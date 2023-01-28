Restaurant header imageView gallery

Misaki 2501 Dallas Street

2501 Dallas Street

Suite 184

Aurora, CO 80010

Popular Items

Toro

Appetizer

*Sashimi Appetizer

$17.95

Comes with 2pc Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail each

Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)

$5.95

Imitation crab meat, Cream cheese, Green onion, and Sesame oil

Karaage/Japanese Fried Chicken (10pcs)

$10.95

Served hot with our homemade Spicy Mayo

Gyoza (Veggies, 6 pcs)

$7.95

Pan-fried veggie potstickers

Gyoza (Chicken+Pork)

$7.95

Pan-fried Chicken and Pork potstickers

Shrimp Shumai (5 pcs)

$6.50

Shrimp dumplng with Masago on top

Fried Calamri (8 pcs)

$14.95

Crispy Calamari served with Spicy Mayo

Black Pepper Miso Cod

$14.95

Marinated in pepper and miso, served with pickled veggies

Shrimp and Bay ScallopDynamite

$16.95

Tempura asparagus, shrimp, and scallop, topped with spicy mayo

Baked Mussels (5 pcs)

$7.95

Tempura asparagus, shrimp, and scallop, topped with spicy mayo

Shishito Peppers

$7.95

Sweet peppers served with bonito flakes and furikake (mixture of seaweed, fish flakes, and sesame seeds)

*Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi

$19.00

6 pc of yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno slices and chef’s special sauce

House Salad

$5.00

Served with either tofu or ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Green seaweed, kelp, and cucumbers, Topped with our savory vinaigrette

*Tuna Tataki Appetizer

$17.95

Served with a small house salad

Edamame (Regular)

$5.00

Sweet Edamame sprinkled lightly with salt

Edamame (Spicy)

$5.00

Mixed with spicy Lemon Garlic Sriracha

Veggie Eggrolls (3 pcs)

$5.00

Served with a sweet chili sauce

Shrimp and Veggie Tempura Appetizer

$17.95

4 pcs of vegetables selected by the chef, along with 6 pcs tempura shrimp

Veggie Tempura Appetizer

$12.95

10 pcs of veggie tempura, served with tempura sauce

Kid’s Sesame Chicken

$13.95

(Batter Contains Egg) Served with a side of steamed rice

Rice

$2.00

Sushi Lunch Combos

*Sushi Combination (7 pcs and a roll)

$25.00

2 pcs Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Shrimp, White fish, Eel and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Poke Roll

*Sashimi Lunch (10 pieces)

$25.00

3 pcs Tuna, 3 pcs Salmon, 2 pcs Yellowtail, 2 pcs Mackerel

*Sushi Combination Dinner

$29.00

*Sashimi Dinner

$29.00

*Chirashi

$35.00

Nigiri Sushi (2 pieces per order)

Maguro (Tuna)*

$6.95

Shake (Salmon)*

$6.95

Hamachi (Yellowtail)*

$6.95

Maguro Tataki (Seared Tuna)*

$6.95

Japanese Tai (Red Snapper)*

$8.95

Ebi (Shrimp)

$6.50

Kunsei (Smoked Salmon)*

$7.00

Unagi (Freshwater Eel)

$7.50

Kaibashira (Scallop)*

$7.95

AmaEbi (Sweet Shrimp)*

$9.95

Bincho (Albacore Tuna)*

$6.95

Tako (Octopus)

$6.95

Masago (Smelt Egg)*

$6.95

Ikura (Salmon Roe)*

$8.95

Tamago (Egg Custard)

$5.95

Saba (Mackerel)*

$6.00

Inari (Fried Tofu Skin)

$5.50

Kani (Crab)

$9.95

Rolls

Tekka Maki (Tuna)* (6 pieces)

$6.50

Shake Maki (Salmon)* (6 pieces)

$6.50

Negihama (Yellowtail with greenonions)* (6 pieces)

$6.50

California (8 pieces)

$7.25

Surimi Crab, Mayo, Cucumber, and Avocado

Spicy Poke* (8 pieces)

$8.50

Tuna, Green onions,Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, and Poke sauce

Nova Lox Salmon Roll* (8 pieces)

$8.50

Smoke salmon, Cream cheese, Cucumber, Maui onions, and Masago

Tuna Avocado Roll* (8 pieces)

$8.50

Salmon Avocado Roll* (8 pieces)

$8.50

Spider Roll (6 pieces)

$12.95

Soft shell crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Mayo, Gobo,Ooba, Radish sprout, and mixed greens

Tempura Rolls

Shrimp Tempura Roll (6 pieces)

$10.95

Asparagus, Masago, Radish sprout, Ooba, Cucumber, Avocado, Mixed greens, and Japanese mayonnaise

Chicken Tempura Roll (6 pieces)

$9.95

Asparagus, Masago, Radish sprout, Ooba, Cucumber, Avocado, Mixed greens, and Japanese mayonnaise

Lobster Tempura Roll (6 pieces)

$13.95

Asparagus, Masago, Radish sprout, Ooba, Cucumber, Avocado, Mixed greens, and Japanese mayonnaise

White Fish Tempura Roll (6 pieces)

