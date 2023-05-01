Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miski Peruvian Charbroiled Chicken Gambrills

review star

No reviews yet

1060 Maryland 3

Gambrills, MD 21054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Charbroiled Chicken

1/4 Chicken Dark

$9.99

1/4 Chicken Dark No Side

$6.50

1/4 Chicken White

$10.75

1/4 Chicken White No Side

$6.75

1/2 Chicken

$13.95

1/2 Chicken No Side

$10.95

Whole Chicken

$25.95

Whole Chicken No Side

$15.75

Peruvian Specialties

Pollo Saltado

$14.99

Chicken sauteed with onions, tomatoes, Peruvian spices, soy sauce, oyster sauce, cilantro and served over french fries and white rice

Tallarín Saltado Pollo

Tallarín Saltado Pollo

$14.99

Spaghetti sauteed with chicken, onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, oyster sauce, cilantro and Peruvian spices

Churrasco de Pollo

Churrasco de Pollo

$14.99

Tender chicken breast marinated in cilantro, peppers, garlic and onions served with two sides

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$14.99

Two chicken skewers served with two sides

Chicken Fiesta

Chicken Fiesta

$16.99

Three chicken skewers served with two sides. Original, churrasco and parrillero flavor

Pollo Parrillero

Pollo Parrillero

$16.99

Half de-boned chicken served with two sides

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$18.99

Beef chunks sauteed with onions, tomatoes, Peruvian spices, soy sauce, oyster sauce, cilantro and served over french fries and white rice

Tallarín Saltado Carne

$18.99

Spaghetti sauteed with beef chunks, onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, oyster sauce, cilantro and Peruvian spices

Bistec a lo Pobre

Bistec a lo Pobre

$19.99

Tender steak topped with fried egg, served with white rice, french fries and fried plantains

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$18.99

Tender steak with green peppers, red peppers and onions served with two sides

Steak Kabob

$16.99

Two steak skewers served with two sides

Anticuchos

Anticuchos

$14.99

Two beef heart skewers served with two sides

Pork Chops

$14.99

Two grilled pork chops served with two sides

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$29.99

Five grilled lamb chops served with two sides

Ceviche Pescado

Ceviche Pescado

$15.99

Fresh fish marinated in lime juice, Peruvian spices and herbs, served with glazed sweet potato, Peruvian corn and dried crunchy corn kernels

Ceviche Mixto

$18.95

Fresh fish marinated in lime juice, mixture of seafood, Peruvian spices and herbs, served with glazed sweet potato, Peruvian corn and dried crunchy corn kernels

Jalea Mixta

Jalea Mixta

$19.99

Deep fried pieces of fish sticks, scallops, calamari, shrimp and yuca served with salsa criolla

Fried Tilapia Fillet

Fried Tilapia Fillet

$14.99

Fried tilapia fillet served with two sides

Shrimp Kabob

$17.99

Two shrimp skewers served with two sides

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Grilled salmon over white rice served with two sides

Chaufa with Shrimp

$14.95

Fried rice, sauteed with soy sauce, chicken, shrimp, scrambled egg, red pepper and green onions.

Mixed Kabob

Mixed Kabob

$21.99

One chicken, one steak and one shrimp skewer served with two sides

Mixed Grilled

Mixed Grilled

$23.99

Quarter dark chicken, tender steak and one shrimp skewer served with two sides

Sides

Yuca

Plantain

French Fries

Black Beans

Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice with Black Beans

Fried Rice (Chaufa)

Fried Rice (Chaufa) with Black Beans

White Rice

Green Beans

Mixed Vegetables

Cheesy Potatoes

Creamy Spinach

Corn on the Cob

Coleslaw

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Tortillas

Kids Meal

1/4 Dark Chicken Meal Kids

$7.95

1/4 Dark Chicken with French Fries and one Juice Box.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Cheese Quesadilla and one Juice Box.

Salads

House Salad

$6.95

Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, carrots, onions and cucumbers

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese caesar dressing and croutons

Gyro Salad

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and cucumbers topped with pita bread

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Three corn tortillas with chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream

Steak Tacos

$12.99

Three corn tortillas with steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Two corn tortillas with shrimp,lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and guacamole

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Two corn tortillas with fried tilapia, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Flour tortilla with chicken, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream

Steak Burrito

$12.99

Flour tortilla with steak, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream

Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Flour tortilla with shrimp, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Flour tortilla, lettuce, black beans, red pepper, green pepper, onions, guacamole, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Chicken with cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream

Steak Bowl

$12.99

Steak with cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream

Shrimp Bowl

$13.99

Shrimp with cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream

Veggie Bowl

$9.99

Lettuce, black beans, red pepper, green pepper, onions, guacamole, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Flour tortilla with cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla with chicken and cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla with steak and cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour tortilla with shrimp and cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Subs and Gyro

Charbroiled Chicken Sub

$11.99

Chopped charbroiled chicken with onions, red peppers, green peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise served with french fries

Cheese Steak Sub

$11.99

Chopped steak with onions, red peppers, green peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise served with french fries

Chicken Gyro

$12.99

Chicken with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese wrapped in pita bread served with french fries

Lamb Gyro

$13.99

Lamb with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese wrapped in pita bread served with french fries

Hand Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hand pulled charbroiled chicken breast with lettuce and tomatoes served with french fries

Cheese Burger

$9.99

Beef patty with american cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes served with french fries

Miski Burger

$12.99

Beef patty with bacon, fried egg, onions, guacamole, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise served with french fries

Drinks

Soda Fountain

$2.50

Horchata

$3.25

Maracuya Juice

$2.75

Mango Juice

$2.75

Bottle of Water

$1.75

Chicha Morada

$3.25

Can of Soda

$1.75

Bottle of Soda

$2.75

2 Liters of Soda

$3.95

Bottle of Juice

$2.75

Juice Box Kids

$1.25

Extras

Chicken Skewer

$5.99

Steak Skewer

$6.99

Shrimp Skewer

$7.99

Anticucho Skewer

$6.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Guacamole

$1.50

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.50

Pita Bread

$1.50

Fried Egg

$1.75

Grilled Peppers and Onions

$1.99

Salsa Criolla

$3.25

Salsitas

$0.35

Miski Sauce

Dessert

Cornbread

Cornbread

$1.25
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.95
Corn Bites

Corn Bites

$7.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family-owned business with the mission to bring to our customers the best of Peruvian cuisine.

Location

1060 Maryland 3, Gambrills, MD 21054

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Molloy's Irish Pub Crofton MD
orange starNo Reviews
1053 Maryland Rt 3 N Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats - Crofton
orange starNo Reviews
1131A MD RT 3 North Lane Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Gambrills
orange starNo Reviews
1402 South Main Chapel Way Suite 110 Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Eggspectation
orange starNo Reviews
2402 Brandermill Blvd Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Frisco Tap House - Crofton
orange starNo Reviews
2406 Brandermill Blvd Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Galliano's - Waugh Chapel - 2630 Chapel Lake Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2630 Chapel Lake Dr Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gambrills

Fat Boy's Crab Shack
orange star4.0 • 778
1581 Defense Hwy Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Crofton Cantina - 787 Maryland Route 3 North
orange star4.5 • 237
787 Maryland Route 3 North Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gambrills
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Bowie
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston