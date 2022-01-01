- Home
- /
- North Dartmouth
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Mirasol's Cafe
Mirasol's Cafe
No reviews yet
439 State Rd
Dartmouth, MA 02747
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
CHiPPi
CHiPPi
Our famous, house-made iced coffee. Made with Whole Milk and sweetened with Sugar! *The CHiPPi recipe cannot be altered*
CHiPPi Lite
Our famous, house-made iced coffee. Made with Skim Milk and sweetened with Splenda! *The CHiPPi Lite recipe cannot be altered*
CHiPPi Gallon
CHiPPi Half Gallon
CHiPPi Lite Gallon
CHiPPi Lite Half Gallon
CHiPPi Refill
CHiPPi Lite Refill
CHiPPi BOMba - 8oz
Hot Beverages
Jim's Organic Hot Coffee
Redeye
Coffee with a shot of espresso
Cafe con Leche
Drip coffee with your choice of steamed milk
Espresso
Freshly pulled espresso.
Americano
Espresso with hot water
Cappuccino
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk and foam on top
Latte
Espresso shots with your choice of steamed milk
Yin Yang Latte
Espresso mixed with dark & white chocolate topped with your choice of steamed milk
Snicker's Latte
Espresso mixed with hot chocolate, caramel sauce + hazelnut flavor; with your choice of milk.
Cortado
Equal parts of espresso and your choice of steamed milk
Chai
Our famous chai tea mixed with your choice of milk
Apple Cider
Hot Apple Cider, served with caramel and whipped cream!
La Tortuga
Hazelnut coffee mixed with our traditional hot chocolate and caramel sauce
Hot Chocolate
Made with your choice of steamed milk
Decadent Hot Chocolate
Dutch cocoa and semisweet chocolate chips melted into your choice of steamed milk with a hint of amaretto-butterscotch flavor!
London Fog
Earl Greyer tea with your choice of steamed milk
Guayaki Yerba Mate
Caffeine-rich, traditional, South-American tea
Hot Tea
Your choice of tea bag with hot water
Single Shot of Espresso
Saku Latte
Superfood latte made with your choice of steamed milk
Iced Beverages
Jim's Organic Iced Coffee
Iced Redeye
Iced coffee with a shot of chilled espresso
Iced Americano
Espresso with cold water
Iced Espresso
Iced Latte
Espresso shots with your choice of milk
Iced Yin Yang Latte
Espresso mixed with dark & white chocolate topped with your choice of milk
Iced Chai
Our famous chai tea mixed with your choice of milk
Iced Tortuga
Hazelnut coffee mixed with our traditional hot chocolate and caramel sauce
Iced Tea
Flavor chosen daily by our baristas
Iced Yerba Mate
Caffeine-rich, traditional, South American tea
Iced Snicker's Latte
Espresso mixed with hot chocolate, caramel sauce + hazelnut flavor; with your choice of milk.
Mate Limeade
Yerba Mate with a shot of our house-made limeade
Blueberry Puree Mate
Yerba Mate mixed with blueberry puree and topped with a fresh lemon wedge.
Raspberry Lime Rickey
Sparkling water with our house-made limeade and a shot of raspberry
Cuban Lemonade
Sparkling water with our house-made, mint infused limeade
Italian Soda
Sparkling water with a shot of strawberry and topped with coconut milk
Iced Apple Cider
Chilled apple cider, over ice, served with caramel and whipped cream - a delicious treat for a warm fall day!
1/2 Gallon - Oat Chai
1/2 Gallon of our famous vanilla chai mixed with oat milk
1/2 Gallon - Iced Coffee
Iced Saku
Superfood latte made with your choice of milk
Bottled
Pastries (Deep Copy)
Bagel
Your choice of bagel and spread
Cinnamon Roll
Freshly baked cinnamon rolls topped with homemade icing *now double the size!*
Plain Croissant
Buttery plain croissant
Lg Chocolate Croissant
Spinach & Feta Croissant
Spinach & Feta Cheese filled croissant
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Ham & Swiss Cheese filled croissant
Lg Raspberry Croissant
Blueberry Scone
Cinnamon Scone
Chocolate Chip Scone
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Freshly baked chocolate chip muffin
Coffee Cake Muffin
Freshly baked coffee cake muffin
Corn Muffin
Freshly baked corn muffin
Cranberry Walnut Muffin
Freshly baked cranberry walnut muffin
Pistachio Muffin
Freshly baked pistachio muffin
Banana Nut Muffin
Freshly baked banana nut muffin
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A soft and chewy cookie loaded with chocolate chips
Sugar Cookie
Soft, chewy, and perfectly sweet.
