Latin American

Miss Arepa

review star

No reviews yet

Lower Honoapi'Ilani Road

Napili-Honokowai, HI 96761

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Yuca Fries
Arepa Pabellon
Tajadas (Sweet Plantain)

Arepas

Arepa Reina Pepiada

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$12.00

Arepa stuffed with juicy shredded chicken mixed with smashed avocado and a touch of cilantro, salt and pepper. Served with our house made Guasacaca salsa.

Arepa Pabellon

Arepa Pabellon

$12.00

National dish of Venezuela but stuffed into an arepa! Black beans, queso fresco, shredded beef and fried sweet plantain.

Arepa La Sifrina

Arepa La Sifrina

$12.00

"The Fancy Girl" Juicy Venezuelan style slow cooked then shredded beef with yellow cheese on top. Served with our house made Guasacaca salsa.

Arepa La Catira

Arepa La Catira

$12.00

Juicy Venezuelan style shredded chicken stuffed arepa. Served with our house made Guasacaca salsa.

Arepa Carne Asada

Arepa Carne Asada

$12.00

Juicy grilled steak smothered in house made chimichurri sauce. Served with our house made guasacaca.

Arepa La Mexicana

Arepa La Mexicana

$12.00

Juicy shredded chicken smothered in chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco or plant based cheese. Served with our house Guasacaca.

Arepa La Hawaiiana

Arepa La Hawaiiana

$12.00

Juicy house made Kalua pork topped with pineapple salsa. Served with our house made Guasacaca salsa.

Arepa Camarones

Arepa Camarones

$12.00

Arepa stuffed with pan seared shrimp with garlic tomato salsa. Served with our house made guasacaca salsa.

Arepa Domino

Arepa Domino

$11.00

Arepa stuffed with Black beans and queso fresco. Served with house made guasacaca salsa.

Arepa Hongos

Arepa Hongos

$12.00

Arepa stuffed with pan fried garlic mushrooms. Served with side of house made Vegan Guasacaca or house made Chimichurri.

Arepa Plant Based Pabellon

Arepa Plant Based Pabellon

$12.00

House made plant based protein made with shredded plantain, onion, garlic and tomato salsa, black beans, a fried sweet plantain and plant based cheese.

Arepa Plant Based Domino

$11.00

Arepa stuffed with black beans and plant based cheese.

Arepa La Viuda

$5.00

"The Widow" Just the arepa, cut open with nothing inside - perfect to fill with those leftovers in your fridge!

Arepa Puro Queso

$12.00

Our handmade arepa filled with pure cheese! Your choice of fresh mozzarella, cheddar or queso fresco

Arepa Jackfruit Hawaiiana

Arepa Jackfruit Hawaiiana

$12.00

Pabellon Bowls

Classic Pabellon Bowl

Classic Pabellon Bowl

$16.00

Venezuelan slow cooked and shredded beef with steamed white rice, sweet fried plantains and black beans topped with mozzarella cheese. Add a fried egg for $1

Pabellon de Pollo Mechado

$16.00

Pabellon de Kalua Pork

$16.00

Pabellon de Carne Asada

$17.00

Pabellon de Camarones

$17.00

Pabellon de Hongos

$15.00

Pabellon de Platano Mechado

$15.00

Pabellon Plant Based Kalua Jack Fruit

$15.00

Cachapas

Classic Cachapa

Classic Cachapa

$12.00

Traditional Venezuelan pancake made from sweet corn, filled with fresh mozzarella cheese. Add any of our house proteins for $5

Plant Based Cachapa

Plant Based Cachapa

$12.00

Traditional Venezuelan pancake made from sweet corn dough, filled with coconut cheese. Option to add plant based proteins for $5

Empanadas

Corn dough stuffed with select house proteins, sealed, deep fried and served with delicious homemade Venezuelan salsas. 2 Medium sized empanadas per order
Empanada de Pollo

Empanada de Pollo

$8.00

Corn dough stuffed with juicy chicken sealed, deep fried and served with delicious house made Venezuelan Guasacaca salsa. Order of two.

Empanada de Carne

Empanada de Carne

$8.00

Corn dough stuffed with juicy house made carne mechada (shredded beef), sealed, deep fried and served with delicious house made Venezuelan Guasacaca salsa. 2 Medium sized empanadas per order

Empanada de Hongos

Empanada de Hongos

$8.00

Corn dough stuffed with mushrooms and plant based cheese, sealed, deep fried and served with our delicious house made Venezuelan Guasacaca salsa. 2 Medium sized empanadas per order

Empanadas Mixtas

Empanadas Mixtas

$8.00

Mix it up! Your choice of two of our hand made empanadas. Carne (beef) Pollo (chicken) Hongos (mushroom)

Sandwiches

Patacon Sandwich

Patacon Sandwich

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, avocado, fresh mozzarella (or plant based cheese) and your choice of any of our house proteins, coated in pink sauce and our house made guasacaca salsa, sandwiched between two crispy fried plantains.

