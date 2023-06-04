Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miranda's Bakery Bar N Grill Coalgate, OK

review star

No reviews yet

907 South Broadway

Coalgate, OK 74538

Popular Items

Smothered Chicken

$13.59

Grilled steakhouse breast, topped with sautéed onions, bacon and provolone cheese

Patty Melt

$11.99

Charbroiled angus beef with grilled onions, Cheddar and Provolone cheese on texas toast

Gourmet Turtle New York Cheesecake

$6.99

Food

Miranda's Appeteasers

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99+

Beer batter fries smothered in chili and cheese

Farmhouse Fries

Farmhouse Fries

$8.99+

Steak-cut fries covered with quest, fire grilled chicken, bacon, onions, jalapeños and drizzled with Ranch dressing

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

All time favorite battered whole mushrooms with ranch dressing

Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.99

Breaded Wisconsin cheese with garlic and parsley

Hot Wings

$12.99+

Bone in wings choice of sauce

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.99+

Beer batter fries, bacon, cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing

Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.99

Breaded creamy pepper jack cheese and macaroni

Mountain Oysters

$9.99

Breaded calf fries

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Creamy Wisconsin mozzarella cheese

Nachos Order

$9.99+

Tortilla chips covered with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced jalapeños and ground beef

Pickle Spears

$8.99

Breaded spears with dill flavoring

Sampler Combo

$19.99

Four pickle spears, mac n cheese bites, fried mushrooms, four mozzarella sticks NO SUBS

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Tortilla chips and Miranda’s homemade Salsa

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

Choice of ham or turkey on a bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons

Chicken Salad Container

$7.99+

16 OR 32 oz Container

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken on a bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken on a bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp on a bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons

House Salad

$8.49

Bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons

Spicy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Breaded spicy chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons

Club Salad

Club Salad

$11.99

Turkey, Ham, Bacon on a bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$11.99

Salami, Pepperoni, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, black olives cheese, croutons, pickle spear on a bed of lettuce

Like Momma Made Croissantwiches

SERVED ON A CROISSANT WITH A PICKLE SPEAR AND CHOICE OF 1 SIDE

CHICKEN SALAD Sandwich

$8.49

Chicken breast, crunchy pecans, cranberries, pineapples and creamy mayo with a hint of honey on a bed of leaf lettuce

PIMENTO CHEESE Sandwich

$8.49

A trio blend of shredded cheese (American, cheddar, and blue cheese). Perfectly balanced with mayo and salad dressing

Miranda's Barnyard Favorites

SERVED WITH TEXAS TOAST AND CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$13.59+

8 oz or 16 oz Hand Breaded Certified Angus Beef cube steak with gravy

Steak Fingers 8 OZ

$13.59

Hand breaded Certified Angus Beef cube steak fingers with gravy

Hamburger Steak

$12.49

Angus ground beef with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and brown gravy

Smothered Chicken

$13.59

Grilled steakhouse breast, topped with sautéed onions, bacon and provolone cheese

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Hand breaded chicken tenderloins with choice of gravy or sauce

Mountain Oysters

$13.99

Breaded calf fries with gravy

Angus Ribeye

$29.99

Hand cut Certified Angus Beef, well marbled and charbroiled topped with Parmesan peppercorn butter

Caramel Apple Pork Chop

$13.59

Caramel apple walnut pork chops

Pork Chops

$11.99

Charbroiled or fried

New York Strip

$25.99

Hand cut Certified Angus Beef, well marbled and charbroiled, topped with Parmesan peppercorn butter

Blackberry Pork Chops

$13.99

Blackberry compote over pork chops

Miranda's Seafood Favorites

SERVED WITH HUSHPUPPIES AND CHOICE OF 2 SIDES

Fried Fish

$12.99+

3 or 6 piece Hand breaded fish with hushpuppies

Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

8 Hand breaded butterfly shrimp in a coconut flake breading with pina colada sauce, and hushpuppies

Fish & Shrimp Platter

$23.99

6 pieces of fish and 6 butterfly shrimp with hushpuppies

Butterfly Shrimp

$14.99

8 Hand breaded butterfly shrimp with cocktail sauce and hushpuppies

Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

2 skewers of Grilled shrimp with garlic butter and hushpuppies

Grilled Fish

$16.99

2 Filets of fish served with hushpuppies

Miranda's Burgers & Sandwiches

SERVED WITH PICKLE SPEAR AND CHOICE OF 1 SIDE ** ALL THE FIXIN’S: (LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, ONIONS)

Angus Burger

$9.89

Charbroiled Angus Beef with all the fixins.

