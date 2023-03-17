Miskatonic Brewing Company - Darien
No reviews yet
1000 N. Frontage Road, Unit C
Darien, IL 60561
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beer To-Go
Cans/Bottles
BA Chimaera Cub Bottle
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Salted Peanut Butter Cup Imperial Stout - 13% ‘Nuff Said.
BA Jabberbocky Bottle
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Doppelbock - 10.2% Awakening after 12 long months in Great Lakes bourbon barrels. A melding of winter spices & chewy dates greets you. As this brew warms up, notes of chocolate and brown sugar meet to warm you
Illuminutty 4-pack
Pecan Milk Stout Collab w/ Black Horizon- 6.3% A delicious milk stout with fresh pecan, roasted and crushed attentively by head brewer Cory. Look for notes of marshmallows, milk chocolate, caramel, and fresh roasted pecans in this beer. A chocolate turtle candy in your mouth.
Jabberbocky 4-pack
Doppelbock - 8.7% A full-bodied, candy-like doppelbock. Hues of dark amber/brown collide with a creamy off-white head. A sweet malty aroma with hints of chocolate and dark fruit. A complex array of toffee, caramel, and toasty bread makes way to subtle hints of chocolate, prune, and raisin.
Pigloo 4-pack
Barleywine Ale - Collaboration with Flipside Brewing - 10.5% Pigloo is every bit as warm, cozy, and crushable as it sounds, with a twist. Big rich multi-layered malty flavors with caramel, toffee, bready, dark fruit notes, and a kiss of chocolate on the back end. American and English hops were used with American hop upfront bitterness. Then we fermented with a blend of English yeast to give that classic fruity floral notes and German yeast to add that clean lager finish. Oh and throw in a step mash for the hell of it. Thus Pigloo is born.
Plum Long Tongue Liar 4-pack
Kettle Sour with Plum 4.4% A soft, tart, and prickly kettle sour fermented with plums. Look for a very light salty sweet body balanced out nicely with a light dry hop of comet to marry the grassy earthly flavors with the juicy fruit.
Pomona - Bottle
Wild Ale with Pear and Cinnamon - 5.9% A 2022 FOBAB entree, was aged with Brettanomyces in wine barrels for over 2 years. It was then fruited with 36 pounds of Pear puree and steeped on 2 pounds of fresh cinnamon sticks. Look for sweet pear, dried apricot, bitter lemon pith, horse blanket, hints of cinnamon, and lemongrass. A beautifully funkalicious beer.
River Fiend 4-pack
Hazy IPA - 6.6% Brewed with Sultana, Citra Cryo, and Vic Secret hops, this brew takes you to that tropical vacation you’re dreaming of during this Chicago winter. An intense juicy citrus forward Hazy IPA with a delightful resinous piney finish. Look for notes of pineapple, passionfruit, lime, grapefruit, and pine.
Vox Pilsner 6-pack
German Pilsner 4.9% A light, crisp, and super clean German Style Pilsner. Notes of cracker, subtle malt sweetness with a lingering floral noble hop character from start to finish.
West Coast Wizard 4-pack
Classic resinous hop tones meld with impressions of ripe melon and peach in this bright, easy drinking West coast IPA. Get back to your roots!
Crowler/Howler Refill
BA Chimaera Cub- Crowler
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Salted Peanut Butter Cup Imperial Stout - 13% ‘Nuff Said.
BA Jabberbocky- Crowler/Howler Refill
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Doppelbock - 10.2% Awakening after 12 long months in Great Lakes bourbon barrels. A melding of winter spices & chewy dates greets you. As this brew warms up, notes of chocolate and brown sugar meet to warm you
Duffle Coat- Crowler/Howler Refill
English Style Mild Ale - 4.3% Duffle Coat delivers a smooth, gentle caramel body finishing with earthy herbaceous notes from English hops. Deep red in color with medium carbonation, this English Mild is perfect for enjoying with your favorite comfort food by a warm fire
Dungeon Master: Gelatinous Cube- Crowler
Cinnamon Mocha Imperial Stout - 11.5% A fan favorite in our Dungeon Master series. This imperial stout boasts a beautiful blend of cold pressed Honduran and Mexican beans supplied by Deviation Coffee. Ecuador and Uganda cacao nibs were steeped to impart even more big chocolate, fudge, and brownie like characteristics. Topped off with a touch of vanilla and subtle notes of cassia bark on the finish. This beer really starts to shine as it warms up.
