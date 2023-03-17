Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miskatonic Brewing Company - Darien

No reviews yet

1000 N. Frontage Road, Unit C

Darien, IL 60561

Beer To-Go

Cans/Bottles

BA Chimaera Cub Bottle

BA Chimaera Cub Bottle

$17.99

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Salted Peanut Butter Cup Imperial Stout - 13% ‘Nuff Said.

BA Jabberbocky Bottle

BA Jabberbocky Bottle

$15.99

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Doppelbock - 10.2% Awakening after 12 long months in Great Lakes bourbon barrels. A melding of winter spices & chewy dates greets you. As this brew warms up, notes of chocolate and brown sugar meet to warm you

Illuminutty 4-pack

Illuminutty 4-pack

$13.99

Pecan Milk Stout Collab w/ Black Horizon- 6.3% A delicious milk stout with fresh pecan, roasted and crushed attentively by head brewer Cory. Look for notes of marshmallows, milk chocolate, caramel, and fresh roasted pecans in this beer. A chocolate turtle candy in your mouth.

Jabberbocky 4-pack

Jabberbocky 4-pack

$13.99

Doppelbock - 8.7% A full-bodied, candy-like doppelbock. Hues of dark amber/brown collide with a creamy off-white head. A sweet malty aroma with hints of chocolate and dark fruit. A complex array of toffee, caramel, and toasty bread makes way to subtle hints of chocolate, prune, and raisin.

Pigloo 4-pack

Pigloo 4-pack

$15.99

Barleywine Ale - Collaboration with Flipside Brewing - 10.5% Pigloo is every bit as warm, cozy, and crushable as it sounds, with a twist. Big rich multi-layered malty flavors with caramel, toffee, bready, dark fruit notes, and a kiss of chocolate on the back end. American and English hops were used with American hop upfront bitterness. Then we fermented with a blend of English yeast to give that classic fruity floral notes and German yeast to add that clean lager finish. Oh and throw in a step mash for the hell of it. Thus Pigloo is born.

Plum Long Tongue Liar 4-pack

Plum Long Tongue Liar 4-pack

$15.99

Kettle Sour with Plum 4.4% A soft, tart, and prickly kettle sour fermented with plums. Look for a very light salty sweet body balanced out nicely with a light dry hop of comet to marry the grassy earthly flavors with the juicy fruit.

Pomona - Bottle

Pomona - Bottle

$17.99

Wild Ale with Pear and Cinnamon - 5.9% A 2022 FOBAB entree, was aged with Brettanomyces in wine barrels for over 2 years. It was then fruited with 36 pounds of Pear puree and steeped on 2 pounds of fresh cinnamon sticks. Look for sweet pear, dried apricot, bitter lemon pith, horse blanket, hints of cinnamon, and lemongrass. A beautifully funkalicious beer.

River Fiend 4-pack

River Fiend 4-pack

$15.99

Hazy IPA - 6.6% Brewed with Sultana, Citra Cryo, and Vic Secret hops, this brew takes you to that tropical vacation you’re dreaming of during this Chicago winter. An intense juicy citrus forward Hazy IPA with a delightful resinous piney finish. Look for notes of pineapple, passionfruit, lime, grapefruit, and pine.

Vox Pilsner 6-pack

Vox Pilsner 6-pack

$11.99

German Pilsner 4.9% A light, crisp, and super clean German Style Pilsner. Notes of cracker, subtle malt sweetness with a lingering floral noble hop character from start to finish.

West Coast Wizard 4-pack

West Coast Wizard 4-pack

$11.99

Classic resinous hop tones meld with impressions of ripe melon and peach in this bright, easy drinking West coast IPA. Get back to your roots!

Crowler/Howler Refill

BA Chimaera Cub- Crowler

BA Chimaera Cub- Crowler

$32.00

BA Jabberbocky- Crowler/Howler Refill

BA Jabberbocky- Crowler/Howler Refill

$30.00

Duffle Coat- Crowler/Howler Refill

Duffle Coat- Crowler/Howler Refill

$12.00

English Style Mild Ale - 4.3% Duffle Coat delivers a smooth, gentle caramel body finishing with earthy herbaceous notes from English hops. Deep red in color with medium carbonation, this English Mild is perfect for enjoying with your favorite comfort food by a warm fire

Dungeon Master: Gelatinous Cube- Crowler

Dungeon Master: Gelatinous Cube- Crowler

$28.00

Cinnamon Mocha Imperial Stout - 11.5% A fan favorite in our Dungeon Master series. This imperial stout boasts a beautiful blend of cold pressed Honduran and Mexican beans supplied by Deviation Coffee. Ecuador and Uganda cacao nibs were steeped to impart even more big chocolate, fudge, and brownie like characteristics. Topped off with a touch of vanilla and subtle notes of cassia bark on the finish. This beer really starts to shine as it warms up.

Illuminutty- Crowler

Illuminutty- Crowler

$13.00

Ingenue- Crowler/Howler Refill

Ingenue- Crowler/Howler Refill

$11.00

Belgian Style Farmhouse Ale - 6.3% One of our favorite seasonals. Its bright orange body has a smooth crisp mouthfeel with a lingering subtle tartness to it. Look for hints of honey, lemongrass, clove, white peppercorn, and ripe orange. A subtle dry hop of Mandarina Bavaria further enhances the great orange essence.

