Bowls

Meathead

Meathead

$15.95

A meat-lover's ramen bowl with plenty of beef, pork, chicken, and bacon to cure those meaty cravings (Chicken Broth)

Hipster

Hipster

$12.95

A ramen bowl with trendy ingredients like mushrooms, bok choy, egg, scallions, and vegetables (Chicken Broth)

Hot Mess Express

Hot Mess Express

$13.95

A spicy ramen bowl with extra hot sauce and chili oil to appeal to those who like it hot and messy (Chicken Broth, Chicken, BOk Choy)

Study Abroad

Study Abroad

$14.95

A ramen bowl with exotic flavors like kimchi, miso, and nori to give you a taste of faraway places (Chicken Broth, Chicken)

Hangout Bowl (For 2)

Hangout Bowl (For 2)

$23.95

A communal ramen bowl meant for sharing with friends. Double The Portion and double the bowl size

Miso Hungry

Miso Hungry

$12.95

our signature ramen bowl for the unsure and a classic taste to introduce to who we are (Pork Broth, Pork)

Broke Student Special

$9.95

A cheap but delicious ramen bowl with chicken broth, soft boiled eggs, mushrooms, spinach and green onions

All Nighter

$14.95

A ramen bowl jam packed with energy and clean protein to keep you going during all late-night “activities” (Chicken, Egg, Broccoli, SCALLIONS, Seaweed)

Hangover Remedy

$14.95

A hearty ramen bowl with bacon, egg, and spicy broth to cure your hangover after a night full of fun (Ginger, Beef Broth, Beef, Broccoli)

D.I.Y. Bowl

D.I.Y. Bowl

$12.95

D-O I-T Y-O-U-R-S-E-L-F Do I have to Spell it out for you to?

Finals Week

$13.95

A ramen bowl with extra brain-boosting ingredients like chicken, BOK CHOY, mushrooms, seaweed, and sesame seeds (Chicken Broth)

Low Country Bowl

$14.95

A hearty ramen bowl with sausage, egg, corn, potatoes and spicy broth to give you the low country feel with the japanese culture.

Ichiraku Bowl (Naruto)

Ichiraku Bowl (Naruto)

$13.95

Naruto's Favorite pork bowl with exactly everything from the anime (This is for all of you slash otaku's out there, GOOGLE THE ANIME FOR INGREDIENTS :)

Side

Steamed Rice

$3.95

Fried Rice

$4.95

Steamed Vegetables

$4.95

Steamy Bean Poppers

$6.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Noodle

$7.95

Kids Pork Noodle

$7.95

Kids Beef Noodle

$7.95

Corn Dog

$5.95

Dino Nuggets

$5.95