  • Venice
  • Mi Pueblo El Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina - Venice, Florida
Mi Pueblo El Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina Venice, Florida

No reviews yet

530 U.S. 41 Bypass South Ste 2A

Venice, FL 34285

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid Taco Sft Ck
Pollo con Mole
Kid Taco Sft Bf

- N/A Beverages-

Soft Drinks

$3.25

-ALCOHOLIC Beverages-

Margaritas

$7.00

Beer

$4.00

Sangria

$7.00

Combinations

COMBO 2

$14.50

COMBO 3

$15.50

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup Cup

Tortilla Soup Cup

$5.75

Chicken soup with fresh vegetables and rice topped with melted cheese and tortilla chips

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$7.75

Chicken soup with fresh vegetables and rice topped with melted cheese and tortilla chips

Dinner Salad

$6.50

Fresh iceberg lettuce, grated cheese and dice tomatoes in a crisp flour tortilla bowl. Served with your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad Ground Beef

$12.50

Large deep fried tortilla filled with ground beef, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.

Taco Salad Shredded Chicken

$12.50

Large deep fried tortilla filled with shredded chicken, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.

Taco Salad Grilled Chicken

$14.50

Large deep fried tortilla filled with grilled chicken, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.

Taco Salad Steak

$14.50

Large deep fried tortilla filled with steak, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.

Taco Salad Shredded Beef

$13.50

Large deep fried tortilla filled with shredded beef, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.

Taco Salad Shrimp

$14.50

Large deep fried tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.

Taco Salad Beans

$12.50

Large deep fried tortilla filled with refried beans, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.

Avocado Salad

$10.75

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, chunks of avocado, and our special avocado dressing

Chicken Avocado Salad

$14.25

Grilled Chicken on top of a fied of mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, chunks of avocado, and our special avocado dressing

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$15.50

Grilled shrimp on top of a fied of mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, chunks of avocado, and our special avocado dressing

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$7.75

Cheese Dip with Beef

$9.75

Guacamole Dip

$8.75

Table Side Guacamole

$14.00

Queso Fundido

$10.75

Melted cheese, baked with chorizo, bell peppers and onions. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Pollitos

$11.25

Battered jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese and shredded chicken topped with melted cheese.

Mexican Rolls

$11.75

Crispy flour tortillas wrapped around seasoned beef, black beans, corn & cheese. Served with our creamy avocado sour cream dipping sauce.

Taquitos

$11.25

Shredded seasoned chicken tightly rolled in a corn tortillas and deep fried. Served with sour cream.

Elotes (Street Corn)

$8.50

Corn on the cob with mayonnaise, seasoned with Tajin and sprinkled with Cotija cheese and cilantro.

Nachos Cheese

$9.50

Tortilla chips topped with beans, melted cheese and green onions. Served with lettuce tomatoes and sour cream.

Nachos Ground Beef

$10.75

Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, beans, melted cheese and green onions. Served with lettuce tomatoes and sour cream.

Nachos Steak (Fajita)

$13.25

Tortilla chips topped with steak, beans, melted cheese and green onions. Served with lettuce tomatoes and sour cream.

Nachos Grilled Chicken (Fajita)

$13.25

Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, beans, melted cheese and green onions. Served with lettuce tomatoes and sour cream.

Pancho Nachos GB

$14.25

Tortilla chips covered with ground beef, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers.

Pancho Nachos Steak

$15.25

Tortilla chips covered with Steak, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers.

House Specialties

Carne Asada

$19.50

Chargrilled choice of sirloin steak specially seasoned to bring out the flavor of chihuahua's cuisine. Served with fresh tortillas, pico de gallo, rice & beans.

Bistek Tampico

$20.50

Chargrilled choice of sirloin steak topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with fresh tortillas, rice & beans.

Tacos Sudados

$15.75

Three soft corn tortillas filled with shredded beef topped with fresh cilantro & onions. Served with rice, beans & our special tomatillo sauce.

Tacos al Carbon Beef

$17.50

Two soft flour tortillas filled with your choice of tender strips of steak topped with grilled onions, bell peppers and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo rice& beans.

Tacos al Carbon Chicken

$17.50

Two soft flour tortillas filled with your choice of tender grilled chicken topped with grilled onions, bell peppers and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo rice& beans.

Tacos al Carbon Combination

$17.50

Two soft flour tortillas filled with tender strips of steak and grilled chicken topped with grilled onions, bell peppers and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo rice& beans.

