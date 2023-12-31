- Home
Mi Pueblo 1 Bedford Euless Road - NRH
No reviews yet
8010 Bedford Euless Road
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
FOOD
Starter
- Sampler$14.95
Comes with our famous chicken fajita quesadillas, beef fajita nachos & chicken flautas. Served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream & jalapeños
- Shrmp Cocktail$11.95
Cooked shrimp in a cocktail sauce with pico de gallo & avocado
- Nachos Casa$9.95
Topped with refried beans, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, diced tomatoes & jalapeños
- Quesa APT$10.95+
A grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Stuffed Jalapeños$9.95
Jalapeños stuffed with 3 kinds of cheese & served with Mexican dressing
- Queso Fundido$11.95
Mexican chorizo melted with monterey jack cheese. Served with tortillas
- Bean Dip Skillet$7.95
- Chile Queso$6.50+
- Guacamole$8.95+
Soups & Salads
- Taco Salad$13.25
Fried flour tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce, ground beef, refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
- Fajita Salad$14.95+
A large flour tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, grilled onions & your choice of beef or chicken fajitas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & Mexican dressing
- Tortilla Soup$3.25+
Topped with tortilla strips, a slice of avocado & grated cheese
- Charro Beans$3.25+
Pinto beans and vegetables with bacon
Mi Pueblo's Famous Fajitas
- Beef Fajitas$19.95+
Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas$18.95+
Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
- Combo Fajita$19.95+
Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
- Shrimp Fajita$18.95+
Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
- Beef & Shrimp Faj$21.95+
Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
- Fajita a la Mexicana$19.95+
Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Specialties
- Monterrey Chicken$16.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, sliced avocados & jack cheese. Served with rice & pico de gallo
- Pollo Plancha$16.25
Grilled chicken breast prepared Mexican style & marinated with our homemade guajillo pepper sauce. Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & fresh tortillas
- Pollo Poblano$16.25
Grilled chicken breast, sliced poblano peppers, onions & tomatoes sautéed in a sour cream sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, lettuce & sliced avocados
- Pollo con Mole$15.95
Grilled chicken breast prepared with our homemade mole sauce. Served with rice, beans & fresh tortillas
- Pollo con Brocoli$15.95
Grilled chicken breast prepared with broccoli & chile con queso over rice. Served with guacamole, lettuce & pico de gallo.
- Tacos al Carbon$16.95+
Three soft beef fajita tacos served with jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & refried beans
- Al Pastor Plate$16.25
Pork loin cuts marinated with red chile sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & tortillas
- Carnitas Plate$16.25
Steamed pork served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & tortillas
- Codorniz$16.95
Two grilled quails & served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
- Codorniz a la Mexicana$16.95
Two grilled quails prepared with guajillo pepper sauce & served with rice, refried beans & fresh tortillas
- Mi Pueblo Special$23.95+
Beef or chicken fajita, five shrimp & a grilled quail. Served with grilled onions, charro beans, rice, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Mi Pueblo Pleasers
- Brisket Tacos$16.25
Three soft corn tortillas filled with brisket, melted jack cheese, shredded lettuce & tomatoes. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & charro beans.
