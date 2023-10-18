Mishik 259A hudson st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Japanese Restaurant
Location
259A hudson st, New York, NY 10013
Gallery
Photos coming soon!