MishMash
866 Reviews
$$
1805 Newton Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
BY THE POUND
HALF POUND BRISKET ONLY
Half pound of hickory smoked brisket a la carte.
FULL POUND BRISKET ONLY
Full pound of hickory smoked brisket a la carte.
FULL RACK HICKORY SMOKED BABY BACK RIBS AND SLAW
1lb Hickory Smoked St Louis Style Spare Ribs! Served with our poppy seed vinaigrette slaw or housecut fries.
PLATES
BRISKET PLATE HALF POUND
1/2 lb hickory smoked beef brisket!! Smoked overnight with wood smoker and plated up SATURDAYS ONLY! Served with 7" round bechamel mac & cheese bake, house vinaigrette slaw & 4oz of Sauce from the Black Lagoon!
BRISKET PLATE FULL POUND
One pound hickory smoked beef brisket!! Smoked overnight with wood smoker and plated up SATURDAYS ONLY! Served with 9" round bechamel mac & cheese bake, large house vinaigrette slaw & 8oz of Sauce from the Black Lagoon!
AL PASTOR RIBS
Al Pastor Ribs topped with pineapple glaze, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with grilled street corn and pineapple Pico slaw.
HALF RACK BABY BACK RIBS RIB AND SLAW
HALF LB ST LOUIS STYLE RIB PLATE. Smoked overnight with wood smoker and plated up SATURDAYS ONLY!
TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE 7" serves 1-2
Bechamel Mac bake with gruyere, goat cheese & sharp cheddar. Topped with panko & baked to order. Garnished with MishMash Truffle Oil & parsley.
SAUCE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON 4OZ
Dark & devilish. Sweet & spicy. *vegan 4oz portion
Sauce From the Black Lagoon!
Dark & devilish. Sweet & spicy. *vegan 1.5oz portion
BRISKET EVERYTHING
No Name Burger
1/3lb all natural beef patty topped with shredded hickory smoked ribs, house made jalapeno American cheese and 2 slices of thick cut bacon on a brioche roll with garlic aioli. Served with side of house fries!
Brisket Sandwich & Fries
Our brisket plate in a sandwich! Smoked brisket, bechamel mac & cheese and house slaw on a brioche roll with garlic aioli. Served with house cut fries!
BRISKET MAC & CHEESE 7" serves 1-2
Chunks of smoked brisket in our bechamel Mac bake with gruyere, goat cheese & sharp cheddar. Topped with panko & baked to order. Garnished with MishMash Truffle Oil & parsley.
NEW ITEMS!
Philly Cheesesteak & Fries
Thin sliced sirloin grilled with sliced onions, green & red bell pepper and MishMash housemade jalapeño American cheese. Served on Bread & Cie grilled pretzel roll with garlic aioli. Served with house cut fries.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla quesodilla with spicy marinated shrimp, mozzarella, diced onion and diced green & red bell peppers. Served with side of Pico de Gallo.
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Bisque
Smoked gouda, goat cheese and brie on Bread & Cie Challah bread grilled with garlic aioli. Served with housemade roasted tomato basil bisque.
3 Rolled Tacos
A la Carte Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheese Louise
A California classic burger. Topped with house made American cheese, pickles, raw onion, spring mix & tomato on brioche bun with house 1000. Try with jalapeno or habanero American cheese!
Parmesan Mushroom Vegitarian Burger
Patty is made with parmesan, sautéed white mushrooms & rolled oats.. Topped off with mozzarella & crunchy onions. Served on brioche bun smothered in garlic aioli.
Goober Burger
1/2 lb all natural beef patty topped with PB&J and thick cut bacon. Served on gourmet bun.
MishMash Burger
1/2 lb all natural beef patty with mozzarella & crunchy onions. Served on a gourmet bun smothered in garlic aioli (try it stuffed with goat cheese $1).
Clinton Burger
1/2lb all natural beef patty stuffed with goat cheese, topped with over easy egg, bacon, mozzarella & crunchy onions. Served on brioche bun with garlic aioli.
BLT
Thick cut bacon, spring mix and seasonal tomato served on Sadie Rose Pretzel roll with garlic aioli.
Pollo a la Plancha
Chicken marinated with harissa paste, lemon & garlic. Covered with mozzarella, topped with spring mix & tomato. Served on brioche bun with cilantro pesto. *Contains nuts
Hawaiian Pollo
Chicken marinated in house harissa paste with Swiss, carmelized onions, grilled fresh pineapple. Drizzled with MishMash Sauce from the Black Lagoon. Served on Sadie Rose Amish Bun with garlic aioli.
