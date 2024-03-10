Restaurant info

Misfit Society Coffee Club is a place for misfits, outcasts, savants, artists, prodigies, freaks, underdogs, and pretty much everyone in-between. Our ultimate goal is to be a warm, welcoming house of refuge for all. We are proud to feature our own locally roasted Misfit Society Coffee with an inventive offering of purposefully crafted specialty lattes, coffee “standards”, housemade burritos, sandwiches, pastries and more seven days a week. Menu items are served up in a creatively cozy setting, equally suited for an early morning study session with classmates, a lunch meeting with colleagues, or a late afternoon hangout with friends old and new. Welcome to our LOCAL CAFFEINE PLUG.