Mis Raices - DAM 27 North 7th Street
27 North 7th Street
Allentown, PA 18101
LUNCH
STEAK
- Bandeja paisa
Grilled steak, white rice, sweet plantains, red beans, avocado, pork belly, chorizo, fried eggs, arepa$25.50
- Grilled Steak
Grilled steak, with 2 sides$17.99
- Steak with Shrimp in garlic sauce
grilled steak with shrimp in garlic sauce, served with 2 sides$25.99
- Steak with onions
Steak with onions, served with 2 sides$21.99
- Bisteck a caballo
grilled steak with tomato and onion in stew, fried eggs too$21.99
CHICKEN
- Grilled chicken
Grilled chicken served with 2 sides$15.25
- Chicken with mushrooms sauce
grilled chicken with mushrooms sauce served with 2 sides$18.25
- Breaded chicken
breaded chicken served with 2 sides$17.75
- Chicken with onions
Grilled chicken with onion in stew served with 2 sides$18.95
- Chicken with shrimp in garlic sauce
grilled chicken with shrimp in garlic sauce served with 2 sides$19.75
PORK
SEAFOOD
FAST FOOD
- House burguer
Tomato,lettuce, beef and pork, cheese, ketchup and pink sauce, french frries$13.99
- Chicken burguer
Tomato,lettuce, breaded chicken, cheese, ketchup and pink sauce, french frries$13.99
- Chicken quesadilla
shredded chicken in onion and tomato sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Beef quesadilla
shredded meat in onion and tomato sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese$12.99
- Mix quesadilla
shredded chicken and beef in onion and tomato sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese$13.99
- Colombian salchipapa
French fries, chorizo, shredded chicken and beef in onion and tomato sauce, pink and garlic sauces$12.99
- Pulled beef patacones
guacamole, tostones, shredded meat in onion and tomato sauce$13.99
- Patacon de la casa
Sweet plantains, shredded meat in onion and tomato sauce, corn, bacon and mozzarella cheese$15.99
- Cheese quesadilla$10.00
- Vegetables quesadilla$10.00
EXTRAS
SOUP
BREAKFAST
OMELETS
- Meat lovers
Bacon, ham and chorizo served with potatoes and toast$10.95
- Vegetables omelet
eggs whites, tomato, onion, spinach, green peper and mushrooms served with potatoes and toast$10.95
- Weister omelet
tomato, cheddar cheese, spinach, green peper and white onions$10.95
- Create your omelet
Choose your toppings, served with potatoes and toast$8.00
- Eggs your style
Choose your style eggs served with potatoes and toast$9.00
BENEDICT
- Canadian bacon
Eggs on top of bacon and english muffin with hollandaise sauce, served with potatoes, salad and enlgish muffin$10.95
- VeggiBenedict (eggs)
tomato, spinach, green pepper, onion served with potatoes, salad and enlgish muffin$12.50
- Avocado toast
eggs on top of guacamole and toast with hollandaise sauce$11.95
- Colombian Benedict
eggs on top pf shredded meat and corn cake with hollandaise sauce$12.95
VEGAN BREAKFAST
SWEETS BREAKFAST
COLOMBIAN BREAKFAST
BAKERY
HOT DISPLAY CASE / VITRINA CALIENTE
- Beef Empanada$2.50
- Chicken Empanada$2.50
- Chicken pie$3.50
- Cheese Finger$3.00
- Cassava with meat inside / pastel de yuca$3.00
- Arepa with cheese$3.50
- Chorizo
und$4.00
- Arepa de chocolo with cheese$4.50
- Pastry chicken empanadas$3.00
- Pastry Enchiladas with cheese Empanada$3.50
- Pastry beef empanada$3.00
- Pastry chesse and spinach empanada$3.00
PASTRY SHOP
- Chicharron guava / Pastry with guava$3.00
- Pastel gloria / Pastry with caramel$3.00
- Pandebono / Cheese dough ball$2.00
- Arepa de chocolo / Corn cake$4.00
- Brazo de Reina / cake$3.00
- Milhojas / Pastry with vanilla cream and caramel on top$6.00
- Croissant sesonal$2.75
- Mini Bunuelo / Small Fried cheese dough ball$1.00
- Alfajor / cookie$3.25
- Sandwich de jamon / Ham Sandwich$6.00
- Flauta de pina / Pastry pineapple$3.00
- Flauta de guayaba y queso / Pastry guava and cheese$3.00
- Sandwich de bacon / Bacon Sandwich$6.00
- Sanwich Qubano$10.00OUT OF STOCK
DRINKS
COLD DRINKS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Colombian restaurant and bakery, Discover authentic Colombian cuisine at Mis Raices
27 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101