Mis Vecinos Tex-Mex Grill Paintsville 609 Broadway Street
No reviews yet
609 Broadway Street
Paintsville, KY 41240
Appetizers
Bean Dip Large
Bean Dip Regular
Cheese Dip Large
Cheese Dip Regular
Cheese Fries
Chicken Soup
Chicken broth with shredded chicken, avocado, rice, pico de gallo & lime wedge
Chorizo Queso Large
Chorizo Queso Regular
Fried Banana Peppers
Fried Calamari
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Guacamole Dip Large
Guacamole Dip Regular
Guacamole Mexicano
Hot Wings 6
Hot Wings 8
Hot Wings 12
Nachos Bean
Nachos Beef
Nachos Cheese
Nachos Grilled Chicken
Nachos Shredded Chicken
Papitas Mexicano Chicken
Fries covered with chicken, cheese dip, bell peppers, onion, tomatoes & pickled jalapenos
Papitas Mexicano Steak
Fries covered with steak, cheese dip, bell peppers, onion, tomatoes & pickled jalapenos
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
Quesadilla Grilled Steak
Quesadilla Shredded Chicken
Flour tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken
Shrimp Soup
Shrimp & broth with rice, pico de gallo, avocado & lime wedge
A la Cart & Make your own Combo
Baked Potato
with butter & sour cream
Baked Sweet Potato
with butter & cinnamon brown sugar
Beans
Beans Large
Beef Burrito 1
Beef Burritos 2
Beef Taco 1
Beef Tacos 3
Cheese Burritos 2
Cheese Dip & Chips Large
Cheese Dip with Ground Beef Large
Cheese Dip with Ground Beef Small
Cheese Enchiladas 3
Cheese Quesadilla 1
Cheese Sauce
Chicken Burrito 1
Chicken Burritos 2
Chicken Taco 1
Chicken Tacos 3
Chile Relleno 1
Chile Rellenos 2
Chile Toreados
Chips
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa Small
Crema Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese & Sour Cream
Enchilada 1
Enchiladas 3
Extra Carnita
Extra Crab
Extra Grilled Chicken Breast
Extra Grilled Chicken Strips
Extra Grilled Steak Strips
Extra Shrimp
Extra Tilapia fillet
Fettachini
Flour Chips
French Fries
Green Beans
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled Potatoes
Grilled Veggies
broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, zucchini & mushrooms
Guacamole Salad
Jalapeno Large
Make Your Own Combo pick 2
with rice & beans
Make Your Own Combo pick 3
with rice & beans
Make Your Own Veggie Combo pick 2
with rice & beans
Pico de Gallo
Pineapples
Rice
Rice & Beans
Rice & Cheese
Rice Large
Salsa Small
Shredded Cheese
Side Salad
Sour Cream
Spaghetti
Spinach Cheese Dip Small
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
with butter & cinnamon brown sugar
Tamale 1
Tamales 3
Texas Toast 2 pieces
Tortillas 2
Burritos
Burrito Asado
Grilled Steak & onions topped with tomatillo green sauce & cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Burrito Best Friend
Grilled Steak & Pork with Bacon, Ham & onions. Served with cheese fries
Burrito California
Grilled Chicken or Steak, rice, beans, onions & pico de gallo with cheese sauce & sour cream on top
Burrito Del Mar
Shrimp, Scallops, Fish & Crab meat grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Burrito Deluxe
One Chicken & Bean burrito, One Beef & Bean burrito topped with Red sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Burrito El Pastor
Grilled Steak, Mexican Sausage, pineapple, onions & pico de gallo. Topped with avocado slices & cheese sauce
Burrito Especial
Grilled Chicken with Mexican sausage, onions, sour cream & mango pico. Topped with pineapple slices
Burrito Fajita
Grilled Chicken or Steak with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes topped with Ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Burrito Hacienda
2 Steak burritos topped with cheese sauce
Burrito Jalisco
Grilled Chicken, Steak & Shrimp with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes. Topped with Ranchero & Cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
Burrito Mexicano
Choice of Steak, Chicken or Pork burrito topped with cheese sauce & tomatillo green sauce. Served with rice & beans
Burrito Mis Vecinos
8oz. Sirloin Steak with onions, tomato, bell peppers & cheese dip
Burrito Real
Steak burrito topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce & sour cream
Burrito with Spinach
Grilled Chicken with mushrooms & spinach topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
Jumbo Burrito
Chicken or Beef with rice & beans in a flour tortilla. Served with Lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Pork Burrito
