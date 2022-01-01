- Home
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
No reviews yet
7931 Bardstown Rd
Fern Creek, KY 40291
Popular Items
Appetizer
Baked Mussel With Scallop
Edamame
Fried Calamari
Fried Oyster
Fried Seafood
Fried Tofu
Ginger Salad
Pork Gyoza
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp Tempura and Veggies aptzr
Spicy Edamame
Spider Tempura
Spring Roll
Tofu Terini
Yakitori
Chicken Wings
Chicken Gyoza
Entrees
Chicken Donburi
Deep fried breaded chicken, egg, vegetable on a bowl of steam rice. Smothered with in-house donburi sauce.
Shrimp Donburi
Deep fried breaded shrimp, egg and vegetable on a bowl of steam rice. smothered with in-house donburi sauce.
Pork Donburi
Deep fried breaded pork cutlet, egg, vegetable on a bowl of steam rice. smothered with in-house donburi sauce.
Tonkatsu
Deep fried breaded pork cutlet, served with side of vegetable and steam rice.
Fish Katsu
Lightly battered deep fried fish fillet, served with side of vegetable and steam rice.
Tori Katsu
Deep fried breaded chicken fillet, served with side of vegetable and steam rice.
Tori Kuwayaki
Breaded chicken, sauteed in kuwayaki sauce (sweet and sour), served with side of vegetable and steam rice.
Ebi Kuwayaki
Breaded shrimp, sauteed in kuwayaki sauce (sweet and sour), served with side of vegetable and steam rice.
Mixed Tempura (Shrimp & Veggie) Entree
Deep fried shrimp and vegetable served with side of vegetable and steam rice.
Hibachi Style
Chef Special Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled NY strip, Chicken and Shrimp, smothered in teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Chicken and Shrimp Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled Chicken and Shrimp, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Filet Mignon and Chicken Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled Filet mignon and Chicken, served with a side of vegetable and fried rice.
Filet And Lobster Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled Filet mignon and lobster, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Filet And Scallop Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled Filet mignon and scallops, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Filet And Shrimp Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled Filet mignon and shrimp, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Filet Mignon Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled Filet mignon to your desired temperature, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Chicken Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled Chicken, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Calamari Stk Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled Calamare steak-cut, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Salmon Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled sushi-grade Salmon, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Scallops Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled fresh Scallops, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Shrimp Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled Shrimp, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Lobster Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled Lobster, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Misawa Imperial Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled Filet mignon, Shrimp, and lobster, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Ny Strip Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled NY strip to your desired temperature, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Ny Strip And Chicken Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled NY strip and Chicken, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Ny Strip And Lobster Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled NY strip and Lobster, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Ny Strip And Shrimp Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled NY strip and Shrimp, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Sea Supreme Hibachi
Teppanyaki-style grilled Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.
Vegetables Hibachi
Noodles
Tonkotsu Ramen
Shoyu-Tonkotsu Ramen
Miso-Tonkotsu Ramen
Tempura Udon
Udon w/Niku
Udon w/Seafood
Yakisoba plain
Yakisoba w/Chicken
Yakisoba w/Shrimp
Yakisoba w/Tempura
Yakisoba w/Vegetable
Yakiudon w/ Chicken
Yakiudon w/ Shrimp
Yakiudon w/ vegetable
Sushi Bar Appetizers
Ika salad
Ocean salad
Sliced Tuna, Octopus, Yellow tail, Mussel, Asparagus, Cilantro, Salsa, and spicy Ponzu sauce.
Seaweed salad
Spicy Crab salad
Beef Tataki
Seared sliced NY strip
Green Cado
Baked spicy crab, scallop and mussel, deep fried avocado, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Hamachi appetizer
Jalapeño bombers
Kani Su
Spicy Mussels
Spicy Tuna appetizer
Tako Su
Tuna Tataki
Quail egg shooter
Chirashi
Tekka Don
Unagi Don
Fried Roll
Assistive Device
Big 3
Cali Cream
Conspicuous Obliques
Faithful
Gait Crasher
Green Discipline
Hokage Roll
Hot & Spicy
Mobeelity
Ninja Roll
Perfect Combination
Punch Out
Real Deal
Satisfaction
Second Chance
Spice Girl
Sunday Morning
Yellow Card
Special Rolls
Bare Luxury
Cardinal Roll
Crazy Salmon
Derby Roll
F-16
Fast Twitch
Hachinohe
Hamachi Lover
Kiss Of Dragon
Lobster Roll
Miss Veedol
Pacific Heat
Pink Puffers
Placebo
Playboy
Rainbow Roll
Red Bull
Shooting Star
Soft Spider
Spicy Temptation
Spider Sense
Surf & Turf
Sweet Unexpected
Thai Roll
Thunder Jet
Tiger Roll
Triangle Offense
Volcano Roll
White Matter
Salmon Tartar
Vegetable Rolls
Sushi
Tuna Roll
Yellow Tail Roll
Salmon Roll
Yum Yum Roll
Crunch Roll
Crunch Munch
Eel Roll
Alaskan Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Sunburn
California Roll
Spicy California Roll
California Cream
Spicy Fish Roll
Spider Roll
Futo Maki Roll
Nigiri
Sashimi
Blue Fin Fatty Tuna
Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)
Freshwater Eel
Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Kani
Masago (Smelt Roe)
Octopus
Red Snapper
Saba
Salmon
Scallops
Surf Clam (Hokigai)
Sweet Shrimp
Tamago
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)
Tuna
Uzura
White Tuna
Yellow Tail
Sashimi Combination
Misawa Special
12 pieces sashimi, 12 pieces nigiri, Special Roll, choice of Tuna Roll OR California Roll
Sashimi Combination 20 Pieces
Sashimi Combination 12 Pieces
Sashimi Combination 6 Pieces
Sushi Deluxe
6 pieces sashimi, 5 pieces nigiri, Spicy California Roll
Sushi Combination
8 pieces nigiri, choice of Tuna Roll OR California Roll
Dessert
SIDE ORDERS
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Flavored Wine
Mixed Drinks/Cocktails
MIsawa Punch
Screwdriver
Margarita
Blue Lagoon
Tequila Sunrise
Long Island Ice Tea
Kamikaze
Cosmopolitan
Bahama Mama
Mimosa
Peach on the Beach
Dear Destin
Malibu Bay Breeze
Old Fashioned OF86
Old Fashioned Woodford Res
Old Fashioned Makers
Old Fashioned Bulleit
Tequila
add-to-drink
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek, KY 40291