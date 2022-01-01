Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

review star

No reviews yet

7931 Bardstown Rd

Fern Creek, KY 40291

Popular Items

Side Fried Rice
Crunch Roll
Filet Mignon Hibachi

Appetizer

Baked Mussel With Scallop

Baked Mussel With Scallop

$9.50
Edamame

Edamame

$5.50
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$6.50
Fried Oyster

Fried Oyster

$7.50
Fried Seafood

Fried Seafood

$8.50
Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$6.50
Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$2.50
Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$6.00
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00
Shrimp Tempura and Veggies aptzr

Shrimp Tempura and Veggies aptzr

$7.00
Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.00
Spider Tempura

Spider Tempura

$9.50
Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$6.00
Tofu Terini

Tofu Terini

$7.00
Yakitori

Yakitori

$6.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.50+

Chicken Gyoza

$8.00

Entrees

Chicken Donburi

Chicken Donburi

$17.00

Deep fried breaded chicken, egg, vegetable on a bowl of steam rice. Smothered with in-house donburi sauce.

Shrimp Donburi

Shrimp Donburi

$17.00

Deep fried breaded shrimp, egg and vegetable on a bowl of steam rice. smothered with in-house donburi sauce.

Pork Donburi

Pork Donburi

$17.00

Deep fried breaded pork cutlet, egg, vegetable on a bowl of steam rice. smothered with in-house donburi sauce.

Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu

$17.00

Deep fried breaded pork cutlet, served with side of vegetable and steam rice.

Fish Katsu

Fish Katsu

$17.00

Lightly battered deep fried fish fillet, served with side of vegetable and steam rice.

Tori Katsu

Tori Katsu

$17.00

Deep fried breaded chicken fillet, served with side of vegetable and steam rice.

Tori Kuwayaki

Tori Kuwayaki

$17.00

Breaded chicken, sauteed in kuwayaki sauce (sweet and sour), served with side of vegetable and steam rice.

Ebi Kuwayaki

Ebi Kuwayaki

$17.00

Breaded shrimp, sauteed in kuwayaki sauce (sweet and sour), served with side of vegetable and steam rice.

Mixed Tempura (Shrimp & Veggie) Entree

Mixed Tempura (Shrimp & Veggie) Entree

$17.00

Deep fried shrimp and vegetable served with side of vegetable and steam rice.

Hibachi Style

Chef Special Hibachi

Chef Special Hibachi

$30.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled NY strip, Chicken and Shrimp, smothered in teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Chicken and Shrimp Hibachi

Chicken and Shrimp Hibachi

$23.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled Chicken and Shrimp, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Filet Mignon and Chicken Hibachi

Filet Mignon and Chicken Hibachi

$27.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled Filet mignon and Chicken, served with a side of vegetable and fried rice.

Filet And Lobster Hibachi

Filet And Lobster Hibachi

$38.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled Filet mignon and lobster, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Filet And Scallop Hibachi

$30.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled Filet mignon and scallops, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Filet And Shrimp Hibachi

Filet And Shrimp Hibachi

$29.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled Filet mignon and shrimp, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Filet Mignon Hibachi

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$26.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled Filet mignon to your desired temperature, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Chicken Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi

$17.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled Chicken, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Calamari Stk Hibachi

$20.50

Teppanyaki-style grilled Calamare steak-cut, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Salmon Hibachi

Salmon Hibachi

$20.50

Teppanyaki-style grilled sushi-grade Salmon, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Scallops Hibachi

Scallops Hibachi

$22.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled fresh Scallops, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Shrimp Hibachi

Shrimp Hibachi

$22.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled Shrimp, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Lobster Hibachi

Lobster Hibachi

$33.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled Lobster, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Misawa Imperial Hibachi

Misawa Imperial Hibachi

$42.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled Filet mignon, Shrimp, and lobster, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Ny Strip Hibachi

Ny Strip Hibachi

$22.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled NY strip to your desired temperature, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Ny Strip And Chicken Hibachi

Ny Strip And Chicken Hibachi

$24.50

Teppanyaki-style grilled NY strip and Chicken, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Ny Strip And Lobster Hibachi

Ny Strip And Lobster Hibachi

$32.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled NY strip and Lobster, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Ny Strip And Shrimp Hibachi

Ny Strip And Shrimp Hibachi

$24.50

Teppanyaki-style grilled NY strip and Shrimp, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Sea Supreme Hibachi

Sea Supreme Hibachi

$42.00

Teppanyaki-style grilled Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster, smothered with in-house teriyaki sauce, served with a side of freshly sliced vegetable and fried rice.