Pulled Pork Our Way
Slow braised pulled pork in our house made Sauce from the Black Lagoon. Served on a pretzel roll with garlic aioli, mozzarella & slaw of red & green cabbage tossed with poppyseed vinaigrette.
Banh Mi
Marinated pork served on french roll with hoisen aioli. Topped with pickled onions, daikon radish, carrots, cilantro, chilis, & cucumber.
Combos
Medianoche Cuban Sandwich
Slow braised pork shoulder marinated in mojo, sliced ham, pickles, swiss cheese & mustard on house baked sweet Cuban bread. Served with tostones!!
Maitake VEGAN Sandwich & Truffle Fries
Our Maitake Mushroom Sandwich is vegan deliciousness. Maitake marinated in harissa paste, garlic & lemon and flame grilled. Served on Sadie Rose french country loaf with vegan chipotle aioli topped with grilled onions, spring mix & tomato. SERVED WITH TRUFFLE FRIES!
**NEW ITEM** MishMash Wings
Bone in wings with side of house made wing sauce & ranch. Served with choice of carrots & celery or house fries.
EVERYDAY BURGER SPECIAL
EVERYDAY BURGER SPECIAL 1/3lb MishMash burger served with house fries & lemonade for $10.99 *No Substitutions
Burger Sp
Loaded Full Fries
Full Size House Fries
Roughly 1lb house cut fries with salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces!
Full Size Parmesan Fries
Roughly 1lb house cut fries with parmesan, salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces!
Full Size Truffle Fries
Roughly 1lb house cut fries with truffle oil, salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces!
Full Size Combo Fries
Roughly 1lb house cut fries with both parmesan, truffle, salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces!
Hangover Fries
Parmesan fries topped with two over easy eggs, bacon & a side of garlic aioli.
Huevos Rancheros Fries
House cut fries topped with Soy chorizo beans, two over easy eggs, house made ranchero sauce, shredded parmesan cheese, avocado, crema & pico.
BRISKET CHILI CHEESE FRIES
Smokey brisket chili over a pound of fries! Garnished with shredded cheese, crema, red onions & parsley.
Pulled Pork Fries
Slow braised pulled pork in our house made Sauce from the Black Lagoon. Served on a pound of fries with mozzarella, & house slaw - red & green cabbage in poppyseed vinaigrette.
Salads & Soups
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Garnished with house wonton chips, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, parmesan & crema. *spicy
Vegan Miatake Tortilla Soup
Caesar Salad
Caesar style vinaigrette, Romaine hearts & parmesan. Served with garlic toast. Add chicken $3
MishMash Spring Salad
Spring mix & dried cranberries with almond slivers, goat cheese & poppyseed vinaigrette. Served with house baked garlic toast. *Contains nuts
Santa Fe Salad
Chopped romaine, spring mix & cabbage with avocado, mozzarella, parmesan & cilantro. Topped with 1/2 lb of sliced chicken marinated in harissa paste. Served with house made wonton chips & side of chipotle ranch *Contains nuts
Grilled Yellow Fin Salad
Grilled Yellow Fin over springmix & romaine topped with oven roasted roma tomatoes, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes, almond slivers & a housemade vinaigrette.
Side Piece
Side Plain Fries
Roughly 1/2 lb of house made fries with salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces.
Side Parmesan Fries
Roughly 1/2 lb of house made fries with parmesan, salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces.
Side Truffle Fries
Roughly 1/2 lb of house made fries with truffle oil, salt & pepper. Includes two craft dipping sauces.
Side of Combo Fries
Roughly 1/2 lb of house made fries with salt & pepper. Tossed in BOTH parmesan cheese & truffle oil. Includes two craft dipping sauces.
Tostones
Housemade fried plantain chips served with cilantro pesto.
Side Caesar Salad
House Caesar style vinaigrette, Romaine hearts & parmesan cheese.
Side MishMash Spring Salad
Spring mix & dried cranberries with almond slivers, goat cheese & poppyseed vinaigrette. *contains nuts
House Slaw
Red & green cabbage tossed in poppyseed vinaigrette.
Side Tomatoe Basil Soup
Goat Cheese
You Dip I Dip
Garlic Aioli
Garlicking goodness.
Buttermilk Ranch
Thick & creamy ranch with fresh herbs.
Chipotle Ranch
Chipot-bae!! Delicious thick & creamy. *contains nuts
House 1000
Our take on 1000 island.
