Miracle Shakes and More 130 Elm Street Enfield CT 06082
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
130 Elm Street, 4, Sherwood Manor, CT 06082
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Saki Restaurant - 54 Hazard Avenue, 140
No Reviews
54 Hazard Avenue,140 ENFIELD, CT 06083
View restaurant