Vegetables Hibachi

$14.00

Noodles

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00
Shoyu-Tonkotsu Ramen

Shoyu-Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00
Miso-Tonkotsu Ramen

Miso-Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

Tempura Udon

$15.00

Udon w/Niku

$13.00

Udon w/Seafood

$13.00

Yakisoba plain

$8.00

Yakisoba w/Chicken

$12.10
Yakisoba w/Shrimp

Yakisoba w/Shrimp

$14.00

Yakisoba w/Tempura

$15.00

Yakisoba w/Vegetable

$10.00

Yakiudon w/ Chicken

$12.10

Yakiudon w/ Shrimp

$14.00

Yakiudon w/ vegetable

$10.00

Soup

Miso

Miso

$2.50
Beef Broth

Beef Broth

$2.50

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Ika salad

$5.50
Ocean salad

Ocean salad

$12.00

Sliced Tuna, Octopus, Yellow tail, Mussel, Asparagus, Cilantro, Salsa, and spicy Ponzu sauce.

Seaweed salad

Seaweed salad

$5.00
Spicy Crab salad

Spicy Crab salad

$5.50
Beef Tataki

Beef Tataki

$15.40

Seared sliced NY strip

Green Cado

Green Cado

$11.00

Baked spicy crab, scallop and mussel, deep fried avocado, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Hamachi appetizer

Hamachi appetizer

$13.50
Jalapeño bombers

Jalapeño bombers

$10.00
Kani Su

Kani Su

$7.15

Spicy Mussels

$9.00Out of stock

Spicy Tuna appetizer

$12.00
Tako Su

Tako Su

$7.15

Tuna Tataki

$14.00
Quail egg shooter

Quail egg shooter

$3.00
Chirashi

Chirashi

$22.00
Tekka Don

Tekka Don

$15.50

Unagi Don

$15.50

Fried Roll

Assistive Device

Assistive Device

$12.50
Big 3

Big 3

$9.50
Cali Cream

Cali Cream

$10.50
Conspicuous Obliques

Conspicuous Obliques

$11.50
Faithful

Faithful

$10.50
Gait Crasher

Gait Crasher

$13.00
Green Discipline

Green Discipline

$8.50
Hokage Roll

Hokage Roll

$13.00
Hot & Spicy

Hot & Spicy

$12.50
Mobeelity

Mobeelity

$12.50
Ninja Roll

Ninja Roll

$12.00
Perfect Combination

Perfect Combination

$10.50
Punch Out

Punch Out

$13.00
Real Deal

Real Deal

$11.50
Satisfaction

Satisfaction

$10.50
Second Chance

Second Chance

$11.50

Spice Girl

$10.50
Sunday Morning

Sunday Morning

$10.50
Yellow Card

Yellow Card

$10.50

Special Rolls

Bare Luxury

Bare Luxury

$13.00
Cardinal Roll

Cardinal Roll

$11.50
Crazy Salmon

Crazy Salmon

$13.00
Derby Roll

Derby Roll

$15.00
F-16

F-16

$14.50
Fast Twitch

Fast Twitch

$14.50
Hachinohe

Hachinohe

$13.50
Hamachi Lover

Hamachi Lover

$13.00
Kiss Of Dragon

Kiss Of Dragon

$13.50
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$14.00
Miss Veedol

Miss Veedol

$14.50
Pacific Heat

Pacific Heat

$13.50
Pink Puffers

Pink Puffers

$13.50
Placebo

Placebo

$13.50
Playboy

Playboy

$13.50

Rainbow Roll

$12.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$15.00
Shooting Star

Shooting Star

$14.50
Soft Spider

Soft Spider

$14.50
Spicy Temptation

Spicy Temptation

$15.00
Spider Sense

Spider Sense

$15.00
Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$18.00
Sweet Unexpected

Sweet Unexpected

$14.50
Thai Roll

Thai Roll

$12.00
Thunder Jet

Thunder Jet

$12.50
Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$14.50
Triangle Offense

