Mi Pueblo Restaurant 1450 Hwy 385
1450 Hwy 385
Andrews, TX 79714
Appetizers
Cheese Nachos
Melted Shredded Cheese with our delicious chips!
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Bean & Melted Shredded Cheese Nachos
Ground Meat & Cheese Nachos
Ground Meat & Melted Shredded Cheese
Supreme Nachos
Ground Meat, Beans, & Melted Shredded Cheese
Nachos Deluxe
Chicken Fajita or Beef Fajita Meat, Beans, and Cheese. Add Lettuce & Tomatoes if you’d like!
1/2 Supreme Nachos
1/2 size of the regular order. Ground Meat, Beans, and Cheese
1/2 Nachos Deluxe
Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat, Beans, Cheese. Add Lettuce & Tomatoes
1/2 Cheese Nachos
Melted Shredded Cheese
1/2 Bean Nachos
Bean & Melted Shredded Cheese Nachos
1/2 Ground Meat & Cheese Nachos
Ground Meat & Melted Shredded Cheese.
Buffalo Wings
8 Buffalo Wings with Fries. Please ask for sauce if you’d like.
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili & Queso on Fries
Fries with Green Sauce & Cheese
Fries with Melted Shredded Cheese & Green Enchilada Sauce.
Small Queso
4 oz Queso
Large Queso
8 oz
Small Guacamole
4 oz.
Large Guacamole
8 oz.
Small Queso with Meat
4 oz queso with meat.
Large Queso with Meat
8 oz Queso with Meat
Papas Locas
Tostadas
Bowls
Salads
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese.
Guacamole Salad
Guacamole with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes.
Catalina Salad
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Fajita Salad
Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita Meat with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
Basket Salad
Ground Meat or Shredded Chicken in a Shell with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Fajita Salad Burrito
Beef or Chicken Fajita Burrito with queso, chili, lettuce, and tomato on top.
Combo Fajita Salad
Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp Fajita with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Burritos
Mi Pueblo Combination Plates
#1 Enchilada Plate
3 Enchiladas with Rice & Beans
#2 Taco Plate
3 Ground Meat Tacos with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Cheese with Rice & Beans.
#3 Chile Relleno
Topped with Espanola Sauce, Meat with Rice & Beans
#4 Flauta Plate
3 Flautas with Rice & Beans
#5 Platillo Mexicano
1 of each: Enchilada Taco Chile Relleno Flauta Tostada Rice & Beans
#6 Stew Meat Plate
Stew Meat, 2 Tortillas, Rice & Beans
#7 Quesadilla Plate
1/2 #7 Quesadilla
2 Piece Quesadilla
#8 Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita Plate
Fajita with Bell Peppers, Onions, 2 Tortillas, Beans, & Queso
#8 Beef, Chicken or Mix For Two
Double the Meat, Double the sides.
#9 1 Enchilada, 1 Taco
With Rice & Beans
#10 2 Enchiladas, 1 Taco
With Rice & Beans
#11 2 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos
With Rice & Beans.
#12 3 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos
With Rice & Beans
#13 1 Enchilada, 1 Chile Relleno
With Rice & Beans
#14 2 Enchiladas, 1 Chile Relleno
With Rice & Beans
#15 1 Enchilada, 1 Chile Relleno, 1 Taco
With Rice & Beans
#16 Asado Plate
With 2 Tortillas, Rice & Beans
#17 Mi Pueblo Mucho Lunch
1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, 1 Burrito, Rice & Beans
#18 Brisket Plate
Brisket, Rice, Beans, 2 Tortillas
#19 Fish Plate
With Fries, Tartar Sauce, and Ketchup
#20 Brisket Torta
Brisket, Guacamole, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Fries
#21 Chicken Delight
Chicken Fajita Meat with melted shredded cheese on a bed of rice with salad.
#22 Tacos de Brisket
3 Brisket Tacos on Soft Corn tortillas with lettuce & tomatoes, with rice & beans.
#23 Trio Enchiladas (1 Green Sauce, 1 Queso Sauce, 1 Red Sauce)
#24 Fried Shrimp
With Fries and Salad
#25 Shrimp Delight
Shrimp Fajita Meat with melted shredded cheese on a bed of rice with salad
#26 Tamale Plate with Chili & Cheese on top
With Rice & Beans
#27 Combination Fish Plate
5 Shrimp, 2 Fish, Fries and Salad
#28 8 Piece Quesadilla Plate
Served with Guacamole
#29 El Grande
Enchilada, Tamale, Chile Relleno, Taco, Rice & Beans
#8 Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas with BellPeppers, Onions, Rice, & Tortillas
#8 Shrimp Fajitas for Two
#8 Combination Fajitas (Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp
#8 Combination Fajitas (Beef, Chicken and Shrimp) for Two
American Plates
Burger
With Fries
Mi Pueblo Burger
1/3 lb Meat, Sliced Avocado, Onios, Lettuce, Tomato, Curly Fries
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken Fried Steak with Gravy, Fries, and Toast
Chicken Fried Steak with Green Sauce
Chicken Fried Steak with Green Enchilada Sauce, Toast, and Fries
Fries
5 piece Chicken Strips
5 piece Chicken Strips with Fries and Gravy
Kids Menu
1 Enchilada, Rice & Beans
1 Taco, Rice & Beans
Hamburger with Fries
2 piece Chicken Strips with Fries & Gravy
3 Steak Fingers with Fries & Gravy
5 piece Chicken Nuggets with Fries & Gravy
Grilled Cheese with Fries
Mi Pueblito
Beef, Bean or Combo Burrito smothered in Queso with Rice & Beans
Family Platters
Small Enchilada Tray
15 Enchiladas your way
Large Enchilada Tray
30 Enchiladas Your Way
Small Taco Tray
15 Crispy Ground Beef Tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Large Taco Tray
30 Crispy Beef Tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Family Fajitas
‼️NEW AT MI PUEBLO‼️ Family Fajitas! Enough food to feed 8 people! Includes: -Your choice of Chicken, Beef, or Mixed Fajitas -Large Queso -Rice -Beans -Large Chips & Salsa - 10 Flour or Corn Tortillas $80.00
Chips & Salsa
Upgrade Complimentary Chips & Salsa to Large
Changes your complimentary Chips& Salsa to A Large Order.
Additional Small Chips & Salsa
Small Bag of Chips, 4 oz Salsa
Large Chips & Salsa
Large Bag of Chips, 8 oz Salsa
Upgrade Salsa
4 oz to 8 oz
Upgrade Chips
Small to Large
8 oz Salsa
16 oz Salsa
32 oz Salsa
4 oz Salsa
Small Chips
Large Chips
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy or use our pickup window!
1450 Hwy 385, Andrews, TX 79714