Pork burrito with tomato, bell peppers & onions topped with tomatillo green sauce & cheese. Served with rice & beans
Super Burrito
A large Shrimp burrito with mushrooms & onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Veggie Burrito
Grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, onions & tomatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
Chicken
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled Chicken strips served over Mexican rice topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, mango pico & sour cream
BBQ Chicken
Strips of BBQ Chicken. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Chicken and Potatoes
Grilled Chicken Strips & mushrooms topped with cheese sauce. Served with green beans & potatoes
Chicken Cancun
Grilled Chicken strips with broccoli & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Chicken Mexicano
Chicken breast with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans
Chicken Santa Fe
Grilled Chicken breast strips topped with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Chicken Tropicano
Grilled Chicken strips with onions, pineapple & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beand & tortillas
Chicken with Spinach
Grilled Chicken breast strips topped with spinach, mushrooms & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Double Chicken Breast
2 Grilled Chicken breasts served with your choice of rice & beans or fries with cheese sauce
Pollo Bandido
Grilled Chicken strips smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Pollo Monterrey
Grilled Chicken with pineapple, broccoli, cauliflower & zucchini topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled Chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, cheese sauce & enchilada suace. Served with rice, beans & torilllas
Pollo Verde
Grilled Chicken breast strips topped with onions, verde sauce & cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Special Cantaro
Grilled Chicken strips & mushrooms topped with cheese sauce. Served with potatoes, rice & corn
Chimichanga
Chimichanga Del Mar
Fried flour tortilla filled with Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Crab meat, bell peppers, onion, tomatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Chimichanga Encebollado
2 Chicken or Steak Chimichangas with onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with fries
Chimichanga Fajita
Fried flour tortilla filled with grilled Steak or Chicken, green peppers, tomatoes & onions topped wit cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce tomato & sour cream
Chimichanga Mexicano
Fried flour tortilla filled with grilled Steak Chicken & Pork topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Chimichanga Ranchera
2 grilled Steak or Chicken chimichangas topped with cheese & red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Classic Chimichangas
2 Beef tip or Chicken Chimichangas topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole
Pork Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with tender cuts of Pork & vegetables topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
Shrimp Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with grilled Shrimp, tomatoes, onions & bell peppers topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Special Chimichanga
2 Chicken & 2 Beef tip Chimichangas. Served with rice
Veggie Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, onions & toatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Desserts
Banana Chimichanga
Deep fried tortilla filled with Banana cheesecake rolled in cinnamon sugar
Caramel Apple Blossoms
Flaky pastry filled with fried apples topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream al a mode add $1
Cheesecake Chimichanga
Deep fried tortilla filled with cheesecake rolled in cinnamon sugar
Chocolate Lava Cake
Decadent dark chocolate cake with a molten fudge center. A la mode add $1
Churros
A traditional Mexican sweet dough fried until golden brown and tossed in cinnamon sugar
Flan
A smooth Mexican custard infused and topped with a sweet caramel syrup
