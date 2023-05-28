- Home
- /
- Burleson
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Miranda's Mexican Restaurant - 327 S Burleson Blvd
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Miranda's Mexican Restaurant 327 S Burleson Blvd
No reviews yet
327 s burleson blvd
Burlesson, TX 76028
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Nachos
1/2 Cheese Nachos
$4.00
FULL Cheese Nachos
$4.50
1/2 Bean & Cheese Nachos
$4.99
FULL Bean & Cheese Nachos
$8.99
1/2 Taco Meat & Guacamole Nachos
$6.99
FULL Taco Meat & Guacamole Nachos
$10.99
1/2 Shrd Chicken & Guacamole Nachos
$6.99
FULL Shrd Chicken & Guacamole Nachos
$10.99
1/2 Beef Fajita Nachos
$7.99
FULL Beef Fajita Nachos
$13.99
1/2 Chicken Fajita Nachos
$7.99
FULL Chicken Fajita Nachos
$13.99
1/2 Combo Fajita Nachos
$7.99
FULL Combo Fajita Nachos
$13.99
1/2 Bill Sp Nachos
$7.99
FULL Bill Sp Nachos
$13.99
1/2 Mexican Taco Nachos
$7.99
FULL Mexican Taco Nachos
$13.99
1/2 Miranda's Nachos
$7.99
FULL Miranda's Nachos
$12.99
Tortilla Soup
Sampler Platter
Canita Strips
Quesadillas
1/2 Cheese Qdilla
$5.99
FULL Cheese Qsdilla
$7.99
1/2 Spinach & Mushrm Qsdilla
$6.99
FULL Spinach & Mushrm Qsdilla
$10.99
1/2 Taco Meat Qsdilla
$6.99
FULL Taco Meat Qsdilla
$10.99
1/2 Shrd Chicken Qsdilla
$6.99
FULL Shrd Chicken Qsdilla
$10.99
1/2 Beef Fajita Qsdilla
$7.99
FULL Beef Fajita Qsdilla
$13.99
1/2 Chicken Fajita Qsdilla
$7.99
FULL Chicken Fajita Qsdilla
$13.99
1/2 Combo Fajita Qsdilla
$7.99
FULL Combo Fajita Qsdilla
$13.99
1/2 Veggie Qsdilla
$6.99
FULL Veggie Qdilla
$10.99
1/2 Bill Sp Qsdilla
$7.99
FULL Bill Sp Qsdilla
$13.99
1/2 Mexican Taco Qsdilla
$7.99
FULL Mexican Taco Qsdilla
$13.99
FULL Shrimp & Spinach Qsdilla
$16.99
FULL Buffalo Qsdilla
$12.99
Cheese Fries
Bailey's Favorite
Mexican Caviar
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
Menu
Platos
Cameron's Street Tacos Dinner
$14.99
Bistec Ranchero
$15.99
Pat's Pollo Ranchero
$15.99
Steak Monterray
$17.99
Chicken Cancun
$17.99
Pollo A La Parilla
$15.99
Homemade Chile Relleno Dinner
$14.99
Camarones Ranchero
$21.99
Bill's Special
$15.99
Bistec Mexicano
$19.99
Mexican Tacos Dinner
$14.99
Fish or Shrimp Tacos
$13.99
Mexican Cutlet
$14.99
Carne Guisada
$15.99
Tacos Al Carbon
$15.99
Grilled Ckn Breast W Mixed Veggies
$11.95
Fajitas
Tex-Mex Dinners
Enchilada Dinner
Chimichanga Dinner
Salads
Kids
American Food
Sides
Side of Rice
$2.99
Side of Beans
$2.99
side of charro beans
$2.99
side of rice and beans
$3.99
side of rice and charro beans
$3.99
Side of Mexican Potatoes
$3.99
Side of French Fries
$2.99
Side of Grilled Veggies
$4.99
Side of Shrimp
$4.95
Side of Mushrooms
$2.95
side of grilled onions
side of Guacamole
$2.99
side of pico de gallo
$1.99
side of sour cream
$1.50
side of cheese
$1.50
fajita setup
$5.95
small guacamole
$3.99
large quacamole
$5.99
grilled Diced Jalapeno
Side Pickled Jalapeno
side of fresh jalapeno
Side Bills Special Meat
$10.95
Side Sliced Avo
$2.99
Chipotle Ranch
$0.50
Cilantro
1/2 Doz Tortillas
$1.00
Side Queso
$2.95
Side Faj Meat
$8.95
Chile Toreado
$0.50
Cup Of Taco Meat
$3.95
Side Of Sour Cream Sauce
$3.95
Side Onion
Add Eggs
$1.95
Sliced Avocado
$3.95
Avo Ranch
$0.50
Side Of Limes
Side Mex Taco Meat
