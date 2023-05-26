Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Mirchi Indian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

14 E,CENTRAL STREET

Franklin, MA 02038

Popular Items

Garlic Naan

$4.29

Naan topped with garlic and cilantro

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.49

Boneless marinated herbed chicken/Cream

Butter Naan

$3.89

Naan topped with fresh butter

Indian Menu

Veg Appetizer

Samosa (2 Pcs)

Samosa (2 Pcs)

$5.49

Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes/green peas

Mixed Veg Pakoda

Mixed Veg Pakoda

$8.49

Mixed Vegetables/battered/deep fried

Paneer Pakoda

Paneer Pakoda

$10.49

Paneer battered and deep fried

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$11.39

Paneer in chilli garlic sauce

Paneer 65

Paneer 65

$11.39

Paneer Sauteed with chef special sauce

Babycorn Manchrian (dry)

Babycorn Manchrian (dry)

$11.39Out of stock

Baby corn simmered in manchurian sauce

Babycorn 65

Babycorn 65

$11.39

Baby corn deep fried/saute with chefs special sauce

Chilli Babycorn

Chilli Babycorn

$11.39

Baby corn/simmered in chilli garlic sauce

Veg spring rolls(4 pcs)

$6.99

Kaju babycorn

$9.89

Baby corn/Cashews

Veg Cutlet(4 pcs)

$5.99Out of stock

Aloo Tikki(6 pcs)

$6.99Out of stock

Gobi Manchurian

$11.39

Gobi Manchurian (dry)

$11.39

Cauliflower simmered in manchurian sauce

Gobi 65

$11.39

Cauliflower deep fried/saute with chefs special sauce

Chilli Gobi

$11.39

Cauliflower simmered in chilli garlic sauce

Kaju Gobi

$9.89

Non-Veg Appetizer

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$11.69

deep fried/stir fried/chilli garlic sauce

Chicken 65 Dry

Chicken 65 Dry

$11.99

Boneless chicken deep fried/stir fried/spices dry

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$11.99

Boneless chicken deep fried/stir fried/spices

Fried Chicken Cashew

Fried Chicken Cashew

$11.69

Boneless Chicken/Saute with special sauce/pepper and cashew nuts

Fish Apollo

Fish Apollo

$13.79

Battered Mahi Mahi fish/fried/special yogurt sauce

Tawa Fish

$11.99Out of stock

Tilapia Seared on flat griddle/house special spices

Mirchi Spl Chicken

$11.99

Bread

Naan

$3.89

Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven

Butter Naan

$3.89

Naan topped with fresh butter

Garlic Naan

$4.29

Naan topped with garlic and cilantro

Roti

$3.89

Whole wheat flat bread baked in clay oven

Garlic and Basil Naan

$4.99

Layered flat bread topped with garlic and basil

Butter Roti

$3.89

Tandoor

Paneer Tikka (Veg)

Paneer Tikka (Veg)

$14.99

Cottage cheese/marinated in spices/grilled

Tandoori chicken

Tandoori chicken

$15.99

Two leg quarters marinated in spices/grilled

Chicken Tikka(dry)

Chicken Tikka(dry)

$15.99

Chicken marinated in spices/grilled

Murgh Malai Kabab

Murgh Malai Kabab

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken marinated in yogurt and butter/grilled

Shrimp Tandoor

Shrimp Tandoor

$17.49Out of stock

Jumbo Shrimp/grilled in tandoor

Sheekh Kabab

Sheekh Kabab

$17.49

Minced chicken marinated and grilled in tandoor

Salmon Tandoor

$17.49

Salmon grilled in tandoor/fresh spices (1 -5oz piece)

Veg Entrees

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Dal Makhani

$12.99Out of stock
Chettinad Paneer

Chettinad Paneer

$15.89

Paneer/Chettinad spices

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$15.89

Dumplings potatoes/veggies/paneer/creamy sauce

Navratan Korma

Navratan Korma

$15.89

Nuts, Paneer, Vegetables/Rich creamy sauce

Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$15.89

Paneer/spices/green peppers/tomatoes/onions

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$15.89

Simmered spinach/spices/paneer cubes

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.89

Paneer cooked in cream and tomato gravy

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$13.49

Chickepeas/ginger/onion/tomato sauce

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$13.49

Cauliflower & potatoes/spices/tomatoes

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.49

Boneless marinated herbed chicken/Cream

Chicken Sukka

Chicken Sukka

$15.99

Tender Chicken thigh roasted in special spices

Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$15.99

Boneless chicken/coconut milk/Spices

Spicy Chicken Curry

Spicy Chicken Curry

$15.99

Tender chicken pieces/South Indian style

Chicken Chettinad

Chicken Chettinad

$15.99

Chicken/roasted ground spices and coconut/onion gravy

Chicken Saag

Chicken Saag

$15.99

Chicken/Simmered in Spinach/Butter/Cream

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken/tomato gravy/creamy sauce