$9.95

Asparagus, Masago, Radish sprout, Ooba, Cucumber, Avocado, Mixed greens, and Japanese mayonnaise

Vegetarian Rolls

Cucumber Roll (6 pieces)

$5.95

Avocado Roll (6 pieces)

$6.25

Asparagus Roll (6 pieces)

$6.25

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll (6 pieces)

$7.50

Garden Roll (6 pieces)

$7.50

Avocado, Asparagus, Radish sprout, Cucumber, Mixed greens, and pickled Daikon

Veggie Tempura Roll (6 pieces)

$8.00

Asparagus, Japanese pumpkin, Carrot tempura, Shiso, and Radish sprout

Green Monster Roll (8 pieces)

$12.00

Green Monster Roll (8 pieces) Japanese Pumpkin Tempura, Tsukudani, Avocado, and sweet Tamari

Chef's Special Rolls

Orange Lion* (8 pieces)

$15.00

Smoked salmon, Yuzu peels, Radish sprout, Jalapeño, Cucumber, Cream cheese, Yuzu sauce, and Wasabi mustard

Misaki Roll* (8 pieces)

$15.00

Tuna poke, Avocado tempura, Mustardyuzu sauce, and magurotatakisashimi

Stanley Roll* (8 pieces)

$15.00

Bincho, Avocado tempura, Tuna tataki, Radishsprout, Green onions,and Mustardyuzu sauce

Dragon Ball (8 pieces)

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, Surimi crab mix, Unagi, Cucumber, Avocado, and strawberries

Salmon Tartare* (8 pieces)

$15.00

Salmon, Capers, White onions, Masago, top with seared salmon, Garlic butter, and fried onion

Tropical Coconut (10 pieces)

$16.00

Salmon tempura, Spicy aioli, Jalapeño, Avocado, Cucumber, and roasted coconut

Crunchy Hama Roll* (8 pieces)

$12.00

Masago, Green onions, Yellowtail, Jalapeño, tempura flakes, and cilantro

Rainbow Roll* (8 pieces)

$16.00

California Roll with 5 pcs raw fish wrapped around the roll

Caterpillar Roll (8 pieces)

$15.00

Eel and cucumber inside with avocado and eel sauce wrapped around the roll

Mango Delight Roll (8 pieces)

$15.00

Surimi crab mix, Tempura shrimp, Topped w/ mango and Go-Ju Jiang (Chili paste)

Firecracker Roll (6 pieces)

$12.00

Deep-fried white fish and Salmon, Avocado, Roasted jalapeno, Mixed spices, Egg custard, and Cream cheese, Mayo

Specials

Toro

$15.00

Negi Toro

$14.00

Kampachi

$8.50

BLUE FIN

$8.00

UNI

$16.00

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$3.95

Served with Negi, Tofu, and Seaweed inside

House Salad

$5.00

Served with either tofu or ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Green seaweed, kelp, and cucumbers, Topped with our savory vinaigrette

Rice

$2.00

Shishito Peppers

$7.95

Sweet peppers served with bonito flakes and furikake (mixture of seaweed, fish flakes, and sesame seeds)

Clam Miso Soup

$7.50

8 pcs of clams boiled with miso soup and green onions

Shrimp and Veggie Tempura Udon Soup

$15.95

2 pcs of shrimp tempura, and 4 pieces of veggie tempura, served in udon noodles and soup

Free Items

Free Miso Soup

Free House Salad

Free Edamame

Free Crab Ragoon

Free Gyoza

Free Kraage

BEER

SAPPORO

$5.50

KIRIN

$5.50

ASAHI

$5.50

IPA

$7.00

fat tire

$5.50

ECHIGO RED ALE

$5.50

Orion

$5.50

Big asahi

$7.50

WINE

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$7.50

J. Lohr Sauvignon Blanc

$7.50

Sokol Blosser Riesling

$8.00

Chateau St. Michel Rose

$8.00

Bogle "Phantom" Chardonnay

$12.00

Apothic Red Blend

$7.50

Chateau St. Michel Cabernet

$12.00

House Wines - Mirassou

$7.50

Apothic Red Blend

$7.50

Bottle

$28.00

Phantom Chardonnay

$12.00

REISLING

$8.00

House pinot noir

$7.50

HOT SAKE

HOT SAKE CARAFE BOTTLE

$6.50

PURPLE HAZE CARAFE BOTTLE

$7.50

GOLDEN SAKE CARAFE BOTTLE

$7.50

COLD SAKE

Hakashuka Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$16.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 300ml

$16.00

Sayuri Nigori 300ml

$17.00

Suijin Junmai Super Dry 300ml

$17.00

Hatsumago Junmai Kimoto 300ml

$23.00

Kiku-Masamune Dry 180ml

$12.00

Kunizakari Nigori 180ml

$13.00

SWEET SAKE

FUJI APPLE

$7.50

WHITE PEACH

$7.50

PINEAPPLE

$7.50

LYCHEE

$7.50

SPARKLING SAKE

YUZU SPARKLING

$16.00

PEACHSPARKLING

$16.00

SOFT DRINKS

Aquafina water

$1.75

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

$1.75

RAMUNE

$3.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Pellegrino

Large pellegrino

$5.50

Small pellegrino

$2.95
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Banner pic

