Indian
Mirchi Indian Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14 E,CENTRAL STREET, Franklin, MA 02038
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant -Westborough
No Reviews
290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180 Westborough, MA 01581
View restaurant