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream with a sweet crunchy coating topped with honey, whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Fluffy sponge cake layers, brushed with a limoncello syrup, filled with a thin layer of lemon curd and frosted with a decadent mascarpone and cream cheese frosting
Mis Vecinos Taco
Deep fried flour tortilla rolled in cinnamon sugar & filled with 2 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream with Caramel & Chocolate sauces whipped cream and spinkles
Peanut Butter Mile High Cake
3 layers of delicious chocolate cake with a creamy peanut butter frosting topped with peanut butter chips & drizzled with fudge
Sopapillas A la mode
A flour tortilla fried until golden brown topped with honey and served with vanilla ice crea, caramel, chocolate sauce and whipped cream
Fajitas
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Chicken strips & Shrimp with bell peppers, onions & tomato. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo & sour cream
Chicken & Steak Fajitas
Chicken & Steak strips with bell peppers, onions & tomato. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo & sour cream
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken strips with bell peppers, onions & tomato. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo & sour cream
Fajita Jalisco
Steak, Chicken & Shrimp served with rice, beans & guacamole salad
Fajita Mis Vecinos
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp & Mexican sausage served with rice, beans & guacamole salad
Fajitas Del Mar
Shrimp, Scallops, Fish & Crab meat served with rice, beans & guacamole salad
Fajitas Mi Mexicano
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork & Chorizo served with rice, beans & guacamole salad
Fajitas Mis Amigos
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp & Linguini served with rice, beans & guacamole salad
Fajitas Tropicano
Choice of Steak or Chicken with pineapple, bacon & ham. Served with rice, beans & guacamole salad
La Parrillada
Ribeye steak strips, Chicken breast and Shrimp with rice, Nopal Cactus, green onions topped with cheese sauce
Nacho Fajita
Pork Fajitas
Tender Pork with bell peppers, onions & tomato. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo & sour cream
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp with bell peppers, onions & tomato. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo & sour cream
Special Veggie Fajitas
Sauteed pineapple, bell peppers, onions, broccoli, tomatoes, cauliflower, zucchini & carrots. Served with rice, beans & guacamole salad
Steak Fajitas
Steak strips with bell peppers, onions & tomato. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo & sour cream
Kids Menu
Beef Burrito & Taco
12 and under. Drink included
Beef Taco
With rice & beans. 12 and under. Drink included
Chicken nuggets
With fries. 12 and under. Drink included
Chimichanga
1 Beef or Chicken chimichanga topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice
Enchilada
With rice & beans. 12 and under. Drink included
Grilled Cheese
With fries. 12 and under. Drink included
Grilled Chicken topped with cheese
With fries. 12 and under. Drink included
Hamburger
With fries. 12 and under. Drink included
Mac & Cheese
12 and under. Drink included
Quesadilla
With rice & beans. 12 and under. Drink included
Nachos
Grilled Nachos
Nachos topped with grilled Steak or Chicken with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese sauce
Nachos
Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef with jalapenos, tomatoes, sour cream & shredded cheese
Nachos California
Grilled Steak or Chicken with Bacon, Ham, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & cheese sauce. Served on Flour Chips
Nachos Del Mar
Nachos with Shrimp, Scallops, Fish & Crab meat with vegetables & cheese sauce
Nachos Guerrereo
Nachos with Grilled Steak, Mexican Sausage, onions & cheese sauce
Nachos Mi Oaxacca
Nachos topped with Grilled Steak, Chicken, Pork, Shrimp, Mexican Sausage & cheese sauce
Nachos Mis Vecinos
Nachos topped with Grilled Shrimp, Steak, Chicken, Pico de Gallo, & cheese sauce
Nachos Supreme
Nachos topped with Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken and beans
Shrimp Nachos
Nachos with Shrimp, pineapple, vegetables, rice, beans & cheese sauce
Special Nachos
Grilled Chicken, Mexican Sausage, onions, tomatoes, sour cream & cheese sauce. Served on Flour Chips
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Acapulco
Grilled Shrimp, Steak, Bacon & Ham topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce & sour cream
Quesadilla Club
Grilled Chicken or Steak with rice. Choice of cheese sauce or Ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Quesadilla Del Mar
1 large Quesadilla filled with Grilled Shrimp, Scallops, Tilapia & Crab meat with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms & bell peppers. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Quesadilla Deluxe
Chicken Quesadilla served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Quesadilla El Alambre
Grilled Steak, Bacon, Ham, bell peppers, onions topped with cheese saucee. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Quesadilla El Pastor
2 flour tortillas, choice of Chicken or Steak with Mexican Sausage, onions, pineapple & cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Quesadilla Encebollado
Filled with Grilled Steak, onions & mushrooms. Served with rice & beans
Quesadilla Fajita
Chicken or Steak with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Quesadilla Grande
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp and onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Quesadilla Jalisco
Grilled Steak, Chicken and Shrimp with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Quesadilla Tropicano
Grilled Steak or Chicken with Bacon, Ham, pineapple, tomatoes, onion, bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Quesadilla with Spinach
Grilled Chicken with mushrooms & spinach. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
Filled with Grilled Shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, onions and tomatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Salads
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes on a bed of lettuce. Served with flour chips
Jalisco Salad
Grilled Chicken, Steak & Shrimp on a bed of lettuce with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes topped with shredded cheese
Mexican Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken strips on a bed of fresh lettuce & spinach topped with carrots & corn
Mexican Shrimp Salad
Shrimp Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with Grilled Shrimp, bell peppers, onions & tomatoes on a bed of refried beans & lettuce topped with tomato & sour cream
Taco Salad
Taco Salad Chicken Fajita
A crispy flour tortilla filled with Grilled Chicken and tomatoes, onions, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Taco Salad Del Mar
A crispy flour tortilla filled with Shrimp, Scallops, Tilapia & Crab meat with tomatoes, onions, bel peppers & mushrooms
Taco Salad El Paso
A crispy flour tortilla filled with Grilled Shrimp, broccoli, onions, zucchini, tomato, bell peppers & rice
Taco Salad Shrimp Fajita
A crispy flour tortilla filled with Grilled Shrimp and tomatoes, onions, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Taco Salad Steak Fajita
A crispy flour tortilla filled with Grilled Steak and tomatoes, onions, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Veggie Salad
Sauteed carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, pineapple & zucchini on a bed of fresh lettuce & spinach
Seafood
Adelit Special
Grilled Shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, onions pineapple, tomato with cheese sauce. Served with rice
Arroz Del Mar
Grilled Shrimp, Scallops, Crab meat, Tilapia, onions & bell peppers. Served over Mexican rice topped with cheese & Ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream
Camaron Bandido
Grilled Shrimp with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
Camaron Grande
Grilled Shrimp, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, onions & tomatoes with cheese sauce. Served with rice
Camarones A La Mexicana
Shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes & jalapeno peppers. Served on a bed of rice with a side of lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Extra Tilapia fillet
Fish Tacos
3 Grilled Fish tacos topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo & avocado. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp & mushrooms topped with cheese sauce. Served with green beans & potatoes
Guerrero Platter
Grilled Shrimp, Scallops & Tilapia topped with cheese sauce. Served with fries.
Josue Special
Grilled Shrimp, Scallops & Carnitas topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
Shrimp & Vegetables
Grilled Shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with rice, beans & cheese sauce
Shrimp Tacos
3 Grilled Shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo & avocado. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Special Beatrice
Grilled Shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, onion, tomato, spinach, pico de gallo & rice with spicy sauce
Special Tilapia
Tilapia filet & Grilled Shrimp covered in our special sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Tilapia Mi Mexico
Tilapia filet grilled with Shrimp, onions, tomatoes & bell peppers
Tilapia Veracruz
2 Grilled Tilapia filets served with grilled vegetable & sweet potato fries
Specialties
A Little of Everything
Chalupa with guacamole salad, Chile Relleno, Beef Taco, Enchilada & tamale. Served with rice & beans
Chorizo Con Pollo
Grilled Chicken breast topped with Mexican Sausage & cheese sauce. Served with 1 cheese Enchilada, pineapple & rice
El Alambre
Grilled Steak strips with Bacon, Ham, bell peppers, onions & cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
El Pastor
Grilled Steak strips, Mexican Sausage, pineapple & onions. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Felix Special
Grilled Chicken with Ham, Mexican Sausage, vegetables & pineapple, Served with rice
Israel Special
Steak strips, Chicken, Mexican Sausage, Carnitas & Shrimp topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Larry Special
Grilled Chicken breast with Shrimp topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice
Los Grandes
8oz. Sirloin Steak & Grilled Chicken breast. Served with rice & beans or fries. Choice of BBQ or cheese sauce
Mis 3 Amigos
8oz. Sirloin steak, Chicken breast & Shrimp with rice & beans or fries
Mis Vecinos Platter
8oz. Sirloin Steak & Grilled Shrimp with mushrooms & onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, brans & pico de gallo
Peyton Special
Grilled Chicken breast with Shrimp topped with cheese sauce. Served with fries
Pollo Texana
Spaghetti Mexicano
Steak strips, Bacon, Ham, tomatoes, onions & mushrooms topped with tomato sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream
Steak & Shrimp Fundido
Steak strips & Shrimp grilled with onions & mushrooms topped with shredded cheese & pico de gallo. Served on a bed of rice
Steak with Vegetables
Grilled Steak strips, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & mushrooms topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
Steve Special
Steak strips, Chicken, Mexican Sausage, pineapple, onions, mushrooms & tomatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with flour chips
Vaca Bandido
Grilled Steak strips with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
Steakhouse
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger Double
Filet Mignon 6oz
with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast
Filet Mignon 8oz
with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast
Jumbo Grilled Shrimp 12
with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast
Jumbo Grilled Shrimp 6
with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast
New York Strip 12oz
with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast
New York Strip 8oz
with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast
Ribeye 12oz
with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast
Ribeye 8oz
with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast
Ribeye Cowboy Bone In 16oz
with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast
Salmon Fillet 6oz
with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast
Sirloin 10oz
with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast
Sirloin 8oz
with choice of 2 sides & Texas toast
Tacos
Street Tacos 3 Al Pastor
3 Tacos filled with Steak, Mexican Sausage & pineapple topped with cilantro, onions, hot sauce & limes. On corn or flour tortillas
Street Tacos 3 Carne Asada
3 Tacos filled with Carne Azada topped with cilantro, onions, hot sauce & limes. On corn or flour tortillas
Street Tacos 3 Cheese Steak
3 soft flour tortillas filled with sliced steak, grilled onions & cheese sauce with lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Served with rice or beans
Street Tacos 3 Fish
3 Fish Tacos topped with cilantro, onions, hot sauce & limes. On corn or flour tortillas
Street Tacos 3 Shrimp
3 Shrimp Tacos topped with cilantro, onions, hot sauce & limes. On corn or flour tortillas
Street Tacos Carnitas 3
3 Carnita Tacos topped with cilantro, onions, hot sauce & limes. On corn or flour tortillas
Street Tacos Steak or Chicken 3
3 Steak or Chicken Tacos topped with cilantro, onions, hot sauce & limes. On corn or flour tortillas
Taco 1 Chicken
Taco 1 Fish
Taco 1 Shrimp
Taco 1 Steak
Daily Specials
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Mr. Pibb
Sprite
Mello Yello
Minute Maid Lemonade
Bottle Coke
Bottle Diet Coke
Bottle Coke Zero
Bottle Mr. Pibb
Bottle Sprite
Bottle Mello Yello
Bottle Orange
Bottle Ale 8
Bottle Jarritos
Bottle Coke de Mexico
Large Bottle Coke de Mexico
Monster
Coffee
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We're a full service Tex-Mex restaurant offering a wide variety of authentic Mexican dishes along with an American Steakhouse menu.
609 Broadway Street, Paintsville, KY 41240