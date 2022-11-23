Breakfast & Brunch
Miss B's Cafe - Louisburg
978 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1006 S Metcalf, Louisburg, KS 66053
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Door Woodfired Grill - Overland Park
4.0 • 147
8001 W 159th St Overland Park, KS 66223
View restaurant