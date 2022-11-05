Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

MishMash

866 Reviews

$$

1805 Newton Ave

San Diego, CA 92113

EVERYDAY BURGER SPECIAL
Medianoche Cuban Sandwich
MishMash Burger

BY THE POUND

HALF POUND BRISKET ONLY

HALF POUND BRISKET ONLY

$13.00

Half pound of hickory smoked brisket a la carte.

FULL POUND BRISKET ONLY

FULL POUND BRISKET ONLY

$25.00

Full pound of hickory smoked brisket a la carte.

FULL RACK HICKORY SMOKED BABY BACK RIBS AND SLAW

$30.00

1lb Hickory Smoked St Louis Style Spare Ribs! Served with our poppy seed vinaigrette slaw or housecut fries.

PLATES

BRISKET PLATE HALF POUND

BRISKET PLATE HALF POUND

$25.00

1/2 lb hickory smoked beef brisket!! Smoked overnight with wood smoker and plated up SATURDAYS ONLY! Served with 7" round bechamel mac & cheese bake, house vinaigrette slaw & 4oz of Sauce from the Black Lagoon!

BRISKET PLATE FULL POUND

BRISKET PLATE FULL POUND

$50.00

One pound hickory smoked beef brisket!! Smoked overnight with wood smoker and plated up SATURDAYS ONLY! Served with 9" round bechamel mac & cheese bake, large house vinaigrette slaw & 8oz of Sauce from the Black Lagoon!

AL PASTOR RIBS

$24.00

Al Pastor Ribs topped with pineapple glaze, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with grilled street corn and pineapple Pico slaw.

HALF RACK BABY BACK RIBS RIB AND SLAW

$19.00

HALF LB ST LOUIS STYLE RIB PLATE. Smoked overnight with wood smoker and plated up SATURDAYS ONLY!

TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE 7" serves 1-2

$14.50

Bechamel Mac bake with gruyere, goat cheese & sharp cheddar. Topped with panko & baked to order. Garnished with MishMash Truffle Oil & parsley.

SAUCE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON 4OZ

$2.00

Dark & devilish. Sweet & spicy. *vegan 4oz portion

Sauce From the Black Lagoon!

$0.50

Dark & devilish. Sweet & spicy. *vegan 1.5oz portion

BRISKET EVERYTHING

No Name Burger

No Name Burger

$19.00

1/3lb all natural beef patty topped with shredded hickory smoked ribs, house made jalapeno American cheese and 2 slices of thick cut bacon on a brioche roll with garlic aioli. Served with side of house fries!

Brisket Sandwich & Fries

Brisket Sandwich & Fries

$18.00

Our brisket plate in a sandwich! Smoked brisket, bechamel mac & cheese and house slaw on a brioche roll with garlic aioli. Served with house cut fries!

BRISKET MAC & CHEESE 7" serves 1-2

$15.50

Chunks of smoked brisket in our bechamel Mac bake with gruyere, goat cheese & sharp cheddar. Topped with panko & baked to order. Garnished with MishMash Truffle Oil & parsley.

TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE 7" serves 1-2

$14.50

Bechamel Mac bake with gruyere, goat cheese & sharp cheddar. Topped with panko & baked to order. Garnished with MishMash Truffle Oil & parsley.

NEW ITEMS!

Philly Cheesesteak & Fries

$18.00

Thin sliced sirloin grilled with sliced onions, green & red bell pepper and MishMash housemade jalapeño American cheese. Served on Bread & Cie grilled pretzel roll with garlic aioli. Served with house cut fries.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla quesodilla with spicy marinated shrimp, mozzarella, diced onion and diced green & red bell peppers. Served with side of Pico de Gallo.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Bisque

$17.50

Smoked gouda, goat cheese and brie on Bread & Cie Challah bread grilled with garlic aioli. Served with housemade roasted tomato basil bisque.

3 Rolled Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

A la Carte Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheese Louise

Cheese Louise

$10.50

A California classic burger. Topped with house made American cheese, pickles, raw onion, spring mix & tomato on brioche bun with house 1000. Try with jalapeno or habanero American cheese!

Parmesan Mushroom Vegitarian Burger

Parmesan Mushroom Vegitarian Burger

$12.00

Patty is made with parmesan, sautéed white mushrooms & rolled oats.. Topped off with mozzarella & crunchy onions. Served on brioche bun smothered in garlic aioli.

Goober Burger

Goober Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb all natural beef patty topped with PB&J and thick cut bacon. Served on gourmet bun.

