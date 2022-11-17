Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Mirada 760 North Lake Blvd #30

No reviews yet

Tahoe City, CA 96145

Appetizers

Guacamole

$15.00

Made to order Guacamole with fresh tortilla chips.

Queso Fundido

$15.00Out of stock

Chef Oscar's famous cheese dip

Seafood Ceviche

$20.00Out of stock

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Loaded Nachos

$23.00

Tacos

Fish Taco

$17.00Out of stock

Carne Asada Taco

$19.00

Veggie Taco

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Taco

$17.00

Diablo Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Carnitas Tacos

$17.00

Entrées

Cheese Enchiladas

$17.00

Fajitas

$30.00

Dessert

3 freshly cooked Chrurros with house made chocolate dipping sauce

Traditional Churros

$11.00

Sides

Achiote Rice

$8.00

Cilantro Rice

$8.00

Black Beans

$8.00

Mexican Street Corn

$8.00Out of stock

Seasonal Veg

$8.00

Achiote Rice/ Black Beans

$12.00

Cilantro Rice/ BlackBeans

$12.00

Cilantro Rice/Achiote Rice

$12.00

Oscar's Salsa Diablo

$3.00

Refried Bean

$8.00

Achiote Rice/Refried Beans

$12.00

Cilantro Rice/Refried Beans

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$11.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$11.00

Kids fish Stix

$11.00Out of stock

Adult Quesadilla

$19.00

Kids bean/cheese burrito

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Lakeside Dining with a spectacular view of Lake Tahoe. Mirada offers a wide selection of everything Tacos and Tequila!

760 North Lake Blvd #30, Tahoe City, CA 96145

