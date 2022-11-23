Miss B's Cafe - Louisburg imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Miss B's Cafe - Louisburg

978 Reviews

$

1006 S Metcalf

Louisburg, KS 66053

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Cinnamon Roll
3 egg Western Omelet
Pie

Breakfast

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Half Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Short Stack

$7.49

1 B&G

$2.99

2 B&G

$4.99

3 B&G

$5.99

Sunrise Sandwich

$4.99

2egg Cheese Omelets

$7.19

3 egg Cheese Omelet

$8.19

3 egg Western Omelet

$12.59

2 egg Western Omelets

$10.99

3 egg Veggie Omelet

$10.59

2 egg Veggie Omelet

$8.99

Hand Held Burrito

$5.79

French toast

$6.19

Al a Carte Omelet

$5.19+

Al a Carte Western

$9.59+

Al a Carte Veggie

$7.59+

Breakfast Combos

#1

$6.09

#2

$7.69

#3

$8.39

#4

$5.59

#5

$5.39

#6

$8.19

#7

$8.29

#8

$8.99

#9

$7.59

#10

$8.29

#11

$10.79

Bean Special

$8.79

Breakfast Sides

4 pc Turkey Bacon

$4.59

2 pc Turkey Sausage

$4.09

1 Egg

$1.59

Side Hash Browns

$3.29

4 pieces of Bacon

$4.59

2 pieces bacon

$2.29

2 Sausage Patties

$3.99

1 Sausage Patty

$1.99

Grits

$2.99Out of stock

Peaches

$2.99

sour cream

$0.49

Side Biscuit

$1.59

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.69

Side Pancake

$3.99

Speciality Toast

$1.99

Croissant

$1.99

Toast side

$1.59

Oatmeal

$2.59+

Ham Steak

$4.99

Side American Fries

$3.99

Pan fried potatoes

$3.99Out of stock

Donut

$1.29

Bagel W Cream Cheese

$3.99

1 Pc French Toast

$3.59

Soups & Salads

Whole Salad

$8.99

Half Salad

$7.99

Cup soup

$4.49

Bowl soup

$5.59

Add On Grilled Cheese

$2.39

Whole Chef

$12.49

Half Chef

$11.49

Burgers & Sandwiches

HamBurger

$9.19

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.29

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.49

Jalapeno PJ Burger

$10.49

Patty Melt

$10.49

Tender Sand

$10.49

HALF Tender Sand

$8.99

Chicken Salad Sand

$8.29

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.49

Philly

$9.99

Club

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$9.59

Chicken Wrap

$9.19

Ham or Turkey Melt

$8.99

BLT

$7.09

Grilled Cheese

$5.59

Rueben

$9.19

Dinners

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Half Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.99

Tenderloin Dinner

$11.49

Half Tenderloin Dinner

$10.49

Liver and Onions

$11.99

2 PC fried Chicken

$12.99

3 PC Fried Chiken

$14.99

Chicken Strip Dinner

$12.99

Hot Beef topped with Mashed

$14.49

Fried Catfish and Hush Puppies

$12.99

Blackened Catfish and Hush Puppies

$12.99

Shrimp Dinner

$12.49

Hamburger Steak

$13.49

Lunch Sides

Sides

$2.99

side salad

$3.99

Roll

$1.29

White Gravy side

$1.59

Brown Gravy Side

$1.59

Appertizer Corn Nuggets

$4.99

Appertizer Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Appertizer Onion Rings

$4.49Out of stock

Side Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.99

Corn Bread

$1.29Out of stock

Specials

2 Chili Dogs

$8.99

Meatloaf

$13.99Out of stock

CFS Sandwich

$12.99

Pot Roast Over Mashed

$13.99

Chicken Strips w/side

$9.99

Chili Frito Pie

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich on Bun

$9.99

Double Bacon BLT

$9.99

Melt Special

$9.99

Saturday Omelt Spec

$7.99

Brisket Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Small Burger

$6.99

6 chicken wings

$12.99

Ham and Bean Special

$9.99

Veterans Special

Amazing Quiche :)

$5.99

Open Face Turkey

$11.99

Desserts

Pie

$3.99

Small Cinnamon Roll

$3.49

Large Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Pecan Roll

$6.49

Twist

$5.99

Ice Cream

$2.29

Bread Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake Cheese Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Float Or Sundae

$2.99

Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

A la carte and Add-on s

Add Veggie

Add Breakfast Meat

Add Cheese

Condiments

A la carte Meat

Box fee

Service Fee

$0.70

Bulk Chicken and Sides

1/2 sheet Cornbread

$17.99

12 Homemade Rolls

$10.99

8pc fried Chicken

$15.99

12pc fried Chicken

$23.99

16pc Fried Chicken

$31.99

20pc Fried Chicken

$39.99

24pc Fried Chicken

$50.99

30pc Fried Chicken

$59.99

40pc Fried Chicken

$79.99

Pint Chicken Salad

$10.99

Quart Chicken Salad

$16.99

Pint of Chicken&Noddles

$10.99Out of stock

Quart of Chicken&Noodles

$16.99

Pint of Chili/Ham-n-Bean

$10.99Out of stock

Quart of Chili/Ham-n-Bean

$17.99Out of stock

Pint of Soup

$8.99

Quart of Soup

$15.99

Quart Gravy

$7.99

Pint of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.99

Quart of Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$10.99

Pint Sides

$5.99

Quart Sides

$10.99

Whole Desserts

Pan of Bread Pudding

$28.99

Whole Cake

$25.59

Whole cobbler/crisp

$27.99Out of stock

Whole Fruit Pie

$20.99

Whole Cream Pie

$18.99

Whole Seasonal Pies

$18.99

1/2 Sheet Brownies

$19.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Bars 1/2 Sheet

$24.99

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

$21.99

1 dozen Cookies

$10.99

Fruit Crumb Bars

$24.99Out of stock

Lemon Bars

$21.99Out of stock

Apple Bread

$10.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$10.99

Banana Bread

$10.99Out of stock

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$1.59

Kids Breakfast's

Kids B&G

$4.99

Kids Pancake

$4.99

Kids French Toast

$4.99

Kids Egg and toast

$4.99

Kids Waffle

$4.99

Lunch

kids Burger

$5.99

kids Chicken Strip

$5.99

kids Hot Dog

$5.99

kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Mac and cheese

$5.99

Kids 4pc shrimp

$5.99

Chicken Leg

$5.99

Beverages

Coffee

$2.49

Tea choice

$2.59

Soda

$2.79

Juice

$1.89+

Milk

$1.89+

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Root Beer Float

$2.99

Bottle Soda

$2.59

Water

Monster

$2.59
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1006 S Metcalf, Louisburg, KS 66053

Directions

Gallery
Miss B's Cafe - Louisburg image

Map
