Miracle - PGH 136 6th Street

136 6th Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Small Bites

Braised Pork Belly

$12.00

Buratta

$12.00

Charcuterie

$22.00

Cheese Fries

$10.00

Chorizo Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Fries

$8.00

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Meatball Hoagie

$12.00

Mushroom Poutine

$12.00

Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Plates

Bruschetta

$10.00Out of stock

Basil, mozzarella, tomato, crouton with a balsamic reduction.

Christmas Cookies

Christmas Cookies

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Roasted Red Pepper Risotto

$9.00

Cocktails To Go

Bad Santa

Bad Santa

$12.00+

Mulled red wine, tawny port, orange liqueur and Christmas spices.

Christmas Carol Barrel

Christmas Carol Barrel

$12.00+

Resposado tequila, coffee liqueur, dry Curacao and spiced chocolate.

Christmaspolitan

Christmaspolitan

$12.00+

Vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, rosemary, lime and absinthe mist.

Jingle Balls Nog

Jingle Balls Nog

$12.00+
Jolly Koala

Jolly Koala

$12.00+

Gin, vermouth and pine-cardamom-sage cordial.

On Dasher

On Dasher

$12.00+

Bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, lemon and Burlesque bitters.

SanTaRex

SanTaRex

$12.00+

Tequila, Branca Menta, cacao blanc, mezcal, serrano, coconut, acid-adjusted pineapple. **CONTAINS: COCONUT

Snowball Old-Fashioned

Snowball Old-Fashioned

$12.00+

Rye. gingerbread, Angostura bitters, Wormwood bitters and orange essence.

Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!

Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!

$12.00+

Blend of four rums, pumpkin-almond orgreat, lime and Angostura bitters. **CONTAINS: NUTS

Merchandise

Bar Spoon

Bar Spoon

$7.95
Candle Votive

Candle Votive

$14.99

Set of 2

Christmas Carol Barrel

Christmas Carol Barrel

$16.95

Christmas Carol Barrel (16 oz)

Christmas Double Rocks Glass

$16.95
Collins

Collins

$16.95
Coupe

Coupe

$10.95Out of stock
Double Rocks Glasses

Double Rocks Glasses

$16.95

Double Rocks Glasses Set of 2 (9.5 oz)

Flute

Flute

$21.95

Set of 2.

Giftbox

$60.00

Hanukkah Double Rocks Glass

$16.95
Holiday Mugs

Holiday Mugs

$16.95

Holiday Mugs Set of 2 (6 oz)

Jigger

Jigger

$12.99
Missile-Toe Shot Glass

Missile-Toe Shot Glass

$7.95

Missile-Toe Shot Glass (2oz)

Nick and Nora

Nick and Nora

$18.95

Set of 2.

Punch Bowl

Punch Bowl

$84.99

Eggnog punch bowl.

Santa Mug

Santa Mug

$10.95

Santa Mug (10 oz)

Santa Pants Mug

Santa Pants Mug

$10.95

Santa Pants (14oz)

SantaRex's Mug

SantaRex's Mug

$18.95

SanTaRex's Mug (12 oz)

Shaker

Shaker

$19.99

Socks

$19.99
Strainer

Strainer

$19.99

T-Shirt

$24.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Map
