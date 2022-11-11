- Home
Misfit Tacos 810 Stuart Road
6 Reviews
810 Stuart Road Northeast
Cleveland, TN 37312
Misfit Picnic Pack
Small Bites
Mac and Cheese Bites
Creamy Deep Fried mac and cheese bites.
Fried Pimiento Cheese Bite
Spicy Pimiento Cheese with Jalapeño ranch dippy.
Loaded Pork Push Huppy
Chili-cumin hush puppies, green chili queso, topped with smoked pulled pork. Served with our jalapeño ranch for dipping.
Misfit Dip
Charro black beans, green chili queso, with smoked pulled pork, green onion, cilantro. Served with our signature chili cumin tortilla chips.
"Love Shack" Tin Roof Loaded Fries
Misfit "Love Shack" loaded fries topped with our green chili queso, your choice of smoked pulled pork or Gringo ground beef, fresh pico, and green onion garnish.
Tacos
The Gobbler
Thanksgiving in a bite! Oven roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, topped with crispy fried onions.
Run Forrest Run!
Cajun inspired fried shrimp, creamy cheddar cheese grits, Creole remoulade sauce, crispy sweet veg, roasted red peppers, and crispy bacon.
Banh Jour Vietnam
A nod toward the classic Vietnamese hand held. Smoked pulled pork, Gochujang, fresh cucumber, carrots, cilantro, and pickled onions.
Southern State of Mind - BBQ Pork*
Savory Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Rich BBQ Sauce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, topped with Traditional Creamy Slaw
The Kim Jong MMMMM - Gojuchang Pork*
Smoked Pulled Pork on a flour tortilla topped with traditional creamy slaw and Korean Gojuchang Ranch. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**
Jamaican Me Hungry*
Buttermilk breaded fried chicken, tossed in brown sugar-sweet chili Jamaican Jerk Sauce, topped with JFC Slaw
Holler and Swaller - Nashville Hot Chicken*
Buttermilk breaded, and fried chicken. Tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce and topped with White BBQ Slaw and pickles on a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**
Istanbul was Constantinople - Shawarma Chicken*
Shawarma Seasoned Grilled Chicken, diced Cucumber and tomato, Crispy Veg, with Pickled Onion. Topped with Cucumber Dill Sauce and Feta Cheese on a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**
It's Not KFC*
Buttermilk marinated, breaded, and fried chicken, topped with JFC Sauce, and a tangy citrus slaw on a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**
China in the Summertime - Sichuan Chicken*
Buttermilk marinated, breaded, and fried chicken. Coated in Sichuan Hot Pot Sauce, topped with green onion, radish, cilantro, JFC Sauce, and pickled onions on a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**
The Nameless Buffalo Chicken*
Crispy fried chicken tossed in classic Buffalo wing sauce, jalapeño ranch, crumbled feta cheese, and sweet crispy veg mix.
The El Gringo*
The Misfit version of your "traditional ground beef taco". Make no mistake, this is not normal!! This taco is loaded with perfectly seasoned ground beef, jalapeño ranch, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and house made pico. You won't find these tacos anywhere else.
The Fresh Prince*
Our Misfit take on a classic Philly cheesesteak. Shaved beef sirloin, grilled peppers and onions, with our signature green chili queso. With au jus for dipping.
Badda Bang Badda Boom!*
Buttermilk marinated, breaded, and fried shrimp topped with Bang Bang Sauce, crispy veg, and cilantro in a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**
Just Keep Swimming*
Chili Citrus Baked White Fish with a house made grilled Pineapple Salsa, Crispy Veg, and Cilantro on a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**
Yes, It's Vegetarian - Vegetarian*
Sliced grilled Portobello, fire roasted Poblano, Charro Black Bean, Jalapeño Ranch, Crispy Veg, and Crispy Fried Onions on a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**
Combo - 2 Tacos and a Side*
Your choice of any 2 tacos and 1 side choice ***DOES NOT INCLUDE DRINK.***
Combo - 3 Tacos and a Side*
Your choice of any 3 tacos and 1 side choice ***DOES NOT INCLUDE DRINK***
Combo - 4 Tacos and a Side*
Your choice of any 4 tacos and 1 side choice. ***DOES NOT INCLUDE DRINK***
Li'l Misfits Meal
Sides
Charro Black Beans 16 oz
Vegetarian Black Beans with Roasted Red Peppers and Green Chiles
Charro Black Beans 4 oz
Vegetarian Black Beans with Roasted Red Peppers and Green Chiles
Tortilla Chips
House Fried tortilla chips dusted with Misfit Tacos signature chili-cumin seasoning
Chips and Salsa
Fire Roasted Salsa - 16 oz.
serves 6 - 8 people
Fire Roasted Salsa - 32 oz.
serves 15 - 18 people
Fire Roasted Salsa Only- 6 oz.
serves 1 - 2 people
Pineapple Salsa Only- 4 oz.
serves 1 - 2 people
Queso - 16 oz.
serves 6 - 8 people
Queso - 32 oz.
serves 15 - 18 people
Queso and Chips*
Queso Only - 6oz
Choice of Slaw
Mac 'n Cheeze
Creamy cheddar mac
Dole Fruit Cup
Mixed fruit
Fire roasted corn salad
Fire roasted sweet corn, red pepper, feta, cilantro, with smoky chili cumin and our citrus vinaigrette dressing.
Tin Roof Fries
Sweet Tooth
Fountain Soda
Brewed Tea
Misfit Tacos Shirt
Misfit Tacos Hat
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Creative and delicious unique tacos meant to be experienced and shared - not just eaten and forgotten.
810 Stuart Road Northeast, Cleveland, TN 37312