Jabberbocky- Crowler/Howler Refill

Jabberbocky- Crowler/Howler Refill

$13.00

Pigloo- Crowler

Pigloo- Crowler

$28.00

Barleywine Ale - Collaboration with Flipside Brewing - 10.5% Pigloo is every bit as warm, cozy, and crushable as it sounds, with a twist. Big rich multi-layered malty flavors with caramel, toffee, bready, dark fruit notes, and a kiss of chocolate on the back end. American and English hops were used with American hop upfront bitterness. Then we fermented with a blend of English yeast to give that classic fruity floral notes and German yeast to add that clean lager finish. Oh and throw in a step mash for the hell of it. Thus Pigloo is born.

Plum Long Tongue Liar- Crowler

Plum Long Tongue Liar- Crowler

$15.00

River Fiend- Crowler

River Fiend- Crowler

$15.00

Hazy IPA - 6.6% Brewed with Sultana, Citra Cryo, and Vic Secret hops, this brew takes you to that tropical vacation you’re dreaming of during this Chicago winter. An intense juicy citrus forward Hazy IPA with a delightful resinous piney finish. Look for notes of pineapple, passionfruit, lime, grapefruit, and pine.

Vox Pilsner- Crowler

Vox Pilsner- Crowler

$12.00

West Coast Wizard- Crowler

West Coast Wizard- Crowler

$12.00

Growler- Refill

Duffle Coat- Growler- Refill

Duffle Coat- Growler- Refill

$21.00

Illuminutty- Growler- Refill

Illuminutty- Growler- Refill

$22.00

Ingenue- Growler Refill

Ingenue- Growler Refill

$20.00

Jabberbocky- Growler- Refill

Jabberbocky- Growler- Refill

$22.00

Plum Long Tongue Liar- Growler Refill

Plum Long Tongue Liar- Growler Refill

$23.00

River Fiend- Growler- Refill

River Fiend- Growler- Refill

$23.00

Vox Pilsner- Growler- Refill

Vox Pilsner- Growler- Refill

$21.00

West Coast Wizard- Growler- Refill

West Coast Wizard- Growler- Refill

$21.00

Growler- New

Duffle Coat- Growler- New

Duffle Coat- Growler- New

$26.00

Illuminutty- Growler- New

Illuminutty- Growler- New

$27.00

Ingenue- Growler New

Ingenue- Growler New

$25.00

Jabberbocky- Growler- New

Jabberbocky- Growler- New

$27.00

Plum Long Tongue Liar- Growler New

Plum Long Tongue Liar- Growler New

$28.00

River Fiend- Growler- New

River Fiend- Growler- New

$28.00

Vox Pilsner- Growler- New

Vox Pilsner- Growler- New

$26.00

West Coast Wizard- Growler- New

West Coast Wizard- Growler- New

$26.00

Merch

Glassware

5 oz Taster Glass

5 oz Taster Glass

$4.00
10 oz Glass

10 oz Glass

$7.50
12 oz Glass

12 oz Glass

$6.00
16 oz Libby Glass

16 oz Libby Glass

$7.00
.3L Slow Pour Glass

.3L Slow Pour Glass

$8.99
20 oz Mug

20 oz Mug

$7.00
Teku Glass

Teku Glass

$11.99
Pub-Style Pint Glass

Pub-Style Pint Glass

$6.00
.5L Stein

.5L Stein

$10.00
1L Stein

1L Stein

$12.00
Edel 11.75 oz Glass

Edel 11.75 oz Glass

$9.99
Polka-Dot Tumbler Glass

Polka-Dot Tumbler Glass

$9.99
Growler Glass

Growler Glass

$5.00
Insulated Mug

Insulated Mug

$22.00
SiliPint

SiliPint

$17.00+

Clothing

#LovecraftBeer Sweatshirt

$45.00+
Anniversary Tee

Anniversary Tee

$30.00+
Black Joggers

Black Joggers

$30.00+

Cecilia Tee - Grey

$25.00+
Cecilia Tee - Red

Cecilia Tee - Red

$25.00+

Cecilia Tee- Green

$25.00+
Flannel - Blue

Flannel - Blue

$42.00+

Flannel - Grey

$42.00+
Grey Joggers

Grey Joggers

$33.00+

Iron Man Tee

$25.00
Men's Tank - Black or Blue

Men's Tank - Black or Blue

$25.00+

Runes Tee

$25.00
Tentacle Sweatshirt

Tentacle Sweatshirt

$55.00+

Pull-over hoodie with new Cecilia design and tentacle designs on the sleeves

Tentacle Tee

Tentacle Tee

$30.00+

Short sleeve tee with new Cecilia Design

Women's Leggings

Women's Leggings

$30.00+

Women's Tank - Purple

$25.00+
Women's Tank - Teal

Women's Tank - Teal

$25.00

Women's Tee

$25.00+

Women's Tee - Green

$25.00+
Women's Tee - Pink

Women's Tee - Pink

$25.00+

Accessories

Dog Bandana

Dog Bandana

$10.00
Square Bandana

Square Bandana

$15.00
West Coast Wizard Pin

West Coast Wizard Pin

$5.00
Logo Pin

Logo Pin

$6.00
Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Circle Tin Tacker

Circle Tin Tacker

$15.00
Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$50.00
Cthoozie

Cthoozie

$3.00+
Logo Blanket

Logo Blanket

$45.00

50x60 Charcoal Front with our Moon-Crest logo. White back

Hats

Cable-Knit Beanie

Cable-Knit Beanie

$32.00
Yellow-Striped Beanie

Yellow-Striped Beanie

$32.00
Red Trucker Hat

Red Trucker Hat

$25.00
Vent Hat

Vent Hat

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Taproom attached to our Production Facility for people to relax and enjoy a pint

