  • Enfield
  • Miracle Shakes and More - 130 Elm Street Enfield CT 06082
Miracle Shakes and More 130 Elm Street Enfield CT 06082

No reviews yet

130 Elm Street

4

Sherwood Manor, CT 06082

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Make Your Own

Banana MYO

$10.00+

Wild Berry MYO

$10.00+

Pina Colada MYO

$10.00+

Strawberry MYO

$10.00+

Pomegranate MYO

$10.00+

Mocha MYO

$10.00+

Wild Berry Banana MYO

$10.00+

Strawberry Banana MYO

$10.00+

Chocolate Peanut Butter MYO

$10.00+

Dragon Fruit MYO

$10.00+

Kiwi MYO

$10.00+

Orange MYO

$10.00+

Watermelon MYO

$10.00+

Pineapple MYO

$10.00+

Mango MYO

$10.00+

Chocolate Banana MYO

$10.00+

Chocolate MYO

$10.00+

Signature Series

Banana Pudding Signature

$10.00+

Pina Colada Signature

$10.00+

Cheesecake Signature

$10.00+

Berry Blast Signature

$10.00+

Oreo Cookie Signature

$10.00+

PB & Jelly Signature

$10.00+

Coconut Cream Signature

$10.00+

Strawberry Banana Signature

$10.00+

Peachy Mango Signature

$10.00+

Orange Dream Signature

$10.00+

Pistachio Signature

$10.00+

Butterscotch Signature

$10.00+

Red Velvet Signature

$10.00+

Dutch Chocolate Signature

$10.00+

Snickers Signature

$10.00+

Teas

32oz Arnold Palmer

$9.00

32oz Beast Mode

$9.00

32oz Black Magic

$9.00

32oz Captain America

$9.00Out of stock

32oz De Ja Vu

$9.00Out of stock

32oz Gummi Bear

$9.00Out of stock

32oz Hulk

$9.00

32oz Paradise

$9.00

32oz Skittlz

$9.00

32oz Voodoo

$9.00

Food

Waffles

$7.00

Mini Pancakes

$6.50+Out of stock

Toasts

$6.00

Oatmeal

$5.00

Parfait

$6.00

Salad

$6.00

Acai Bowl

$8.00

T-shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

Crew Neck Sweatshirts

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

XL

$30.00

Hoodies

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

XL

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

130 Elm Street, 4, Sherwood Manor, CT 06082

Directions

