Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mi Ranchito - Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
620 Fifth St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurant
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurant