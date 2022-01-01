Main picView gallery

Mi Pueblo 1 - NRH 8010 Bedford Euless Road

8010 Bedford Euless Road

North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Order Again

Starter

Sampler

$14.95

Comes with our famous chicken fajita quesadillas, beef fajita nachos & chicken flautas. Served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream & jalapeños

Shrmp Cocktail

$11.95

Cooked shrimp in a cocktail sauce with pico de gallo & avocado

Nachos Casa

$9.95

Topped with refried beans, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, diced tomatoes & jalapeños

Quesa APT

$12.95+

A grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Stuffed Jala

$9.95

Jalapeños stuffed with 3 kinds of cheese & served with Mexican dressing

Queso Fundido

$11.95

Mexican chorizo melted with monterey jack cheese. Served with tortillas

Bean Dip Skillet

$7.95

Chile Queso

$6.50+

Guacamole

$8.95+

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$13.25

Fried flour tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce, ground beef, refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

Fajita Salad

$14.95+

A large flour tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, grilled onions & your choice of beef or chicken fajitas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & Mexican dressing

Shrimp Salad

$17.95

A large flour tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce, cheese, grilled onions & shrimps. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & Mexican dressing

Tortilla Soup

$3.25+

Topped with tortilla strips, a slice of avocado & grated cheese

Charro Beans

$3.25+

Pinto beans and vegetables with bacon

Dinner Salad

$5.25

Mi Pueblo's Famous Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$18.95+

Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Chkn Fajitas

$18.95+

Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Combo Fajita

$18.95+

Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Shrimp Fajita

$18.95+

Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Beef&Shrmp Faj

$20.95+

Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Veggie Fajitas

$14.95

Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Fajita Mex

$18.95+

Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Faj

$26.45+

Set-up Faj

$6.95

Specialties

Monterrey Chkn

$16.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, sliced avocados & jack cheese. Served with rice & pico de gallo

Pollo Plancha

$16.25

Grilled chicken breast prepared Mexican style & marinated with our homemade guajillo pepper sauce. Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & fresh tortillas

Pollo Poblano

$16.25

Grilled chicken breast, sliced poblano peppers, onions & tomatoes sautéed in a sour cream sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, lettuce & sliced avocados

Pollo con Mole

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast prepared with our homemade mole sauce. Served with rice, beans & fresh tortillas

Pollo con Brocoli

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast prepared with broccoli & chile con queso over rice. Served with guacamole, lettuce & pico de gallo.

Tacos al Carbon

$16.95+

Three soft beef fajita tacos served with jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & refried beans

Al Pastor Plate

$16.25

Pork loin cuts marinated with red chile sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & tortillas

Carnitas Plate

$16.25

Steamed pork served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & tortillas

Codorniz

$16.95

Two grilled quails & served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Codorniz Mex

$16.95

Two grilled quails prepared with guajillo pepper sauce & served with rice, refried beans & fresh tortillas

Mi Pueblo Special

$23.95+

Beef or chicken fajita, five shrimp & a grilled quail. Served with grilled onions, charro beans, rice, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Mi Pueblo Pleasers

Brisket Tacos

$16.25

Three soft corn tortillas filled with brisket, melted jack cheese, shredded lettuce & tomatoes. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & charro beans.

Mi Pueblo Wrap

$13.25

Burrito

$12.95+

A ground beef burrito topped with enchilada sauce & cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans

Super Burrito

$14.95+

A large burrito filled with beef or chicken fajita, rice & refried beans. Topped with our homemade ranchero sauce & cheese. Served with sour cream & guacamole

Flautas

$13.95

Four chicken flautas served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans

Chimichanga

$13.95+

A flour tortilla filled with shredded brisket (or shredded chicken), fried & topped with enchilada sauce & served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans

El Tejano Platter

$14.50

Three ground beef tacos (soft or crispy) served with guacamole & sour cream

Nachos

$14.25+

Individual corn tortilla chips topped with beans, beef or chicken fajita & cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, lettuce & tomatoes

Tamales

$12.95

Three homemade pork tamales topped with enchilada sauce & cheese. Served with rice & refried beans

Steak & Seafood

Filete de Pescado al Mojo de Ajo

$17.95

Fish filet sautéed in garlic with our homemade al mojo de ajo sauce. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Tampico Platter

$15.95+

Chopped chicken breast or chopped beef steak. Sautéed with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños & charro beans. Topped with melted jack cheese & sliced avocados

Carne Asada

$18.95

Thin cut ribeye steak & grilled onions, served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Carne Adovada

$18.95

Thin cut ribeye steak prepared Mexican style, marinated with home- made guajillo pepper sauce & grilled onions. Served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Bisteck Ranchero

$17.95

Chopped top sirloin prepared with onions, tomatoes & jalapeños in ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Steak & Cheese Enchiladas

$19.95

Acapulco Platter

$17.95

Shrimp sautéed in garlic with our homemade al mojo de ajo sauce. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Camarones a la Mexicana

$17.95

Shrimp cooked with fresh jalapeños, onions, tomatoes & our homemade ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Especial del Mar

$19.95

Fish filet & shrimp sautéed in garlic & our homemade al mojo de ajo sauce. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Filete Pescado Mex

$17.95

Fish filet cooked with fresh jalapeños, onions, tomatoes & our homemade ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas

Enchiladas

Fajita Enchiladas

$16.95+

Three hand rolled cheese enchiladas topped with beef or chicken fajitas, enchilada sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.75

Three hand rolled tortillas filled with shrimp & onions. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.95

Three hand rolled tortillas filled with cheese & topped with enchilada sauce & cheese.

