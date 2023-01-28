Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mi Ranchito - Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

620 Fifth St

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Burrito
Taco
Quesadilla

Appetizers

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99
S.Nachos

S.Nachos

$12.00
Taquitos

Taquitos

$11.00
Chalupas De Camaron

Chalupas De Camaron

$15.00

Toastaditas De Tinga

$11.00

Flautas Rancheras

$13.00
Table Side Guacamole

Table Side Guacamole

$10.00
Tacos Al Carbon

Tacos Al Carbon

$14.00

Camarones Rellenos Appetiser

$18.00

Quesadilla De Maíz

$6.99

Chicharrón Papa con chorizo

Tacos De Canasta 3

$5.99

Huarache

$6.00

Breaded shrimp

$18.00

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00
Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

$13.00
Tacos De Lechuga

Tacos De Lechuga

$13.00

Fajita Salad

$18.00+

Soups

Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Caldo De Albondigas

$12.00

Caldo De Camaron

$15.00

Menudo

$13.99

Cocktails

Coctel De Ceviche

$15.00

Coctel De Camaron

$15.00

Coctel De Pulpo & Camaron

$16.00
Ceviche Bowl

Ceviche Bowl

$8.00

Coctel De Pulpo

$16.00

Aguachiles

$20.00

Campechana

$18.00

Tacos

Taco

Baja Fish A La Carte

$5.50

Enchiladas

Two Mole Enchiladas

Two Mole Enchiladas

$13.00
Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.00
Tres Amigas

Tres Amigas

$16.00

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$16.00

Enchiladas Michoacanas

$17.00

Enchildas Tuesdays

$10.99

Enchilada Tuesday

$10.99

Enchilada Tuesday

$10.99

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$10.50

Super Burrito

$12.50

Macho Burrito

$14.50

Vegetariano Mas

$12.50

Mole Burrito

$13.50

Burrito Relleno

$13.50

Mi Ranchito Burrito

$15.50

Combinations

One Item Combo

$11.00

Two Item Combo

$14.00

Three Item Combo

$17.00

Tortas

Torta

$11.00

Pambazo

$12.00

Torta Ahogada

$12.00

With carnitas, wet with red sauce

Specialities

Fajitas Mix

$22.99

Fajitas Duo

$20.99

Carne Asada Pancho Villa

$20.99

Pollo En Creme De Chipotle

$17.99

Steak Fajitas Borrachas

$20.99
Chile Verde

Chile Verde

$16.00
Carnitas

Carnitas

$17.99
Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00
Molcajete

Molcajete

$24.00

Seafood

Camarones Con Chipotle

$18.99

Mojarra Frita

$19.99

Filete De Pescado

$19.99
Molcajete

Molcajete

$24.00

Mar Y Tierra

$21.99
Camarones A La Diabla

Camarones A La Diabla

$21.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$21.99

Camarones Rellenos Combo

$20.00

Camarón empanizado combo

$20.00

Breakfast

Huevos A La Mexicana

$9.00

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.00

Machaca Con Huevo

$10.00

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Steak and Eggs

$15.00

Chilaquiles Mole

$12.00

Chilaquiles Jalapeno

$12.00

Chilaquiles Michoacanos

$15.00

Chilaquiles A La Diabla

$12.00

Kids Menu

Hamburguesita

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Mini Nachos

$6.00

Kids Crispy Taco

$6.00

Kids Soft Taco

$6.00

Pepito Burrito

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Kids Rice & Beans

$4.00

Chicken nuggets

$7.00

Dessert

Flan

$6.00

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Churros

$7.00

A La Carte

Chile Relleno

$6.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Enchilada

$5.00

Tostada

$6.00

Corn Tamalito

$3.00

Chiles Toreados

$3.00

Side De Tortillas

$1.00

Dz De Tamales

$28.00

Dz Tamales

$30.00

1\2 Dz Tamales

$15.00

Tamal

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

620 Fifth St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Mi Ranchito - Downtown image
Mi Ranchito - Downtown image
Mi Ranchito - Downtown image