Illuminutty- Crowler
Pecan Milk Stout Collab w/ Black Horizon- 6.3% A delicious milk stout with fresh pecan, roasted and crushed attentively by head brewer Cory. Look for notes of marshmallows, milk chocolate, caramel, and fresh roasted pecans in this beer. A chocolate turtle candy in your mouth.
Ingenue- Crowler/Howler Refill
Belgian Style Farmhouse Ale - 6.3% One of our favorite seasonals. Its bright orange body has a smooth crisp mouthfeel with a lingering subtle tartness to it. Look for hints of honey, lemongrass, clove, white peppercorn, and ripe orange. A subtle dry hop of Mandarina Bavaria further enhances the great orange essence.
Jabberbocky- Crowler/Howler Refill
Doppelbock - 8.7% A full-bodied, candy-like doppelbock. Hues of dark amber/brown collide with a creamy off-white head. A sweet malty aroma with hints of chocolate and dark fruit. A complex array of toffee, caramel, and toasty bread makes way to subtle hints of chocolate, prune, and raisin.
Pigloo- Crowler
Barleywine Ale - Collaboration with Flipside Brewing - 10.5% Pigloo is every bit as warm, cozy, and crushable as it sounds, with a twist. Big rich multi-layered malty flavors with caramel, toffee, bready, dark fruit notes, and a kiss of chocolate on the back end. American and English hops were used with American hop upfront bitterness. Then we fermented with a blend of English yeast to give that classic fruity floral notes and German yeast to add that clean lager finish. Oh and throw in a step mash for the hell of it. Thus Pigloo is born.
Plum Long Tongue Liar- Crowler
Kettle Sour with Plum 4.4% A soft, tart, and prickly kettle sour fermented with plums. Look for a very light salty sweet body balanced out nicely with a light dry hop of comet to marry the grassy earthly flavors with the juicy fruit.
River Fiend- Crowler
Hazy IPA - 6.6% Brewed with Sultana, Citra Cryo, and Vic Secret hops, this brew takes you to that tropical vacation you’re dreaming of during this Chicago winter. An intense juicy citrus forward Hazy IPA with a delightful resinous piney finish. Look for notes of pineapple, passionfruit, lime, grapefruit, and pine.
Vox Pilsner- Crowler
German Pilsner 4.9% A light, crisp, and super clean German Style Pilsner. Notes of cracker, subtle malt sweetness with a lingering floral noble hop character from start to finish.
West Coast Wizard- Crowler
West Coast IPA 6.3% Classic resinous hop tones meld with impressions of ripe melon and peach in this bright, easy drinking West coast IPA. Get back to your roots!
Growler- Refill
Duffle Coat- Growler- Refill
English Style Mild Ale - 4.3% Duffle Coat delivers a smooth, gentle caramel body finishing with earthy herbaceous notes from English hops. Deep red in color with medium carbonation, this English Mild is perfect for enjoying with your favorite comfort food by a warm fire
Illuminutty- Growler- Refill
Pecan Milk Stout Collab w/ Black Horizon- 6.3% A delicious milk stout with fresh pecan, roasted and crushed attentively by head brewer Cory. Look for notes of marshmallows, milk chocolate, caramel, and fresh roasted pecans in this beer. A chocolate turtle candy in your mouth.
Ingenue- Growler Refill
Belgian Style Farmhouse Ale - 6.3% One of our favorite seasonals. Its bright orange body has a smooth crisp mouthfeel with a lingering subtle tartness to it. Look for hints of honey, lemongrass, clove, white peppercorn, and ripe orange. A subtle dry hop of Mandarina Bavaria further enhances the great orange essence.
Jabberbocky- Growler- Refill
Doppelbock - 8.7% A full-bodied, candy-like doppelbock. Hues of dark amber/brown collide with a creamy off-white head. A sweet malty aroma with hints of chocolate and dark fruit. A complex array of toffee, caramel, and toasty bread makes way to subtle hints of chocolate, prune, and raisin.