Tacos al Pastor

$15.75

Three soft corn tortillas filled with steak, chorizo, onions & cilantro. Served with rice & beans.

Tacos de Pescado

$15.75

Three soft corn tortillas filled filete frito (fried fish), shredded cabbage and avocado slices. Served with rice, beans & pico de gallo.

Tacos de Camarones

$15.75

Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp & mango salsa. Served with rice & beans.

Pollo Zaragoza

$16.75

Chargrilled marinated chicken breast topped with Chihuahua cheese, sour cream & avocado. Served with pico de gallo and rice & beans.

Pollo Monterrey

$16.75

Chargrilled marinated chicken breast topped with Chihuahua cheese, mushrooms, grilled onion & bell peppers. Served with fresh tortillas, rice & beans.

Pollo con Mole

$16.25

Marinated chicken quarter topped with our secret recipe for mole sauce which is the perfect blend of hot and spicy chile peppers & sweet Mexican chocolate. Served with fresh tortillas & rice.

Chile Relleno Cheese

$16.25

One Large Poblano Pepper stuffed with cheese. Served with fresh tortillas, rice & beans.

Chile Relleno Ground Beef

$16.25

One Large Poblano Pepper stuffed with ground beef. Served with fresh tortillas, rice & beans.

Fajitas and more fajitas…

Fajitas Steak

$19.25

Tender strips of steak (grass fed) served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.

Fajitas Chicken

$18.75

Grilled slices of chicken breast served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.

Fajitas Shrimp

$19.50

Grilled shrimp served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.

Fajitas Veggie

$14.75

Grilled veggies served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.

Fajitas Steak-Chicken

$19.25

Tender strips of sirloin and grilled chicken served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.

Fajitas Steak-Shrimp

$19.50

Tender strips of sirloin and grilled shrimp served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.

Fajitas Chicken-Shrimp

$19.50

Grilled chicken and grilled shrimp served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.

add Guacamole

$0.75

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$11.50

Burrito filled with beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Ground Beef Burrito

$12.25

Burrito filled with ground beef, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Shredded Beef Burrito

$13.25

Burrito filled with shredded beef, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Steak Burrito

$16.25

Burrito filled with steak, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$13.75

Burrito filled with shredded chicken, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$16.25

Burrito filled with grilled chicken, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Shrimp Burrito

$15.75

Burrito filled with grilled shrimp, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Veggie Burrito

$11.25

Burrito filled with grilled veggies, beans & rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.75

Grilled flour tortilla filled with steak, melted cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, melted cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.75

Grilled flour tortilla filled with steak, melted cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.75

Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, melted cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled veggies, melted cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Grilled flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, melted cheese, grilled onions & peppers. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Desserts

Flan

$6.25

Creamy and smooth custard covered in caramel sauce, whipped cream & a cherry.

Fried Ice Cream

$6.25

Vanilla ice cream coated with crunchy corn flakes, topped with caramel, chocolate, whipped cream & a cherry.

Churros

$6.25

Fried dough covered with sugar and cinnamon, served with caramel & chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.

Sopapillas

$6.25

A warm Mexican pastry dusted with cinnamon & sugar served with whipped cream, honey & a cherry.

Crispitos

$6.25

Fried flour tortilla strips topped with caramel, cinnamon, whipped crean & a cherry.

Kid Menu

Kid Enchilada Cz

$7.75

cheese enchilada served with rice & beans

Kid Enchilada BF

$7.75

Ground beef enchilada served with rice & beans

Kid Enchilada Ck

$7.75

Shredded chicken enchilada served with rice & beans

Kid Taco Crsp BF

$7.75

Crispy taco filled with ground beef, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.

Kid Taco Sft Bf

$7.75

Soft taco filled with ground beef, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.

Kid Taco Crsp Ck

$7.75

Crispy taco filled with shredded chicken, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.

Kid Taco Sft Ck

$7.75

$Kid Taco Faj Bf

$8.75

$Kid Taco Faj Ck

$8.75

Kid Quesa Cz

$7.75

$Kid Qsa G B

$7.50

$Kid Qsa Shd Ck

$7.75

$Kid Qsa Faj Bf

$8.75

$Kid Qsa FJ Ck

$8.75

$Kid Qsa Shrimp

$9.00

Kid Salad

$7.75

Kid Strips

$7.75

Kid Bean Taco Crispy

$7.75

Kid Bean Taco Soft

$7.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

530 U.S. 41 Bypass South Ste 2A, Venice, FL 34285

