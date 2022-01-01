Mis Vecinos Tex-Mex Grill Paintsville 609 Broadway Street

  • Home
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Appetizers

Bean Dip Large

$6.99

Bean Dip Regular

$4.99

Cheese Dip Large

$7.99

Cheese Dip Regular

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chicken Soup

$9.99

Chicken broth with shredded chicken, avocado, rice, pico de gallo & lime wedge

Chorizo Queso Large

$7.99

Chorizo Queso Regular

$3.99

Fried Banana Peppers

$4.99

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99

Fried Mushrooms

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Guacamole Dip Large

$8.99

Guacamole Dip Regular

$3.99

Guacamole Mexicano

$7.99

Hot Wings 6

$6.99

Hot Wings 8

$8.99

Hot Wings 12

$11.99

Nachos Bean

$4.99

Nachos Beef

$5.99

Nachos Cheese

$3.50

Nachos Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Nachos Shredded Chicken

$6.99

Papitas Mexicano Chicken

$9.99

Fries covered with chicken, cheese dip, bell peppers, onion, tomatoes & pickled jalapenos

Papitas Mexicano Steak

$10.99

Fries covered with steak, cheese dip, bell peppers, onion, tomatoes & pickled jalapenos

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Quesadilla Grilled Steak

$6.99

Quesadilla Shredded Chicken

$5.99

Flour tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken

Shrimp Soup

$11.99

Shrimp & broth with rice, pico de gallo, avocado & lime wedge

A la Cart & Make your own Combo

Baked Potato

$2.50

with butter & sour cream

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.99

with butter & cinnamon brown sugar

Beans

$2.25

Beans Large

$5.25

Beef Burrito 1

$3.99

Beef Burritos 2

$6.99

Beef Taco 1

$1.75

Beef Tacos 3

$5.99

Cheese Burritos 2

$3.50

Cheese Dip & Chips Large

$8.99

Cheese Dip with Ground Beef Large

$7.99

Cheese Dip with Ground Beef Small

$3.99

Cheese Enchiladas 3

$3.50

Cheese Quesadilla 1

$2.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.99

Chicken Burrito 1

$3.99

Chicken Burritos 2

$6.99

Chicken Taco 1

$1.75

Chicken Tacos 3

$4.99

Chile Relleno 1

$2.99

Chile Rellenos 2

$5.50

Chile Toreados

$4.50

Chips

$1.25

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Chips & Salsa Small

$3.99

Crema Salad

$2.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream

Enchilada 1

$1.25

Enchiladas 3

$6.99

Extra Carnita

$1.99

Extra Crab

$2.99

Extra Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

Extra Grilled Chicken Strips

$6.99

Extra Grilled Steak Strips

$7.99

Extra Shrimp

$2.99

Extra Tilapia fillet

$2.99

Fettachini

$2.99

Flour Chips

$3.50

French Fries

$1.99

Green Beans

$2.25

Grilled Mushrooms

$3.99

Grilled Potatoes

$2.99

Grilled Veggies

$4.99

broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, zucchini & mushrooms

Guacamole Salad

$3.99

Jalapeno Large

$1.99

Make Your Own Combo pick 2

$8.99

with rice & beans

Make Your Own Combo pick 3

$10.99

with rice & beans

Make Your Own Veggie Combo pick 2

$7.99

with rice & beans

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Pineapples

$2.25

Rice

$2.25

Rice & Beans

$3.50

Rice & Cheese

$3.99

Rice Large

$5.25

Salsa Small

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Side Salad

$2.99

Sour Cream

$1.25

Spaghetti

$2.99

Spinach Cheese Dip Small

$3.99

Steak Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

with butter & cinnamon brown sugar

Tamale 1

$1.75

Tamales 3

$6.99

Texas Toast 2 pieces

$1.50

Tortillas 2

$1.25

Burritos

Burrito Asado

$10.99

Grilled Steak & onions topped with tomatillo green sauce & cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Burrito Best Friend

$13.99

Grilled Steak & Pork with Bacon, Ham & onions. Served with cheese fries

Burrito California

$9.99

Grilled Chicken or Steak, rice, beans, onions & pico de gallo with cheese sauce & sour cream on top

Burrito Del Mar

$13.99

Shrimp, Scallops, Fish & Crab meat grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Deluxe

$9.99

One Chicken & Bean burrito, One Beef & Bean burrito topped with Red sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Burrito El Pastor

