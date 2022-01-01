Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Miracle of Science Bar + Grill
736 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Opened in 1991, Miracle of Science stands strong as the leader in geek-chic. Its menu is hand written onto the wall and it was one of the first restaurants to employ the open floor concept. This place is always packed with artists, musicians, geo physicists and computer gurus who know they don't have to go anywhere else looking for a good time.
Location
321 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