- Mi Pueblo Wrap$13.25
- Burrito$12.95+
A ground beef burrito topped with enchilada sauce & cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans
- Super Burrito$14.95+
A large burrito filled with beef or chicken fajita, rice & refried beans. Topped with our homemade ranchero sauce & cheese. Served with sour cream & guacamole
- Flautas$13.95
Four chicken flautas served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans
- Chimichanga$13.95+
A flour tortilla filled with shredded brisket (or shredded chicken), fried & topped with enchilada sauce & served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans
- El Tejano Platter$14.50
Three ground beef tacos (soft or crispy) served with guacamole & sour cream
- Nachos$12.45+
Individual corn tortilla chips topped with beans, beef or chicken fajita & cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, lettuce & tomatoes
- Tamales$12.95
Three homemade pork tamales topped with enchilada sauce & cheese. Served with rice & refried beans
Steak & Seafood
- Filete de Pescado al Mojo de Ajo$17.95
Fish filet sautéed in garlic with our homemade al mojo de ajo sauce. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
- Tampico Platter$15.95+
Chopped chicken breast or chopped beef steak. Sautéed with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños & charro beans. Topped with melted jack cheese & sliced avocados
- Carne Asada$19.95
Thin cut ribeye steak & grilled onions, served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
- Carne Adovada$19.95
Thin cut ribeye steak prepared Mexican style, marinated with home- made guajillo pepper sauce & grilled onions. Served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
- Bisteck Ranchero$18.95
Chopped top sirloin prepared with onions, tomatoes & jalapeños in ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Steak & Cheese Enchiladas$20.95
8 Oz. thin cut ribeye asada, two cheese enchiladas. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Acapulco Platter$17.95
Shrimp sautéed in garlic with our homemade al mojo de ajo sauce. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
- Camarones a la Mexicana$17.95
Shrimp cooked with fresh jalapeños, onions, tomatoes & our homemade ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
- Especial del Mar$19.95
Fish filet & shrimp sautéed in garlic & our homemade al mojo de ajo sauce. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
- Filete Pescado Mex$17.95
Fish filet cooked with fresh jalapeños, onions, tomatoes & our homemade ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
Enchiladas
- Fajita Enchiladas$16.95+
Three hand rolled cheese enchiladas topped with beef or chicken fajitas, enchilada sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$14.75
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with shrimp & onions. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
- Cheese Enchiladas$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with cheese & topped with enchilada sauce & cheese.
- Beef Enchiladas$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with beef. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
- Chicken Enchiladas$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
- Sour Cream Enchiladas$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with sour cream sauce & cheese
- Mole Enchiladas$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken & topped with our homemade mole sauce & cheese
- Enchiladas Verdes$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, cheese & sour cream
- Mushroom & Onions Enchiladas$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with mushrooms & onions. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
Quesadillas
- Beef Quesadillas$15.95
A grilled flour tortilla filled with beef fajita & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream
- Chicken Quesadillas$14.95
A grilled flour tortilla filled with chicken fajita & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream
- Mix Quesadilla$15.95
A grilled flour tortilla filled with beef, chicken fajita & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream
- Spinach, Mushrooms & Onions Quesadillas$14.95
A grilled flour tortilla filled with spinach, onions, mushrooms & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream
- Bacon & Mushroom Quesadillas$14.95
A grilled flour tortilla filled with bacon, onions, mushrooms & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream
- Shrimp Quesadillas$15.25
A grilled flour tortilla filled with shrimp, onions & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream
Combination Platters
- Azteca Platter$15.95
Two beef enchiladas & a beef taco al carbon. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Tijuana Platter$15.95
Beef enchilada, chicken quesadilla & chicken flautas, served with guacamole & sour cream
- Mi Tierra Platter$16.25
Cheese enchilada & a chile relleno stuffed with cheese or ground beef & covered with ranchero sauce
- Guadalajara Platter$15.95
Beef enchilada, pork tamale & a soft beef taco. Served with guacamole & sour cream
- Fiesta Platter$15.95
Beef enchilada, chicken fajita taco & a beef fajita taco. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Tampiquena Platter$16.25
Two cheese enchiladas & a beef fajita taco. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- El Rancho Platter$15.95
A beef burrito & a chicken fajita taco. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Amigo Platter$15.95
Two cheese enchiladas & a crispy taco. Served with guacamole & sour cream
Kids
- #1 Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos$6.95
Served with lettuce & sour cream
- #2 Kids Fajita Quesadilla$6.95
Served with sour cream, rice & refried beans
- #3 Kids Chicken Fingers$6.95
Served with fries
- #4 Kids Cheese Ench$6.95
Served with rice & beans
- #5 Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.95
Served with fries
- #6 Kids Mini Corn Dog$6.95
Served with fries
- #7 Kids Taco$6.95
Served with rice & beans
- #8 Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.95
Served with rice & refried beans
- #9 Kids Cheese Burger$6.95
A la Carte
Sides
Desserts
- Sopaipillas$6.25
Three to an order, a “must” to finish your meal
- Xango$6.25
Fried tortilla filled with cheesecake & topped with vanilla ice cream & fudge
- Fried Ice Cream$6.25
Topped with caramel & whipped cream
- Flan$6.25
Creamy custard-like Mexican treat
- Cheesecake$6.25
Comes with strawberries on top for a delicious finish to your meal
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8010 Bedford Euless Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76180