$10.99

Grilled Steak, Mexican Sausage, pineapple, onions & pico de gallo. Topped with avocado slices & cheese sauce

Burrito Especial

$10.99

Grilled Chicken with Mexican sausage, onions, sour cream & mango pico. Topped with pineapple slices

Burrito Fajita

$11.99

Grilled Chicken or Steak with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes topped with Ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Burrito Hacienda

$9.99

2 Steak burritos topped with cheese sauce

Burrito Jalisco

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Steak & Shrimp with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes. Topped with Ranchero & Cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans

Burrito Mexicano

$10.99

Choice of Steak, Chicken or Pork burrito topped with cheese sauce & tomatillo green sauce. Served with rice & beans

Burrito Mis Vecinos

$12.99

8oz. Sirloin Steak with onions, tomato, bell peppers & cheese dip

Burrito Real

$9.99

Steak burrito topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce & sour cream

Burrito with Spinach

$10.99

Grilled Chicken with mushrooms & spinach topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans

Jumbo Burrito

$8.99

Chicken or Beef with rice & beans in a flour tortilla. Served with Lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Pork Burrito

$9.99

Pork burrito with tomato, bell peppers & onions topped with tomatillo green sauce & cheese. Served with rice & beans

Super Burrito

$10.99

A large Shrimp burrito with mushrooms & onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, onions & tomatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans

Chicken

Arroz Con Pollo

$11.99

Grilled Chicken strips served over Mexican rice topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, mango pico & sour cream

BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Strips of BBQ Chicken. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Chicken and Potatoes

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Strips & mushrooms topped with cheese sauce. Served with green beans & potatoes

Chicken Cancun

$10.99

Grilled Chicken strips with broccoli & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Chicken Mexicano

$11.99

Chicken breast with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans

Chicken Santa Fe

$10.99

Grilled Chicken breast strips topped with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Chicken Tropicano

$11.99

Grilled Chicken strips with onions, pineapple & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beand & tortillas

Chicken with Spinach

$10.99

Grilled Chicken breast strips topped with spinach, mushrooms & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Double Chicken Breast

$13.99

2 Grilled Chicken breasts served with your choice of rice & beans or fries with cheese sauce

Pollo Bandido

$9.99

Grilled Chicken strips smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Pollo Monterrey

$11.99

Grilled Chicken with pineapple, broccoli, cauliflower & zucchini topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Pollo Ranchero

$10.99

Grilled Chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, cheese sauce & enchilada suace. Served with rice, beans & torilllas

Pollo Verde

$10.99

Grilled Chicken breast strips topped with onions, verde sauce & cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Special Cantaro

$11.99

Grilled Chicken strips & mushrooms topped with cheese sauce. Served with potatoes, rice & corn

Chimichanga

Chimichanga Del Mar

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Crab meat, bell peppers, onion, tomatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Chimichanga Encebollado

$10.99

2 Chicken or Steak Chimichangas with onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with fries

Chimichanga Fajita

$10.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with grilled Steak or Chicken, green peppers, tomatoes & onions topped wit cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce tomato & sour cream

Chimichanga Mexicano

$12.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with grilled Steak Chicken & Pork topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Chimichanga Ranchera

$10.99

2 grilled Steak or Chicken chimichangas topped with cheese & red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Classic Chimichangas

$9.99

2 Beef tip or Chicken Chimichangas topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole

Pork Chimichanga

$10.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with tender cuts of Pork & vegetables topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans

Shrimp Chimichanga

$10.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with grilled Shrimp, tomatoes, onions & bell peppers topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Special Chimichanga

$10.99

2 Chicken & 2 Beef tip Chimichangas. Served with rice

Veggie Chimichanga

$9.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, onions & toatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Desserts

Banana Chimichanga

$3.99

Deep fried tortilla filled with Banana cheesecake rolled in cinnamon sugar

Caramel Apple Blossoms

$4.99

Flaky pastry filled with fried apples topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream al a mode add $1

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$3.99

Deep fried tortilla filled with cheesecake rolled in cinnamon sugar

Chocolate Lava Cake

$4.99

Decadent dark chocolate cake with a molten fudge center. A la mode add $1

Churros

$3.99

A traditional Mexican sweet dough fried until golden brown and tossed in cinnamon sugar