M&M Cookie
Baked to perfection with both M&M's and chocolate chips
Monster Cookie
Soft baked and loaded with M&M's, white and milk chocolate chips, topped with toasted marshmallows and melted Heath Bar pieces
S'Mores Cookie
Chocolate cookie base, loaded with chocolate pieces, topped with graham cracker crumbles and toasted marshmallows
Wicked Chocolate Chip Cookie
Apple Crisp Cookie
Dense and chewy oat cookie with apple pieces, cinnamon sugar, and caramel drops
Reese's Cookie
Peanut butter cookie base topped with Reese's Peanut Butter Cup pieces
Day Old Cookie Bag
Petite CC Cookie Bag
Fruit (Deep Copy)
Desayuno (Breakfast)
Cuban Sunrise Tortilla
Slow cooked pork shoulder, fried ham, fried egg, Monterey Jack Cheese, in a tortilla
"Original "Gaucho
Fresh bread pressed, Marinated steak , fried egg, hardwood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese
Carne Mechada
Fresh bread pressed, Shaved Steak , fried egg, hardwood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese
Huevo Ranchero Tortilla
Pico de gallo, fried egg, guacamole, sour cream, Monterey Jack Cheese
Tortilla Amanecer
Hardwood smoked bacon, fried egg, Monterey Jack Cheese
Burrito Desayuno
Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, hot sauce, in a tortilla.
Breakfast Sandwich "Your Way"
Choice of: Bread, Protein, & Cheese.
French Toast Breakfast Sandwich
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese mix pressed in a hot flour tortilla. Sides of guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo additional.
Black Bean & Corn Salsa
Cheese & black bean and corn salsa served hot in a flour tortilla with sides of guacamole, sour cream and salsa.
Chicken & Cheese
Chicken and cheese mix served inside a hot flour tortilla. Sides of guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo additional.
Shaved Steak & Cheese
Grilled steak and cheese mix hot pressed in a flour tortilla. Sides of guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo additional.
Quesadilla Al Pastor
Slow cooked pork shoulder, jalapeno crema, taco seasoning, Monterey Jack cheese
Caliente (Hot Sandwiches)
Peruvian Grilled Chicken
Fresh bread pressed, jalapeno crema, lettuce, tomato
Cuban Pulled Pork
Fresh bread pressed, ham, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato, mustard
Chilean Marinated Steak
Fresh bread pressed, avocado spread, cheddar lettuce, tomatoes
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, on a toasted sesame bun
Carne Con Queso
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, queso, ham, in a tortilla
Spinach and Tomato Sandwich
Spinach, tomato, roasted red peppers, cucumber, chipotle cream cheese spread on multigrain bread.
Frio (Cold Sandwiches)
Tuna Salad Wrap
Albacore tuna, celery, fresh herbs, red onion, romaine, citrus aioli, in a tortilla
Turkey Club
Toasted multigrain, sliced turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine, queso fresco, Cumin spiced croutons, Caesar dressing, cilantro leaves, chicken breast, in a tortilla
BLT
Toasted multigrain, hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli
Salads
Cafe Tuna Salad
Albacore tuna, lemon aioli, romaine, hard boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, chipotle dressing, Cumin spiced croutons
Our House Salad
Mixed greens, queso fresco, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, queso fresco, Cumin spiced croutons, Caesar dressing, cilantro leaves
Kids Menu
Sides
Hardwood Smoked Bacon
Add Maple Sausage (2)
Hardboiled Eggs (2)
Multigrain Toast
Add Shaved Steak
Add Chicken
Add Turkey
Add Ham
Add Fried Egg
Add Cheese
Red Hot Sauce (1oz)
Super hot, house-made hot sauce!
Green Hot Sauce (1oz)
Hot (but not super hot), house-made hot sauce!
Add Veggie Sausage
Ms. Vickie's Chips (Deep Copy)
* New * Fall 2022 Apparel
Crewneck Sweater - CRIMSON
Crewneck Sweater - DENIM
Crewneck Sweater - GREY
Short Sleeve T-Shirt - BLUE SPRUCE
Short Sleeve T-Shirt - DENIM
Short Sleeve T-Shirt - GREY
Long Sleeve Shirt - BLUE SPRUCE
Long Sleeve Shirt - DENIM
Long Sleeve Shirt - GREY
Hooded Sweatshirt - BLACK PIGMENT
Hooded Sweatshirt - ALPINE GREEN
Mirasol's Cafe - Beanie - Black
11oz Coffee Bags
Spring /Summer 2022 Merchandise
Call for Open Hours
We are a Latin American influenced Coffee & Sandwich Shop with a relaxed, casual atmosphere. Listen to a sampling of music from the cafe, take in the menu, walk-up to the counter and order or call us for pick-up. Either way, you will be set at ease, knowing that we will take care of you. First and foremost we believe in quality and in most cases quantity. Using fresh products, the right mix of ingredients and just the right touch of love, we have accomplished our goals of value and quality.
439 State Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747