Sides

Tostones

Tostones

$7.00

Crispy, lightly salted fried green plantains with the option to add queso fresco or plant based cheese

Tajadas (Sweet Plantain)

Tajadas (Sweet Plantain)

$7.00

Deep fried sweet plantain slices. Option to add queso fresco or plant based cheese on top.

Patacon Bite

Patacon Bite

$8.00

One deep fried mini plantain bowls layered with Venezuelan style coleslaw and your choice of plant based or animal protein. topped with queso fresco or plant based cheese.

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$8.00

Crispy and crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, served with delicious house made venezuelan Guasacaca salsa.

Arepitas Fritas

$11.00

Three tiny arepas, deep fried and stuffed with your choice of house proteins.

Side Of Rice

$3.00

One scoop of our adobo seasoned white rice.

Side of Beans

$3.00

Two scoops of our homemade black beans. Add a scoop of queso fresco for 1.50

Side of Ensalada

$4.00

Extra

$1.00

Side of Rice & Beans

$6.00

Desserts

Quesillo

Quesillo

$4.00

Venezuelan Flan

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$8.00

Alpina brand arequipe. Cup of caramel made from milk, vanilla and sugar.

Concerva de Coco

$3.00

Sweet ball made with coconut cream and sugar rolled in coconut flakes.

Besos Frios

$1.50

Specials

Hallaca

$9.00

Frozens

Frozen Cocada

Frozen Cocada

$6.00

Frozen drink made with fresh coconut meat, coconut milk, and sweet coconut cream, then sprinkled with cinnamon.

Frozen Mango

Frozen Mango

$6.00

Sweet frozen mango slushie. Perfect for the beach!

Frozen Mix

$6.00

Mix our two frozen drinks (mango/cocada) for a delicious combination of fruity and creamy!

Sodas

Malta Caracas

$4.50
Pony Malta

Pony Malta

$3.50

Colombian Malt Soda

Manzana Postobon

Manzana Postobon

$4.50

Green apple flavored Colombian soda, but its pink!

Colombiana Postobon

Colombiana Postobon

$4.50

Colombian 'Kola' - Tastes like a strawberry with a hint of bubble gum. Great to mix with a cold beer or all by itself!

Frescolita

$4.50

Inca Kola

$4.50

Tropical

$4.50

Juices

Aguapanela

Aguapanela

$5.00

Venezuelan lemonade made with raw sugar cane and fresh lemon juice.

Mint Parchita

Mint Parchita

$5.00

Passionfruit juice with a touch of mint. Delicious by itself and even better with some local rum!

Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea

$4.00

Unsweetened hibiscus and black tea mix.

Chicha

Chicha

$6.00

Traditional Venezuelan rice drink with sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, sugar and vanilla served over ice. Imagine thicker, sweeter horchata. Contains dairy.

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.00

Canned 100% Pure Coconut Water.

Hibiscus Mix

$5.00

Mix of our hibiscus tea and our agua panela... think Venezuelan Arnold Palmer!

Coffee

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.00

Cocaffogato

$8.00

Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Bodegita

Harina P.A.N. is the traditional South American brand of cornmeal that we make all of our arepas and empanadas from.
Bag of P.A.N.

Bag of P.A.N.

$7.50

Harina P.A.N. is the traditional South American brand of cornmeal that we make all of our arepas and empanadas from.

P.A.N. Naranja

$8.00

P.A.N. Cachapa

$5.00

Yerba Mate 1/2 Kg

$10.00

Yerba Mate 1 Kg

$19.00

Guava Paste

$8.00

Block of Panela

$5.00

Dulce de leche

$8.00

Stickers

Aloha Sticker

Aloha Sticker

$3.00

Monstera Leaf Aloha sticker by Maui based, Venezuelan graphic designer Marieth Roa

Under The Rainbow Sticker

$3.50

Aloha Is Chevere

$3.50

Orange Miss Arepa W/ Islas

$3.50

Miss Arepa With Islands

$3.50

Shirt

$15.00

Mason Jar Sauces

Large Chimichurri

$15.00

Large Guasacaca

$15.00

Large Aji Picante

$15.00

Small Chimichurri

$7.00

Clothing/Hats

Grey w/ arepita tee

$18.00

Dark blue w/ crossword back tee

$18.00

Miss Arepa front Branded tee

$18.00

EPA Crop Top

$18.00

Aloha is Chevere Tote

$18.00

Trucker Hat

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Venezuelan comfort food in West Maui featuring handmade arepas, flavorful pabellon plates, fresh juices, frozen drinks and more. . . . . Everything on our menu is 100% gluten free and we offer several delicious plant based options!

Location

Lower Honoapi'Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI 96761

Directions

Gallery
Miss Arepa image
Miss Arepa image
Miss Arepa image
Miss Arepa image