Flan

$3.99

A smooth Mexican custard infused and topped with a sweet caramel syrup

Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Vanilla ice cream with a sweet crunchy coating topped with honey, whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$4.99

Fluffy sponge cake layers, brushed with a limoncello syrup, filled with a thin layer of lemon curd and frosted with a decadent mascarpone and cream cheese frosting

Mis Vecinos Taco

$6.99

Deep fried flour tortilla rolled in cinnamon sugar & filled with 2 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream with Caramel & Chocolate sauces whipped cream and spinkles

Peanut Butter Mile High Cake

$4.99

3 layers of delicious chocolate cake with a creamy peanut butter frosting topped with peanut butter chips & drizzled with fudge

Sopapillas A la mode

$3.99

A flour tortilla fried until golden brown topped with honey and served with vanilla ice crea, caramel, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Fajitas

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken strips & Shrimp with bell peppers, onions & tomato. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo & sour cream

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken & Steak strips with bell peppers, onions & tomato. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo & sour cream

Chicken Fajitas

$12.99

Chicken strips with bell peppers, onions & tomato. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo & sour cream

Fajita Jalisco

$13.99

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp served with rice, beans & guacamole salad

Fajita Mis Vecinos

$13.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp & Mexican sausage served with rice, beans & guacamole salad

Fajitas Del Mar

$15.99

Shrimp, Scallops, Fish & Crab meat served with rice, beans & guacamole salad

Fajitas Mi Mexicano

$15.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork & Chorizo served with rice, beans & guacamole salad

Fajitas Mis Amigos

$13.99

Chicken, Steak, Shrimp & Linguini served with rice, beans & guacamole salad

Fajitas Tropicano

$14.99

Choice of Steak or Chicken with pineapple, bacon & ham. Served with rice, beans & guacamole salad

La Parrillada

$14.99

Ribeye steak strips, Chicken breast and Shrimp with rice, Nopal Cactus, green onions topped with cheese sauce

Nacho Fajita

$10.99

Pork Fajitas

$12.99

Tender Pork with bell peppers, onions & tomato. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo & sour cream

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.99

Shrimp with bell peppers, onions & tomato. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo & sour cream

Special Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

Sauteed pineapple, bell peppers, onions, broccoli, tomatoes, cauliflower, zucchini & carrots. Served with rice, beans & guacamole salad

Steak Fajitas

$12.99

Steak strips with bell peppers, onions & tomato. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo & sour cream

Kids Menu

Beef Burrito & Taco

$4.99

12 and under. Drink included

Beef Taco

$4.99

With rice & beans. 12 and under. Drink included

Chicken nuggets

$4.99

With fries. 12 and under. Drink included

Chimichanga

$4.99

1 Beef or Chicken chimichanga topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice

Enchilada

$4.99

With rice & beans. 12 and under. Drink included

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

With fries. 12 and under. Drink included

Grilled Chicken topped with cheese

$4.99

With fries. 12 and under. Drink included

Hamburger

$4.99

With fries. 12 and under. Drink included

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

12 and under. Drink included

Quesadilla

$4.99

With rice & beans. 12 and under. Drink included

Nachos

Grilled Nachos

$9.99

Nachos topped with grilled Steak or Chicken with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese sauce

Nachos

$8.99

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef with jalapenos, tomatoes, sour cream & shredded cheese

Nachos California

$12.99

Grilled Steak or Chicken with Bacon, Ham, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & cheese sauce. Served on Flour Chips

Nachos Del Mar

$12.99

Nachos with Shrimp, Scallops, Fish & Crab meat with vegetables & cheese sauce

Nachos Guerrereo

$12.99

Nachos with Grilled Steak, Mexican Sausage, onions & cheese sauce

Nachos Mi Oaxacca

$14.99

Nachos topped with Grilled Steak, Chicken, Pork, Shrimp, Mexican Sausage & cheese sauce

Nachos Mis Vecinos

$12.99

Nachos topped with Grilled Shrimp, Steak, Chicken, Pico de Gallo, & cheese sauce

Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Nachos topped with Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken and beans

Shrimp Nachos

$12.99

Nachos with Shrimp, pineapple, vegetables, rice, beans & cheese sauce

Special Nachos

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Mexican Sausage, onions, tomatoes, sour cream & cheese sauce. Served on Flour Chips

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Acapulco

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp, Steak, Bacon & Ham topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce & sour cream

