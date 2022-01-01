Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Mirasol's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

439 State Rd

Dartmouth, MA 02747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CHiPPi
CHiPPi Lite
Cheese Quesadilla

CHiPPi

Super Charged and Dangerous

CHiPPi

$3.75+

Our famous, house-made iced coffee. Made with Whole Milk and sweetened with Sugar! *The CHiPPi recipe cannot be altered*

CHiPPi Lite

$3.75+

Our famous, house-made iced coffee. Made with Skim Milk and sweetened with Splenda! *The CHiPPi Lite recipe cannot be altered*

CHiPPi Gallon

$38.50

CHiPPi Half Gallon

$20.00

CHiPPi Lite Gallon

$38.50

CHiPPi Lite Half Gallon

$20.00

CHiPPi Refill

$3.75

CHiPPi Lite Refill

$3.75

CHiPPi BOMba - 8oz

$5.00

Hot Beverages

Small 12oz. Medium 16oz. Large 20oz.

Jim's Organic Hot Coffee

$2.25+

Redeye

$3.15+

Coffee with a shot of espresso

Cafe con Leche

$2.55+

Drip coffee with your choice of steamed milk

Espresso

$2.75+

Freshly pulled espresso.

Americano

$2.80+

Espresso with hot water

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso with your choice of steamed milk and foam on top

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso shots with your choice of steamed milk

Yin Yang Latte

$5.00+

Espresso mixed with dark & white chocolate topped with your choice of steamed milk

Snicker's Latte

$5.00+

Espresso mixed with hot chocolate, caramel sauce + hazelnut flavor; with your choice of milk.

Cortado

$3.45+

Equal parts of espresso and your choice of steamed milk

Chai

$4.65+

Our famous chai tea mixed with your choice of milk

Apple Cider

$4.50+

Hot Apple Cider, served with caramel and whipped cream!

La Tortuga

$3.70+

Hazelnut coffee mixed with our traditional hot chocolate and caramel sauce

Hot Chocolate

$2.60+

Made with your choice of steamed milk

Decadent Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Dutch cocoa and semisweet chocolate chips melted into your choice of steamed milk with a hint of amaretto-butterscotch flavor!

London Fog

$2.40+

Earl Greyer tea with your choice of steamed milk

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$2.00+

Caffeine-rich, traditional, South-American tea

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Your choice of tea bag with hot water

Single Shot of Espresso

$1.35

Saku Latte

$4.25

Superfood latte made with your choice of steamed milk

Iced Beverages

Jim's Organic Iced Coffee

$2.95+

Iced Redeye

$3.65+

Iced coffee with a shot of chilled espresso

Iced Americano

$2.85+

Espresso with cold water

Iced Espresso

$2.80+

Iced Latte

$4.10+

Espresso shots with your choice of milk

Iced Yin Yang Latte

$5.10+

Espresso mixed with dark & white chocolate topped with your choice of milk

Iced Chai

$5.40+

Our famous chai tea mixed with your choice of milk

Iced Tortuga

$4.10+

Hazelnut coffee mixed with our traditional hot chocolate and caramel sauce

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Flavor chosen daily by our baristas

Iced Yerba Mate

$2.75+

Caffeine-rich, traditional, South American tea

Iced Snicker's Latte

$5.10+

Espresso mixed with hot chocolate, caramel sauce + hazelnut flavor; with your choice of milk.

Mate Limeade

$2.85+

Yerba Mate with a shot of our house-made limeade

Blueberry Puree Mate

$4.50+

Yerba Mate mixed with blueberry puree and topped with a fresh lemon wedge.

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$3.10+

Sparkling water with our house-made limeade and a shot of raspberry

Cuban Lemonade

$3.10+

Sparkling water with our house-made, mint infused limeade

Italian Soda

$3.60+

Sparkling water with a shot of strawberry and topped with coconut milk

Iced Apple Cider

$5.00+

Chilled apple cider, over ice, served with caramel and whipped cream - a delicious treat for a warm fall day!