$10.95
Faj Setup
$4.95
Side Of 8 Shrimp
$8.95
10 Grilled Shrimp With Onions On Fajita Skillet
$13.99
Lrg Side Of Rice
$5.95
Cup Of Shrd Cheese
$4.00
Side Hush Puppies
$3.50
Desserts
A la Carte
A la carte Burrito
$3.00
A la carte Enchilada
a la carte shrimp enchilada
$4.95
A la carte Taco
$2.95
A la carte chili relleno
$4.95
A la carte tamale
$2.99
A la carte tostada
$2.95
Flauta A La Carte
$2.50
Bf Faj Chim A La Carte
$4.95
Basket Mini Chims
$10.99
Tm Chimi A La Carte
$3.95
Bacon Jal A La Carte
$2.50
Cheeseburger A La Carte
$6.95
Grilled Chicken Breast A La Carte
$8.95
Chicken Fried Steak A La Carte
$8.95
A La Carte Grilled Cheese
$3.00
A La Carte Fajita Skillet With Shrimp And Onions
$14.95
Hamburger A La Carte
$5.95
A La Carte Taco Burger
$4.95
Buff Ckn Sand A La Carte
$8.95
Mexican Potato Bowl
Lunch (after 4pm)
Create Your own
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Sodas
Other
Kids Drinks
Liquor
Cocktails
Bahama Mama
$8.95
Bloody Mary
$7.95
Blueberry Lemonade
$7.95
Feelin Blue
$7.95
Long Island Iced Tea
$8.95
Malibu Bay Breeze
$8.95
Mimosa
$3.00
Screwdriver
$7.95
Tequila Sunrise
$7.95
Whiskey Sour
$7.95
Ninja Turtle
$8.95
Lg Well Ranch Water
$7.95
Lg Patron Ranch Water
$12.95
Lg Tanteo Ranch Water
$10.95
Liquid Mj
$8.95
Irish Redhead
$7.95
Mule
$7.95
Malibu 43
$8.95
Ruby Red Tequila
$8.95
Ruby Red Tequila
$8.95
Kamikaze
$5.50
Pina Colada
$9.95
Rum Punch
$8.95
Sm Pina Colada
$7.95
Blue Hawaiian
$8.95
Sm Patron Ranch Water
$8.95
Cherry Vodka Sour
$7.95
Lg Jose Ranch Water
$10.95
Bull Dog
$8.95
Lg Don Julio Ranch Water
$10.95
LMP DRINK
$8.95
Daquiri
$7.95
Flirty Fizz
$7.95
Washington Apple Drink
$9.95
Malibu Watermelon Splash
$9.95
Pink Starburst Drink
$8.95
1800 Ranch Water Lg
$11.95
Dirty Shirley Temple
$7.95
White Russian
$8.95
Rainbow
$8.95
Texas Tea
$9.95
Small Well Ranch Water
$5.95
Pink Starburst Drink
$7.95
Espresso
$9.95
Blue Drink
$8.95
Sm Strawberry Daq
$5.95
Lg Don Julio Ranch Water
$12.95
Small Rainbow
$6.50
Titos Punch
$9.95
Irish Coffee
$6.95
Titos Ranch Water
$10.95
Big Red Fella
$9.99
Maleficent
$9.99
Bomb Pop
$6.95
Adios Dink
$9.99
Sm Blue Drink
$6.95
Bikini Martini
$9.99
Black Widow
$9.99
Lg Herradura Ranch Water
$11.95
Liqueurs/Cordials
Blue Curacao
$4.50
Peachtree
$4.50
Watermelon Pucker
$4.50
Sour Apple Pucker
$4.50
Licor 43
$4.50
Gran Gala
$4.50
Buttershots
$4.50
Hazlenut
$4.50
Kamora
$4.50
Carolans Irish Cream
$4.50
Jagermeister
$5.50
Rumpleminze
$5.50
Melon Liqueur
$4.50
Triple Sec
Razzmatazz
Amaretto
$4.50
Double Jager
$10.00
Dbl Rumple
$10.00
Dbl Amaretto
$8.00
Rum
Scotch/Brbn
Tequila
SNGL Well Tequila
$4.50
SNGL Cuervo
$5.50
SNGL Don Julio
$8.50
SNGL Herradura
$7.50
SNGL Patron
$10.00
SNGL Tantejo Jalapeno
$5.50
SNGL 1800 Silver
$6.50
SNGL 1800 Gold
$6.50
Marfinista Tequila
$11.00
Marfanista Anejo Tequila
$11.00
Marfanista Blanco Tequila
$11.00
Marfanista Reposado Tequila
$15.00
Lobos
$10.00
Sngl Casamigos
$11.00
Dbl Well Tequila
$8.00
Dbl Cuervo
$10.00
Dbl Don Julio
$13.00
Dbl Patron
$16.00
Dbl Herradura
$12.00
Dbl Tantejo Jalapeno
$11.00
Dbl 1800 Silver
$10.00
Dbl 1800 Gold
$10.00
Dbl Lobos
$10.00
Dbl Casamigos
$17.00
Vodka
SNGL Well Vodka
$4.50
SNGL Titos
$6.50
SNGL Three Olives Strawberry
$5.50
SNGL Three Olives Blueberry
$5.50
SNGL Deep Eddy's Grapefruit
$5.50