Quesadilla Club

$10.99

Grilled Chicken or Steak with rice. Choice of cheese sauce or Ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Quesadilla Del Mar

$14.99

1 large Quesadilla filled with Grilled Shrimp, Scallops, Tilapia & Crab meat with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms & bell peppers. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Quesadilla Deluxe

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Quesadilla El Alambre

$13.99

Grilled Steak, Bacon, Ham, bell peppers, onions topped with cheese saucee. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Quesadilla El Pastor

$12.99

2 flour tortillas, choice of Chicken or Steak with Mexican Sausage, onions, pineapple & cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Quesadilla Encebollado

$11.99

Filled with Grilled Steak, onions & mushrooms. Served with rice & beans

Quesadilla Fajita

$11.99

Chicken or Steak with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Quesadilla Grande

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp and onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Quesadilla Jalisco

$13.99

Grilled Steak, Chicken and Shrimp with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Quesadilla Tropicano

$12.99

Grilled Steak or Chicken with Bacon, Ham, pineapple, tomatoes, onion, bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Quesadilla with Spinach

$10.99

Grilled Chicken with mushrooms & spinach. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Filled with Grilled Shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, onions and tomatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Salads

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes on a bed of lettuce. Served with flour chips

Jalisco Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Steak & Shrimp on a bed of lettuce with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes topped with shredded cheese

Mexican Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken strips on a bed of fresh lettuce & spinach topped with carrots & corn

Mexican Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Shrimp Taco Salad

$11.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with Grilled Shrimp, bell peppers, onions & tomatoes on a bed of refried beans & lettuce topped with tomato & sour cream

Taco Salad

$8.99

Taco Salad Chicken Fajita

$9.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with Grilled Chicken and tomatoes, onions, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Taco Salad Del Mar

$14.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with Shrimp, Scallops, Tilapia & Crab meat with tomatoes, onions, bel peppers & mushrooms

Taco Salad El Paso

$11.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with Grilled Shrimp, broccoli, onions, zucchini, tomato, bell peppers & rice

Taco Salad Shrimp Fajita

$11.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with Grilled Shrimp and tomatoes, onions, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Taco Salad Steak Fajita

$10.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with Grilled Steak and tomatoes, onions, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Veggie Salad

$9.99

Sauteed carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, pineapple & zucchini on a bed of fresh lettuce & spinach

Seafood

Adelit Special

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, onions pineapple, tomato with cheese sauce. Served with rice

Arroz Del Mar

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp, Scallops, Crab meat, Tilapia, onions & bell peppers. Served over Mexican rice topped with cheese & Ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream

Camaron Bandido

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans

Camaron Grande

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, onions & tomatoes with cheese sauce. Served with rice

Camarones A La Mexicana

$13.99

Shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes & jalapeno peppers. Served on a bed of rice with a side of lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Extra Tilapia fillet

$2.99

Fish Tacos

$11.99

3 Grilled Fish tacos topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo & avocado. Choice of corn or flour tortillas

Grilled Shrimp

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp & mushrooms topped with cheese sauce. Served with green beans & potatoes

Guerrero Platter

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp, Scallops & Tilapia topped with cheese sauce. Served with fries.

Josue Special

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp, Scallops & Carnitas topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans

Shrimp & Vegetables

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with rice, beans & cheese sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

3 Grilled Shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo & avocado. Choice of corn or flour tortillas

Special Beatrice

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, onion, tomato, spinach, pico de gallo & rice with spicy sauce

Special Tilapia

$12.99

Tilapia filet & Grilled Shrimp covered in our special sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Tilapia Mi Mexico

$14.99

Tilapia filet grilled with Shrimp, onions, tomatoes & bell peppers

Tilapia Veracruz

$13.99

2 Grilled Tilapia filets served with grilled vegetable & sweet potato fries

Specialties

A Little of Everything

$12.99

Chalupa with guacamole salad, Chile Relleno, Beef Taco, Enchilada & tamale. Served with rice & beans

Chorizo Con Pollo

$12.99

Grilled Chicken breast topped with Mexican Sausage & cheese sauce. Served with 1 cheese Enchilada, pineapple & rice

El Alambre

$12.99

Grilled Steak strips with Bacon, Ham, bell peppers, onions & cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans

El Pastor

$12.99

Grilled Steak strips, Mexican Sausage, pineapple & onions. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Felix Special

