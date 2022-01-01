Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Miracle of Science Bar + Grill

736 Reviews

$$

321 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02139

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Opened in 1991, Miracle of Science stands strong as the leader in geek-chic. Its menu is hand written onto the wall and it was one of the first restaurants to employ the open floor concept. This place is always packed with artists, musicians, geo physicists and computer gurus who know they don't have to go anywhere else looking for a good time.

321 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

