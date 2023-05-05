A map showing the location of Stock & Grain Miss Johnnie Mae's KitchenView gallery

Stock & Grain Miss Johnnie Mae's Kitchen

275 N. Elm Street

High Point, NC 27260

Everyday

4 Fried Wings Dinner

$20.00

Baked Turkey Wing Dinner

$20.00

Smothered Porkchops Dinner

$20.00

Cajun Fried Salmon Dinner

$20.00

BBQ Ribs Dinner

$20.00

Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta

$20.00

Seafood Rasta Pasta (Grilled Salmon, Grilled Shrimp, Lump Crab)

$25.00

Oxtail Rasta Pasta

$25.00

Veggie Rasta Pasta

$15.00

Oxtail Dinner

$25.00

Sweet Potato Cornbread

$2.00

Russian Tea

$3.00

Red Kool- Aid

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cake

$3.00

12 Cheese Mac

$7.00

Smoked Turkey Collards

$5.00

Cajun Green Beans

$5.00

Dirty Rice

$5.00

Yams

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Side

$5.00

Sides a la cart

12 Cheese Mac

Smoked Turkey Collards

Cajun Green Beans

Dirty Rice

Yams

Potato Salad

Entree

5 Wings

$10.00

Turkey Wings

$5.00

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Strawberry Banana Pudding

$5.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.00

Cinnamon Honey Bun Cake

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