$12.99

Grilled Chicken with Ham, Mexican Sausage, vegetables & pineapple, Served with rice

Israel Special

$16.99

Steak strips, Chicken, Mexican Sausage, Carnitas & Shrimp topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Larry Special

$12.99

Grilled Chicken breast with Shrimp topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice

Los Grandes

$18.99

8oz. Sirloin Steak & Grilled Chicken breast. Served with rice & beans or fries. Choice of BBQ or cheese sauce

Mis 3 Amigos

$19.99

8oz. Sirloin steak, Chicken breast & Shrimp with rice & beans or fries

Mis Vecinos Platter

$19.99

8oz. Sirloin Steak & Grilled Shrimp with mushrooms & onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, brans & pico de gallo

Peyton Special

$12.99

Grilled Chicken breast with Shrimp topped with cheese sauce. Served with fries

Pollo Texana

$13.99

Spaghetti Mexicano

$11.99

Steak strips, Bacon, Ham, tomatoes, onions & mushrooms topped with tomato sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Steak & Shrimp Fundido

$15.99

Steak strips & Shrimp grilled with onions & mushrooms topped with shredded cheese & pico de gallo. Served on a bed of rice

Steak with Vegetables

$12.99

Grilled Steak strips, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & mushrooms topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans

Steve Special

$12.99

Steak strips, Chicken, Mexican Sausage, pineapple, onions, mushrooms & tomatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with flour chips

Vaca Bandido

$11.99

Grilled Steak strips with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans

Steakhouse

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Cheeseburger Double

$6.99

Filet Mignon 6oz

$24.99

with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast

Filet Mignon 8oz

$28.99

with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp 12

$21.99

with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp 6

$15.99

with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast

New York Strip 12oz

$24.99

with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast

New York Strip 8oz

$19.99

with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast

Ribeye 12oz

$24.99

with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast

Ribeye 8oz

$19.99

with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast

Ribeye Cowboy Bone In 16oz

$34.99

with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast

Salmon Fillet 6oz

$13.99

with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast

Sirloin 10oz

$17.99

with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast

Sirloin 8oz

$15.99

with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast

Tacos

Street Tacos 3 Al Pastor

$10.99

3 Tacos filled with Steak, Mexican Sausage & pineapple topped with cilantro, onions, hot sauce & limes. On corn or flour tortillas

Street Tacos 3 Carne Asada

$10.99

3 Tacos filled with Carne Azada topped with cilantro, onions, hot sauce & limes. On corn or flour tortillas

Street Tacos 3 Cheese Steak

$10.99

3 soft flour tortillas filled with sliced steak, grilled onions & cheese sauce with lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Served with rice or beans

Street Tacos 3 Fish

$10.99

3 Fish Tacos topped with cilantro, onions, hot sauce & limes. On corn or flour tortillas

Street Tacos 3 Shrimp

$10.99

3 Shrimp Tacos topped with cilantro, onions, hot sauce & limes. On corn or flour tortillas

Street Tacos Carnitas 3

$9.99

3 Carnita Tacos topped with cilantro, onions, hot sauce & limes. On corn or flour tortillas

Street Tacos Steak or Chicken 3

$9.99

3 Steak or Chicken Tacos topped with cilantro, onions, hot sauce & limes. On corn or flour tortillas

Taco 1 Chicken

$2.50

Taco 1 Fish

$2.50

Taco 1 Shrimp

$3.50

Taco 1 Steak

$2.50

Daily Specials

Special 2 Pollo Bandido 2 sm cheese 2 drinks

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Mr. Pibb

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Mello Yello

$1.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.99

Bottle Coke

$1.99

Bottle Diet Coke

$1.99

Bottle Coke Zero

$1.99

Bottle Mr. Pibb

$1.99

Bottle Sprite

$1.99

Bottle Mello Yello

$1.99

Bottle Orange

$1.99

Bottle Ale 8

$2.50

Bottle Jarritos

$2.50

Bottle Coke de Mexico

$2.50

Large Bottle Coke de Mexico

$12.00

Monster

$3.00

Coffee

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweetened Tea

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a full service Tex-Mex restaurant offering a wide variety of authentic Mexican dishes along with an American Steakhouse menu.

Location

609 Broadway Street, Paintsville, KY 41240

Directions