MishMash Burger

MishMash Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb all natural beef patty with mozzarella & crunchy onions. Served on a gourmet bun smothered in garlic aioli (try it stuffed with goat cheese $1).

Clinton Burger

Clinton Burger

$17.00

1/2lb all natural beef patty stuffed with goat cheese, topped with over easy egg, bacon, mozzarella & crunchy onions. Served on brioche bun with garlic aioli.

BLT

BLT

$8.50

Thick cut bacon, spring mix and seasonal tomato served on Sadie Rose Pretzel roll with garlic aioli.

Pollo a la Plancha

Pollo a la Plancha

$12.00

Chicken marinated with harissa paste, lemon & garlic. Covered with mozzarella, topped with spring mix & tomato. Served on brioche bun with cilantro pesto. *Contains nuts

Hawaiian Pollo

Hawaiian Pollo

$13.00

Chicken marinated in house harissa paste with Swiss, carmelized onions, grilled fresh pineapple. Drizzled with MishMash Sauce from the Black Lagoon. Served on Sadie Rose Amish Bun with garlic aioli.

Pulled Pork Our Way

Pulled Pork Our Way

$14.00

Slow braised pulled pork in our house made Sauce from the Black Lagoon. Served on a pretzel roll with garlic aioli, mozzarella & slaw of red & green cabbage tossed with poppyseed vinaigrette.

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$10.50

Marinated pork served on french roll with hoisen aioli. Topped with pickled onions, daikon radish, carrots, cilantro, chilis, & cucumber.

Combos

Medianoche Cuban Sandwich

Medianoche Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Slow braised pork shoulder marinated in mojo, sliced ham, pickles, swiss cheese & mustard on house baked sweet Cuban bread. Served with tostones!!

Maitake VEGAN Sandwich & Truffle Fries

Maitake VEGAN Sandwich & Truffle Fries

$14.00

Our Maitake Mushroom Sandwich is vegan deliciousness. Maitake marinated in harissa paste, garlic & lemon and flame grilled. Served on Sadie Rose french country loaf with vegan chipotle aioli topped with grilled onions, spring mix & tomato. SERVED WITH TRUFFLE FRIES!

Brisket Sandwich & Fries

Brisket Sandwich & Fries

$18.00

Our brisket plate in a sandwich! Smoked brisket, bechamel mac & cheese and house slaw on a brioche roll with garlic aioli. Served with house cut fries!

**NEW ITEM** MishMash Wings

**NEW ITEM** MishMash Wings

$12.00

Bone in wings with side of house made wing sauce & ranch. Served with choice of carrots & celery or house fries.

EVERYDAY BURGER SPECIAL

EVERYDAY BURGER SPECIAL

$13.00

EVERYDAY BURGER SPECIAL 1/3lb MishMash burger served with house fries & lemonade for $10.99 *No Substitutions

No Name Burger

No Name Burger

$19.00

1/3lb all natural beef patty topped with shredded hickory smoked ribs, house made jalapeno American cheese and 2 slices of thick cut bacon on a brioche roll with garlic aioli. Served with side of house fries!

Burger Sp

$16.00

Loaded Full Fries

Shareable size fries!

Full Size House Fries

$8.00

Roughly 1lb house cut fries with salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces!

Full Size Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Roughly 1lb house cut fries with parmesan, salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces!

Full Size Truffle Fries

$8.00

Roughly 1lb house cut fries with truffle oil, salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces!

Full Size Combo Fries

$8.50

Roughly 1lb house cut fries with both parmesan, truffle, salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces!

Hangover Fries

Hangover Fries

$12.00

Parmesan fries topped with two over easy eggs, bacon & a side of garlic aioli.

Huevos Rancheros Fries

$13.00

House cut fries topped with Soy chorizo beans, two over easy eggs, house made ranchero sauce, shredded parmesan cheese, avocado, crema & pico.

BRISKET CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$16.00

Smokey brisket chili over a pound of fries! Garnished with shredded cheese, crema, red onions & parsley.

Pulled Pork Fries

$16.00

Slow braised pulled pork in our house made Sauce from the Black Lagoon. Served on a pound of fries with mozzarella, & house slaw - red & green cabbage in poppyseed vinaigrette.

