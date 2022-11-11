Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Misfit Tacos 810 Stuart Road

6 Reviews

810 Stuart Road Northeast

Cleveland, TN 37312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo - 2 Tacos and a Side*
Combo - 3 Tacos and a Side*
Combo - 4 Tacos and a Side*

Misfit Picnic Pack

The perfect take away! Your choice of any 12 tacos, chips, salsa, and queso. Take out only.

Misfit Picnic Pack*

$42.99

The perfect take away! Your choice of any 12 tacos, chips, salsa, and queso. Take out only.

Small Bites

Mac and Cheese Bites

Mac and Cheese Bites

$4.99+

Creamy Deep Fried mac and cheese bites.

Fried Pimiento Cheese Bite

Fried Pimiento Cheese Bite

$6.50+

Spicy Pimiento Cheese with Jalapeño ranch dippy.

Loaded Pork Push Huppy

$7.99

Chili-cumin hush puppies, green chili queso, topped with smoked pulled pork. Served with our jalapeño ranch for dipping.

Misfit Dip

$7.99

Charro black beans, green chili queso, with smoked pulled pork, green onion, cilantro. Served with our signature chili cumin tortilla chips.

"Love Shack" Tin Roof Loaded Fries

$8.99

Misfit "Love Shack" loaded fries topped with our green chili queso, your choice of smoked pulled pork or Gringo ground beef, fresh pico, and green onion garnish.

Tacos

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$4.49

Thanksgiving in a bite! Oven roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, topped with crispy fried onions.

Run Forrest Run!

$5.29

Cajun inspired fried shrimp, creamy cheddar cheese grits, Creole remoulade sauce, crispy sweet veg, roasted red peppers, and crispy bacon.

Banh Jour Vietnam

$3.49

A nod toward the classic Vietnamese hand held. Smoked pulled pork, Gochujang, fresh cucumber, carrots, cilantro, and pickled onions.

Southern State of Mind - BBQ Pork*

Southern State of Mind - BBQ Pork*

$3.49

Savory Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Rich BBQ Sauce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, topped with Traditional Creamy Slaw

The Kim Jong MMMMM - Gojuchang Pork*

The Kim Jong MMMMM - Gojuchang Pork*

$2.99

Smoked Pulled Pork on a flour tortilla topped with traditional creamy slaw and Korean Gojuchang Ranch. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**

Jamaican Me Hungry*

Jamaican Me Hungry*

$3.79

Buttermilk breaded fried chicken, tossed in brown sugar-sweet chili Jamaican Jerk Sauce, topped with JFC Slaw

Holler and Swaller - Nashville Hot Chicken*

Holler and Swaller - Nashville Hot Chicken*

$3.89

Buttermilk breaded, and fried chicken. Tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce and topped with White BBQ Slaw and pickles on a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**

Istanbul was Constantinople - Shawarma Chicken*

Istanbul was Constantinople - Shawarma Chicken*

$3.79

Shawarma Seasoned Grilled Chicken, diced Cucumber and tomato, Crispy Veg, with Pickled Onion. Topped with Cucumber Dill Sauce and Feta Cheese on a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**

It's Not KFC*

It's Not KFC*

$3.79

Buttermilk marinated, breaded, and fried chicken, topped with JFC Sauce, and a tangy citrus slaw on a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**

China in the Summertime - Sichuan Chicken*

China in the Summertime - Sichuan Chicken*

$4.29

Buttermilk marinated, breaded, and fried chicken. Coated in Sichuan Hot Pot Sauce, topped with green onion, radish, cilantro, JFC Sauce, and pickled onions on a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**

The Nameless Buffalo Chicken*

$4.79

Crispy fried chicken tossed in classic Buffalo wing sauce, jalapeño ranch, crumbled feta cheese, and sweet crispy veg mix.

The El Gringo*

$3.99

The Misfit version of your "traditional ground beef taco". Make no mistake, this is not normal!! This taco is loaded with perfectly seasoned ground beef, jalapeño ranch, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and house made pico. You won't find these tacos anywhere else.

The Fresh Prince*

$3.79

Our Misfit take on a classic Philly cheesesteak. Shaved beef sirloin, grilled peppers and onions, with our signature green chili queso. With au jus for dipping.