SNGL Deep Eddy's Lemon
$5.50
SNGL Whipped Vodka
$4.50
Single Watermelon Vodka
$4.50
DBL Well Vodka
$8.00
DBL Titos
$11.00
DBL Three Olives Strawberry
$10.00
DBL Three Olives Blueberry
$10.00
DBL Deep Eddy's Grapefruit
$10.00
DBL Deep Eddy's Lemon
$10.00
DBL Whipped Vodka
$9.00
Dbl Watermelon Vodka
$8.00
Whiskey
SNGL Well Whiskey
$4.50
SNGL Makers Mark
$5.50
SNGL TX
$6.50
SNGL Longbranch
$5.50
SNGL Pendleton
$6.50
SNGL Jack Daniels
$5.50
SNGL Jim Beam
$5.50
SNGL Crown
$6.50
SNGL Crown Apple
$6.50
SNGL Crown Vanilla
$6.50
SNGL Crown Peach
$6.50
SNGL Fireball
$5.50
SNGL Screball
$5.50
SNGL Jameson
$6.50
SNGL Seagram's Seven
$5.50
Sngl 84 Whiskey
$6.50
Sngl SoCo
$5.50
Jack Honey
$5.50
Sngl Woodford
$10.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$8.00
DBL Makers Mark
$10.00
DBL TX
$11.00
DBL Longbranch
$10.00
DBL Pendleton
$11.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$10.00
DBL Jim Beam
$10.00
DBL Crown
$11.00
DBL Crown Apple
$11.00
DBL Crown Vanilla
$11.00
DBL Crown Peach
$11.00
DBL Fireball
$10.00
DBL Screball
$10.00
DBL Jameson
$11.00
DBL Seagrams Seven
$10.00
Dbl 84
$10.00
Dbl SoCo
$10.00
Dbl Woodford
$13.00
Margaritas
Small Frozen
$4.95
Lg Frozen Margarita
$7.00
Small Rocks
$4.95
Lg Rocks Margarita
$7.00
Small Patron Margarita
$9.95
Lg Patron Margarita
$12.95
Small Don Julio Margarita
$8.95
Lg Don Julio Margarita
$10.95
Small Jose Cuervo
$6.95
Lg Jose Cuervo Margarita
$8.95
Small 1800 Margartia
$7.95
Lg 1800 Margarita
$9.95
Small Herradura Margarita
$7.95
Lg Herradura Margarita
$9.95
Small Tanteo Jalapeno Margarita
$7.95
Lg Tanteo Jalapeno Margarita
$9.95
Small Pineapple Jalapeno
$7.95
Lg Pineapple Jalapeno Margrita
$9.95
Pitcher Rocks/Frozen
$20.95
Skinny Marg
$10.95
Verde Marg
$9.95
Lg Titos Margarita
$11.95
Vodka Margargita
$8.95
Lg Marfanista Marg
$16.95
Sm Marfanista Marg
$11.95
Lg Casamigos Margarita
$12.95
shots
Mexican Candy
$6.00
Washington Apple
$6.50
LMP
$6.00
Three legged monkey
$6.50
Pink Starburst
$5.00
Vegas Bomb
$8.00
Jager Bomb
$8.00
Pinneapple Upside down
$6.50
Liquid Mary Jane
$6.00
Green Tea
$6.00
White Tea
$6.00
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Blue Gatorade Shot
$6.00
Salty Balls
$5.50
RF
$6.50
Rainbow Shot
$6.50
Scooby Snack
$6.50
Buttery Nipple
$5.50
Alien
$6.00
Adios
$6.00
RHS
$6.50
Adios MF
$6.50
Kamikaze
$6.50
Four Horsemen
$7.50
Gummy Bear
$6.50
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Bud Light Bottle
$4.25
Coors Light Bottle
$4.25
Miller Light Bottle
$4.25
Budweiser Bottle
$4.25
Shiner Bottle
$5.00
Dos Equis Bottle
$5.00
Corona Extra Bottle
$5.00
Corona Premier Bottle
$5.00
Modelo Especial Bottle
$5.00
Negra Modelo Bottle
$5.00
Michelob Ultra Bottle
$5.00
Heineken Bottle
$5.00
Blue Moon Bottle
$5.00
Yuengling Bottle
$5.00
Bucket Corona Premier
$27.50
Bucket Yuengling
$27.50
Angry Ochard
$5.00
Canned Beer
Pitcher Beer
Bucket Beer
TO GO
To Go Food
Rice
$2.95+
Queso
$5.50+
Chips
$1.50+
Salsa
$3.45+
Guacamole
$5.50+
Singles
12 Enchiladas
$20.75
12 Tacos
$20.75
12 Burrito
$20.75
12 Tamales
$13.50
12 Flautas
$20.75
Charro Beans
$3.50+
Beans
$2.95+
Pico
$2.95+
Praline
$2.25
Hat
$20.00
Tshirt
$15.00
Miranda's Cup
$20.00
12 Mini Chimi
$20.75
1\2 Pan Fajita Meat
$125.99
Full Pan Fajita Meat
$275.99
Taco Salad Shell
$2.95
Dozen Tostada Shells
$2.95