Salads & Soups

Grilled Yellow Fin over springmix & romaine topped with oven roasted roma tomatoes, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes, almond slivers & a housemade vinaigrette.
Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Garnished with house wonton chips, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, parmesan & crema. *spicy

Vegan Miatake Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Caesar style vinaigrette, Romaine hearts & parmesan. Served with garlic toast. Add chicken $3

MishMash Spring Salad

$11.50

Spring mix & dried cranberries with almond slivers, goat cheese & poppyseed vinaigrette. Served with house baked garlic toast. *Contains nuts

Santa Fe Salad

$14.50

Chopped romaine, spring mix & cabbage with avocado, mozzarella, parmesan & cilantro. Topped with 1/2 lb of sliced chicken marinated in harissa paste. Served with house made wonton chips & side of chipotle ranch *Contains nuts

Grilled Yellow Fin Salad

Grilled Yellow Fin Salad

$21.00

Grilled Yellow Fin over springmix & romaine topped with oven roasted roma tomatoes, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes, almond slivers & a housemade vinaigrette.

Side Piece

Side Plain Fries

$5.00

Roughly 1/2 lb of house made fries with salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces.

Side Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Roughly 1/2 lb of house made fries with parmesan, salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces.

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Roughly 1/2 lb of house made fries with truffle oil, salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces.

Side of Combo Fries

$5.00

Roughly 1/2 lb of house made fries with salt & pepper. Tossed in BOTH parmesan cheese & truffle oil. Includes two craft dipping sauces.

Tostones

$5.00

Housemade fried plantain chips served with cilantro pesto.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

House Caesar style vinaigrette, Romaine hearts & parmesan cheese.

Side MishMash Spring Salad

$5.00

Spring mix & dried cranberries with almond slivers, goat cheese & poppyseed vinaigrette. *contains nuts

House Slaw

$5.00

Red & green cabbage tossed in poppyseed vinaigrette.

Side Tomatoe Basil Soup

$6.00

Goat Cheese

$1.00

You Dip I Dip

MishMash housemade salsas. You dip, I dip, we dip!

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Garlicking goodness.

Sauce From the Black Lagoon!

$0.50

Dark & devilish. Sweet & spicy. *vegan 1.5oz portion

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Thick & creamy ranch with fresh herbs.

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Chipot-bae!! Delicious thick & creamy. *contains nuts

House 1000

$0.50

Our take on 1000 island.

Cilantro Pesto

$0.50

Traditional pesto using cilantro rather than basil. *contains nuts

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Original Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade made to order with sparkling mineral water!

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade with pureed strawberry made to order with sparkling mineral water!

Lavender Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade and house made lavender bitters... made to order with sparkling mineral water!

Chamomile Mint Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade with chamomile Mint simple syrup made to order with sparkling mineral water!

Iced Tea

$3.00

Pour Over Coffee

$4.00

Glass Soda

$3.50
Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Snapple

$3.75

Voss Water

$4.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$6.50

Black Brazil Carmo do Minas

Hot Coffee

$5.00

Beer

DRAFT BEER

$6.50

Canned Beer

$6.00

Draft Short Pour

$5.00

Draft Taster

$3.00

JULIAN CIDER 22OZ BOTTLE

$12.00

Bootchcraft

$8.00

Pitcher Of Beer

$21.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

Societe Light Beer Can

$3.50

Cocktails

Grapefruit Paloma

Grapefruit Paloma

$7.50

Sabe tequila paloma garnished with a salt rim, grapefruit & rosemary.

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Sabe vodka ginger & lime mule. Garnished with mint & lime.

Margarita

Margarita

$7.50

Sabe tequila with lime & agave. Garnished with salt or tajim rim & lime.

Spiked Lemonade

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$9.00

House made spicy bloody mary with Svetlana. Garnished with olives, celery & thick cut bacon.

Brisket Bloody Mary

Brisket Bloody Mary

$14.00

Our house bloody mary topped with a brisket slider! Brisket glazed in Sauce from the Black lagoon served on house baked Medianoche roll with garlic aioli . Topped with tomatoe & springmix. Balanced on a stage of celery & olives.

Michelada

$8.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

Sweets

Cheesecake

$6.00

Brownie

$6.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Merchandise

MUG CLUB MEMBERSHIP

MUG CLUB MEMBERSHIP

$150.00

Sign up for our MishMash Mug Club! Get your CUSTOM 25oz mug stored at the bar! 20oz pours for the same price as 16oz pours! 25oz pours for $1 more! Message us with your custom text choices up to 2 lines 9 characters each

MUG CLUB RENEWAL

MUG CLUB RENEWAL

$100.00

Renew your membership through Oct 1st! 2020 2021 added to your membership years! Another year of 20oz pours for the same price as 16oz pours! Another year of 25oz pours for $1 more!