1/2 Gallon - Oat Chai

$22.00

1/2 Gallon of our famous vanilla chai mixed with oat milk

1/2 Gallon - Iced Coffee

$11.75

Iced Saku

$5.10

Superfood latte made with your choice of milk

Bottled

Bottled Water

$1.60

Sparkling Water

$1.85

Kids Milk

$2.99

SIMPLY ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

SIMPLY LEMONADE

$2.75

San Pellegrino Can

$2.00

Pastries (Deep Copy)

Bagel

$1.75

Your choice of bagel and spread

Cinnamon Roll

$3.30Out of stock

Freshly baked cinnamon rolls topped with homemade icing *now double the size!*

Plain Croissant

$3.25

Buttery plain croissant

Lg Chocolate Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.75

Spinach & Feta Cheese filled croissant

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.75

Ham & Swiss Cheese filled croissant

Lg Raspberry Croissant

$3.50

Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Cinnamon Scone

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.50

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.75

Freshly baked chocolate chip muffin

Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.75

Freshly baked coffee cake muffin

Corn Muffin

$2.75

Freshly baked corn muffin

Cranberry Walnut Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Freshly baked cranberry walnut muffin

Pistachio Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Freshly baked pistachio muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Freshly baked banana nut muffin

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

A soft and chewy cookie loaded with chocolate chips

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Soft, chewy, and perfectly sweet.

M&M Cookie

$2.00

Baked to perfection with both M&M's and chocolate chips

Monster Cookie

$3.25

Soft baked and loaded with M&M's, white and milk chocolate chips, topped with toasted marshmallows and melted Heath Bar pieces

S'Mores Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate cookie base, loaded with chocolate pieces, topped with graham cracker crumbles and toasted marshmallows

Wicked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Apple Crisp Cookie

$3.25

Dense and chewy oat cookie with apple pieces, cinnamon sugar, and caramel drops

Reese's Cookie

$3.25

Peanut butter cookie base topped with Reese's Peanut Butter Cup pieces

Day Old Cookie Bag

$5.00

Petite CC Cookie Bag

$6.00

Fruit (Deep Copy)

Fruit Cup

$5.75

Seasonal Selections

Overnight Oats

$6.50

Parfait

$7.50

Maple Greek yogurt layered on top of amaretto infused mixed berries, topped with granola.

Desayuno (Breakfast)

Available all day

Cuban Sunrise Tortilla

$7.50

Slow cooked pork shoulder, fried ham, fried egg, Monterey Jack Cheese, in a tortilla

"Original "Gaucho

$12.50

Fresh bread pressed, Marinated steak , fried egg, hardwood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese

Carne Mechada

$10.50

Fresh bread pressed, Shaved Steak , fried egg, hardwood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese

Huevo Ranchero Tortilla

$9.00

Pico de gallo, fried egg, guacamole, sour cream, Monterey Jack Cheese

Tortilla Amanecer

$8.50

Hardwood smoked bacon, fried egg, Monterey Jack Cheese

Burrito Desayuno

$8.50

Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, hot sauce, in a tortilla.

Breakfast Sandwich "Your Way"

$6.50

Choice of: Bread, Protein, & Cheese.

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Cheese mix pressed in a hot flour tortilla. Sides of guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo additional.

Black Bean & Corn Salsa

$8.25

Cheese & black bean and corn salsa served hot in a flour tortilla with sides of guacamole, sour cream and salsa.

Chicken & Cheese

Chicken & Cheese

$9.50

Chicken and cheese mix served inside a hot flour tortilla. Sides of guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo additional.

Shaved Steak & Cheese

Shaved Steak & Cheese

$11.00

Grilled steak and cheese mix hot pressed in a flour tortilla. Sides of guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo additional.

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$11.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder, jalapeno crema, taco seasoning, Monterey Jack cheese

Caliente (Hot Sandwiches)

Peruvian Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Fresh bread pressed, jalapeno crema, lettuce, tomato

Cuban Pulled Pork

$8.75

Fresh bread pressed, ham, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato, mustard

Chilean Marinated Steak

$12.50

Fresh bread pressed, avocado spread, cheddar lettuce, tomatoes

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.75

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, on a toasted sesame bun

Carne Con Queso

$11.00

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, queso, ham, in a tortilla

Spinach and Tomato Sandwich

$8.25

Spinach, tomato, roasted red peppers, cucumber, chipotle cream cheese spread on multigrain bread.