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.99

Gongura Chicken

$15.99

Kadai Chicken

$15.99

Egg Chettinadu

$13.99

Goat Entrees

Goat Sukka (with bone)

Goat Sukka (with bone)

$17.99

Tender goat pieces/roasted on flat griddle with spices

Goat Curry (with bone)

Goat Curry (with bone)

$17.99

Tender goat pieces/House special spices/Tomato gravy

Gongura Mutton

$17.99

Lamb Entrees (Boneless)

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.99

Boneless lamb/chillies and vinegar

Lamb Rogan Josh

Lamb Rogan Josh

$17.99

Tender juicy lamb cubes/tomato gravy

Lamb Korma

Lamb Korma

$17.99

Boneless lamb/coconut milk/Spices

Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$17.99

Lamb/Simmered in Spinach/Butter/Cream

Lamb Curry

$17.99

Indo Chinese

Veg Manchurian (gravy)

Veg Manchurian (gravy)

$15.99

Veg dumplings simmered in delicious manchurian sauce

Chilli Garlic Veg Fried Rice

Chilli Garlic Veg Fried Rice

$13.99

Home style fried rice stir fried with veggies

Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$14.99

Home style fried rice stir fried with eggs and veggies

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

Home style fried rice stir fried with chicken and veggies

Veg Hakka Noodles

Veg Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Hakka Noodles, Vegtables

Egg Hakka Noodles

Egg Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Hakka Noodles, Eggs, Vegetable

Chicken Hakka Noodles

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Hakka Noodles, Chicken, Vegetables

Biryani

Paneer Biryani

Paneer Biryani

$14.49

Paneer/Basmati Rice/Herbs and Spices/Slow cooking process

Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$14.99

Eggs/Basmati Rice/Herbs and Spices/Slow cooking process

Chicken Dum Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Chicken Leg Qrtrs/Basmati Rice/Herbs and Spices/Slow cooking process

Chicken Boneless Biryani

Chicken Boneless Biryani

$14.99

Boneless chicken thigh/Basmati Rice/Herbs and Spices/Slow cooking process

Veg Kabsa Biryani

$14.49

Fresh Vegetables/Basmati Rice/Herbs and Spices/Pan Fried

Chicken Kabsa Biryani

$14.99

Boneless Chicken/Basmati Rice/Herbs and Spices/Pan Fried

Goat Kabsa Biryani

$17.99

Goat/Basmati Rice/Herbs and Spices/Pan Fried

Lamb Kabsa Biryani

$17.99

Lamb/Basmati Rice/Herbs and Spices/Pan Fried

Veg Dum Biryani

$14.49Out of stock

Veg Palav

$12.99Out of stock

Family Packages ( Serves upto 4 people)

Veg special family package

$49.99

Non Veg special family package

$54.99

Chicken dum biryani special family package

$45.00

Boneless Biryani family package

$49.99

Veg Kabsa Biryani family package

$45.99

Drinks

Diet coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Thums UP

$2.99Out of stock

Pepsi

$1.99Out of stock

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mango lassi

$3.99

Pomegranate Mojito Mocktail

$2.99

Mojito Mocktail

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Indian Tea

$2.99

Bru Coffee

$3.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$5.99
Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$5.99

Medjool Date Baklava

$3.49Out of stock

Addons

Rice

$2.99

Raita

$1.99

Onion and Lemon salad

$1.99

Gift Cards

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$30 Gift Card

$30.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$200 Gift Card

$200.00

Event Menu

Drinks

Water

$1.00Out of stock

Food

Samosa

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14 E,CENTRAL STREET, Franklin, MA 02038

Directions

Gallery
Mirchi image
Mirchi image