Bacon Jam Burger

$11.49

Charbroiled angus beef with bacon jam, sautéed onions, pickles, pepper jack cheese and bbq sauce

Barnyard Bird Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken fried chicken with jalapeño ranch, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese and fried egg

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Club Sandwich

$10.49

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and American cheese on three slices of Texas toast

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Hand breaded Certified Angus Beef cube steak with all the fixin’s

Cowboy Burger

$12.49

Charbroiled angus beef, spicy bbq ranch, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sautéed onions and jalapenos

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken breast served with all the fixin’s

Fire Alarm Burger

$12.49

Charbroiled angus beef with grilled jalapeños and onions, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato sriracha mayo and bbq sauce

Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog

$10.99

All beef hot dog, chili, cheese, diced onions and mustard **Upgrade with slaw

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast served with all the fixin’s

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.49
Luke's Triple Stack

Luke's Triple Stack

$19.99

Charbroiled angus cheeseburger with all the fixin's’ between two grilled ham and cheese sandwiches on Texas toast

Mu-Swiss Burger

$11.99

Angus beef topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli

Patty Melt

$11.99

Charbroiled angus beef with grilled onions, Cheddar and Provolone cheese on texas toast

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Sliced steak with grilled onions and peppers, provolone cheese with garlic aioli on a hoagie

Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Spicy breaded chicken breast with honey mustard, honey, pepper jack cheese, onions, pickles and french fried jalapenos

The Hoss Burger

The Hoss Burger

$35.99

2 lb angus beef patty, six slices of bacon, five slices of cheese, served with all the fixin’s.

Pub Burger

$12.49

Charbroiled angus beef with pub sauce, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese

Kid's Menu 12 & Under

SERVED WITH CHOICE OF 1 SIDE

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99+

Choice of 1 or 2 chicken strips served with 1 side

Corndog

$4.99

Served with 1 side

Kid's Burger

$6.99

With cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles served with 1 side

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Served with 1 side

Kids Fish 2 Piece

$9.99

Served with hushpuppies and 1 side

Sides

1 EXTRA Toast

$0.99

4 EXTRA Hushpuppies

$3.40

6 EXTRA Hushpuppies

$4.99

Baked Potato

$3.49

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.49Out of stock

Beer Batter Fries

$3.49

Coleslaw

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Corn Nuggets

$2.99

Squash

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Guacamole

$1.49

Hamburger Patty

$3.99

Homemade Chips

$3.49

Loaded Mashed Potato

$3.99

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Mash Potato w/Gravy

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.99

Okra

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Steak-Cut Fries

$3.49

Waffle Fries

$3.49

Steamed Broccoli

$3.49

Tater Tots

$3.49

Extra Sauces

A-1 Steak Sauce

$0.50+

BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50+

Brown Gravy

$0.50+

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50+

Caesar Dressing

$0.50+

Catalina Dressing

$0.50+

Chili Lime Sauce

$0.50+

French Dressing

$0.50+

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.50+

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50+

Italian Dressing

$0.50+

Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

$0.50+

Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.50+

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50+

Ranch Dressing

$0.50+

Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50+

Roasted Garlic Aioli Sauce

$0.50+

Spicy Honey Sauce

$0.50+

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50+

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.50+

White Gravy

$0.50+

Beverages

Fountain/Tea

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.49+
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.49+
1/2 & 1/2 Tea

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.49+
Water

Water

$0.00+
Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.49+
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.49+
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.49+
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.49+
Sierra Mist AKA Starry

Sierra Mist AKA Starry

$3.49+
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.49+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.49+
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$3.49+

Hot

Coffee

Coffee

$1.19

Desserts

Cakes

4-Layer Chocolate Tower Cake

$9.99

Banana Chocolate Swirl

$6.99

Black Forest Cake

$6.99

Butter Toffee Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Cake

$7.99

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$6.99

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$6.99

Red Velvet

$7.99

Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Cheesecakes

Gourmet Turtle New York Cheesecake

$6.99

Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake

$6.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Vanilla New York Cheesecake Supreme

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

907 South Broadway, Coalgate, OK 74538

Directions

