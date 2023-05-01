Miski Peruvian Charbroiled Chicken Gambrills
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family-owned business with the mission to bring to our customers the best of Peruvian cuisine.
Location
1060 Maryland 3, Gambrills, MD 21054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats - Crofton
No Reviews
1131A MD RT 3 North Lane Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurant
Coal Fire Gambrills
No Reviews
1402 South Main Chapel Way Suite 110 Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurant