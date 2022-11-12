Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Salad

MiSo Hawks Prairie

570 Reviews

$

2539 Marvin Rd NE, Suite A

Lacey, WA 98516

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken
Steak
Veggie

Signatures

Classic

Classic

$12.50

Steak bulgogi, corn slaw, kimchi, field greens, and bibimbap sauce

Seoulmate

Seoulmate

$11.00

Chicken, field greens, corn slaw, carrots, cucumbers, and creamy sesame.

Seahwak

Seahwak

$14.00

Tuna, crab salad, radish, seaweed salad, corn, edamame, wontons, poke and sweet chili sauces, furikake

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$12.00

Chicken, carrots, edamame, wonton chips, and curry.

Tunami

Tunami

$14.00

Ahi tuna, cucumber, radish, corn slaw, cucumbers, carrots, and cucumber wasabi dressing.

Sumo

Sumo

$11.00

Steak, corn slaw, wontons, cheese, sweet teriyaki

The Sasquatch

The Sasquatch

$11.00

Sweet and Spicy Chicken with corn slaw, radish, carrots and crispy wonton chips.

Customize Menu

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$11.00

Oven-roasted chicken lightly seasoned without oil to stay juicy and healthy!

Steak

Steak

$11.00

Korean-seasoned steak bulgogi that's slow cooked without oil to lock in flavor and nutrition.

Tuna

Tuna

$14.00

Lightly seasoned wild ahi tuna! *Tuna is served raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs might increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$12.00

Our oven-roasted chicken glazed with a Japanese Golden Curry.

Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$11.00

Housemade California crab mix in a mayo-based seasoning (artifical crab)

Veggie

Veggie

$9.75

Either tofu or veggies - perfect for the veggie-lover and health conscious!

Kid's Meal and Apple Juice

Kid's Meal and Apple Juice

$7.50

Half portioned entree including apple juice. Ideal for kids 10 and under.

Extras

Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips, ahi tuna, crab salad, edamame, corn, furikake, spicy poke sauce.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$1.00

Homemade MiSo soup with miso broth, tofu and wakame flakes.

Mochi ice cream

Mochi ice cream

$4.00

Creamy ice cream-filled mochi balls with 3 flavors (strawberry, mango, vanilla)

Chips & Corn slaw

$4.50

Chips & Corn slaw

$4.50
Meal(Soda)

Meal(Soda)

$3.50

MiSo Soup plus soda or tea

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$2.85
Kid's Apple Juice

$1.50

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fit.Fast.Fresh.

Website

Location

2539 Marvin Rd NE, Suite A, Lacey, WA 98516

Directions

Map
