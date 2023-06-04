Miranda's Bakery Bar N Grill Coalgate, OK
907 South Broadway
Coalgate, OK 74538
Food
Miranda's Appeteasers
Chili Cheese Fries
Beer batter fries smothered in chili and cheese
Farmhouse Fries
Steak-cut fries covered with quest, fire grilled chicken, bacon, onions, jalapeños and drizzled with Ranch dressing
Fried Mushrooms
All time favorite battered whole mushrooms with ranch dressing
Garlic Cheese Curds
Breaded Wisconsin cheese with garlic and parsley
Hot Wings
Bone in wings choice of sauce
Loaded Cheese Fries
Beer batter fries, bacon, cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing
Mac N Cheese Bites
Breaded creamy pepper jack cheese and macaroni
Mountain Oysters
Breaded calf fries
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Creamy Wisconsin mozzarella cheese
Nachos Order
Tortilla chips covered with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced jalapeños and ground beef
Pickle Spears
Breaded spears with dill flavoring
Sampler Combo
Four pickle spears, mac n cheese bites, fried mushrooms, four mozzarella sticks NO SUBS
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips and Miranda’s homemade Salsa
Salads
Chef Salad
Choice of ham or turkey on a bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons
Chicken Salad Container
16 OR 32 oz Container
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chicken on a bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken on a bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp on a bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons
House Salad
Bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons
Spicy Chicken Salad
Breaded spicy chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons
Club Salad
Turkey, Ham, Bacon on a bed of lettuce, cheese, egg, pickle spear and croutons
Italian Salad
Salami, Pepperoni, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, black olives cheese, croutons, pickle spear on a bed of lettuce
Like Momma Made Croissantwiches
Miranda's Barnyard Favorites
Country Fried Steak
8 oz or 16 oz Hand Breaded Certified Angus Beef cube steak with gravy
Steak Fingers 8 OZ
Hand breaded Certified Angus Beef cube steak fingers with gravy
Hamburger Steak
Angus ground beef with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and brown gravy
Smothered Chicken
Grilled steakhouse breast, topped with sautéed onions, bacon and provolone cheese
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded chicken tenderloins with choice of gravy or sauce
Mountain Oysters
Breaded calf fries with gravy
Angus Ribeye
Hand cut Certified Angus Beef, well marbled and charbroiled topped with Parmesan peppercorn butter
Caramel Apple Pork Chop
Caramel apple walnut pork chops
Pork Chops
Charbroiled or fried
New York Strip
Hand cut Certified Angus Beef, well marbled and charbroiled, topped with Parmesan peppercorn butter
Blackberry Pork Chops
Blackberry compote over pork chops
Miranda's Seafood Favorites
Fried Fish
3 or 6 piece Hand breaded fish with hushpuppies
Coconut Shrimp
8 Hand breaded butterfly shrimp in a coconut flake breading with pina colada sauce, and hushpuppies
Fish & Shrimp Platter
6 pieces of fish and 6 butterfly shrimp with hushpuppies
Butterfly Shrimp
8 Hand breaded butterfly shrimp with cocktail sauce and hushpuppies
Grilled Shrimp
2 skewers of Grilled shrimp with garlic butter and hushpuppies
Grilled Fish
2 Filets of fish served with hushpuppies
Miranda's Burgers & Sandwiches
Angus Burger
Charbroiled Angus Beef with all the fixins.
Bacon Jam Burger
Charbroiled angus beef with bacon jam, sautéed onions, pickles, pepper jack cheese and bbq sauce
Barnyard Bird Sandwich
Chicken fried chicken with jalapeño ranch, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese and fried egg
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and American cheese on three slices of Texas toast
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Hand breaded Certified Angus Beef cube steak with all the fixin’s
Cowboy Burger
Charbroiled angus beef, spicy bbq ranch, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sautéed onions and jalapenos
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast served with all the fixin’s
Fire Alarm Burger
Charbroiled angus beef with grilled jalapeños and onions, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato sriracha mayo and bbq sauce
Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog
All beef hot dog, chili, cheese, diced onions and mustard **Upgrade with slaw
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast served with all the fixin’s
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Luke's Triple Stack
Charbroiled angus cheeseburger with all the fixin's’ between two grilled ham and cheese sandwiches on Texas toast
Mu-Swiss Burger
Angus beef topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli
Patty Melt
Charbroiled angus beef with grilled onions, Cheddar and Provolone cheese on texas toast
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced steak with grilled onions and peppers, provolone cheese with garlic aioli on a hoagie
Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich
Spicy breaded chicken breast with honey mustard, honey, pepper jack cheese, onions, pickles and french fried jalapenos
The Hoss Burger
2 lb angus beef patty, six slices of bacon, five slices of cheese, served with all the fixin’s.
Pub Burger
Charbroiled angus beef with pub sauce, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese
Kid's Menu 12 & Under
Sides
1 EXTRA Toast
4 EXTRA Hushpuppies
6 EXTRA Hushpuppies
Baked Potato
Baked Sweet Potato
Beer Batter Fries
Coleslaw
Corn
Corn Nuggets
Squash
Green Beans
Guacamole
Hamburger Patty
Homemade Chips
Loaded Mashed Potato
Macaroni Salad
Mash Potato w/Gravy
Onion Rings
Okra
Pasta Salad
Potato Salad
Side Salad
Steak-Cut Fries
Waffle Fries
Steamed Broccoli
Tater Tots
Extra Sauces
A-1 Steak Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Brown Gravy
Buffalo Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Catalina Dressing
Chili Lime Sauce
French Dressing
Garlic Parmesan Sauce
Honey Mustard Dressing
Italian Dressing
Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Mango Habanero Sauce
Nashville Hot Sauce
Ranch Dressing
Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Roasted Garlic Aioli Sauce
Spicy Honey Sauce
Sweet Chili Sauce
Thousand Island Dressing
White Gravy
Desserts
Cakes
Sunday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
907 South Broadway, Coalgate, OK 74538