Triangle Offense

$12.50
Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$15.00
White Matter

White Matter

$14.50

Salmon Tartar

$13.00

Vegetable Rolls

Avocado roll

$4.00

Cucumber roll

$4.00

Kampyo roll

$4.00

Oshinko roll

$4.00

Asparagus roll

$4.00

Sweet Potato roll

$4.00

Vegetable roll

$11.00

Vegetable sushi or Nigiri combo

$13.00

Hand Rolls

Cali Mango

$7.50

California

$7.50

Spicy Crab Cu

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Cu

$7.50

Unagi Cu

$7.50

Sushi

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$6.50
Yellow Tail Roll

Yellow Tail Roll

$6.00
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$6.00
Yum Yum Roll

Yum Yum Roll

$8.50
Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$8.50
Crunch Munch

Crunch Munch

$11.50

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Eel Roll

$8.00

Alaskan Roll

$8.00

Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50
Sunburn

Sunburn

$8.00

California Roll

$7.00

Spicy California Roll

$7.50

California Cream

$7.50

Spicy Fish Roll

$9.00

Spider Roll

$12.50

Futo Maki Roll

$10.50

Nigiri

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)

$5.00

Freshwater Eel

$5.00
Ikura (Salmon Roe)

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$5.00
Kani

Kani

$4.50

Masago (Smelt Roe)

$4.00
Octopus

Octopus

$5.00

Red Snapper

$4.00

Saba

$5.00
Salmon

Salmon

$5.00

Scallops

$5.00

Sweet Shrimp

$7.00
Tamago

Tamago

$3.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$4.00
Tuna

Tuna

$5.00

Uzura

$4.00
White Tuna

White Tuna

$5.00

Yellow Tail

$5.00

Sashimi

Blue Fin Fatty Tuna

$6.00Out of stock

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)

$6.50

Freshwater Eel

$6.50
Ikura (Salmon Roe)

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$5.00

Kani

$6.00

Masago (Smelt Roe)

$5.00

Octopus

$6.50

Red Snapper

$5.50

Saba

$6.50

Salmon

$6.50

Scallops

$6.50

Surf Clam (Hokigai)

$6.50

Sweet Shrimp

$9.00Out of stock

Tamago

$4.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$5.00

Tuna

$6.50

Uzura

$5.00

White Tuna

$6.50

Yellow Tail

$6.50

Poke Bowls

Rainbow Poke

Rainbow Poke

$18.50
Tuna Dynamite Poke

Tuna Dynamite Poke

$17.50

Salmon Poke

$17.50

Sashimi Combination

Misawa Special

Misawa Special

$57.00

12 pieces sashimi, 12 pieces nigiri, Special Roll, choice of Tuna Roll OR California Roll

Sashimi Combination 20 Pieces

$38.00
Sashimi Combination 12 Pieces

Sashimi Combination 12 Pieces

$23.00
Sashimi Combination 6 Pieces

Sashimi Combination 6 Pieces

$12.00
Sushi Deluxe

Sushi Deluxe

$28.00

6 pieces sashimi, 5 pieces nigiri, Spicy California Roll

Sushi Combination

Sushi Combination

$25.00

8 pieces nigiri, choice of Tuna Roll OR California Roll

Dessert

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.50Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$5.50
Cheese Cake Tempura

Cheese Cake Tempura

$6.50

Tempura Ice Cream

$4.50Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.50Out of stock

SIDE ORDERS

Side Chx

$7.43

Side Shrimp

$8.91

Side Salmon

$10.40

Side Steak

$10.40

Side Filet Mignon

$13.37

Side Vegetables

$6.00
Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Rice, egg, carrots, spring onion

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Kids Menu

Yakisoba plain

$8.00

Kids Ckn Hbachi

$9.00

Ckn Nuggets w Fries

$7.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Swt Tea

$2.50

Unswt Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Hot tea

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Flavored Wine

Villa Jol Peach

$8.00

Villa Jol Pineapple

$8.00

Villa Jol Strawberry

$8.00

La Vieille Rose

$6.50

Bodewell Rose

$10.00

Mixed Drinks/Cocktails

MIsawa Punch

$7.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Blue Lagoon

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.00

Kamikaze

$6.50

Cosmopolitan

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Peach on the Beach

$7.00

Dear Destin

$7.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$7.00

Old Fashioned OF86

$7.00

Old Fashioned Woodford Res

$8.00

Old Fashioned Makers

$8.00

Old Fashioned Bulleit

$8.00

Tequila

Patron

$7.00

Vodka

Smirnoff Vodka

$6.00

Greygoose

$7.00

add soda water

$0.50

add tonic water

$1.00

add soda

$0.50

add-to-drink

cola

$0.50

soda water

$0.50

tonic water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek, KY 40291

Directions

Gallery
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar image
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar image
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar image