Cilantro Pesto
Traditional pesto using cilantro rather than basil. *contains nuts
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Original Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade made to order with sparkling mineral water!
Strawberry Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade with pureed strawberry made to order with sparkling mineral water!
Lavender Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade and house made lavender bitters... made to order with sparkling mineral water!
Chamomile Mint Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade with chamomile Mint simple syrup made to order with sparkling mineral water!
Iced Tea
Pour Over Coffee
Glass Soda
Can Soda
Coconut Water
Snapple
Voss Water
Cold Brew Coffee
Black Brazil Carmo do Minas
Hot Coffee
Beer
Cocktails
Grapefruit Paloma
Sabe tequila paloma garnished with a salt rim, grapefruit & rosemary.
Moscow Mule
Sabe vodka ginger & lime mule. Garnished with mint & lime.
Margarita
Sabe tequila with lime & agave. Garnished with salt or tajim rim & lime.
Spiked Lemonade
Bloody Mary
House made spicy bloody mary with Svetlana. Garnished with olives, celery & thick cut bacon.
Brisket Bloody Mary
Our house bloody mary topped with a brisket slider! Brisket glazed in Sauce from the Black lagoon served on house baked Medianoche roll with garlic aioli . Topped with tomatoe & springmix. Balanced on a stage of celery & olives.
Michelada
Jello Shot
Merchandise
MUG CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Sign up for our MishMash Mug Club! Get your CUSTOM 25oz mug stored at the bar! 20oz pours for the same price as 16oz pours! 25oz pours for $1 more! Message us with your custom text choices up to 2 lines 9 characters each
MUG CLUB RENEWAL
Renew your membership through Oct 1st! 2020 2021 added to your membership years! Another year of 20oz pours for the same price as 16oz pours! Another year of 25oz pours for $1 more!
Button Up Shirt
Button Up
Shirt
Classic MishMash Pinup by artist Ivan Vallena. Black crew shirt with white image on back and pocket print.
Snapback Hat
Mini Mug
MISHMASH HAT PIN
Tote Bag
$25 Gift Card
Flex Fit Hat
Sticker
Lady Sticker
Hoodie
House Made Everything
"Station 7" Hot Sauce 5oz
Garlic Aioli 16oz Mason Jar
The perfect sandwich spread or for grilling delicious garlic toast!
Organic Handmade Bar Soaps
Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Sauce from the Black Lagoon 16oz Mason Jar
Sweet & spicy. Delicious as a dip or on a cut of red meat!
Teriyaki Jerky 4.5oz
House made & smoked teriyaki jerky! Mild spice
Teriyaki Jerky 6oz
House made & smoked teriyaki jerky! Mild spice
MishMash BEER Bottle Shop
MishMash WINE Bottle Shop
CORKAGE FEE
Berton Vineyards Black Shiraz
Mark West Pinot Noir
Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough
William Hill Estate Chardonnay
Yulupa Cabernet Sauvignon
Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio
Rabble Rose Wine
Garnet Pinot Noir
Elouan Pinot Noir 1.5L
JHLOR MERLOT375ml
Fallbrook Chardonnay
Obvious N°3
Obvious N°4
Apres Sol
Estancia
Parducci Pinot Noir
J. Lohr Pinot Noir 750ml
Fallbrooke Winery
Grocery
APRICOTS CALIFORNIA RUBY RED
Artichokes basil & thyme steamed 1.58 oz
BUTTER TOFFEE ALMOND
CASHEWS HONEY ROASTED
CHOCOLATE BANANA CHIPS
FRUIT SLICES ASSORTED
HABANERO SPICE MIX
JEALOUS SWEETS Fizzy Friends
Lady & the Chef- White Truffle Honey
LICORICE RED BITES
Chamango Mango
Mezclajete Ring of Fire 18oz
Nelly's Jellys
Oloves
PEANUT BUTTER PRETZEL
PIPER'S wild thyme & rosemary crisps
Pistachios
REVOL SNACKS Matcha Latte Bites
REVOL SNACKS Snicker Doodle Bites
RXBAR
SAN DIEGO HONEY COMPANY
Short bread house
TORRES Iberian Ham Chips, 50g
Tresgroes Toffee Waffles
VAN STRIEN All Butter Palmier with Caramel
VAN STRIEN Cheese Straws
VEGETABLE CHIPS
Wholesome Nature Nut Medley
Ketogenic Vegan
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MishMash began as pop up restaurant serving SD breweries through the county. In 2015 we opened a laid back quick service restaurant with delicious fare and craft beer!
1805 Newton Ave, San Diego, CA 92113