Button Up Shirt

$35.00

Button Up

Shirt

Shirt

$18.00

Classic MishMash Pinup by artist Ivan Vallena. Black crew shirt with white image on back and pocket print.

Snapback Hat

Snapback Hat

$22.00

Mini Mug

$14.00
MISHMASH HAT PIN

MISHMASH HAT PIN

$5.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$9.95

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

Flex Fit Hat

$25.00

Sticker

$0.50

Lady Sticker

$2.00

Hoodie

$37.00

House Made Everything

"Station 7" Hot Sauce 5oz

"Station 7" Hot Sauce 5oz

$4.95
Garlic Aioli 16oz Mason Jar

Garlic Aioli 16oz Mason Jar

$8.50Out of stock

The perfect sandwich spread or for grilling delicious garlic toast!

Organic Handmade Bar Soaps

$8.00
Poppyseed Vinaigrette

Poppyseed Vinaigrette

$8.00Out of stock
Sauce from the Black Lagoon 16oz Mason Jar

Sauce from the Black Lagoon 16oz Mason Jar

$8.50

Sweet & spicy. Delicious as a dip or on a cut of red meat!

Teriyaki Jerky 4.5oz

Teriyaki Jerky 4.5oz

$9.50Out of stock

House made & smoked teriyaki jerky! Mild spice

Teriyaki Jerky 6oz

Teriyaki Jerky 6oz

$15.00Out of stock

House made & smoked teriyaki jerky! Mild spice

MishMash BEER Bottle Shop

MIX AND MATCH TAKE HOME 4 PACK

$16.99

JULIAN CIDER 22OZ BOTTLE

$12.00

MishMash WINE Bottle Shop

CORKAGE FEE

$6.00

Berton Vineyards Black Shiraz

$14.00Out of stock

Mark West Pinot Noir

$13.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough

$15.00

William Hill Estate Chardonnay

$15.00

Yulupa Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.50

Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$14.50

Rabble Rose Wine

$16.50

Garnet Pinot Noir

$18.00

Elouan Pinot Noir 1.5L

$45.00

JHLOR MERLOT375ml

$16.50Out of stock

Fallbrook Chardonnay

$18.00

Obvious N°3

$22.00Out of stock

Obvious N°4

$22.00

Apres Sol

$22.00

Estancia

$19.00

Parducci Pinot Noir

$15.95

J. Lohr Pinot Noir 750ml

$25.50

Fallbrooke Winery

$18.00

Grocery

APRICOTS CALIFORNIA RUBY RED

$8.95Out of stock

Artichokes basil & thyme steamed 1.58 oz

$1.99Out of stock

BUTTER TOFFEE ALMOND

$4.70Out of stock

CASHEWS HONEY ROASTED

$7.50Out of stock

CHOCOLATE BANANA CHIPS

$3.90Out of stock

FRUIT SLICES ASSORTED

$2.65Out of stock

HABANERO SPICE MIX

$3.45Out of stock

JEALOUS SWEETS Fizzy Friends

$2.75Out of stock

Lady & the Chef- White Truffle Honey

$13.00Out of stock

LICORICE RED BITES

$3.20Out of stock

Chamango Mango

$4.75Out of stock

Mezclajete Ring of Fire 18oz

$9.00

Nelly's Jellys

$7.95Out of stock

Oloves

$1.99Out of stock

PEANUT BUTTER PRETZEL

$4.70Out of stock

PIPER'S wild thyme & rosemary crisps

$2.00Out of stock

Pistachios

$1.50

REVOL SNACKS Matcha Latte Bites

$7.69Out of stock

REVOL SNACKS Snicker Doodle Bites

$7.69Out of stock

RXBAR

$2.25

SAN DIEGO HONEY COMPANY

$13.99

Short bread house

$6.50Out of stock

TORRES Iberian Ham Chips, 50g

$2.75Out of stock

Tresgroes Toffee Waffles

$5.95Out of stock

VAN STRIEN All Butter Palmier with Caramel

$6.60

VAN STRIEN Cheese Straws

$6.60Out of stock

VEGETABLE CHIPS

$5.50Out of stock
Wholesome Nature Nut Medley

Wholesome Nature Nut Medley

$1.50

Ketogenic Vegan

check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MishMash began as pop up restaurant serving SD breweries through the county. In 2015 we opened a laid back quick service restaurant with delicious fare and craft beer!

1805 Newton Ave, San Diego, CA 92113

