Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Vinny's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

1201 St Emanuel

Houston, TX 77003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

pepperoni
6-pc jumbo wings
Pick 2 Slices

Whole Pie

cheese

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and oregano

pepperoni

$23.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan and black pepper

el primo

$26.00

tomato sauce, angus beef, pepperonata, oregano, chili flakes and ricotta cheese

the classic

$27.00

tomato sauce with pepperoni, italian sausage, provolone, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions and olives

happy hippie

$24.00

pizza crust spread with onion puree and topped with roasted red peppers, mushromms, charred broccoli, red onions, french feta and provolone cheese

maui wowie

$24.00

tomato sauce topped with prosciutto, roasted pineapple, pickled jalapenos, mozzarella, provolone and chili flake

tomato basil

$23.00

meatzilla

$28.00

tomato sauce with pepperoni, angus beef, fatback bacon, italian sausage, provolone and chili flakes

cbr

$27.00

tomato sauce with charcoal grilled chicken, fatback bacon, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, italian parsley and drizzled with ranch dressing

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

you know what you like! show us what you can do.

Appeteasers

6-pc jumbo wings

$12.00

jumbo chicken wings served bone-in with your choice of coating and dipping sauce

italian meatballs

$9.00

meatballz topped with fresh mozzarella, sweet chili sauce and a side of grilled sourdough bread

da' styx

$5.00

garlic bread sticks dusted with parmesan and chili flakes. served with a side of marinara sauce.

Parmesan Cheesy Nugz

$7.00

fried mozzarella cheese with pepper jelly, parmesan and fresh herbs

Sandwiches

big baller

$12.00

La Reynera Bollilo bun with angus beef meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan

italian stallion sub

$12.00

La Reynera Bollilo bun with salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone, giardiniera, lettuce, tomato and Duke's mayo

Salads

lil' green caesar

$5.50

lil' green gem lettuce, endive, radicchio, sourdough croutons and parmesan with caesar dressing

big green caesar

$11.00

lil' green gem lettuce, endive, radicchio, sourdough croutons and parmesan with caesar dressing

Judo Chop Salad (small)

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce, crispy pepperoni, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing

Judo Chop Salad (large)

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, crispy pepperoni, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Desserts

chocolate cake

$7.00

three layer chocolate cake with chocolate icing

chocolate chip cookie

$3.50

Pastas

Black Pepper Penne with Charcoal Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Rigatoni Bolognese

$10.95

Chicken Parmesan & Rigatoni

$13.95

Grandma Vinny's Lasagna

$12.95

Big Forty Combo

big forty

$40.00

Astros special

Wing Special

$6.00

ONLY AVAILABLE FOR CUSTOMERS PRESENT AT TRUE ANAMOLY BREWERY

6-pc jumbo wings

$10.00

jumbo chicken wings served bone-in with your choice of coating and dipping sauce

Italian Stallion sub

$10.00

La Reynera Bollilo bun with salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone, giardiniera, lettuce, tomato and Duke's mayo

Space Ballz + Da'Stix

$10.00

2 Beef Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Garlic Breadsticks

Pick 2 Slices

$10.00

Choose Between Cheese | Pepperoni | Meatzilla | Happy Hippie

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Classic NY Style pizza!

Website

Location

1201 St Emanuel, Houston, TX 77003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hearsay - Discovery Green
orange star4.4 • 1,929
1515 Dallas Street Houston, TX 77010
View restaurantnext
Pour Behavior
orange star3.7 • 1,049
2211 Travis Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Christian's Tailgate Downtown HTX - 1012 congress ave
orange starNo Reviews
1012 congress ave houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Osso & Kristalla
orange star4.3 • 139
1515 Texas Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2000 bagby st 106 houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Adair Downtown
orange star4.1 • 48
1000 Louisiana street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Hearsay - Market Square
orange star4.2 • 4,669
218 Travis Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Potente
orange star4.7 • 1,964
1515 TEXAS Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Hearsay - Discovery Green
orange star4.4 • 1,929
1515 Dallas Street Houston, TX 77010
View restaurantnext
Seaside Poke - East Downtown
orange star4.6 • 1,214
2118 Lamar St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Salata - C - 003 - Pennzoil Place
orange star4.6 • 376
711 Louisiana Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Italian Job - at Bravery Chef Hall
orange star4.7 • 320
409 Travis Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Westchase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Museum District
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston