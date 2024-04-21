Miss Kim Korean Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
415 North 5th Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
