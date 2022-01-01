A map showing the location of MISA DA 4734 Magazine St.View gallery
Mediterranean
MISA DA 4734 Magazine St.

No reviews yet

4734 Magazine St.

New Orleans, LA 70115

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger
Golden French Fries
Sweet Potato Ravioli

Small Plates

Lamb Kebab

$15.00

Grilled lamb kebab with tahini, green leaf salad, roasted tomato, & chili

Farmer's Salad

$16.00

A lot of veggies, greens, feta cheese, toasted almonds, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon juice.

White Fish Ceviche

$18.00

Chopped salad with lemon, olive oil, cucumbers, tomato, onion, and chili over a cucumber gazpacho

Golden French Fries

$7.00

Liver Cigar

$12.00

Asparagus Polenta

$16.00

With poached egg, parmesan, and truffles

Scallops and Gnocchi

$21.00

With chili yuzu lime sauce

Spicy Eggplant

$18.00

Pastas and Entrees

Eggplant Pasta

$19.00

Served with basil oil, mozzarella, and parmesean

Mushroom Alfredo

$18.00

Mushrooms and pasta in cream, and parmesan

Sweet Potato Ravioli

$23.00

Sweet and spicy ravioli in a spinach and tomato cream sauce

Seafood Pasta

$26.00

Shrimp, calamari, and scallops in a garlic herb tomato sauce.

Cauliflower Curry

$21.00

Fried cauliflower served atop a curry with chickpeas, greens, and lemony basmati rice

Herb Marinated Lemon Chicken

$24.00

With stir fried green veggies in pistachio pesto

Double Cheeseburger

$16.00

8 oz. beef with 2 kinds of cheese, fresh veggies, and roasted chilis on a housemade bun with fries.

Fish N Chips Sandwich

$18.00

With cheddar, pickles, and a lot of other good stuff

Desserts

Crack Pie

$10.00

Brown sugar filling with an oatmeal cookie crust

Sufgonyat

$9.00

Housemade lady fingers lightly soaked in espresso and layered with a rich mascarpone cream.

Brunch

Shakshuka

$17.00

3 Eggs Bacon & Bread

$13.00

Yogurt Muesli

$14.00

Housemade granola with dates, almonds, coconut, and warming spices.

Bourrek

$13.00

A Lybian dish made with a thin pastry leaf filled with egg

Sufganyot

$12.00

Vegan donuts tossed in sugar. *Three per order.

Omelette

$16.00

Made with cheese and spinach

Gallo Pinto Brunch

$17.00

Rice and beans cooked together with eggs plantain, salad, toast, and sour cream

Add Ons

Frena Bread (1/4 loaf)

$2.00

Sourdough Bread (2 ct.)

$2.00

Pita Bread (1 ct.)

$2.00

Bacon (2 ct.)

$5.00

Side Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Tahini

$2.00

Tzatiki

$2.00

Chili Sauce

$2.00

Aioli

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Avocado

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location

4734 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

