa roja. Topped with two eggs and slices of skirt steak with queso fresco on top.
HUEVOS RANCHEROS "Estilo Abuelita”
Two eggs topped with steak slices and your choice of green or red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Fajitas
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.
STEAK FAJITAS
Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.
50/50 FAJITAS
Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.
TEXAS FAJITAS
Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.
SUIZA FAJITAS
Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.
ABUELA FAJITAS
Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.
Burritos
BURRITO GREEN CHILE
10" Rolled flour tortilla filled with pork cubes simmered in a green chile sauce. Topped with cheese dip and more green chile sauce. Served with rice and beans.
BURRITO DE ASADA
Our huge burrito filled with steak, beans, rice, lettuce and cheese. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
BURRITO CHEESE STEAK
10" Burrito filled with grilled select skirt steak, mushrooms and onions, plus rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
BURRITO MEXICO
Our huge burrito filled with grilled chicken, mushrooms and onions, plus rice and black beans. All topped with cheese dip, green and red creamy sauce.
BURRITO ROQUETA
10” Burrito filled with carnitas, grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and beans.Topped with cheese dip, green creamy sauce and pico de gallo.
BURRITO FAJITA
10" Rolled flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak slices cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Super Burrito Dinner
10" rolled flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and your choice of meat. Topped with cheese and burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Steak
CARNE ASADA
8 oz. Tender select skirt steak, grilled with chorizo, green onions, and a cooked jalapeno. Served with rice, frijoles, tortillas and ensalada fresca.
CASA ESPECIAL
8 oz. Grilled (Angus Certified rib eye steak ) covered with 3 shrimps sautéed in garlic butter sauce, onions and peppers. Accompanied with 2 chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and ensalada fresca.
T-BONE RANCHERO
12oz grilled (Select t-bone steak ) topped with a special spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
MAR Y TIERRA
Ribeye steak, shrimp, and scallops cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers and onion. Served with rice, steamed vegetables and avocado salad.
MI PLACITA ESPECIAL
Chopped ribeye steak cooked with mushroom, tomatoes, onion and cilantro. Served with rice beans and avocado salad.
LOS TRES AMIGOS
Sliced steak, chicken breast, and shrimp. Choice of garlic or diabla . Served with black beans and avocado salad.
Pollo
POLLO CHIHUAHUA
Grilled chicken breast covered with onions, mushrooms, chorizo and melted cheese. Served with rice, black beans and tortillas.
POLLO ACAPULCO
Tender chicken breast topped with a delightful white wine creamy sauce sautéed with shrimp, spinach leaves, slices of red and poblano peppers . Served with rice, black beans and tortillas.
POLLO RANCHERO
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted cheese and red sauce. Served with rice, black beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
CHORIPOLLO
Chicken breast with chorizo covered in cheese dip. Served with a guac salad and rice.
POLLO CREMA
Sliced chicken breast, poblano peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, and green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
POLLO HAWAIANO
Chicken breast with bacon, pineapple and special sauce. Served with rice and guac salad.
PELUSA TEXANA
Chicken breast, steak, and shrimp with mozzarella and a bed of rice.
ARROZ CON POLLO
Rice bed with Grilled Chicken covered in Cheese dip.
Pork
Seafood
COCTEL DE CAMARON Y CAMPECHANO
Fresh cooked jumbo shrimp (& or octopus) mixed with our Mexican style cocktail sauce, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumbers and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
Sautéed jumbo shrimp with chopped onions, peppers and garlic butter sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and ensalada fresca.
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Spicy sautéed jumbo shrimp cooked with onions and our hot sauce. Served with rice, beans tortillas and ensalada fresca.
CEVICHE
Onion, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber and jalapeños cooked in lime juice. Served with tostadas.
ENSALADA FRESCA
Romaine lettuce, slices of cucumbers, oranges, red onions and cherry tomatoes
Mojarra
One Fried Mojarra accompanied with mixed salad, pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Desserts
Extras
Flour Tortillas
Corn Tortillas
Arroz y Firjol
MEXICAN RICE
WHITE RICE
BLACK BEANS
REFRIED BEANS
Avocado Order
Slice of Avocado
FRESH COOKED JALAPENOS
SOUR CREAM order
JALAPENOS
PICO DE GALLO order
ONION order
LETTUCE order
TOMATOES order
SHREDDED CHEESE order
Guacamole Side
RANCH
HOUSE DRESSING
CHIPS & SALSA SMALL
CHIPS & SALSA LARGE
TOMATILLO SAUCE 2oz
Tomatillo Verde 2oz
TOMATILLO SAUCE 16oz
HABANERO SAUCE 2oz
HABANERO SAUCE 16oz
Queso Fresco order
Salsa Chips 16 Oz
Cebollines Asados
A La Carta
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Our friendly staff will have you leave happy and with a full belly.
1726 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, IL 61111