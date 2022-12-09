Switch Pop-ups Miracle on Main Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

836 1/2 Main St

Louisville, CO 80027

FOOD

Christmas Charcuterie Board

$30.00

St. Nick's Salty Sack

$8.00

Mrs. Claus' Sweet Bags

$8.00

COCKTAILS

CHRISTMAPOLITAN

CHRISTMAPOLITAN

$16.00

vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist

ELFING AROUND

ELFING AROUND

$16.00

prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, aromatic bitters, orange bitters

SNOWBALL OLD-FASHIONED

SNOWBALL OLD-FASHIONED

$16.00

rye, gingerbread, aromatic bitters, wormwood bitters, orange essence

Yippie Ki Yay Mother F*@&er! *

Yippie Ki Yay Mother F*@&er! *

$16.00

Barbados rum, rhum agricole, Trinidad overproof rum, ube & coconut orgeat, acid-adjusted pineapple juice *CONTAINS: NUTS

CHIRSTMAS CRICKET

$16.00
JINGLE BALLS NOG

JINGLE BALLS NOG

$16.00

cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg *CONTAINS: DAIRY, EGGS, NUTS

GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A T-REX

GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A T-REX

$16.00

vodka, orange liqueur, gentian aperitif, aloe vera, spiced pomegranate & grapefruit mix, lime, aromatic bitters

SANTA'S LITTLE HELPER

SANTA'S LITTLE HELPER

$16.00

gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime, seltzer

HOLIDAY SPIKED CHAI

$16.00

HOT BUTTERED RUM

$16.00

BEER & WINE

PALE ALE

$7.00

WHITE RASCAL

$7.00

Milk Stout

$7.00

IPA

$7.00

PINOT NOIR - SEASON

$11.00

SAUV BLANC - PORTILLO

$11.00

CAB BLEND - CONUNDRUM

$11.00

Rose

$11.00

SHOTS

MISTLETOE SHOT

$8.00
NICE SHOT

NICE SHOT

$8.00

rum, peppermint tea, chocolate

NAUGHTY SHOT

$8.00

WELLS

Well Drink

$10.00

N/A DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

BYO HOT COCO

$7.00

COVER CHARGE

DONATION FEE

$5.00

MERCH

Carol barrel cup

$16.95

Santa pants cup

$10.95

Holiday mug set

$16.95

Santa head mug

$10.95

Rocks glasses

$16.95

Missile-toe shot

$7.95

Miracle roll-up blanket

$18.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Switch offers a unique pop-up cocktail experience that changes four times a year. - Miracle on Main Street - äprāˈskē - Tiki on Main Street - Nightmare on Main Street Hurry in before we SWITCH it up!

Website

Location

836 1/2 Main St, Louisville, CO 80027

Directions