Frio (Cold Sandwiches)

All sandwiches under the "Frio" menu are made in low carb wheat wrap.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.75

Albacore tuna, celery, fresh herbs, red onion, romaine, citrus aioli, in a tortilla

Turkey Club

$8.75

Toasted multigrain, sliced turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Romaine, queso fresco, Cumin spiced croutons, Caesar dressing, cilantro leaves, chicken breast, in a tortilla

BLT

$8.75

Toasted multigrain, hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli

Salads

Cafe Tuna Salad

$12.00

Albacore tuna, lemon aioli, romaine, hard boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, chipotle dressing, Cumin spiced croutons

Our House Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, queso fresco, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, queso fresco, Cumin spiced croutons, Caesar dressing, cilantro leaves

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.15

Cheese mix hot pressed in a flour tortilla. Sides of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo additional.

Your Way Kid's Wrap - Sweet

$4.70

Your Way Kid's Wrap - Savory

$4.70

Grilled Cheese

$4.15

American cheese melted between two slices of multigrain bread.

Sides

Hardwood Smoked Bacon

$3.00

Add Maple Sausage (2)

$3.00

Hardboiled Eggs (2)

$3.00

Multigrain Toast

$2.00

Add Shaved Steak

$3.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Turkey

$3.00

Add Ham

$3.00

Add Fried Egg

$2.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Red Hot Sauce (1oz)

$0.75

Super hot, house-made hot sauce!

Green Hot Sauce (1oz)

$0.75

Hot (but not super hot), house-made hot sauce!

Add Veggie Sausage

$3.00

Ms. Vickie's Chips (Deep Copy)

Sea Salt Chips

$1.25

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.25

Jalapeno Chips

$1.25

Smokehouse BBQ Chips

$1.25

Gelato

Chippi Chocolate Gelato

$6.95

Chippi Vanilla Gelato

$6.95

Chippi Chocolate Sorbetto

$6.95

Soup

Cup Of Soup

$4.50

Bowl Of Soup

$6.50

Quart Of Soup

$10.00

* New * Fall 2022 Apparel

Crewneck Sweater - CRIMSON

$40.00

Crewneck Sweater - DENIM

$40.00

Crewneck Sweater - GREY

$40.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt - BLUE SPRUCE

$25.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt - DENIM

$25.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt - GREY

$25.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - BLUE SPRUCE

$30.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - DENIM

$30.00

Long Sleeve Shirt - GREY

$30.00

Hooded Sweatshirt - BLACK PIGMENT

$50.00

Hooded Sweatshirt - ALPINE GREEN

$50.00

Mirasol's Cafe - Beanie - Black

$15.00

11oz Coffee Bags

Aurora

$12.99

Italian

$12.99

Decaf

$12.99

Holiday Blend

$14.99

Spring /Summer 2022 Merchandise

Short Sleeve V-Neck (Sand)

$10.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Slate)

$10.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Black)

$7.50

Crew Neck Sweatshirt (Oatmeal)

$17.50

Ribbed Tank Top (Black)

$9.00

Ribbed Tank Tops (Frost Grey)

$9.00

Ribbed Tank Top (Smokey Iris)

$9.00

Baseball Cap (Black)

$12.50

CHIPPI - Long Sleeve - Black Small

$12.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a Latin American influenced Coffee & Sandwich Shop with a relaxed, casual atmosphere. Listen to a sampling of music from the cafe, take in the menu, walk-up to the counter and order or call us for pick-up. Either way, you will be set at ease, knowing that we will take care of you. First and foremost we believe in quality and in most cases quantity. Using fresh products, the right mix of ingredients and just the right touch of love, we have accomplished our goals of value and quality.

Location

439 State Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747

Directions

Gallery
Mirasol's Café image
Mirasol's Café image
Mirasol's Café image

Similar restaurants in your area

Juice'd Cafe - New Bedford
orange starNo Reviews
984 Kempton street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
The Moose Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1160 Stafford Road Tiverton, RI 02878
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5054 - Fall River, Canning Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
16 Canning Blvd. Rt. 81 Fall River, MA 02721
View restaurantnext
Juice'd Cafe - Fall River
orange starNo Reviews
1475 Plymouth Ave Unit 1 Fall River, MA 02721
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5052 - Fall River, N. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
1040 N. Main St. Rt. 6 Fall River, MA 02720
View restaurantnext
Back Eddy
orange starNo Reviews
1 Bridge Road Westport, MA 02790
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Dartmouth
New Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fall River
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston