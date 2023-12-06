Miss Pasta 3613 Shire Blvd unit 100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Italian concept by Chef Giuliano Matarese. Fresh pasta with delicious regional sauces. All from scratch!
Location
3613 Shire Blvd unit 100, Richardson, TX 75082
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LimeHoney - Richardson - 3613 Shire Blvd Suite 180
No Reviews
3613 Shire Blvd Suite 180 Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richardson
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
More near Richardson