Plum Long Tongue Liar- Growler Refill
Kettle Sour with Plum 4.4% A soft, tart, and prickly kettle sour fermented with plums. Look for a very light salty sweet body balanced out nicely with a light dry hop of comet to marry the grassy earthly flavors with the juicy fruit.
River Fiend- Growler- Refill
Hazy IPA - 6.6% Brewed with Sultana, Citra Cryo, and Vic Secret hops, this brew takes you to that tropical vacation you’re dreaming of during this Chicago winter. An intense juicy citrus forward Hazy IPA with a delightful resinous piney finish. Look for notes of pineapple, passionfruit, lime, grapefruit, and pine.
Vox Pilsner- Growler- Refill
German Pilsner 4.9% A light, crisp, and super clean German Style Pilsner. Notes of cracker, subtle malt sweetness with a lingering floral noble hop character from start to finish.
West Coast Wizard- Growler- Refill
West Coast IPA 6.3% Classic resinous hop tones meld with impressions of ripe melon and peach in this bright, easy drinking West coast IPA. Get back to your roots!
Growler- New
Duffle Coat- Growler- New
English Style Mild Ale - 4.3% Duffle Coat delivers a smooth, gentle caramel body finishing with earthy herbaceous notes from English hops. Deep red in color with medium carbonation, this English Mild is perfect for enjoying with your favorite comfort food by a warm fire
Illuminutty- Growler- New
Pecan Milk Stout Collab w/ Black Horizon- 6.3% A delicious milk stout with fresh pecan, roasted and crushed attentively by head brewer Cory. Look for notes of marshmallows, milk chocolate, caramel, and fresh roasted pecans in this beer. A chocolate turtle candy in your mouth.
Ingenue- Growler New
Belgian Style Farmhouse Ale - 6.3% One of our favorite seasonals. Its bright orange body has a smooth crisp mouthfeel with a lingering subtle tartness to it. Look for hints of honey, lemongrass, clove, white peppercorn, and ripe orange. A subtle dry hop of Mandarina Bavaria further enhances the great orange essence.
Jabberbocky- Growler- New
Doppelbock - 8.7% A full-bodied, candy-like doppelbock. Hues of dark amber/brown collide with a creamy off-white head. A sweet malty aroma with hints of chocolate and dark fruit. A complex array of toffee, caramel, and toasty bread makes way to subtle hints of chocolate, prune, and raisin.
Plum Long Tongue Liar- Growler New
Kettle Sour with Plum 4.4% A soft, tart, and prickly kettle sour fermented with plums. Look for a very light salty sweet body balanced out nicely with a light dry hop of comet to marry the grassy earthly flavors with the juicy fruit.
River Fiend- Growler- New
Hazy IPA - 6.6% Brewed with Sultana, Citra Cryo, and Vic Secret hops, this brew takes you to that tropical vacation you’re dreaming of during this Chicago winter. An intense juicy citrus forward Hazy IPA with a delightful resinous piney finish. Look for notes of pineapple, passionfruit, lime, grapefruit, and pine.
Vox Pilsner- Growler- New
German Pilsner 4.9% A light, crisp, and super clean German Style Pilsner. Notes of cracker, subtle malt sweetness with a lingering floral noble hop character from start to finish.
West Coast Wizard- Growler- New
West Coast IPA 6.3% Classic resinous hop tones meld with impressions of ripe melon and peach in this bright, easy drinking West coast IPA. Get back to your roots!
Merch
Glassware
Clothing
#LovecraftBeer Sweatshirt
Anniversary Tee
Black Joggers
Cecilia Tee - Grey
Cecilia Tee - Red
Cecilia Tee- Green
Flannel - Blue
Flannel - Grey
Grey Joggers
Iron Man Tee
Men's Tank - Black or Blue
Runes Tee
Tentacle Sweatshirt
Pull-over hoodie with new Cecilia design and tentacle designs on the sleeves
Tentacle Tee
Short sleeve tee with new Cecilia Design
Women's Leggings
Women's Tank - Purple
Women's Tank - Teal
Women's Tee
Women's Tee - Green
Women's Tee - Pink
Accessories
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Taproom attached to our Production Facility for people to relax and enjoy a pint
1000 N. Frontage Road, Unit C, Darien, IL 60561