Badda Bang Badda Boom!*

Badda Bang Badda Boom!*

$4.29

Buttermilk marinated, breaded, and fried shrimp topped with Bang Bang Sauce, crispy veg, and cilantro in a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**

Just Keep Swimming*

Just Keep Swimming*

$3.49

Chili Citrus Baked White Fish with a house made grilled Pineapple Salsa, Crispy Veg, and Cilantro on a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**

Yes, It's Vegetarian - Vegetarian*

Yes, It's Vegetarian - Vegetarian*

$4.29

Sliced grilled Portobello, fire roasted Poblano, Charro Black Bean, Jalapeño Ranch, Crispy Veg, and Crispy Fried Onions on a flour tortilla. **GF corn tortilla available upon request**

Combo - 2 Tacos and a Side*

$8.99

Your choice of any 2 tacos and 1 side choice ***DOES NOT INCLUDE DRINK.***

Combo - 3 Tacos and a Side*

$11.99

Your choice of any 3 tacos and 1 side choice ***DOES NOT INCLUDE DRINK***

Combo - 4 Tacos and a Side*

$13.99

Your choice of any 4 tacos and 1 side choice. ***DOES NOT INCLUDE DRINK***

Li'l Misfits Meal

For kids 12 and under. Includes 1 Li'l Misfit Roly Poly filled with your choice of beef, grilled or fried chicken, or pork with cheddar cheese, your choice of 2 sides, and a small fountain beverage.

A la carte Roly Poly

$2.75

2 Chicken Roly-Polies

$5.79

2 Pork Roly-Polies

$5.79

2 Cheezer Roly-Polies

$4.99

2 Ground Beef and Cheddar Tacos

$5.99

Sides

Charro Black Beans 16 oz

Charro Black Beans 16 oz

$8.75

Vegetarian Black Beans with Roasted Red Peppers and Green Chiles

Charro Black Beans 4 oz

$2.29

Vegetarian Black Beans with Roasted Red Peppers and Green Chiles

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$0.99

House Fried tortilla chips dusted with Misfit Tacos signature chili-cumin seasoning

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Fire Roasted Salsa - 16 oz.

$6.49

serves 6 - 8 people

Fire Roasted Salsa - 32 oz.

$11.99

serves 15 - 18 people

Fire Roasted Salsa Only- 6 oz.

$2.49

serves 1 - 2 people

Pineapple Salsa Only- 4 oz.

$2.49

serves 1 - 2 people

Queso - 16 oz.

$8.99

serves 6 - 8 people

Queso - 32 oz.

$16.99

serves 15 - 18 people

Queso and Chips*

$3.49

Queso Only - 6oz

$3.00

Choice of Slaw

$1.99

Mac 'n Cheeze

$3.49

Creamy cheddar mac

Dole Fruit Cup

$1.29

Mixed fruit

Fire roasted corn salad

$2.70

Fire roasted sweet corn, red pepper, feta, cilantro, with smoky chili cumin and our citrus vinaigrette dressing.

Tin Roof Fries

$3.99

Sweet Tooth

Apple Nachos

$5.99

Rice Krispy Treats*

$3.29

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.49

Brewed Tea

Brewed Tea

$2.49

Misfit Tacos Shirt

Black Logo Short Sleeve

$20.00

Black Logo Long sleeve

$20.00

You had me at Tacos light blue short sleeve

$20.00

I Pity the Fool short sleeve

$20.00

Blessed are the Misfits short sleeve

$20.00

Black Logo Sweatshirt

$25.00

Misfit Tacos Hat

Hat Logo Black solid

$20.00

Hat Logo Trucker hat

$20.00

Misfit Stickers

Misfit Sasquatch

$2.49

Misfit Tacos Logo

$2.49Out of stock

Blessed are the Misfits Sticker

$2.49

China in the Summertime Sticker

$2.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creative and delicious unique tacos meant to be experienced and shared - not just eaten and forgotten.

Website

Location

810 Stuart Road Northeast, Cleveland, TN 37312

Directions

Gallery
Misfit Tacos image
Misfit Tacos image

Map