Beef Enchiladas

$12.95

Three hand rolled tortillas filled with beef. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.95

Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese

Mix Enchiladas

$13.95

Three hand rolled tortillas filled with beef, chicken & cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese.

Brisket Enchiladas

$16.25

Three hand rolled tortillas filled with brisket. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese.

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$12.95

Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with sour cream sauce & cheese

Mole Enchiladas

$12.95

Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken & topped with our homemade mole sauce & cheese

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.95

Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, cheese & sour cream

Mushroom & Onions Enchiladas

$12.95

Three hand rolled tortillas filled with mushrooms & onions. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese

Spinach Ench

$14.95

Veggie Enchiladas

$18.95

Quesadillas

Beef Quesadillas

$14.95

A grilled flour tortilla filled with beef fajita & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream

Chicken Quesadillas

$14.95

A grilled flour tortilla filled with chicken fajita & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream

Mix Quesadilla

$15.95

A grilled flour tortilla filled with beef, chicken fajita & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream

Spinach, Mushrooms & Onions Quesadillas

$14.95

A grilled flour tortilla filled with spinach, onions, mushrooms & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream

Bacon & Mushroom Quesadillas

$14.95

A grilled flour tortilla filled with bacon, onions, mushrooms & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream

Cheese Quesa

$13.95

Shrimp Quesadillas

$15.25

A grilled flour tortilla filled with shrimp, onions & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream

Brisket Quesadilla

$15.95

A grilled flour tortilla filled with brisket & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce & sour cream

Combination Platters

Azteca Platter

$15.95

Two beef enchiladas & a beef taco al carbon. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Tijuana Platter

$15.95

Beef enchilada, chicken quesadilla & chicken flautas, served with guacamole & sour cream

Mi Tierra Platter

$15.95

Cheese enchilada & a chile relleno stuffed with cheese or ground beef & covered with ranchero sauce

Guadalajara Platter

$15.95

Beef enchilada, pork tamale & a soft beef taco. Served with guacamole & sour cream

Fiesta Platter

$15.95

Beef enchilada, chicken fajita taco & a beef fajita taco. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Tampiquena Platter

$15.95

Two cheese enchiladas & a beef fajita taco. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

El Rancho Platter

$15.95

A beef burrito & a chicken fajita taco. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Amigo Platter

$15.95

Two cheese enchiladas & a crispy taco. Served with guacamole & sour cream

Kids

#1 Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos

$6.95

Served with lettuce & sour cream

#2 Kids Fajita Quesadilla

$6.95

Served with sour cream, rice & refried beans

#3 Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Served with fries

#4 Kids Cheese Ench

$6.95

Served with rice & beans

#5 Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Served with fries

#6 Kids Mini Corn Dog

$6.95

Served with fries

#7 Kids Taco

$6.95

Served with rice & beans

#8 Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Served with rice & refried beans

#9 Kids Cheese Burger

$6.95

A la Carte

Sngl Enchilada

$3.95

Sngl Relleno

$6.95

Sngl Taco

$3.75+

Sngl Tamale

$3.95

Sngl Tostada

$3.75+

Sngl Flautas

$5.95

Sngl Chimichanga

$11.25

Single Kids Quesadilla

$3.50

Sngl Chk Breast

$10.95

Sngl SM BeanBurrito

$3.95

Sngl LG BeanBurrito

$8.95

Sgl SM GBeefBurrito

$4.95

Sngl LG GBeefBurrito

$9.95

Single Quail

$7.95

Sides

Tortillas

$2.25+

SD Rice

$2.95

SD Beans

$2.95

SD Guacamole

$2.95

SD Cheese

$1.75

SD Ground Beef

$1.50

SD Sour Cream

$1.75

SD Jalapenos

$1.25

SD Pico Gallo

$1.25

Sliced Avocados

$4.50

SD Shredded Chk

$1.50

Chips&Salsa Entree

$1.95

Chips&Salsa ToGo

$3.95

Salsa TOGO

$1.00

Add Shrimp (5)

$9.95

French Fries

$4.25

Jalapenos Toreados

$1.95

SD Spinach

$3.75

SD Broccoli

$3.75

SD Mushrooms

$3.75

SD Bacon

$2.95

Fajita

$5.50+

SD Veggies

$5.75

SD Corn Dogs

$4.50

Taco Meat Sauce

$1.75

SD Verde Sauce

$1.75

SD SC Sauce

$1.75

SD Chile Queso

$3.25

SD Mole

$1.75

SD Ranchera Sauce

$1.75

Egg

$1.95

Queso Fresco

$2.25

Set-up

$6.95

Grilled Onions

$1.95

Grilled Peppers

$1.95

Chips Only

$2.25

Desserts

Sopaipillas

$6.25

Three to an order, a “must” to finish your meal

Xango

$6.25

Fried tortilla filled with cheesecake & topped with vanilla ice cream & fudge

Fried Ice Cream

$6.25

Topped with caramel & whipped cream

Flan

$6.25

Creamy custard-like Mexican treat

Cheesecake

$6.25

Comes with strawberries on top for a delicious finish to your meal

Ice Cream Cup

$5.75

Topped with caramel & whipped cream

Sgl Sopaipilla

$2.25

New Specials

Fried Fish Tacos

$17.95

Ceviche

$13.95

Brochettas

$22.00

Pozole

$12.95

Birria Tacos

$17.95

Wings (8)

$9.95

Menudo

$9.95+

Beef tripe soup prepared with fresh cilantro & onion

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

8010 Bedford Euless Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Main pic

