MISO HUNGRY
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Conveniently located in Statesboro, GA, right next to Georgia Southern University, Miso Hungry Noodle Bar is your go-to spot for delectable noodles and laughter-filled dining. Join us at our vibrant location, just a stone's throw away from campus, and indulge in a culinary adventure that will tickle your taste buds and keep you coming back for more.
609 Brannen St Suite 9, Statesboro, GA 30458
