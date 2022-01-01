A map showing the location of Mi Pueblo Restaurant 1450 Hwy 385View gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mi Pueblo Restaurant 1450 Hwy 385

review star

No reviews yet

1450 Hwy 385

Andrews, TX 79714

Order Again

Popular Items

#1 Enchilada Plate
#7 Quesadilla Plate
Chicken Fajita Burrito

Appetizers

Cheese Nachos

$7.00

Melted Shredded Cheese with our delicious chips!

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Bean & Melted Shredded Cheese Nachos

Ground Meat & Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Ground Meat & Melted Shredded Cheese

Supreme Nachos

Supreme Nachos

$12.00

Ground Meat, Beans, & Melted Shredded Cheese

Nachos Deluxe

$14.00

Chicken Fajita or Beef Fajita Meat, Beans, and Cheese. Add Lettuce & Tomatoes if you’d like!

1/2 Supreme Nachos

$6.00

1/2 size of the regular order. Ground Meat, Beans, and Cheese

1/2 Nachos Deluxe

$7.00

Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat, Beans, Cheese. Add Lettuce & Tomatoes

1/2 Cheese Nachos

$3.50

Melted Shredded Cheese

1/2 Bean Nachos

$4.00

Bean & Melted Shredded Cheese Nachos

1/2 Ground Meat & Cheese Nachos

$5.00

Ground Meat & Melted Shredded Cheese.

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

8 Buffalo Wings with Fries. Please ask for sauce if you’d like.

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.00

Chili & Queso on Fries

Fries with Green Sauce & Cheese

$4.00

Fries with Melted Shredded Cheese & Green Enchilada Sauce.

Small Queso

$4.00

4 oz Queso

Large Queso

$6.00

8 oz

Small Guacamole

$6.00

4 oz.

Large Guacamole

$8.00

8 oz.

Small Queso with Meat

$5.00

4 oz queso with meat.

Large Queso with Meat

$7.00

8 oz Queso with Meat

Papas Locas

$10.00

Tostadas

Bean & Cheese Tostada

$4.00

Bean & Cheese in a tostada with Lettuce & Tomatoes

Bean, Chili, & Cheese Tostada

$5.00

Guacamole & Cheese Tostada

$5.00

Shredded Chicken Tostada

$5.00

Bowls

Fajita Bowl

$6.00

Fajita Meat Bowl

Beans

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Stew Meat

$6.00

Chili

$5.00

Chili, Saltine Crackers, Onions, Shredded Cheese.

Salads

Tossed Salad

$3.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese.

Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Guacamole with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes.

Catalina Salad

Catalina Salad

$10.00

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Fajita Salad

$12.00

Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita Meat with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.

Basket Salad

$11.00

Ground Meat or Shredded Chicken in a Shell with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Fajita Salad Burrito

$10.00

Beef or Chicken Fajita Burrito with queso, chili, lettuce, and tomato on top.

Combo Fajita Salad

$15.00

Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp Fajita with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Burritos

Ground Meat Burrito

$4.00

Ground Meat Burrito

Bean Burrito

$3.00

Combo Lunch Burrito

$5.00

Ground Meat, Beans, and Cheese.

Stew Meat Burrito

$5.00

Beef Fajita Burrito

$5.00

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$5.00

Brisket Burrito

$5.00

Asado Burrito

$5.00
Burrito Deluxe

Burrito Deluxe

$8.00

Stew Meat & Bean Burrito topped with Chili & Cheese.

Mi Pueblo Combination Plates

#1 Enchilada Plate

$12.00

3 Enchiladas with Rice & Beans

#2 Taco Plate

$12.00

3 Ground Meat Tacos with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Cheese with Rice & Beans.

#3 Chile Relleno

$10.00

Topped with Espanola Sauce, Meat with Rice & Beans

#4 Flauta Plate

$12.00

3 Flautas with Rice & Beans

#5 Platillo Mexicano

#5 Platillo Mexicano

$15.00

1 of each: Enchilada Taco Chile Relleno Flauta Tostada Rice & Beans

#6 Stew Meat Plate

$12.00

Stew Meat, 2 Tortillas, Rice & Beans

#7 Quesadilla Plate

$10.00

1/2 #7 Quesadilla

$5.00

2 Piece Quesadilla

#8 Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita Plate

$13.00

Fajita with Bell Peppers, Onions, 2 Tortillas, Beans, & Queso

#8 Beef, Chicken or Mix For Two

$26.00

Double the Meat, Double the sides.

#9 1 Enchilada, 1 Taco

$9.00

With Rice & Beans

#10 2 Enchiladas, 1 Taco

$12.00

With Rice & Beans

#11 2 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos

$15.00

With Rice & Beans.

#12 3 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos

$18.00

With Rice & Beans

#13 1 Enchilada, 1 Chile Relleno

$10.00

With Rice & Beans

#14 2 Enchiladas, 1 Chile Relleno

$12.00

With Rice & Beans

#15 1 Enchilada, 1 Chile Relleno, 1 Taco

$12.00

With Rice & Beans

#16 Asado Plate

#16 Asado Plate

$12.00

With 2 Tortillas, Rice & Beans

#17 Mi Pueblo Mucho Lunch

$12.00

1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, 1 Burrito, Rice & Beans

#18 Brisket Plate

$12.00

Brisket, Rice, Beans, 2 Tortillas

#19 Fish Plate

$12.00

With Fries, Tartar Sauce, and Ketchup

#20 Brisket Torta

$12.00

Brisket, Guacamole, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Fries

#21 Chicken Delight

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Meat with melted shredded cheese on a bed of rice with salad.

#22 Tacos de Brisket

$12.00

3 Brisket Tacos on Soft Corn tortillas with lettuce & tomatoes, with rice & beans.

#23 Trio Enchiladas (1 Green Sauce, 1 Queso Sauce, 1 Red Sauce)

$12.00

#24 Fried Shrimp

$14.00

With Fries and Salad

#25 Shrimp Delight

$14.00

Shrimp Fajita Meat with melted shredded cheese on a bed of rice with salad

#26 Tamale Plate with Chili & Cheese on top

$12.00

With Rice & Beans

#27 Combination Fish Plate

#27 Combination Fish Plate

$15.00

5 Shrimp, 2 Fish, Fries and Salad

#28 8 Piece Quesadilla Plate

$12.00

Served with Guacamole

#29 El Grande

$15.00

Enchilada, Tamale, Chile Relleno, Taco, Rice & Beans

#8 Shrimp Fajitas

#8 Shrimp Fajitas

$15.00

Shrimp Fajitas with BellPeppers, Onions, Rice, & Tortillas

#8 Shrimp Fajitas for Two

$30.00

#8 Combination Fajitas (Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp

$18.00

#8 Combination Fajitas (Beef, Chicken and Shrimp) for Two

$36.00

American Plates

Burger

$10.00

With Fries

Mi Pueblo Burger

$12.00

1/3 lb Meat, Sliced Avocado, Onios, Lettuce, Tomato, Curly Fries

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak with Gravy, Fries, and Toast

Chicken Fried Steak with Green Sauce

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak with Green Enchilada Sauce, Toast, and Fries

Fries

$2.00

5 piece Chicken Strips

$12.00

5 piece Chicken Strips with Fries and Gravy

Kids Menu

1 Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$6.00

1 Taco, Rice & Beans

$6.00

Hamburger with Fries

$7.00

2 piece Chicken Strips with Fries & Gravy

$6.00

3 Steak Fingers with Fries & Gravy

$6.00

5 piece Chicken Nuggets with Fries & Gravy

$6.00

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$6.00

Mi Pueblito

$7.00

Beef, Bean or Combo Burrito smothered in Queso with Rice & Beans

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Fanta

$2.75

Mexican Bottled Coke

$2.75

Fresca

$2.75

Tummy Yummy Juice

$2.00

Hidden Menu

Fajita Taco Plate

$15.00

7 Corn Tacos or 5 Flour Tacos with Cilantro, Tomatoes & Charro Beans

STL Bowl

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp, Chicken Fajita, Rice, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Teriyaki Sauce.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Fish Sandwich with Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Fries

Family Platters

Small Enchilada Tray

$38.00

15 Enchiladas your way

Large Enchilada Tray

$75.00

30 Enchiladas Your Way

Small Taco Tray

$38.00

15 Crispy Ground Beef Tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Large Taco Tray

$75.00

30 Crispy Beef Tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Family Fajitas

Family Fajitas

$80.00

‼️NEW AT MI PUEBLO‼️ Family Fajitas! Enough food to feed 8 people! Includes: -Your choice of Chicken, Beef, or Mixed Fajitas -Large Queso -Rice -Beans -Large Chips & Salsa - 10 Flour or Corn Tortillas $80.00

Chips & Salsa

Upgrade Complimentary Chips & Salsa to Large

$2.00

Changes your complimentary Chips& Salsa to A Large Order.

Additional Small Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Small Bag of Chips, 4 oz Salsa

Large Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Large Bag of Chips, 8 oz Salsa

Upgrade Salsa

$1.00

4 oz to 8 oz

Upgrade Chips

$1.00

Small to Large

8 oz Salsa

$2.00

16 oz Salsa

$4.00

32 oz Salsa

$8.00

4 oz Salsa

$1.00

Small Chips

$1.00

Large Chips

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy or use our pickup window!

Location

1450 Hwy 385, Andrews, TX 79714

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

