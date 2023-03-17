Miskatonic Brewing Company - Darien

Pigloo 4-pack

$15.99

Barleywine Ale - Collaboration with Flipside Brewing - 10.5% Pigloo is every bit as warm, cozy, and crushable as it sounds, with a twist. Big rich multi-layered malty flavors with caramel, toffee, bready, dark fruit notes, and a kiss of chocolate on the back end. American and English hops were used with American hop upfront bitterness. Then we fermented with a blend of English yeast to give that classic fruity floral notes and German yeast to add that clean lager finish. Oh and throw in a step mash for the hell of it. Thus Pigloo is born.